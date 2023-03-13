Top 10 card pen drives to buy: Buyer’s guide

Summary:
Data exchange and retention are essential aspects of our daily lives. Although there are now many cloud-based storage solutions, they cannot compare to the confidentiality of a physical pen drive. People may carry enormous amounts of data on card pen drives without using the internet.
A card-shaped pen drive is convenient to carry. It can be carried in wallets or purses the same way as credit cards are. Although purchasing a pen drive might not seem challenging, it is. Due to the wide variety of flash drives available today in the market, each with unique features and benefits.
In this article, we are talking about the top 10 card pen drive to buy in India in 2023. By reading this you may find one that fits your requirements and is within your price range. Let's get right to the topic of the top card pen drives in India.
A wonderful backup option for your PCs and Android phones is Grab Kart credit card type pen drive 64 GB. It is a Credit card-shaped white pendrive with fast data-transferring capabilities. It is a part of the company's best-selling card pen drive series and makes it simple to transmit information from your computer to a Mobile phone or the other way around.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Allows for quick data transmission
|Build quality is not very good
2. 100yellow Bank Card Shape 16GB Pen Drive
The 100 yellow Bank card Shape pendrive is the perfect choice if you're on a tight budget and need a 16GB card pen drive. It connects with PCs, laptops, and mobile devices thanks to its compact but sturdy design. Since it takes up fewer room thanks to its small size, it is more useful than other card pen drives for mobile. The gadget includes a plastic body, waterproof characteristics, and multicoloured graphics and weighs about 80 grams.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has waterproof materials
|Slow data transferring
3. IAMBOT 64GB Bank Credit Card Shape Type Pen Drive
IAMBOT bank credit card-shaped pen drives have storage sizes of up to 64GB and are slightly elevated, high-performance devices. Using this drive's USB 3.0 technology, you may instantly transmit files, pictures, and movies. It is simple to carry in a wallet or pocket because of its shape and design. It functions exceptionally well with practically any device, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and TVs. It is built of a high-quality material that is durable and resistant to force, water, and dust.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High-speed data transfer
|Required OTG adapter to connect with phone
4. 100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32GB
One of the biggest manufacturers of card pen drives worldwide is 100yellow. They are renowned for producing goods that are high-quality and durable. The 100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32Gigabytes, from 100yellow, is a conventional-looking card pen drive with a plastic material, waterproof features, and multicoloured graphics. It weighs roughly 80 grams. Because of its small size and robust construction, it works well with computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also comes with a read speed of 120 gigabytes per second and a write speed of 2x.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible read and write speeds
|Expensive
5. Tobo - Bank Card USB Flash Drive
The Tobo Bank Card USB Flash Drive offers high-performance storage and is compatible with PCs, Macs, and Android devices. It provides a streamlined card-shaped design with an ultra-slim, attractive appearance. It is a premium dynamically printed card pen drive with hot plug-and-play and USB 2.0 speed. It has an A-class chip that can be repeatedly wiped one hundred thousand times.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Shockproof and electromagnetic proof
|Very low storage capacity
6. 100Yellow® Credit Card Type Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive
For iPhone and Android customers who want daily data storage, this 100Yellow® Credit Card Style Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive is a wonderful option. By attaching it to your phone using the Lightning Connection, which enables Plug and Play, you may transfer data with ease. It functions well with laptops, tablets, and portable devices because of its compact size and durable design. Moreover, it has a 120 gigabytes per second read performance and a 2x write speed. You have the option to give it to your loved ones.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Cool design with the good built quality
7. DDARK Plain USB Credit Card Type Pen Drive - 32GB
Novelty White Credit Card Model 32GB Pendrive 2.0 Standard USB 2.0 interface and white plastic shell describe the USB Flash Drive. It is made from a sturdy, force-, water-, and dust-resistant material of the highest quality. It works with Macs, PCs, and Android-powered devices. It offers quick and simple data backup, storage, and transfer of computer files.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-compact and portable
|Cheap plastic
8. 100yellow® Pen Drive, 64Gb Credit Card Shape USB Flash Drive
