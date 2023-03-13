Top 10 colour printers for all your printing needs

Summary:
Be it a cup of coffee or a quick coloured printout, almost everything and anything is needed on the go in the present times. An efficient color printer can help make your day-to-day life convenient by helping you get hassle-free printouts. This article discusses the key characteristic features and prices of the best colour printers so you can go through their vivid description before picking the right one. Further, it includes the top three features of each printer so that you can prioritise the required features. Read on to get a detailed insight into the best colour printers that can easily fulfil your printing requirements!
1. Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
This wireless printer can produce high-quality coloured printouts within seconds, making it the best color printer for office. You can scan, print, and perform printer operations smoothly without the need to be tethered to a PC via USB if you get this high-quality wireless printer. To enable maximum page yield, the E477 comes with low-cost ink cartridges for high-quality printing for medium to heavy printing outputs. Further, this device weighs just 3.5 kg, so you can easily carry it around to keep up with your hustle-filled life.
Specifications:
Brand: Canon
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 8 ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4 ppm
Special Feature: Wireless
Model Name: Pixma
|Pros
|Cons
|High page yield in both coloured and black printing outputs
|Handling it can be tough in the beginning
|Come with a 1-year carry-in warranty that commences from the date of purchase
2. Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Copy, and Scan) All in One Printer for Home
The Brother DCP-T426W printer is an all-in-one solution are looking for a reliable colour printer for home. Essential components, including an Installation CD, USB Cable, and Power Cable, come with this printer to make it an all-rounder device for your home. Further, the refill tank system of this product comes with a transparent cover that allows easy front access to the embedded ink tank. Additionally, it comes with a user-friendly design developed to minimise the risk of leakage.
Specifications:
Brand: Brother
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 28
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 11ppm
Special Feature: network ready
|Pros
|Supports multiple paper and photo sizes
|Can get difficult to set up
|Comes with a maximum input sheet capacity of 150 sheets
3. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Copier and Scanner for Small Office/Home
If you are looking for a compact size and easy-to-set-up printer for a small office or home, then the HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer is apt for you. You can easily use the HP Smart app to set this device up with USB in a few easy steps without wasting much time. With its high printing speed and affordable price, this printer gets the highest positive feedback in the category of colour printer reviews.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm
Special Feature: Compact
Model Name: 7WN46D
|Pros
|Cons
|Enables high-speed printing
|A change of cartridge might impact its functioning
|Provides high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity
4. HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer
With a flexible OS compatibility and cost-effective printing facility, this HP 115 printer is apt for those who want a printer for regular use. It has easy-to-fill ink tanks that allow you to check the amount left, so you do not run out of ink on a rainy day.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 19ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15ppm
Special Feature: Charging Port
Model Name: HP 115
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides a maximum input sheet capacity of 25 sheets
|Build quality can be improved
|Comes with an Icon LCD display technology
5. HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer
If you want to enjoy the versatile print output from your office without wasting much time during your working hours, then the HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer is apt for you. It can enable you to print marketing materials, everyday business documents, and wide-format projects in a postcard, letter, poster and A3 size in a hassle-free manner. With enablers like HP ColorSphere toner, HP ImageREt 3600, photo mode, and in-line printing, you can achieve high-speed prints of up to 20 ppm black/colour letter/A4, and impactful printouts. Furthermore, you may use this device to print your first page in as little as 14.5 seconds and produce consistent output at speeds of up to 20 ppm, which can help you to save a good amount of time.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 20ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 20ppm
Special Feature: Network Ready
Series: CP5225dn
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish
|Heavy in weight
|Easy to operate
6. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier
If you are looking for a reliable printer with a simple setup mechanism for everyday usage, then the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 is a great option for you. It is a multipurpose device that functions as an all-in-one scanner, printer, and copier so that you don’t have to rely upon multiple devices for various day-to-day scanning, printing, and copying.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm
Special Feature: Compact
Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple set-up mechanism
|Print quality can be improved
|Provides a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity
7. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer
The HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer comes with an input tray capacity of sixty sheets and a simple set-up app that make it apt for usage at home. Further, it can function with multiple hardware platforms including smartphones, laptops, and tablets which makes it flexible and convenient to use. Additionally, its stylish blue colour can make it look appealing in almost any room or workspace so that you can add an elevating touch to the décor of your choice. If you are looking for the best printer in India in terms of reliability, then this printer can be trusted as it will help you to get printouts on the go without rushing to cyber cafes.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm
Special Feature: network ready
Model Name: 2723
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a one-year on-site warranty
|Wi-Fi connectivity can be improved
|Multifunction device
8. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
This high-quality printer can help you save up to 90% on printing costs and get access to easy to fill integrated ink tanks for added convenience. Further, this efficient printer weighs only 6kg which makes it easy to shift it from one place to another as and when needed.
Specifications:
Brand: Epson
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 33 ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15ppm
Special Feature: High yield
Model Name: L3250
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a high-quality Wi-Fi band supporter
|Can take excess time to reset
|High printing speed
9. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826
If you are looking for a durable printer for home use that is easy to operate and can also be moved around with ease, then the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 is apt for you. This wireless printer is easy to set up and comes with a self-reset dual-band Wi-fi for convenience.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 7.5ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm
Special Feature: Wireless
Model Name: HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish design
|Slightly slow
|Easy to install
10. HP Smart Tank 580
HP is renowned as a remarkable colour printer brand and never fails to satisfy its customers with its high quality and performance. The HP Smart Tank 580 can help you copy, print, and scan with ease without depending upon multiple devices for each of these functions. Further, you can get access to high-volume printing and a smart guided control panel with this efficient printer.
Specifications:
Brand: HP
Printer Output: Colour
Maximum Print Speed Monochrome: 12ppm
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5ppm
Special Feature: network ready
Model Name: HP Smart Tank 580 Printer
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides efficient wireless printing
|Slightly costly
|Higher print quality
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Features 2
|Features 3
|Canon Pixma E477
|Come with a 1-year carry-in warranty that commences from the date of purchase
|Wireless
|High page yield in both colour
|Brother DCP-T426W
|Comes with a maximum input sheet capacity of 150 sheets
|network ready
|Supports multiple paper and photo sizes
|HP Deskjet 2331
|Provides high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity
|Compact
|Enables high-speed printing
|HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer
|Comes with an Icon LCD display technology
|Charging Port
|Provides a maximum input sheet capacity of 25 sheets
|HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer.
|Easy to operate
|Network Ready
|Sleek and stylish
|HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335
|Simple set-up mechanism
|Compact
|Provides a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity
|HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer
|Comes with a one-year on-site warranty
|network ready
|Multifunction device
|Epson EcoTank L3250
|Comes with a high-quality Wi-Fi band supporter
|High printing speed
|High yield
|HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826
|Sleek and stylish design
|Wireless
|Easy to install
|HP Smart Tank 580
|Higher print quality
|Provides efficient wireless printing
|network ready
Best overall product
The HP Deskjet 2331 is the best overall product in this list of colour printers. Its compact size and efficient printing output make it a great choice for a small office or home. It costs Rs. 4,971, a reasonable printer price for its superb quality.
Best value for money
The Epson Eco Tank L3250 is the best value for money in this list of colour printers. It can help you to save up to 90% on printing costs and get access to easy-to-fill integrated ink tanks for merely Rs. 17,999.
How to find the perfect colour printer that suits your needs?
Make a list of the features such as speed, price, quality of the print, etc., so that you do not get confused when shopping or looking for a colour printer online. Subsequently, pick the colour printer with the most important features as per your needs.
|Product
|Price
|Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
|₹ 5,499
|Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home
|₹ 12,499
|HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
|₹ 3,820
|HP 115 Color Single Function Ink Tank Printer, per Page (10p for B/W and 20p for Colour)
|₹ 9,199
|HP Color Laserjet Professional CP5225dn Printer
|₹ 195,500
|HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2335 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home for Home for Dependable Printing and scanning, Simple Setup for Everyday Usage, Ideal for Home.
|₹ 3,999
|HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home.
|₹ 5,899
|Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink
|₹ 15,399
|HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi, 2 Sets of Inbox Cartridges, Smart App Setup B&W Prints @44 Paise/Page* Color Prints @81 Paise/Page* Ideal for Home
|₹ 7,999
|HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle(Upto 12000 Black and 6000 Colour Prints) and 1 Year Extended Warranty. -Print, Scan &Copy for Office/Home
|₹ 15,999
Inkjet printers work by spraying tiny droplets of ink onto paper, while laser printers use toner powder and heat to fuse the toner onto the paper. Laser printers are generally faster and more efficient for printing large quantities of text and documents, while inkjet printers are better for printing high-quality images and photographs.
It depends on the printer and the third-party cartridge. Some printers are designed to only work with specific cartridges, while others are more flexible. Using third-party cartridges can save money but may void your printer's warranty or cause quality issues
This will depend on how often you use your printer and the size and complexity of the documents you print. Generally, inkjet cartridges will need to be replaced more frequently than toner cartridges. Your printer should give you a warning when the ink or toner is running low, and you may also notice a decrease in print quality.
You can do several things to improve the print quality of your colour printer. First, make sure you use the appropriate paper for your printer and the document you are printing. You can also adjust the print settings to increase the resolution or brightness or use software to enhance the colours in your images. Regularly cleaning your printer and replacing the ink or toner cartridges can help maintain good print quality.
Yes, colour printers are generally more expensive to operate than black and white printers because they require more ink or toner cartridges. However, the cost difference can vary depending on the printer model and usage. It's important to consider the cost of replacement cartridges when purchasing a printer, as well as any additional maintenance costs.