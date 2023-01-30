Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 mini cameras for vlogging and travel photography

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 30, 2023 16:24 IST

Summary:

Discover the top 10 vlogging and travel photography mini cameras. These compact and versatile cameras are perfect for capturing stunning videos and photos on the go. Find the perfect camera for your needs and budget in this comprehensive list.

These mini cameras are small in size and versatile in nature.

Are you looking for a mini camera to take on your next vlogging or travel photography adventure? Look no further! Here are the top 10 mini cameras on the market, perfect for capturing all your memorable moments. Whether you're a professional vlogger or a hobbyist, these cameras are sure to meet all of your vlogging equipment needs. From the best small camera for travel vlogging to the best camera for YouTube travel vlogs, these top 10 cameras are sure to impress. So, grab your backpack and get ready to capture your next great adventure with one of these top 10 mini cameras.

1. Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

The Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 is a compact and versatile camera specifically designed for vlogging and content creation. It has a 20.1-megapixel sensor that can capture high-quality images and 4K video. It also has a flip-out touchscreen display, making it easy to see yourself while filming. Additionally, the ZV-1 has a built-in microphone and wind-noise reduction technology. Other features include a fast autofocus system and a range of creative effects and modes. Overall, the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 is an excellent option for those looking for a high-quality and user-friendly camera for vlogging and content creation.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Model Name: Cyber shot

Form Factor: Compact

Color: Black

Special Feature: Time-lapse

Effective Still Resolution: 20.1 MP

ProsCons
Compact and portable designBattery life could be longer
High-quality image and video capture 
Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 (Compact, Video Eye AF, Flip Screen, in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip, 4K Vlogging Camera and Content Creation) - Black
4.3 (602)
18% off
63,900 77,990
Buy now

2. Sony Alpha ZV-E10L

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is a mirrorless camera designed for advanced photography and videography. It features a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and an advanced autofocus system, allowing for sharp and detailed photos and videos. It also has 4K video recording capabilities and a flip-up touchscreen display for easy self-filming. Additionally, the ZV-E10L has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth for easy sharing and remote control. It also has a range of creative features, such as Picture Profile and S-Log2/3, for fine-tuning the look of your videos.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Model Name: Alpha

Form Factor: Mirrorless

Optical Zoom: 2

Special Feature: Time-lapse

Effective Still Resolution: 24

ProsCons
High-resolution image sensor for sharp and detailed photosCan be quite expensive
4K video recording capabilities 
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators (APS-C Sensor, Advanced Autofocus, Clear Audio, 4K Movie Recording) - Black, Compact
4.4 (168)
12% off
61,490 69,990
Buy now

3. Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera

The Sony Alpha A6600 is a mirrorless camera designed for advanced photography and videography. It features a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor, an advanced autofocus system, and in-body image stabilisation for sharp and stable photos and videos. It also has 4K video recording capabilities and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder for accurate framing and monitoring. Additionally, the A6600 has a long-lasting battery, fast burst shooting, and a range of creative features such as Picture Profile and S-Log2/3 for fine-tuning the look of your videos. The camera has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easy sharing and remote control.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Model Name: Alpha a6600

Form Factor: Mirrorless

Color: Black

Special Feature: Mirrorless

Effective Still Resolution: 24.2

ProsCons
High-resolution image sensor for sharp and detailed photosNo built-in image stabilisation for video recording
In-body image stabilisation for stable photos and videos 
Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera, 8 Digital Zoom, Black
4.7 (359)
19% off
217,445 268,445
Buy now

4. DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo - 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with 4K Camera

The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo is a portable, 3-axis gimbal stabiliser with a built-in 4K camera. It allows you to capture smooth and stable video footage without needing a separate camera and stabiliser. The gimbal has a compact and lightweight design, making it easy to take with you on the go. The camera has a 1/1.7-inch sensor that can capture high-quality photos and videos with a resolution of up to 4K at 60fps. It also has a wide-angle lens with a 94-degree field of view.

Specifications:

Brand: DJI

Color: Black

Compatible Devices: Cellphone

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 12.4 x 3 x 3.8 Cm

Item Weight: 4.13 Ounces

ProsCons
Portable and lightweight designLimited battery life
High-quality 4K video and photo capture with a wide angle lens 
DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo - 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with 4K Camera, 1/1.7” CMOS, 64MP Photo, Pocket-Sized, ActiveTrack 3.0, Glamour Effects, YouTube Video Vlog, for Android and iPhone, Black
4.3 (2,333)
9% off
40,999 44,990
Buy now

5. Fujifilm X-S10 Camera

The Fujifilm X-S10 is a mirrorless camera designed for both professional and hobbyist photographers. It features a 26.1-megapixel APS-C sensor, an advanced autofocus system and in-body image stabilisation for sharp and stable images. It also has the ability to shoot 4K video and a large high-resolution electronic viewfinder. The X-S10 also has a compact and lightweight design with various dials and buttons for easy operation. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easy sharing and remote control. Overall, the Fujifilm X-S10 is a great option for those looking for a compact, high-performance camera with advanced features and options.

