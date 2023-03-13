Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 colour printers for all your printing needs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:08 IST

Summary:

This article throws light on 10 of the best colour printers available in India to help you pick the one that suits your requirements while fitting your budget.

Colour printers can be a fun-cum-utility computer accessory to keep at home.

Be it a cup of coffee or a quick coloured printout, almost everything and anything is needed on the go in the present times. An efficient color printer can help make your day-to-day life convenient by helping you get hassle-free printouts. This article discusses the key characteristic features and prices of the best colour printers so you can go through their vivid description before picking the right one. Further, it includes the top three features of each printer so that you can prioritise the required features. Read on to get a detailed insight into the best colour printers that can easily fulfil your printing requirements!

Product list

1. Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)

This wireless printer can produce high-quality coloured printouts within seconds, making it the best color printer for office. You can scan, print, and perform printer operations smoothly without the need to be tethered to a PC via USB if you get this high-quality wireless printer. To enable maximum page yield, the E477 comes with low-cost ink cartridges for high-quality printing for medium to heavy printing outputs. Further, this device weighs just 3.5 kg, so you can easily carry it around to keep up with your hustle-filled life.

Specifications:

Brand: Canon

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 8 ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4 ppm

Special Feature: Wireless

Model Name: Pixma

ProsCons
High page yield in both coloured and black printing outputsHandling it can be tough in the beginning
Come with a 1-year carry-in warranty that commences from the date of purchase 
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
3.9 (8,472)
13% off
5,499 6,355
Buy now

2. Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Copy, and Scan) All in One Printer for Home

The Brother DCP-T426W printer is an all-in-one solution are looking for a reliable colour printer for home. Essential components, including an Installation CD, USB Cable, and Power Cable, come with this printer to make it an all-rounder device for your home. Further, the refill tank system of this product comes with a transparent cover that allows easy front access to the embedded ink tank. Additionally, it comes with a user-friendly design developed to minimise the risk of leakage.

Specifications:

Brand: Brother

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 28

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 11ppm

Special Feature: network ready

Pros 
Supports multiple paper and photo sizes Can get difficult to set up
Comes with a maximum input sheet capacity of 150 sheets 
Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home
4.1 (1,282)
20% off
12,499 15,590
Buy now

3. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Copier and Scanner for Small Office/Home

If you are looking for a compact size and easy-to-set-up printer for a small office or home, then the HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer is apt for you. You can easily use the HP Smart app to set this device up with USB in a few easy steps without wasting much time. With its high printing speed and affordable price, this printer gets the highest positive feedback in the category of colour printer reviews.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm

Special Feature: Compact

Model Name: 7WN46D

ProsCons
Enables high-speed printingA change of cartridge might impact its functioning 
Provides high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity 
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
3.5 (22,060)
23% off
3,820 4,971
Buy now

4. HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer

With a flexible OS compatibility and cost-effective printing facility, this HP 115 printer is apt for those who want a printer for regular use. It has easy-to-fill ink tanks that allow you to check the amount left, so you do not run out of ink on a rainy day.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 19ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15ppm

Special Feature: Charging Port

Model Name: HP 115

ProsCons
Provides a maximum input sheet capacity of 25 sheetsBuild quality can be improved
Comes with an Icon LCD display technology 
HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer, per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour)
3.9 (1,808)
7% off
9,199 9,941
Buy now

5. HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer

If you want to enjoy the versatile print output from your office without wasting much time during your working hours, then the HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer is apt for you. It can enable you to print marketing materials, everyday business documents, and wide-format projects in a postcard, letter, poster and A3 size in a hassle-free manner. With enablers like HP ColorSphere toner, HP ImageREt 3600, photo mode, and in-line printing, you can achieve high-speed prints of up to 20 ppm black/colour letter/A4, and impactful printouts. Furthermore, you may use this device to print your first page in as little as 14.5 seconds and produce consistent output at speeds of up to 20 ppm, which can help you to save a good amount of time.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 20ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 20ppm

Special Feature: Network Ready

Series: CP5225dn

 Pros Cons
 Sleek and stylishHeavy in weight 
 Easy to operate 
HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer
17% off
195,500 235,800
Buy now

6. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier

If you are looking for a reliable printer with a simple setup mechanism for everyday usage, then the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 is a great option for you. It is a multipurpose device that functions as an all-in-one scanner, printer, and copier so that you don’t have to rely upon multiple devices for various day-to-day scanning, printing, and copying.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm

Special Feature: Compact

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

ProsCons
Simple set-up mechanismPrint quality can be improved
Provides a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity 
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home for Home for Dependable Printing and scanning, Simple Setup for Everyday Usage, Ideal for Home.
3.7 (1,080)
38% off
3,999 6,458
Buy now

7. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer

The HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer comes with an input tray capacity of sixty sheets and a simple set-up app that make it apt for usage at home. Further, it can function with multiple hardware platforms including smartphones, laptops, and tablets which makes it flexible and convenient to use. Additionally, its stylish blue colour can make it look appealing in almost any room or workspace so that you can add an elevating touch to the décor of your choice. If you are looking for the best printer in India in terms of reliability, then this printer can be trusted as it will help you to get printouts on the go without rushing to cyber cafes.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm

Special Feature: network ready

Model Name: 2723

ProsCons
Comes with a one-year on-site warrantyWi-Fi connectivity can be improved
Multifunction device 
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home.
3.6 (4,380)
16% off
5,899 7,005
Buy now

8. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

This high-quality printer can help you save up to 90% on printing costs and get access to easy to fill integrated ink tanks for added convenience. Further, this efficient printer weighs only 6kg which makes it easy to shift it from one place to another as and when needed.

Specifications:

Brand: Epson

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 33 ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15ppm

Special Feature: High yield

Model Name: L3250

ProsCons
Comes with a high-quality Wi-Fi band supporterCan take excess time to reset
High printing speed 
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink
4.1 (1,626)
14% off
15,399 17,999
Buy now

9. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826

If you are looking for a durable printer for home use that is easy to operate and can also be moved around with ease, then the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 is apt for you. This wireless printer is easy to set up and comes with a self-reset dual-band Wi-fi for convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm

Special Feature: Wireless

Model Name: HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designSlightly slow
Easy to install 
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi, 2 Sets of Inbox Cartridges, Smart App Setup B&W Prints @44 Paise/Page* Color Prints @81 Paise/Page* Ideal for Home
4 (820)
29% off
7,999 11,250
Buy now

10. HP Smart Tank 580

HP is renowned as a remarkable colour printer brand and never fails to satisfy its customers with its high quality and performance. The HP Smart Tank 580 can help you copy, print, and scan with ease without depending upon multiple devices for each of these functions. Further, you can get access to high-volume printing and a smart guided control panel with this efficient printer.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Printer Output: Colour

Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 12ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5ppm

Special Feature: network ready

Model Name: HP Smart Tank 580 Printer

ProsCons
Provides efficient wireless printingSlightly costly
Higher print quality 
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle(Upto 12000 Black and 6000 Colour Prints) and 1 Year Extended Warranty. -Print, Scan &Copy for Office/Home
4.1 (4,509)
15% off
15,999 18,848
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Features 2Features 3
Canon Pixma E477Come with a 1-year carry-in warranty that commences from the date of purchaseWireless High page yield in both colour
Brother DCP-T426WComes with a maximum input sheet capacity of 150 sheetsnetwork ready Supports multiple paper and photo sizes
HP Deskjet 2331Provides high-speed USB 2.0 connectivityCompact Enables high-speed printing
HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank PrinterComes with an Icon LCD display technologyCharging Port Provides a maximum input sheet capacity of 25 sheets
HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer.Easy to operateNetwork Ready Sleek and stylish
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335Simple set-up mechanismCompact Provides a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO PrinterComes with a one-year on-site warrantynetwork ready Multifunction device
Epson EcoTank L3250Comes with a high-quality Wi-Fi band supporterHigh printing speed High yield
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826Sleek and stylish designWireless Easy to install
HP Smart Tank 580Higher print qualityProvides efficient wireless printing network ready

Best overall product

The HP Deskjet 2331 is the best overall product in this list of colour printers. Its compact size and efficient printing output make it a great choice for a small office or home. It costs Rs. 4,971, a reasonable printer price for its superb quality.

Best value for money

The Epson Eco Tank L3250 is the best value for money in this list of colour printers. It can help you to save up to 90% on printing costs and get access to easy-to-fill integrated ink tanks for merely Rs. 17,999.

How to find the perfect colour printer that suits your needs?

Make a list of the features such as speed, price, quality of the print, etc., so that you do not get confused when shopping or looking for a colour printer online. Subsequently, pick the colour printer with the most important features as per your needs.

Product Price
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue) ₹ 5,499
Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home ₹ 12,499
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home. ₹ 3,820
HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer, per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour) ₹ 9,199
HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer ₹ 195,500
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home for Home for Dependable Printing and scanning, Simple Setup for Everyday Usage, Ideal for Home. ₹ 3,999
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home. ₹ 5,899
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink ₹ 15,399
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi, 2 Sets of Inbox Cartridges, Smart App Setup B&W Prints @44 Paise/Page* Color Prints @81 Paise/Page* Ideal for Home ₹ 7,999
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle(Upto 12000 Black and 6000 Colour Prints) and 1 Year Extended Warranty. -Print, Scan &Copy for Office/Home ₹ 15,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Best mobile stands for your smartphone: Our top 5 picks
Make cooking a delight: Try these 10 best Prestige gas stoves
Top 10 128GB SD cards: Buying guide
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S23: Which compact flagship should you go for?
Get best addition to your kitchen with these Samsung refrigerators: Top 10 picks

colour printers

What is the difference between inkjet and laser colour printers?

Inkjet printers work by spraying tiny droplets of ink onto paper, while laser printers use toner powder and heat to fuse the toner onto the paper. Laser printers are generally faster and more efficient for printing large quantities of text and documents, while inkjet printers are better for printing high-quality images and photographs.

Can I use my colour printer's third-party ink or toner cartridges?

It depends on the printer and the third-party cartridge. Some printers are designed to only work with specific cartridges, while others are more flexible. Using third-party cartridges can save money but may void your printer's warranty or cause quality issues

How often do I need to replace the ink or toner cartridges in my colour printer?

This will depend on how often you use your printer and the size and complexity of the documents you print. Generally, inkjet cartridges will need to be replaced more frequently than toner cartridges. Your printer should give you a warning when the ink or toner is running low, and you may also notice a decrease in print quality.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS