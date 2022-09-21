Sign out
Top 10 Micromax mobile phones under 7000: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 21, 2022 21:10 IST

Summary:

Want to purchase a new phone? Take advantage of the finest offers by looking at the top 10 Micromax phones under 7000.

Micromax mobile phones under 7000-Bharat 5 Infinity edition

Micromax is one of the most popular brands in India for manufacturing smartphones. Check out this article for the top ten Micromax mobile phones under 7000.

Being one of India's largest privately-held electronics, however, the smartphone manufacturer went out of business as Chinese smartphone makers began attracting customers with their alluring deals. With a competitive price point, Micromax has just made a comeback in the Indian market.

Here is a sizable selection of the top Micromax smartphones under 7000 RS. The budget-friendly smartphones on this list come with MediaTek CPUs, dual rear cameras, up to 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 4G technology, and other features. The best things about Micromax mobile phones are their sturdy construction and beautiful appearance.

They have a large screen that makes viewing your favourite images and videos much more convenient. We will discuss all the important features of these mobile phones so that you can decide which model would suit your requirements the best.

1. Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity edition

This Micromax phone is made to improve your smartphone experience. With a 13.84-cm screen and an 18:9 aspect ratio, it provides vivid, clear graphics, and its 5000 mAh battery lasts many hours. Additionally, the device has good cameras and a quick fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

  • Operating system: The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition runs on Android Oreo.
  • Processor:MT6739 quad processor
  • Body: Polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front.
  • Design: Lightweight design, compact, and sturdy
  • Display:The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition has a 5.45 inches HD+ IPS LCD screen.
  • RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with external memory slot up to 32GB.
  • Camera:The smartphone has a 5MP main camera that produces good pictures. Additionally, a second 5MP lens is mounted on the front for selfies.
  • Connectivity:4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB.
  • Battery: 5,000mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
Lightweight & compact design,RAM management could be better
Whole day battery backupLow processing power
Good connectivity option.  
Fingerprint scanner 
Immersive display 

Best features:

  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Immersive display quality

2. Micromax Canvas Play Q355

The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 smartphone will energise your leisure time. The dual SIM phone sports an Android Lollipop 5.0 OS and a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU to meet current telecom needs. The Canvas Play Q355 smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen for a vivid, clear picture of the outside world and a 5-megapixel flashback camera to record precious moments in time.

Specifications:

  • Operating system: The MicromaxCanvas Play Q355runs Android Oreo.
  • Processor:1.3 GHz Quad Processor
  • Design: Lightweight and polycarbonate back
  • Display:The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 has a 5.5-inch FWVGA screen.
  • RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM & 8GB internal storage.
  • Camera:5MP main camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera.
  • Connectivity:3G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB.
  • Battery: 2820mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
Reliable configurationLow-resolution display
Reasonable pricePoor front camera
Large display 
Great battery 

Best features:

  • Long range Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Dual Sim support

3. Micromax Bharat

Utilise the Micromax Bharat 4 to elevate your smartphone experience. You may use its 12.7 cm (5) HD IPS screen to browse the Internet, talk with friends, and perform other tasks with a 2500 mAh battery. It was introduced in the shades of Red, Blue, Matte Black, and Blue.

Specifications:

  • Operating system: The Micromax Bharat 4 runs Android 7.0.
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
  • Design: polycarbonate back and compact design
  • Display:5 inch HD Display
  • RAM & Storage: The smartphone packs 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage
  • Camera:5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera
  • Connectivity:Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, 3G, and 4G
  • Battery: 2500mAh removable battery

ProsCons
Good displayLow RAM
4G connectivityNo future updates
Good stand by time  

Best feature: Considering that it only has 1 GB of RAM, It works fairly well. The programmes and background processes are micromanaged by a tool named Dura speed.

4. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345

Discover cutting-edge innovation with the Micromax Canvas Selfie and take advantage of limitless entertainment and seamless communication. It has 8 GB of internal storage and 1 GB of RAM installed. They work together to provide a seamless transition from one application to the next. The smartphone operates effectively, thanks to the fast CPU. With the Micromax Canvas Selfie, you can now afford outstanding performance while staying within your financial means.

