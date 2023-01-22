Sign out
Top 10 laptops to buy under Rs. 40000 during amazon’s republic day sale

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 22, 2023 21:13 IST

Summary:

Looking for a laptop that is multi purpose and efficient. We have curated a list of 10 best laptops which ensure durability and reliability. You can buy these laptops at a discount during Amazon Republic Day Sale.

HP Chromebook

Introduction

Are you looking for laptops under Rs. 40,000? Your wait is over. Below is the list of the best laptops which are under sale on Amazon’s Republic day sale starting from 15th-20th and the prime member can get the offer the previous day of the sale. Following are the list of the latest laptops to buy under Rs. 40,000 and we will explain their pros and cons and the details of the product.

Product List

  1. HP chromebook 11a

The HP Chromebook is the latest laptop that is on sale. The laptop specifies that it has a RAM size of 4 GB. It has a resolution of ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels. Battery life is for 10 hours and standby battery life is for 12 hours and provides external storage of 256 GB. It also provides the in-built Google assistant and a subscription to Google for 1 year. It has a hardware interface USB, a software interface of Google Drive; Wireless Communication Technology: Wi-Fi, and Human interface input of a Keyboard touch screen.

Specification

  • RAM size: 4GB
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
  • Display Size: 11.6 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels

ProsPros
Battery life is good for 10-12 hoursThere is no hard disk.
Google Assistant in-built and 1-year subscription is freeIt has weaker GPUs

2. HP 15s amd ryzen 3

HP 15s AMD Ryzen 3 is one of the best laptops and it is an on-sale laptop in Amazon’s Republic day sale. The resolution of the laptop is 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels. The battery life is for 9 hours and the RAM size is 8 GB it also provides expandable memory of 512 GB.

Specification

  • RAM Size: 8 GB
  • Battery life: 9 hours
  • Resolution: ‎1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels and screen resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Maximum memory supported is 8 GB

ProsCons
The operating system is Zen2There is no optical drive
The performance is goodBattery life is not good because there are overheating issues.

3. Honor magicbook 15

The Honor MagicBook 15 is the best laptop in the market and even this is on sale. The laptop provides a resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 Pixels. The RAM size is 16 GB and the maximum memory supported is 16 GB. The Display size is 14 inches and battery life is 14 hours and the operating system is Windows Home 11.

Specification

  • RAM size: 16 GB
  • Display Size: 15 inches
  • Provides an expandable memory of 512 GB.
  • The resolution is 1920 x 1080 Pixels

ProsCons
Budget-oriented premium laptopDoes not have a dedicated graphics disk
Lightweight and compact good for students Not suitable for heavy gaming purposes

4. HP 14s, 11th gen intel core i3

HP 14s is a good laptop in the market and it is on republic day sale. The processor of the laptop is Core i3 and the speed of the processor is 4.1 GHz. You can connect the USB, speakers, and headphones. It has an integrated graphics card description. The display size of the laptop is 14 inches.

Specification

  • USB ports: 2
  • Operating system: Windows Home 1
  • Display size: 14 inches
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth and Miracast

ProsCons
Portable designThe trackpad seems to be small
Smooth performanceThe display couldn’t be brighter

5. ASUS vivobook 14

ASUS Vivobook 14 is one of the best laptops in the market and is on sale. It has 8 GB RAM size and expandable internal storage is 512 GB. The battery life is about 6 hours and it depends on the usage of the laptop. The display size is 14 inches. It supports Windows Home 11 operating system.

Specification

  • CPU Model: Core i3
  • RAM size: 8 GB
  • Battery life is for 6 hours
  • Display size: 14 inches

ProsCons
Good performanceAverage speakers
Compact and lightweightRAM is not upgradable

6. ASUS vivobook 15

ASUS Vivobook 15 is a similar version of the ASUS Vivobook 14 and it is also on sale. The display size of the laptop is 15.6 inches. The operating system is Windows Home 11 and RAM size is 8 GB and external storage is about 512 GB. The Battery life is 6 hours and depends on the usage of the user.

Specification

  • RAM size: 8 GB
  • Expandable storage: 512 GB
  • Battery life: 6 hours
  • The display size is 15.6 inches

ProsCons
Slim and LightweightNo backlight keyboard. No indicator for Caps Lock
Decent display panelThe audio output could have been better

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMA Ryzen 5 is the latest laptop having good features and is on sale for Republic Day. The RAM size is 8 GB and expandable storage is 512 GB. The display size is 15.6 inches and the battery life is about 9.5 hours and depending on the usage of the user.

