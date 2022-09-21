Top 10 Micromax mobile phones under 7000: Here are your top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 21, 2022 21:10 IST





Summary: Want to purchase a new phone? Take advantage of the finest offers by looking at the top 10 Micromax phones under 7000.

Micromax mobile phones under 7000-Bharat 5 Infinity edition

Micromax is one of the most popular brands in India for manufacturing smartphones. Check out this article for the top ten Micromax mobile phones under 7000. Being one of India's largest privately-held electronics, however, the smartphone manufacturer went out of business as Chinese smartphone makers began attracting customers with their alluring deals. With a competitive price point, Micromax has just made a comeback in the Indian market. Here is a sizable selection of the top Micromax smartphones under 7000 RS. The budget-friendly smartphones on this list come with MediaTek CPUs, dual rear cameras, up to 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 4G technology, and other features. The best things about Micromax mobile phones are their sturdy construction and beautiful appearance. They have a large screen that makes viewing your favourite images and videos much more convenient. We will discuss all the important features of these mobile phones so that you can decide which model would suit your requirements the best. 1. Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity edition This Micromax phone is made to improve your smartphone experience. With a 13.84-cm screen and an 18:9 aspect ratio, it provides vivid, clear graphics, and its 5000 mAh battery lasts many hours. Additionally, the device has good cameras and a quick fingerprint sensor. Specifications Operating system: The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition runs on Android Oreo.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition runs on Android Oreo. Processor: MT6739 quad processor

MT6739 quad processor Body: Polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front.

Polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front. Design: Lightweight design, compact, and sturdy

Lightweight design, compact, and sturdy Display: The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition has a 5.45 inches HD+ IPS LCD screen.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition has a 5.45 inches HD+ IPS LCD screen. RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with external memory slot up to 32GB.

1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with external memory slot up to 32GB. Camera: The smartphone has a 5MP main camera that produces good pictures. Additionally, a second 5MP lens is mounted on the front for selfies.

The smartphone has a 5MP main camera that produces good pictures. Additionally, a second 5MP lens is mounted on the front for selfies. Connectivity:4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB.

Battery: 5,000mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Lightweight & compact design, RAM management could be better Whole day battery backup Low processing power Good connectivity option. Fingerprint scanner Immersive display

Best features: Fingerprint scanner

Immersive display quality

2. Micromax Canvas Play Q355 The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 smartphone will energise your leisure time. The dual SIM phone sports an Android Lollipop 5.0 OS and a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU to meet current telecom needs. The Canvas Play Q355 smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen for a vivid, clear picture of the outside world and a 5-megapixel flashback camera to record precious moments in time. Specifications: Operating system: The MicromaxCanvas Play Q355runs Android Oreo.

The MicromaxCanvas Play Q355runs Android Oreo. Processor: 1.3 GHz Quad Processor

1.3 GHz Quad Processor Design: Lightweight and polycarbonate back

Lightweight and polycarbonate back Display: The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 has a 5.5-inch FWVGA screen.

The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 has a 5.5-inch FWVGA screen. RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM & 8GB internal storage.

1GB RAM & 8GB internal storage. Camera: 5MP main camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera.

5MP main camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera. Connectivity: 3G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB.

3G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB. Battery: 2820mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Reliable configuration Low-resolution display Reasonable price Poor front camera Large display Great battery

Best features: Long range Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual Sim support

3. Micromax Bharat Utilise the Micromax Bharat 4 to elevate your smartphone experience. You may use its 12.7 cm (5) HD IPS screen to browse the Internet, talk with friends, and perform other tasks with a 2500 mAh battery. It was introduced in the shades of Red, Blue, Matte Black, and Blue. Specifications: Operating system: The Micromax Bharat 4 runs Android 7.0.

The Micromax Bharat 4 runs Android 7.0. Processor: MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor Design: polycarbonate back and compact design

polycarbonate back and compact design Display: 5 inch HD Display

5 inch HD Display RAM & Storage: The smartphone packs 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage

The smartphone packs 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage Camera: 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera

5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, 3G, and 4G

Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, 3G, and 4G Battery: 2500mAh removable battery

Pros Cons Good display Low RAM 4G connectivity No future updates Good stand by time

Best feature: Considering that it only has 1 GB of RAM, It works fairly well. The programmes and background processes are micromanaged by a tool named Dura speed.

4. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 Discover cutting-edge innovation with the Micromax Canvas Selfie and take advantage of limitless entertainment and seamless communication. It has 8 GB of internal storage and 1 GB of RAM installed. They work together to provide a seamless transition from one application to the next. The smartphone operates effectively, thanks to the fast CPU. With the Micromax Canvas Selfie, you can now afford outstanding performance while staying within your financial means. Specifications: Operating system: Android 5.1 Lollipop

Android 5.1 Lollipop Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU

1.3 GHz quad-core CPU Design: Stylish polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front

Stylish polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front Display: 5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution

5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM and 8 GB storage with 32 GB expandable slot

1GB RAM and 8 GB storage with 32 GB expandable slot Camera: 8MP back camera and 5MP front camera

8MP back camera and 5MP front camera Connectivity: 3G, 2G, WiFi, and Bluetooth

3G, 2G, WiFi, and Bluetooth Battery: 2800mAh

Pros Cons Good camera Heating issue Lightweight and trendy design No 4G connectivity Bright display Small storage option

Best 3 features: Slim design

Easy to hold and prevent accidental spills and slides. T

The Moondust Grey offers it a stylish and professional appearance.

5. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus The Micromax Bharat 2 Plus has a 5MP rear-facing camera with flash and built-in beauty features. Additionally, it boasts a quad-core processor, a 4-inch WVGA screen, and more. With the built-in Face Beauty settings, you can make every selfie look glamorous. Specifications: Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-coreSC9832CPU

1.3 GHz quad-coreSC9832CPU Display: 4-inch WVGA screen

4-inch WVGA screen Storage: 8 GB

8 GB RAM: 1 GB

Camera: 5MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera

5MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera Connectivity: 4G VoLTE support, 3G, Bluetooth, and WiFi

4G VoLTE support, 3G, Bluetooth, and WiFi Battery: 1600mAh

Pros Cons Compact phone Low battery backup Built-in face beauty option Display resolution is low. Excellent appearance, slim physique 4G connectivity.

Best feature: Pure stock Android with almost minimal bloatware and no advertisements offer a good user experience.

4G VoLTE support

6. Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 The Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 is an affordable smartphone that can handle multitasking without difficulty. The battery life and camera quality are excellent. When the price and the features are considered together, this is one of the best products in its price range. Specifications: Processor: 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6592M Octa Core Processor

1.4GHz MediaTek MT6592M Octa Core Processor Display: 5-inch IPS LCD HD screen

5-inch IPS LCD HD screen RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Camera: 13MP back camera and a 5MP front camera with LED flash.

13MP back camera and a 5MP front camera with LED flash. Connectivity: GPRS, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, GPS and USB port

GPRS, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, GPS and USB port Battery: 2500mAh

Pros Cons Corning Gorilla glass protection Average pixel density Good battery backup Nice cameras

Best features: The rear camera contains a digital zoom function and an auto flash features.

It has another slot for expansion up to 32GB.

7. Micromax X512 The Micromax X512 is a versatile gadget in its own right. You can easily use two SIM cards to communicate with your loved ones across 2G networks. Additionally, it meets your amusement demands because of its practical features like an FM radio, a video player, and a loudspeaker. Specification: Display: 1.8 inches TFT display

1.8 inches TFT display RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Storage: Extendable up to 8 GB

Extendable up to 8 GB Camera: 0.3MP camera

0.3MP camera Connectivity: 2G connectivity

2G connectivity Battery: 1750mAh

Pros Cons Colourful, TFT display Limited contract support. 32MB RAM 1750mAh battery Support dual SIM

Best features: This phone is very handy because of its additional capabilities, like Bluetooth, micro USB, auto call recording, torchlight, and many languages.

8. Micromax X818 The Micromax X818 is a good choice for everyday usage. It has two SIM card slots, allowing for seamless interactions on one charge. The cellphone has a loudspeaker, 3GP video support, and pre-installed applications for amusement reasons. It is a basicMicromax mobile phone under 7000. Specification: Display: 2.8 inches TFT display with 191 PPi density

2.8 inches TFT display with 191 PPi density RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Storage: 1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB

1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB Camera: 0.3MP camera

0.3MP camera Connectivity: 2G connectivity

2G connectivity Battery: 1450mAh

1450mAh Os: Speadtrum

Pros Cons Excellent battery life. Poor camera quality Expandable storage options Sound low compared to other Durable construction

Best features: Auto call recording feature

Bluetooth connectivity

Digital flash on the back.

9. Micromax X708 The Micromax X708 is a fantastic treat for music enthusiasts. The manufacturer includes a sizable amplifier with strong music buttons on the rear. In addition, the more sophisticated polyphonic ringtones provide active notifications for incoming calls, texts, and other events. Specifications: Display: 2.4 inches TFT display

2.4 inches TFT display RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Storage: 1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB

1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB Camera: Two 0.3MP cameras on the back

Two 0.3MP cameras on the back Connectivity: 2G connectivity

2G connectivity Battery: 1450mAh

Pros Cons Stunning design Build quality issue Outstanding sound quality. Two back cameras Torchlight

Best features: Wireless FM radio

Auto Call Recording

10. Micromax X378 The Micromax X413 is a small, practical option in thisMicromax mobile phones under 7000 list.It is available in a stunning blue shade. Users may make uninterrupted audio calls all day because of the device's 800 mAh battery. Specifications: Display: 1.77" TFT display

1.77" TFT display RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Storage: Storage can extend up to 8 GB

Storage can extend up to 8 GB Camera: 1 MP camera

1 MP camera Connectivity: 2G connectivity

2G connectivity Battery: 800 mAh

Pros Cons Coloured display Low battery backup Wireless FM radio Bluetooth compatible Anti Theft feature

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition 1GB RAM & 16 GB storage 5.45 inches IPS LCD screen 5000 mAh battery Micromax Canvas Play Q355 1GB RAM & 8 GB storage 5.5 inches FWVGA screen 2820 mAh battery Micromax Bharat 4 1GB RAM & 16 GB storage 5 inches IPS LCD screen 2500 mAh battery Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 1GB RAM & 8 GB storage 5 inches IPS LCD screen 2800 mAh battery Micromax Bharat 2 Plus 1GB RAM & 8 GB storage 4 inches WVGA screen 1600 mAh battery Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 2GB RAM & 16 GB storage 5 inches IPS LCD screen 2500 mAh battery Micromax X512 32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB 1.8 inches TFT screen 1750 mAh battery Micromax X818 32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB 2.8 inches TFT screen 1450 mAh battery Micromax X708 32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB 2.4 inches TFT screen 1450 mAh battery Micromax X378 32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB 1.77 inches TFT screen 800 mAh battery

Best value for money. The Micromax Bharat 4 is the best value for money in this list. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4G connectivity. A quad-core CPU operates the phone with 1 GB of RAM. The dual SIM smartphone has a stylish black design and runs the Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system. This can be a decent choice if you're seeking a 4G smartphone in a reasonable price range. Best overall The Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition is an overall combo in theMicromax Mobile phones under 7000list. It offers great value for money. The battery life, the display, and the build quality of this smartphone stand up to the comparative price tag. In this price bracket, the Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition provides you with the latest 4G support and a fingerprint scanner. If you're a Micromax fan looking to settle down with the best overallMicromax Mobile phones under 7000, it is worth looking at. How To find the perfectmicromax mobilephone under 7000 In the current digital era, a mobile phone is essential. The abundance of options in the market has made buying a mobile phone difficult. Here are some steps for choosing the bestMicromax mobile phones under 7000for your daily life. Make a list of all the specifications you need in a new mobile phone.

Explore various online retailers to learn more about your options.

To choose the best Micromax mobile phones under 7000 for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory.

for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory. Examine the offers and discounts, too. Lastly, select the option that best suits your needs. Price list

Sl No. Model name Price 1. Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition ₹ 6999 2. Micromax Canvas Play Q355 ₹ 5999 3. Micromax Bharat 4 ₹ 5,900 4. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 ₹ 3699 5. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus ₹ 4599 6. Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 ₹ 5900 7. Micromax X512 ₹ 1195 8. Micromax X818 ₹ 1474 9. Micromax X708 ₹ 1278 10. Micromax X378 ₹ 945

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”