Specifications:

Brand: Fujifilm

Model Name: X-S10

Form Factor: Mirrorless

Special Feature: Provide Image Stabilization

Effective Still Resolution: 26.1 MP

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designNo built-in image stabilisation for video recording
In-body image stabilisation and advanced autofocus system for sharp and stable images 
Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera Body with XF18-55mm Lens (APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor, EVF, IBIS, Vari-Angle LCD Touchscreen, Face/Eye AF, 4K/30P & FHD/240P Video Vlogging, Film Simulations) - Black
4.6 (366)
7% off
125,498 134,999
Buy now

6. GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera

The GoPro HERO11 is a waterproof action camera designed to capture high-quality photos and videos in extreme conditions. It features a 12MP sensor that can shoot 4K video at 60fps and has Hyper Smooth video stabilisation for smooth and steady footage. The camera also has a built-in touch screen for easy control and previewing. It is waterproof up to 33 feet (10m) and has voice control so that you can control your camera hands-free. Additionally, the HERO11 has a range of shooting modes, including time-lapse and burst modes, as well as a built-in GPS.

Specifications:

Brand: GoPro

Connector Type: USB

Screen Size: 1.4 Inches

Special Feature: Waterproof

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

ProsCons
Waterproof up to 33 feet (10m)Battery life could be longer
4K video at 60fps and Hyper Smooth video stabilisation 
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera with Front + Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, Hypersmooth Resolution,1080p Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1 Year INTL Warranty + 1 Year in Warranty)
4.2 (247)
19% off
44,250 54,500
Buy now

7. Insta360 ONE RS

The Insta360 ONE RS is a 360-degree camera that allows you to capture fully immersive photos and videos. It features a dual-lens design that can capture 5.7K video and 18MP photos. The camera also has advanced stabilisation technology that ensures smooth and stable footage. It has various creative features such as Time Shift, Bullet-Time, and Free Capture. You can also use it for live streaming. With its compact size, this camera is ideal for capturing a full range of perspectives and for capturing moments with a creative approach.

Specifications:

Brand: Insta360

Connector Type: Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Color: Standard, Vivid, LOG

Screen Size: 1 Inch

Special Feature: Waterproof

ProsCons
Dual-lens design for 360-degree photo and video captureBattery life could be longer
Advanced stabilisation technology for stable and smooth footage 
insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition Waterproof Optical Zoom, 1x 4K 60fps Action Camera & 5.7K 360 Camera with Interchangeable Lenses, Stabilization, 48MP Photo, Active HDR, AI Editing, Standard, Vivid, Log
4.3 (116)
20% off
43,990 54,990
Buy now

8. Panasonic Lumix G100

The Panasonic Lumix G100 is a compact mirrorless camera designed for vlogging and content creation. It features a 20.3-megapixel sensor that can capture high-quality images and 4K video. The camera also has a flip-out touchscreen display, making it easy for the user to see themselves while filming. Additionally, the G100 has a built-in microphone and wind-noise reduction technology, making it easy to record clear audio. Other features include a fast autofocus system, a wide aperture lens, and a range of creative effects and modes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easy sharing and remote control.

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Model Name: DC-G100KGW-K

Form Factor: Compact & Mirrorless

Effective Still Resolution: 20 MP

Optical Zoom: 2.6

ProsCons
Compact and portable designLimited zoom range
High-quality image and video capture 
Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Mirrorless Vlogging Camera (Black) with Bluetooth Tripod Grip, Built-in Mic & 12-32mm Lens, Micro Four Thirds Sensor, Flip Screen, 5-Axis is, 4K 24p 30p Video (DC-G100VGW-K)
4.2 (21)
27% off
65,999 89,990
Buy now

9. Canon EOS M50 Mark II

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a mirrorless camera that is designed for both professional and hobbyist photographers. It features a high-resolution 24.1-megapixel APS-C image sensor, advanced autofocus system, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF for sharp and detailed photos and videos. It also has a large high-resolution electronic viewfinder for accurate framing and monitoring. Additionally, the M50 Mark II has a range of creative features, such as Picture Style and Creative Assist, and it also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easy sharing and remote control. The camera is compact and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Specifications:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: EOS M50 Mark II

Form Factor: Camera

Special Feature: Eye Detection

Effective Still Resolution: 24.1 MP

ProsCons
High-resolution image sensor for sharp and detailed photosNo built-in image stabilisation
4K video recording capabilities 
Canon EOS M50 Mark II (Black) + EF-M 15-45mm & EF-M 55-200mm is STM Bundle
4.6 (155)
20% off
146,950 184,376
Buy now

10. GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof Action Camera

The GoPro HERO10 Black is a waterproof action camera designed to capture high-quality photos and videos in extreme conditions. It features a 12MP sensor that can shoot 4K video and has Hyper Smooth video stabilisation for smooth and steady footage. The camera also has a built-in touch screen for easy control and previewing. It is waterproof up to 33 feet (10m) and has voice control so that you can control your camera hands-free. Additionally, the HERO10 Black has a range of shooting modes, including time-lapse and burst modes, and it also has a built-in GPS.