Specification

  • RAM size: 8 GB
  • Display Size: 15.6 inches
  • External storage: 512 GB
  • Battery life is about 9.5 hours

ProsCons
Works silently as performance is goodColour reproduction is not nice
Matte DisplayBattery life is not good

8. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5

Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 is a good laptop and the sale is on for the same laptop. The RAM size is 8 GB and the display size is 15.6 inches. Battery life is about 7 hours and expandable storage is 512 GB.

Specification

  • RAM size: 8 GB
  • Display size: 15.6 inches
  • External storage: 512 GB
  • USB ports are also available

ProsCons
Design is minimalisticOnly 2 USB ports
The Low and good settings of the laptopThe Screen quality is bad

9. HP G8 core i3 11th Gen

HP G8 Core i3 11th Gen is one of the best laptops available and is on sale for Amazon’s Republic Day Sale. The RAM size of the laptop is 8 GB and supports SSD. The Display size is 14 inches, and the battery life is 3 Lithium Ion batteries and provides USB 2.0 ports-2 and USB 3.0 port – 1

Specification

  • RAM size: 8 GB
  • Display size: 14 inches
  • Good battery life
  • USB ports: 3

ProsCons
Display is niceBattery life is not good
Processor and processor speed is goodLow-end gaming experience

10. Lenovo ideapad D330

Lenovo IdeaPad D330 is a good-feature laptop that is on sale. The RAM size of the laptop is 4 GB and expandable storage is 128 GB. The battery life is good at about 6 hours and the Display size is 10.1 inches. It provides Windows Home 1 operating system and Camera & speakers: Front 2.0 MP and Rear 5.0 MP | Stereo Speakers 1W x 2 Dolby Audio Premium.

Specification

  • RAM size: 4 GB
  • External storage: 128 GB
  • Battery Life: 6 hours
  • Operating system: Windows Home 1

ProsCons
Bright IPS displayThe USB port supports only C-type
Impressive battery lifeProvides only 2 USB ports

Best overall product

One of the greatest possibilities under 40,000 is the HP 14s Laptop. It is supported by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, which is extremely powerful and capable of offering a fluid working experience. This laptop also has an inbuilt AMD Radeon Graphics card to provide a fantastic visual experience, as well as a brilliant 14-inch Full HD display to provide an exceptional streaming experience. The gadget is extremely lightweight and has an incredible design, making it portable. It is bad news for gamers as this gadget cannot be used for gaming, which is one of its major limitations.

Best value for money

With up to 12 hours of battery life, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 boasts one of the greatest battery lives in this price range. It is equipped with a very potent Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, which is sufficient to efficiently do daily duties. The laptop is also incredibly light and small, making it portable. One of the nicest features of this model is that Windows 11 is included with lifetime validity, so you won't need to worry about getting a new OS for your tablet any time soon.

How to get the laptop within the budget and decide?

Nowadays, you can get a functional laptop for around Rs. 40,000, but if you have more funds, you may purchase a device with higher build quality, more powerful performance, and a better display. Below are the available options in each pricing range. The cheapest notebooks are either low-end Windows systems with less storage and slower CPUs, like the HP Stream 11 and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, or Chromebooks, which run Google's browser-centric operating system. Provide the laptops to children or use them as the second common laptops of the house. Decide on what laptops you want and want specific feature requirements you are looking for. Then decide on the budget and search on the internet for more information by which you can get a clear image of the laptop under budget.

Product price list

Product NamePrice
Honor MagicBook 1536,990
HP 15s AMD Ryzen 338,990
HP 14s34,990
HP Chromebook 11a19,990
ASUS Vivobook 1441,990
ASUS Vivobook 1537,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMA Ryzen 540,190
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 543,990
HP G8 Core i3 11th Gen34,490
Lenovo IdeaPad D33020,990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

What is the top laptop brand?

Without a question, Apple is the most upscale and well-regarded laptop brand in the world. With other technologies, especially laptops, the brand's grace and refinement are incompatible.

Which laptop under Rs. 40,000 is the best option?

The HP 255 G8 Ryzen 3 Dual Core AMD Ryzen 3 3250 laptops are the best in the market and the features are- (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) 255 G8 Notebook. The HP Pavilion Intel Core i5 12th Gen laptop and features are- (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) EG2035TU/ 15-EG2035TU and have a thin and good display.

Lenovo or HP, which is better?

In HP and Lenovo compensation, Lenovo laptops offer better value for the money. Although HP laptops are more expensive than Lenovo laptops, they offer higher-quality components and superior construction than Lenovo laptops.