Specifications:

  • Operating system:Android 5.1 Lollipop
  • Processor:1.3 GHz quad-core CPU
  • Design: Stylish polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front
  • Display:5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM and 8 GB storage with 32 GB expandable slot
  • Camera:8MP back camera and 5MP front camera
  • Connectivity:3G, 2G, WiFi, and Bluetooth
  • Battery: 2800mAh

ProsCons
Good cameraHeating issue
Lightweight and trendy designNo 4G connectivity
Bright displaySmall storage option

Best 3 features:

  • Slim design
  • Easy to hold and prevent accidental spills and slides. T
  • The Moondust Grey offers it a stylish and professional appearance.

5. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

The Micromax Bharat 2 Plus has a 5MP rear-facing camera with flash and built-in beauty features. Additionally, it boasts a quad-core processor, a 4-inch WVGA screen, and more. With the built-in Face Beauty settings, you can make every selfie look glamorous.

Specifications:

  • Processor:1.3 GHz quad-coreSC9832CPU
  • Display:4-inch WVGA screen
  • Storage: 8 GB
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Camera:5MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera
  • Connectivity:4G VoLTE support, 3G, Bluetooth, and WiFi
  • Battery: 1600mAh

ProsCons
Compact phone Low battery backup
Built-in face beauty option Display resolution is low.
Excellent appearance, slim physique 
4G connectivity. 

Best feature:

  • Pure stock Android with almost minimal bloatware and no advertisements offer a good user experience.
  • 4G VoLTE support

6. Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352

The Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 is an affordable smartphone that can handle multitasking without difficulty. The battery life and camera quality are excellent. When the price and the features are considered together, this is one of the best products in its price range.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6592M Octa Core Processor
  • Display: 5-inch IPS LCD HD screen
  • RAM:2GB
  • Storage: 16GB
  • Camera: 13MP back camera and a 5MP front camera with LED flash.
  • Connectivity:GPRS, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, GPS and USB port
  • Battery: 2500mAh

ProsCons
Corning Gorilla glass protectionAverage pixel density
Good battery backup 
Nice cameras 

Best features:

  • The rear camera contains a digital zoom function and an auto flash features.
  • It has another slot for expansion up to 32GB.

7. Micromax X512

The Micromax X512 is a versatile gadget in its own right. You can easily use two SIM cards to communicate with your loved ones across 2G networks. Additionally, it meets your amusement demands because of its practical features like an FM radio, a video player, and a loudspeaker.

Specification:

  • Display:1.8 inches TFT display
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Storage: Extendable up to 8 GB
  • Camera: 0.3MP camera
  • Connectivity:2G connectivity
  • Battery: 1750mAh

ProsCons
Colourful, TFT displayLimited contract support.
32MB RAM 
1750mAh battery 
Support dual SIM 

Best features: This phone is very handy because of its additional capabilities, like Bluetooth, micro USB, auto call recording, torchlight, and many languages.

8. Micromax X818

The Micromax X818 is a good choice for everyday usage. It has two SIM card slots, allowing for seamless interactions on one charge. The cellphone has a loudspeaker, 3GP video support, and pre-installed applications for amusement reasons. It is a basicMicromax mobile phone under 7000.

Specification:

  • Display:2.8 inches TFT display with 191 PPi density
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Storage: 1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB
  • Camera: 0.3MP camera
  • Connectivity:2G connectivity
  • Battery: 1450mAh
  • Os: Speadtrum

ProsCons
Excellent battery life.Poor camera quality 
Expandable storage optionsSound low compared to other
Durable construction  

Best features:

  • Auto call recording feature
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Digital flash on the back.

9. Micromax X708

The Micromax X708 is a fantastic treat for music enthusiasts. The manufacturer includes a sizable amplifier with strong music buttons on the rear. In addition, the more sophisticated polyphonic ringtones provide active notifications for incoming calls, texts, and other events.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4 inches TFT display
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Storage: 1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB
  • Camera:Two 0.3MP cameras on the back
  • Connectivity:2G connectivity
  • Battery: 1450mAh

ProsCons
Stunning designBuild quality issue
Outstanding sound quality. 
Two back cameras 
Torchlight 

Best features:

  • Wireless FM radio
  • Auto Call Recording

10. Micromax X378

The Micromax X413 is a small, practical option in thisMicromax mobile phones under 7000 list.It is available in a stunning blue shade. Users may make uninterrupted audio calls all day because of the device's 800 mAh battery.

Specifications:

  • Display: 1.77" TFT display
  • RAM: 32 MB
  • Storage: Storage can extend up to 8 GB
  • Camera:1 MP camera
  • Connectivity:2G connectivity
  • Battery: 800 mAh

ProsCons
Coloured displayLow battery backup
Wireless FM radio 
Bluetooth compatible 
Anti Theft feature 

Comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition1GB RAM & 16 GB storage 5.45 inches IPS LCD screen5000 mAh battery
Micromax Canvas Play Q3551GB RAM & 8 GB storage 5.5 inches FWVGA screen2820 mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 41GB RAM & 16 GB storage 5 inches IPS LCD screen2500 mAh battery
Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q3451GB RAM & 8 GB storage 5 inches IPS LCD screen2800 mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 2 Plus1GB RAM & 8 GB storage 4 inches WVGA screen1600 mAh battery
Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E3522GB RAM & 16 GB storage 5 inches IPS LCD screen2500 mAh battery
Micromax X51232MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB1.8 inches TFT screen1750 mAh battery
Micromax X818 32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB2.8 inches TFT screen1450 mAh battery
Micromax X708 32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB2.4 inches TFT screen1450 mAh battery
Micromax X37832MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB1.77 inches TFT screen800 mAh battery

Best value for money.

The Micromax Bharat 4 is the best value for money in this list. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4G connectivity. A quad-core CPU operates the phone with 1 GB of RAM. The dual SIM smartphone has a stylish black design and runs the Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system. This can be a decent choice if you're seeking a 4G smartphone in a reasonable price range.

Best overall

The Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition is an overall combo in theMicromax Mobile phones under 7000list. It offers great value for money. The battery life, the display, and the build quality of this smartphone stand up to the comparative price tag. In this price bracket, the Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition provides you with the latest 4G support and a fingerprint scanner. If you're a Micromax fan looking to settle down with the best overallMicromax Mobile phones under 7000, it is worth looking at.

How To find the perfectmicromax mobilephone under 7000

In the current digital era, a mobile phone is essential. The abundance of options in the market has made buying a mobile phone difficult. Here are some steps for choosing the bestMicromax mobile phones under 7000for your daily life.

  • Make a list of all the specifications you need in a new mobile phone.
  • Explore various online retailers to learn more about your options.
  • To choose the bestMicromax mobile phones under 7000 for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory.
  • Examine the offers and discounts, too. Lastly, select the option that best suits your needs.

Price list

Sl No.Model name Price
1.Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition  6999
2.Micromax Canvas Play Q355 5999
3.Micromax Bharat 4 5,900
4.Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 3699
5.Micromax Bharat 2 Plus 4599
6.Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 5900
7.Micromax X512 1195
8.Micromax X818  1474
9.Micromax X708  1278
10.Micromax X378 945

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Which type of display is the best under 7000?

The most common smartphone display in the 7000 price range is in-plane switching. By the way, this LCD is the greatest. They are much superior to the TFT display. Wider viewing angles, optimum colour accuracy, and clarity in direct sunlight may all be achieved with this display.

2. How much does the Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition cost?

On March 20, 2018, Micromax released a new smartphone in India called the Bharat 5 infinity edition (Official). This smartphone is offered in various colours and begins at 6,999. This Micromax smartphone features a 5.45-inch touchscreen with HD resolution.

3. Which is the best essential Micromax Keypad phone under 7000?

The Micromax X818 is the best keypad phone on the list of Micromax Mobile Phones Under 7000. It offers a good display and all the essential features in a compact design, making it more affordable and a good buy product. 