If you need a 64GB card pen drive on a tight budget, the 100yellow Debit card Shaped pendrive is the ideal option. Because of its lightweight but robust construction, it can connect to PCs, laptops, and portable devices. It is more practical than other card pen drives for smartphones since it takes up less space as a result of its tiny size. The device weighs roughly 80 grams and has a plastic body, waterproof features, and multicolored displays.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has waterproof materials
|Slow data transferring
9. Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive - 8 GB
The Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive provides high-performance storage and is appropriate for use with Android gadgets as well as PCs and Macs. It has a sleek, elegant card-shaped form with an incredibly slim profile. It really wouldn't take up a lot of room in your luggage or pocket. It is a high-end white card pen drive with USB 2.0 speed and hot plug-and-play.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Slow data transmission
10. 100Yellow® Joker Printed Pen Drive
An appealing pen drive is the 100yellow Present 32 GB credit card pen drive. It resembles a credit card in shape. When one stores data in a secure location, it helps them to store a lot of data and feel at ease. The pen drive's outside case is also incredibly beautiful and fashionable. You can use it to give it to your loved ones. It comes in a 16 GB version. Therefore, buy this pen drive to give yourself a fashionable appearance. The pen drive is incredibly stylish and portable, fitting neatly in a wallet. This pen drive is small enough to fit in a pocket.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High-speed performance
|Costly
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Features 2
|Features 3
|Grab Kart Credit Card Type Pen Drive 64 GB
|Quick data transmission
|64 GB storage
|Well-built quality
|100yellow Bank Card Shape 16GB Pen Drive
|16 GB storage
|Flash memory type Memory Stick Duo
|Water-resistant
|IAMBOT 64GB Bank Credit Card Shape Type Pen Drive
|USB 3.0 technology
|Storage sizes up to 64GB
|High-speed data transfer
|100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32GB
|Multicoloured graphics
|Read speed of 120 gigabytes per second
|Water-resistant
|Tobo - Bank Card USB Flash Drive
|Hot plug and play
|USB 2.0 speed
|It has an A-class chip
|100Yellow® Credit Card Type Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive
|Eiffel Tower Printed
|Flash memory type Memory Stick Duo
|Water-resistant
|DDARK Plain USB Credit Card Type Pen Drive - 32GB
|USB 2.0 interface
|Dust-resistant material
|Compact
|100yellow® Pen Drive, 64Gb Credit Card Shape USB Flash Drive
|Water-resistant
|Robust construction
|64 GB storage
|Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive - 8 GB
|USB 2.0 interference
|Support hot plug and play
|8 GB storage
100Yellow® Joker Printed Pen Drive
|32 Gb Memory Storage Capacity
|Flash memory type Memory Stick Duo
|Joker printed display
Best overall product
You want a more reliable, efficient, and affordable card pen drive that is always the proper size. While somewhat cooler than the conventional external drives you may be used to, the IAMBOT 64GB Bank Credit card shape Pendrive is unquestionably robust and competent in handling even the most demanding tasks. Due to its adjustable design, you may use this to plug into any USB port on your personal computer or laptop, regardless of how uncomfortable or difficult it may be to discover one. With the IAMBOT card-shaped pen drive, customers now have a tiny, sleek way to save their data without losing strength.
Best value for money
The Tobo - Bank Card USB Flash Drive is a wonderful option if you're seeking the greatest pen drive for the money. Data has transmitted swiftly between all gadgets thanks to its USB 2 interface and micro USB connectors. It has an A-class chip that is capable of being erased 100,000 times. It has a stylish, transportable design. It is your best option if you're searching for a flash drive that is inexpensive and offers good value. It is a high-end dynamically manufactured card pen drive that supports hot plug-and-play. This card pen drive price is ₹799.
How to find the best card pen drive?
A card pen drive is a necessary tool in the modern world. Several aspects should be kept in mind before making a purchase.
|Product
|Price
|Grab Kart Credit Card Type Pen Drive 64 GB, Hi-Speed Credit Card Size 64gb Pendrive (Card Pen Drive - Pack of 1 White)
|₹ 528
|100yellow Bank Card Shape 16GB Pen Drive (Multicolor)
|₹ 619
|IAMBOT 64GB Bank Credit Card Shape Type Pen Drive USB Flash Drive High Speed OTG Stylish Pendrive
|₹ 899
|100yellow Credit Card Pendrive, 32GB(Multicolour)
|₹ 769
|Tobo - Bank Card USB Flash Drive Pen Drive Master Card pendrive Flash card-8GB
|₹ 799
|100Yellow® Credit Card Type Eiffel Tower Printed 32 Gb Pen Drive, Fancy Design and Digital Printed Pendrive
|₹ 769
|DDARK Plain USB Credit Card Type Pen Drive - 32gb
|₹ 499
|100yellow® Pen Drive, 64Gb Credit Card Shape USB Flash Drive, Friendship Day Printed Pen Drive Memory Stick Pendrive- Gift for Friend (64)
|₹ 919
|Generic Plain Credit Card Type USB 2.0 Pen Drive - 8 GB (White)
|₹ 375
|100Yellow® Pen Drive, 32Gb Credit Card Shape USB Flash Drive, Joker Printed Pen Drive Memory Stick Pendrive
|₹ 769
