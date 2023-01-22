Top 10 laptops to buy under Rs. 40000 during amazon’s republic day sale By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 22, 2023 21:13 IST





Summary: Looking for a laptop that is multi purpose and efficient. We have curated a list of 10 best laptops which ensure durability and reliability. You can buy these laptops at a discount during Amazon Republic Day Sale.

HP Chromebook

Introduction Are you looking for laptops under Rs. 40,000? Your wait is over. Below is the list of the best laptops which are under sale on Amazon’s Republic day sale starting from 15th-20th and the prime member can get the offer the previous day of the sale. Following are the list of the latest laptops to buy under Rs. 40,000 and we will explain their pros and cons and the details of the product. Product List HP chromebook 11a The HP Chromebook is the latest laptop that is on sale. The laptop specifies that it has a RAM size of 4 GB. It has a resolution of ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels. Battery life is for 10 hours and standby battery life is for 12 hours and provides external storage of 256 GB. It also provides the in-built Google assistant and a subscription to Google for 1 year. It has a hardware interface USB, a software interface of Google Drive; Wireless Communication Technology: Wi-Fi, and Human interface input of a Keyboard touch screen. Specification RAM size: 4GB

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Display Size: 11.6 inches

Resolution: ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels

Pros Pros Battery life is good for 10-12 hours There is no hard disk. Google Assistant in-built and 1-year subscription is free It has weaker GPUs

2. HP 15s amd ryzen 3 HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 is one of the best laptops and it is an on-sale laptop in Amazon’s Republic day sale. The resolution of the laptop is 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels. The battery life is for 9 hours and the RAM size is 8 GB it also provides expandable memory of 512 GB. Specification RAM Size: 8 GB

Battery life: 9 hours

Resolution: ‎1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels and screen resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

Maximum memory supported is 8 GB

Pros Cons The operating system is Zen2 There is no optical drive The performance is good Battery life is not good because there are overheating issues.

3. Honor magicbook 15 The Honor MagicBook 15 is the best laptop in the market and even this is on sale. The laptop provides a resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 Pixels. The RAM size is 16 GB and the maximum memory supported is 16 GB. The Display size is 14 inches and battery life is 14 hours and the operating system is Windows Home 11. Specification RAM size: 16 GB

Display Size: 15 inches

Provides an expandable memory of 512 GB.

The resolution is 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pros Cons Budget-oriented premium laptop Does not have a dedicated graphics disk Lightweight and compact good for students Not suitable for heavy gaming purposes

4. HP 14s, 11th gen intel core i3 HP 14s is a good laptop in the market and it is on republic day sale. The processor of the laptop is Core i3 and the speed of the processor is 4.1 GHz. You can connect the USB, speakers, and headphones. It has an integrated graphics card description. The display size of the laptop is 14 inches. Specification USB ports: 2

Operating system: Windows Home 1

Display size: 14 inches

Connectivity: Bluetooth and Miracast

Pros Cons Portable design The trackpad seems to be small Smooth performance The display couldn’t be brighter

5. ASUS vivobook 14 ASUS Vivobook 14 is one of the best laptops in the market and is on sale. It has 8 GB RAM size and expandable internal storage is 512 GB. The battery life is about 6 hours and it depends on the usage of the laptop. The display size is 14 inches. It supports Windows Home 11 operating system. Specification CPU Model: Core i3

RAM size: 8 GB

Battery life is for 6 hours

Display size: 14 inches

Pros Cons Good performance Average speakers Compact and lightweight RAM is not upgradable

6. ASUS vivobook 15 ASUS Vivobook 15 is a similar version of the ASUS Vivobook 14 and it is also on sale. The display size of the laptop is 15.6 inches. The operating system is Windows Home 11 and RAM size is 8 GB and external storage is about 512 GB. The Battery life is 6 hours and depends on the usage of the user. Specification RAM size: 8 GB

Expandable storage: 512 GB

Battery life: 6 hours

The display size is 15.6 inches

Pros Cons Slim and Lightweight No backlight keyboard. No indicator for Caps Lock Decent display panel The audio output could have been better

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMA Ryzen 5 is the latest laptop having good features and is on sale for Republic Day. The RAM size is 8 GB and expandable storage is 512 GB. The display size is 15.6 inches and the battery life is about 9.5 hours and depending on the usage of the user. Specification RAM size: 8 GB

Display Size: 15.6 inches

External storage: 512 GB

Battery life is about 9.5 hours

Pros Cons Works silently as performance is good Colour reproduction is not nice Matte Display Battery life is not good

8. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 is a good laptop and the sale is on for the same laptop. The RAM size is 8 GB and the display size is 15.6 inches. Battery life is about 7 hours and expandable storage is 512 GB. Specification RAM size: 8 GB

Display size: 15.6 inches

External storage: 512 GB

USB ports are also available

Pros Cons Design is minimalistic Only 2 USB ports The Low and good settings of the laptop The Screen quality is bad

9. HP G8 core i3 11th Gen HP G8 Core i3 11th Gen is one of the best laptops available and is on sale for Amazon’s Republic Day Sale. The RAM size of the laptop is 8 GB and supports SSD. The Display size is 14 inches, and the battery life is 3 Lithium Ion batteries and provides USB 2.0 ports-2 and USB 3.0 port – 1 Specification RAM size: 8 GB

Display size: 14 inches

Good battery life

USB ports: 3

Pros Cons Display is nice Battery life is not good Processor and processor speed is good Low-end gaming experience

10. Lenovo ideapad D330 Lenovo IdeaPad D330 is a good-feature laptop that is on sale. The RAM size of the laptop is 4 GB and expandable storage is 128 GB. The battery life is good at about 6 hours and the Display size is 10.1 inches. It provides Windows Home 1 operating system and Camera & speakers: Front 2.0 MP and Rear 5.0 MP | Stereo Speakers 1W x 2 Dolby Audio Premium. Specification RAM size: 4 GB

External storage: 128 GB

Battery Life: 6 hours

Operating system: Windows Home 1

Pros Cons Bright IPS display The USB port supports only C-type Impressive battery life Provides only 2 USB ports

Best overall product One of the greatest possibilities under 40,000 is the HP 14s Laptop. It is supported by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, which is extremely powerful and capable of offering a fluid working experience. This laptop also has an inbuilt AMD Radeon Graphics card to provide a fantastic visual experience, as well as a brilliant 14-inch Full HD display to provide an exceptional streaming experience. The gadget is extremely lightweight and has an incredible design, making it portable. It is bad news for gamers as this gadget cannot be used for gaming, which is one of its major limitations. Best value for money With up to 12 hours of battery life, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 boasts one of the greatest battery lives in this price range. It is equipped with a very potent Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, which is sufficient to efficiently do daily duties. The laptop is also incredibly light and small, making it portable. One of the nicest features of this model is that Windows 11 is included with lifetime validity, so you won't need to worry about getting a new OS for your tablet any time soon. How to get the laptop within the budget and decide? Nowadays, you can get a functional laptop for around Rs. 40,000, but if you have more funds, you may purchase a device with higher build quality, more powerful performance, and a better display. Below are the available options in each pricing range. The cheapest notebooks are either low-end Windows systems with less storage and slower CPUs, like the HP Stream 11 and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, or Chromebooks, which run Google's browser-centric operating system. Provide the laptops to children or use them as the second common laptops of the house. Decide on what laptops you want and want specific feature requirements you are looking for. Then decide on the budget and search on the internet for more information by which you can get a clear image of the laptop under budget. Product price list

Product Name Price Honor MagicBook 15 36,990 HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 38,990 HP 14s 34,990 HP Chromebook 11a 19,990 ASUS Vivobook 14 41,990 ASUS Vivobook 15 37,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMA Ryzen 5 40,190 Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 43,990 HP G8 Core i3 11th Gen 34,490 Lenovo IdeaPad D330 20,990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Topics Gadgets Mobiles Tablets

FAQs What is the top laptop brand? Without a question, Apple is the most upscale and well-regarded laptop brand in the world. With other technologies, especially laptops, the brand's grace and refinement are incompatible. Which laptop under Rs. 40,000 is the best option? The HP 255 G8 Ryzen 3 Dual Core AMD Ryzen 3 3250 laptops are the best in the market and the features are- (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) 255 G8 Notebook. The HP Pavilion Intel Core i5 12th Gen laptop and features are- (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) EG2035TU/ 15-EG2035TU and have a thin and good display. Lenovo or HP, which is better? In HP and Lenovo compensation, Lenovo laptops offer better value for the money. Although HP laptops are more expensive than Lenovo laptops, they offer higher-quality components and superior construction than Lenovo laptops. How long do HP laptops last? The laptop should last mid-range for three years. And if you treat your computer well, it could even survive a little bit longer. Which laptop is ideal for students and laptops for professionals? Some of the best laptops for students in 2021 are the HP Pavilion, Lenovo IdeaPad, Acer Aspire 7, and ASUS VivoBook. From the range of alternatives, you may choose a reliable laptop for you or your children. Online, you may locate student laptops that fit their financial needs and meet their educational standards. Which laptop size is ideal? The range of 12.5 to 14 inches is the most practical screen size for mobility. Larger screens are useful if you don't travel often, while smaller ones are great for kids. Which brand, Dell or HP, is more durable? Even in its low-end series, Dell is renowned to operate better than HP and offers a greater number of features. However, HP laptops are far more costly and frequently have a longer battery life than Dell laptops. The HP computers are so slow, why? Many laptops cause running too many apps at once, running out of space, software problems, malware or virus attacks, hardware problems, overheating issues, defective or obsolete data, and incorrect usage. What is a good laptop's GB capacity? For basic computing, a minimum of 2 gigabytes (GB) is needed, and 12GB or more is advised if you enjoy graphics and sophisticated picture or video editing. Most laptops come with 4GB to 12GB of RAM pre-installed, while some can hold up to 64 GB. Choosing a model that allows RAM expansion is a good idea if you anticipate needing additional memory in the future. View More