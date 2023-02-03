Top 10 Bluetooth speakers to elevate your music experience By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 03, 2023 18:13 IST





Summary: The best portable Bluetooth speakers are highlighted in the article to make a quick buying decision. Some of the features are compared at the end of the article for convenient decision-making.

Black Amazon Echo On Table

Portable Bluetooth speaker comes in a variety of sizes and designs, from small, portable options to larger, more powerful models for home use. Some also have additional features such as built-in microphones for hands-free calling and voice control capabilities. We have gathered a list of top wireless portable Bluetooth speakers that can help you pick the best option simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to harm any other brand with the list shared below. 1. Infinity (JBL Fuze Pint, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black) This portable wireless Bluetooth speaker is a little marvel and is pocket friendly due to its unique design. It has a Deep Bass Sound that produces rhythms of the highest caliber and gives all playlists a pop. The Dual Equalizer function amplifies the bass to match your mood and circumstance. It is a cozy boisterous, and always-ready gadget that will surpass your expectations. Specifications: Brand: Infinity Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Special Feature: Voice assistance

Pros Cons Good sound quality Only a single button for all operations

2. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) This wireless portable Bluetooth speaker delivers in terms of crisp sound and quality. No matter the audio spectrum,4.2W RMS of distinctive JBL bass can be experienced without any distortion. The Go 3 makes a statement with its edgy design, vibrant materials, and expressive detailing. Even before the rhythms start playing, the striking JBL embossing commands attention. The JBL Go 3 is a lightweight, stylish, 3.4" x 2.7" x 1.6" device with a cloth grip that fits comfortably in your hands. Specifications: Brand: JBL Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Easy to carry due to unique design Battery performance can be improved

3. JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound with Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black) The best of both worlds can be enjoyed with the JBL Flip 4 Portable Wireless Speaker. Based on its performance and robustness, this speaker presents a serious challenge to other portable Bluetooth speakers. It's available in 6 vibrant hues, giving it the ideal option for every situation. This Bluetooth speaker lets you connect with Siri or Google Assistance with just a single button click. Specifications: Brand: JBL Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Noise and Echo-Cancelling Battery performance can be improved

4. boAt Stone 200 3W Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Black) This wireless speaker stands out from other speakers because it is a multipurpose gadget with a strong battery and excellent sound performance. This Bluetooth speaker might be your ideal travel companion thanks to its 8–10 hours of battery life. With its built-in multifunction controls, you can easily manage your device and access all of its features. Specifications: Brand: Boat Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Upto 10 hours of playback time

Pros Cons Build quality is very good Bass quality can be improved

5. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – New and improved smart speaker with Alexa (Black) With the aid of cutting-edge technology, everyone has simple access to the world thanks to the Smart portable wireless Speaker. The Alexa-enabled voice-controlled smart speaker can be used to manage compatible smart home appliances, play music, read the news, and much more. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wireless Special Feature: Voice assistance

Pros Cons The sound quality is very good Sound recognition can be improved

6. boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5, and Integrated Controls (Blue) This wireless portable speaker comes with a unique diamond-gridded mesh and a secure, smooth silicon finish. With its Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity, this powerful speaker provides you with a high-quality music experience. It offers the best wifi experience and enables you to quickly switch to aux mode. Specifications: Brand: Boat Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary Special Feature: USB Charging

Pros Cons Highly durable Battery performance can be improved

7. JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) This ultra-portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with a mic makes you carry your music everywhere you want to go. This small size speaker has a powerful output and is ultra-rugged, and waterproof. This waterproof device you can take anywhere without giving it a second thought. The device's 1000mah rechargeable battery provides 10 hours of playback duration, enabling you to listen to your favorite songs continuously. Specifications: Brand: Boat Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Lightweight Connectivity can be improved

8. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime, Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound, Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0, and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black The 5W, Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker lets you carry the bass with you wherever you go. With dual sound quality and powerful bass, this ideal wireless speaker uplifts your mood. Its compact size and strong construction are intended to instantly brighten your mood wherever you are and at any time. Specifications: Brand: Mivi Speaker Type: Full Range Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Good design Auto shut down mode not available

9. Marshall Emberton 20 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black and Brass) The heritage associated with this wireless portable speaker is self-explanatory, and Emberton's performance will leave you completely stunned. This little portable speaker has a distinctive multi-directional sound and a strong, vivid tone. This Bluetooth speaker is strong and sturdy, with an incredibly reliable and user-friendly design that makes it ideal for any situation. Specifications: Brand: Marshall Speaker Type: Book Shelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons High battery life No mic available

10. Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black This portable Bluetooth speaker has a crisp sound with balanced music and unequaled bass that plays loudly and can be used for outside purposes. This is simple to carry anywhere thanks to a tear-resistant strap that you can attach to your bag, cooler, or bike. A rechargeable battery provides up to 6 hours of playtime via wireless Bluetooth pairing, and the wireless range is up to 30 feet (9 m). Specifications: Brand: Bose Speaker Type: Portable Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Value for money product Power backup can be improved

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinity (JBL Fuze Pint, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black) Good sound quality Outstanding Design Voice Assistant JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) Unique design Waterproof Portable JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, Signature Sound with Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black) Amazing Bass Good sound quality Waterproof boAt Stone 200 3W Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Black) Robust Good Battery Life Portable Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – New and improved smart speaker with Alexa (Black) Voice assistant Elegant design Smart Speaker boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5, and Integrated Controls (Blue) Good sound quality Durable Good Price JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) Portable Waterproof Dust Proof Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime, Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound, Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0, and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black Reasonable Price Voice Assistant Good sound quality Marshall Emberton 20 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black and Brass) Good built-in quality Good Bass Elegant design Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black Good sound quality Good built in quality Portable

Best overall product Choose the best overall product from the exhaustive list shared is quite challenging. All the portable Bluetooth speakers in the list provide users with the best listening experience. To pick one Boat Stone 650 is the best product. The product has a huge 1800 mAh battery that can give a playback time of up to 7 hours. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of ₹899, Infinity (JBL Fuse) is the winner in this category. This product comes with all the basic features like Bluetooth connectivity, portability, high sound quality, and good battery life. The product also has a voice assistant feature and comes with dual modes for equalizing deep and bass sounds. How to find the perfect Projector? The most important step is to thoroughly review each wireless portable Bluetooth speaker model available on the market based on the most recent features, specifications, and on specific requirements. Often read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms to get a holistic idea about the products. Watching videos on YouTube can also help to find genuine reviews. Finally, choose the product that received the mostly positive reviews and gives the most value for money.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Computer Accessories