Specifications:

Brand: GoPro

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB

Flash Memory Type: Micro SD

Special Feature: Waterproof and Low Light

Screen Size: 2.27 Inches

ProsCons
Waterproof up to 33 feet (10m)Limited manual controls
4K video and Hyper Smooth video stabilization 
GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Ultra HD Video 23MP Photos 1080p Optical Zoom 1x Live Streaming Stabilization, Dual Screen, HyperSmooth 4.0 and Time Warp 3.0
4.2 (1,581)
33% off
36,350 54,500
Buy now

Top 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1Flip-out touchscreen displayBuilt-in microphone and wind-noise reduction technology4K video capture
Sony Alpha ZV-E10LHigh-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor4K video recording capabilitiesBuilt-in WiFi and Bluetooth
Sony Alpha A6600High-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensorIn-body image stabilizationLong-lasting battery and fast burst shooting
DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo3-axis gimbal stabilizer4K cameraBuilt-in microphone
Fujifilm X-S10In-body image stabilization and advanced autofocus systemVariety of film simulations and advanced filtersCompact and lightweight design
GoPro HERO11Waterproof up to 33 feet (10m)4K video at 60fps and Hyper Smooth video stabilisationBuilt-in touch screen, voice control and GPS
Insta360 ONE RSDual-lens design for 360-degree photo and video captureAdvanced stabilisation technologyBuilt-in WiFi and Bluetooth
Panasonic Lumix G100Compact and portable designBuilt-in microphone and wind-noise reduction technology4K video capture
Canon EOS M50 Mark IIHigh-resolution 24.1-megapixel APS-C image sensor4K video recording capabilitiesBuilt-in WiFi and Bluetooth
GoPro HERO10 BlackWaterproof up to 33 feet (10m)4K video and Hyper Smooth video stabilisationBuilt-in touch screen, voice control and GPS

Best overall product

Out of the products mentioned, if I had to recommend only one, I would suggest the Sony Alpha A6600. This camera has a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor, in-body image stabilisation, a long-lasting battery and fast burst shooting. Additionally, it has 4K video recording capabilities and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easy sharing and remote control. The camera also has a range of creative features, such as Picture Profile and S-Log2/3, for fine-tuning the look of your videos.

Best value for money

When it comes to value for money, the DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo stands out as it offers a great combination of features and capabilities at a relatively affordable price. It is a portable, 3-axis gimbal stabiliser with a built-in 4K camera, eliminating the need for a separate camera and stabiliser. It also has advanced features such as Active Track 3.0 and 3x3 Panorama and a built-in microphone for recording audio, all in one small package.

How to find the perfect Mini Cameras for Vlogging and Travel Photography?

Consider image quality, size and portability, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, flip-out touchscreen, advanced autofocus, image stabilisation, and creative features when looking for a mini camera for vlogging and travel photography. Choose a camera that fits your specific needs and preferences.

Prices of the best mini cameras at the glance;

ProductPrice
Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1Rs. 64,990
Sony Alpha ZV-E10LRs. 61,490
Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless CameraRs. 2,16,556
DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo - 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with 4K CameraRs. 42,990
Fujifilm X-S10 CameraRs. 1,25,498
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action CameraRs. 44,000
Insta360 ONE RSRs. 43,990
Panasonic Lumix G100Rs. 65,004
Canon EOS M50 Mark IIRs. 1,45,827
GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof Action CameraRs. 38,500

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Photographer Photography Tip
RELATED STORIES
Find the best Apple laptop to buy: The ultimate guide
Top 5 cordless vacuum cleaners for convenience and efficiency
Amazon Top Deal of the Day: Get 37% discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power mobile
Top 8 Philips food processors for your kitchen
10 Best polaroid cameras- A buyer's guide

FAQs

What is the best mini camera for vlogging and travel photography?

It depends on your requirements. Consider factors such as image quality, size and portability, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, flip-out touchscreen, advanced autofocus, image stabilisation, and creative features when choosing a camera.

Is it necessary to have a flip-out touchscreen for vlogging and travel photography?

A flip-out touchscreen can be useful for vlogging, allowing you to see yourself while filming. However, it's not a necessary feature, depending on your specific needs and preferences.

Can I use my smartphone camera for vlogging and travel photography?

Yes, many smartphones have high-resolution cameras and advanced features that can be used for vlogging and travel photography. However, a dedicated camera may have better image quality and advanced features.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS