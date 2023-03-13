Top 10 Intel EVO laptops of 2023: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 13, 2023 19:22 IST





Summary: We have listed down best Intel EVO laptops in the market and drawn comparison on the basis of performance, design and value for money.

If you are looking for a reliable and efficient device, then EVO laptops are for you.

If you're finding a laptop with the best performance and battery life, then Intel evo laptops should be on your list. The Intel evo platform certification indicates that a laptop meets certain performance and battery life standards, making it a great choice for demanding users who need a reliable and efficient device. This article showcases the top 10 Intel evo certified laptops of 2023, based on performance, design, and value for money, for professionals, students, gamers, and everyday users. These laptops were chosen based on processing power, graphics performance, battery life, design, and cost. So, if you're looking for a high-quality Intel evo laptop in India, read on to find the perfect option for your needs. Product descriptions 1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13 Touch Screen is a 2-in-1 laptop with versatile performance and portability. With an Intel i7 processor, this powerful laptop is ideal for demanding users who need a reliable and efficient device for work or play. The large touchscreen display makes it a great choice for creative professionals or anyone who needs a laptop for everyday use. Specifications: 16GB RAM 256GB SSD storage 13-inch touchscreen display WiFi 6 for ultra-fast bandwidth

Pros Cons Fast performance with Intel i7 processor and 16GB RAM Battery life is average Versatile 2-in-1 design | Expensive compared to other laptops

2. Lenovo Yoga 9 The Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel evo i7 is a 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance and versatility. With a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, large storage and RAM, this laptop is perfect for demanding users who need a fast and efficient device for work or play. The OLED display and the backlit keyboard make it a great choice for those who need a strong device for all-day use. Specifications: 16GB RAM 1TB SSD storage 14-inch 4K OLED display Pen 2.0 included Alexa built-in

Pros Cons Backlit keyboard and Pen 2.0 for added convenience Expensive compared to other laptops Powerful performance with plenty of amenities

3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Intel evo Core i5-11320H laptop is a powerful and versatile device perfect for work and play. This laptop offers stunning visuals and vivid colour reproduction, making it ideal for creative professionals and video editors. It can provide lightning-fast performance and ample storage space for your work files, applications, and media. Specifications: 14" 2.8K 400 nits display 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 90Hz refresh rate Backlit keyboard

Pros Cons Warranty available , High-quality display with 2.8K resolution and 400nits brightness Limited storage space compared to some other laptops in its class Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low-light conditions

4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED The ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers excellent performance and value for money. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, this laptop is well-suited for demanding tasks like video editing, gaming, and graphic design. The display is bright and vibrant, providing an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the 2-in-1 design makes switching between laptop and tablet modes easy, providing the best of both worlds. Specifications: 8GB of RAM + 32GB Optane Memory 13.3" FHD Touch display 512GB SSD Windows 10 operating system Iris Xᵉ Graphics 1.3 kg weight

Pros Cons 2-in-1 design provides versatility Limited storage capacity Bright and vibrant FHD Touch display, Long battery life

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Intel evo i7 1260P Laptop is a top-of-the-line device that combines power, style, and functionality. With its premium display, quick refresh rate, and Alexa integration, this laptop is a perfect choice for demanding users who require a laptop that can handle their professional and personal needs. This laptop delivers fast and smooth performance, handling demanding applications, games, and multimedia content. Specifications: 14" 2.8K IPS 400 Nits display 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 90Hz refresh rate Backlit keyboard 1.42kg weight

Pros Cons High-quality display with 2.8K resolution and 400 nits brightness No dedicated graphics card Alexa integration for voice control and hands-free operation, 3-year warranty

6. Acer Swift 5 The Acer Swift 5 is a stylish and powerful laptop with a touch display. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor and is adequate for fast and efficient performance. The laptop also has a Fingerprint Reader and a backlit keyboard for security and ease of use. The laptop has a user-friendly interface and the latest features. Specifications: 14" Full HD IPS Touch Display 8GB LPDDR4X RAM 512GB SSD Fingerprint Reader Backlit Keyboard

