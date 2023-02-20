Sign out
Top 10 bootable pen drives available online: A buying guide

  Published on Feb 20, 2023

Summary:

This article discusses some of the best options in bootable pen drives in India. It also gives information on best value products and guidance on selecting the one that suits your needs.

A bootable pen drive is helpful as you can shift your operating system like Windows to it.

A bootable flash drive offers several benefits, as it enables you to continue working on a different computer or helps you fix a computer that is having problems. There are several options of pen drive bootable on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top bootable 10 Pen drives online so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Look at these recommendations if you're seeking to buy a USB bootable pen drive to make sure you receive a robust, durable, and speedy drive. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

1. Wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive

You may consider this wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 16GB USB Bootable pen drive, which provides free open-source software with free updates, unlimited installations. It is an original legal copy under GNU/GPL. This 16GB bootable pen drive comes packed in bubble mailer and plastic sleeve. Office suite, browsers, email, and media apps are pre-installed, and the Ubuntu software centre offers more than a thousand additional games and programmes.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Ubuntu

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
Utilizes Ubuntu to produce expert-quality papers, spreadsheets, and presentationsThe storage capacity is less
Offers more than a thousand additional games and programmes 
wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive
4.5 (2)
13% off
699 799
4.5 (2)
13% off
699 799
Buy now

2. wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE, GNOME 64 Bit Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive

Try the wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE Pen Drive which is a reliable, user-friendly, and comprehensive distribution with many uses. The USB flash drive is geared towards consumers and developers using the server or desktop. Beginners, seasoned users, and extreme geeks can all benefit from it. This professional bootable pen drive is based on SUSE's prestigious SUSE Linux Enterprise.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Linux

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
The pen drive offers unlimited installationsThe storage capacity is less
Based on SUSE's prestigious SUSE Linux Enterprise 
wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE, GNOME 64 Bit Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive
13% off
699 799
13% off
699 799
Buy now

3. Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive

The Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS Pen Drive is an excellent choice for a bootable pen drive as it offers many software that come preinstalled. You may install or use a live boot CD to run from memory. Operating System Category Ubuntu is a lightweight operating system ideal for outdated laptops, desktop computers, and servers. Ubuntu has all the programmes you'll ever need, from word processors and email clients to web server software and programming tools, whether you use it at home, at school, or at work. It is an excellent substitute to Mac OS and Microsoft Windows operating systems.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Ubuntu Linux

Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
The pen drive is quick, secure, and offers thousands of apps to select fromPrice is quite high
Durable plastic case packaging to ensure long-term safety 
Ubuntu is user-friendly 
Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive
4 (1)
20% off
799 999
4 (1)
20% off
799 999
Buy now

4. Educational Kali Linux ethical hacking live bootable 64gb persistence Pendrive

Several hundred ethical tools aimed towards diverse information security tasks are included in Kali. This bootable pen drive makes it possible to test out Kali without having to install it and is ideal for using with a USB stick. The system prerequisites to install this is 2 GHz dual core or above, 20 GB of hard drive capacity, USB boot capability, 2 GB of RAM (system memory), and connection to a network.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Kali Linux

Price: Rs. 1,499

ProsCons
Minimum System requirementsNot the cheapest bootable pen drive in the market
All Ethical hacking tools are preinstalled 
Educational Kali Linux ethical hacking live bootable 64gb persistence Pendrive with all hacking tools preinstalled for learning purpose, Which save your running project.
4 (6)
50% off
749 1,499
4 (6)
50% off
749 1,499
Buy now

5. wishfulfil Ubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive

‎You may also opt for this wishfulfil Ubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive which is derived from the compact LXDE desktop environment. Pcmanfm, a quick and compact files manager that makes use of GIO/GVFS. The LXDE default windows manager is Openbox, which is quick and versatile. It uses the well-known web browser Firefox, Lightdm uses a straightforward GTK greeter.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Ubuntu

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
The LXDE default windows manager is quick and versatileThe storage capacity is less
Uses a straightforward GTK greeter 
wishfulfil Lubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive
5 (1)
13% off
699 799
5 (1)
13% off
699 799
Buy now

6. wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive

The wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma is a good option when considering affordable bootable pen drives. KDE Plasma Desktop is included with the Linux distribution. With PCLinuxOS, you can accomplish anything you can with the other OS. Integrated inside PCLinuxOS is a full internet suite. PCLinuxOS is a secure operating system.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: PCLinuxOS

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
Safe and secureThe storage capacity is less
Price is reasonable 
Full internet suite integrated inside 
wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive
13% off
699 799
13% off
699 799
Buy now

7. Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive

The "Linux Ubuntu Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB Pendrive" has quite a bit of software preinstalled. Install or use a live boot CD to run from memory. This 16 GB bootable Pen drive has Operating System category Ubuntu, which is a lightweight operating system created by the community that is ideal for outdated laptops, desktop computers, and servers. Ubuntu has all the programmes you'll ever need, from word processors and email clients to web server software and programming tools, whether you use it at home, at school, or at work.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Ubuntu

Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
Perfect for older laptops, desktops, and serversPrice is slightly more
Strong plastic case for durability 
Ubuntu is a good substitute for Mac OS and Windows OS 
Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive
3 (1)
20% off
799 999
3 (1)
20% off
799 999
Buy now

8. wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive

The wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive has an advanced security auditing and penetration testing toolkit with more than 600 penetration testing tools. The pen drive is designed to satisfy the specifications of expert penetration testing and security audits. The device's casing makes handling simple and guards against data loss if it is dropped.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Kali Linux

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
Free open-source software with free updatesThe memory capacity is less
Packed in bubble mailer and plastic sleeve 
wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive
3.1 (10)
13% off
699 799
3.1 (10)
13% off
699 799
Buy now

9. wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive

MATE Desktop is based on the Ubuntu operating system. The successor to the GNOME2 desktop is MATE Desktop. MATE Desktop is a tried-and-true, dependable option. It enables your PC to function as a strong workstation and offers a user-friendly and lovely desktop environment.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Ubuntu

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
A tried-and-true, dependable optionHeats up very fast
Compact and easy to store 
wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive
5 (1)
13% off
699 799
5 (1)
13% off
699 799
Buy now

10. wishfulfil Tails 5.6 GNOME 64 Bit Live Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive

The pen drive has a real-time technology that tries to protect your anonymity and privacy. It permits using the Internet anonymously and getting around censorship. Its foundation is Debian GNU/Linux. It has several built-in programmes that are already secured.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Operating System: Linux

Price: Rs. 799

ProsCons
Several built-in programmesStorage capacity is low
Secured 
wishfulfil Tails 5.6 GNOME 64 Bit Live Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive
13% off
699 799
13% off
699 799
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen DriveUtilizes Ubuntu to produce expert quality spreadsheetsOffers more than a thousand additional games and programmesThe storage capacity is less
wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE, GNOME 64 Bit Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen DriveReliable and user-friendlyThe pen drive offers unlimited installationsBased on the SUSE's prestigious SUSE Linux Enterprise
Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen DriveThe pen drive is quick, secure, and offers many appsDurable plastic case packaging to ensure long-term safetyUbuntu is user-friendly 
Educational Kali Linux ethical hacking live bootable 64gb persistence PendriveMinimum System requirementsAll Ethical hacking tools are preinstalledNot the cheapest bootable pen drive
wishfulfil Ubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen DriveThe LXDE default windows manager is quick and versatileUses a straightforward GTK greeterThe storage capacity is less
wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen DriveSafe and securePrice is reasonableFull internet suite integrated inside
Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen DrivePerfect for older laptops, desktops, and serversStrong plastic case for durabilityUbuntu is a good substitute for Mac OS and Windows OS
wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen DriveFree open-source software with free updatesPacked in bubble mailer and plastic sleeveThe memory capacity is less
wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen DriveTried-and-true, dependable optionCompact and easy to storeHeats up very fast
wishfulfil Tails 5.6 GNOME 64 Bit Live Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen DriveSeveral built-in programmesSecuredStorage capacity is low

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful bootable pen drives is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 16GB USB Bootable pen drive is deserving of the title. It provides free open-source software with free updates and unlimited installations. Office suite, browsers, email, and media apps are pre-installed, and the Ubuntu software centre offers more than a thousand additional games and programmes.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 799, the wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive offers the best value for money. MATE Desktop is based on the Ubuntu operating system. The successor to the GNOME2 desktop is MATE Desktop. MATE Desktop is a tried-and-true, dependable option. It enables your PC to function as a strong workstation and offers a user-friendly and lovely desktop environment.

How To find the perfect bootable pen drive?

You must determine whether a USB pen drive or flash drive meets your needs and budget before making a purchase. Your budget and requirements will depend on the kind of operating system you intend to keep. Your objective will determine your device's capabilities and requirements if you want to frequently transfer files to your system. Everybody has various needs, and every individual has a varied budget. Make sure you list them all out and give each criterion careful consideration. By doing this, you can concentrate on your priorities rather than simply following what is being demonstrated to you in the store.

Product Price
wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699
wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE, GNOME 64 Bit Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699
Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive ₹ 799
Educational Kali Linux ethical hacking live bootable 64gb persistence Pendrive with all hacking tools preinstalled for learning purpose, Which save your running project. ₹ 749
wishfulfil Lubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699
wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699
Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive ₹ 799
wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699
wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699
wishfulfil Tails 5.6 GNOME 64 Bit Live Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive ₹ 699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

What exactly are USB bootable pen drives?

A bootable USB is a disc that is used to start a system so that an operating system can be installed. Only systems running Windows (7/8/8.1/10) can make a USB bootable using a command-line. Without using third-party software, Linux distributions cannot be used to generate a bootable USB device. Making a USB bootable won't work with earlier versions of Windows, i.e. Windows versions prior to Windows 7.

Are all pen drives bootable?

Not everything that superficially resembles a USB flash drive will be able to be booted by every piece of hardware. It depends on the following factors as to whether something that appears to be a USB flash drive may be booted: hardware that is attempting to boot it, and the hardware setup that is trying to boot it.

What are the benefits of a bootable pen drive?

A bootable flash drive offers even more benefits, as it enables you to continue working on a different computer or helps you fix a computer that is having problems.