Pros Cons Fingerprint Reader and backlit keyboard for added security and ease of use No option for upgradeable RAM Stylish and portable design

7. HP Spectre x360 The HP Spectre X360 is a high-end laptop with a sleek design and powerful performance. It features a substantial OLED screen with a high resolution and Gorilla Glass protection, making it durable and visually appealing. This 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel evo Core i7 processor, making it easily handle demanding tasks. It comes with ample storage space and fast boot-up times. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and has a camera, an FPR, B&O audio, and an active pen, making it ideal for work and entertainment. Specifications: 13.5-inch OLED screen Resolution of 400 nits and Gorilla Glass protection 16GB RAM 1TB SSD 1.34 kg weight

Pros Cons Versatile with 2-in-1 design Price may be steep for some users Fast boot-up times, Powerful performance

8. HP ENVY x360 The HP Envy x360 is a sleek, stylish 2-in-1 laptop with power and versatility. With the latest 12th Gen Intel evo i5-1230U processor and a Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch Display, this laptop provides a seamless computing experience with crystal clear visuals. It has plenty of storage to ensure fast and responsive performance, while the camera and Alexa support make it ideal for video conferencing and voice control. The laptop also includes a B&O audio system and an HP Pen, offering further versatility to this already feature-packed device. Specifications: 13.3-inch WUXGA 400 Nits 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 5MP IR Camera

Pros Cons Alexa support and 5MP IR Camera for voice control and video conferencing Not equipped with dedicated graphics card 13.3-inch WUXGA 400 Nits Corning Gorilla Glass Multi-Touch Display for clear visuals

9. ASUS VivoBook S15 The ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED 2022 is a powerful and stylish laptop equipped with the latest technology. Its thin and light design makes it easy to carry, while its high-performance specs ensure it can handle anything you throw at it. This laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, making it an excellent choice for anyone needing a laptop to keep up with their demanding workload. Specifications: 15.6" 39.62 cm Full HD OLED display Intel Iris Xe graphics Office 2021 1.8 kg weight

Pros Cons Large storage capacity No touchscreen High-quality OLED display, Lightweight and portable

10. ASUS ZenBook 14 The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful and stylish laptop that perfectly combines performance and portability. This laptop's impressive display provides stunning visuals and vivid colours for an immersive viewing experience. The Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen processor ensures that this laptop can easily handle demanding tasks, making it ideal for professionals and students alike. Specifications: 14" 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz display 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Microsoft Office 2021 1.39 kg weight

Pros Cons Thin and light design Limited upgradability High-resolution OLED display

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Screen Size Battery Life Weight Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13” Up to 11.5 hours 1.94kg Lenovo Yoga 9 14” Up to 12 hours 1.4kg Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14” Up to 12 hours 1.3kg ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED 13.3” Up to 12 hours 1.3kg Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro 14” Up to 12 hours 1.42kg Acer Swift 5 14” Up to 12 hours 1.5kg HP Spectre x360 12 13.5” Up to 11 hours 1.34kg HP ENVY x360 12 13.3 Up to 11 hours 1.34kg ASUS VivoBook S15 15.6” Up to 8 hours 1.8kg ASUS ZenBook 14 14” Up to 10 hours 1.39kg

Best value for money The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers a balance of performance, features and price. It is a slim, lightweight laptop with a vibrant display and good battery life, making it a great value-for-money choice. Best overall product The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 takes the top spot regarding overall features and performance. It boasts a powerful processor, high-resolution touch screen, and versatile design, making it a top choice for those searching for a premium laptop. How to find the perfect intel evo laptop? When selecting the perfect laptop, it is important to consider factors such as performance, battery life, portability, and design. Look for a laptop that offers a balance of features and fits your needs and budget. It may also be helpful to consider reviews and recommendations from others to ensure you are making an informed decision. Consider what you will use the laptop for and select one with the necessary specs and features to meet your needs.

Topics Laptops Gadgets