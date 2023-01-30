Top 10 mosambi juicers for sweet and refreshing juice

Summary:
An instrument used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other kinds of vegetables is called a juicer, also known as a juice extractor. It extracts the juice from the pulp via crushing, grinding, and pressing. Some juicers are also be used as food processors. The majority of the twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers feature add-ons for grinding coffee, creating nut milk, extruding pasta, breadsticks, or noodles, making baby food and nut butter, and crushing herbs and spices.
1. PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer
It helps in maximum juice extraction in a short amount of time without putting any extra effort by its two-way rotation. The transparent jar allows you to easily monitor the juicing process while avoiding overflow. In addition, the sieve adjuster allows you to choose different amounts of pulpiness in your juice.
Specifications
Price: ₹1,349
Brand: PHILIPS
Colour: Black & Transparent
Product Dimensions: 16.7D x 17.1W x 19.5H cm
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Polished
Capacity: 10 Cubic cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to assemble
|Does not have a dust cover lid
|Fully electronic
2. Philips Viva Collection
The Philips juicer is the market's first centrifugal juicer featuring a pre-clean function. Pouring water into the pusher creates a water fountain in the device, which rinses away undesired fibres from the lid and makes cleaning the sieve easier. Up to 2L of juice can be made at once without emptying the pulp container.
Specifications
Price: 8,960
Brand: PHILIPS
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimeters
Product Material: Aluminum
Finish Type: Polished
Capacity: 1.2 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly durable
|Costly
|Easy to use
3. Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer
The slow juicer contains all of the features that make the process easy. It has a juice outflow path through which juice flows rapidly and effortlessly. The machine is simple to construct and remove for simpler cleaning. The separate pulp outflow cup keeps the kitchen counter clean. The juicer's body is made of high-quality food-grade plastic, making it safe and convenient for daily use. Furthermore, the material is proven to produce little heat, preserving the important natural components of each fruit or vegetable.
Specifications
Price: Rs.3,999
Brand: Lifelong
Colour: Red
Dimensions: 25.5D x 12.4W x 38.1H Centimeters
Material: ABS Plastic
Finish Type: Stone
|Pros
|Cons
|Less noisy
|Smaller chute
|Low speed squeezing
4. Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology
Cold pressing provides optimal juice extraction and nutrient preservation, resulting in thick juices, smoothies, and sorbet. The juicer's huge feeding chute can process a whole apple or orange, so you don't have to worry about cutting the fruit into pieces first. Slow juicer pieces are simple to assemble and disassemble for cleaning.
Specifications
Price: Rs.12,609
Brand: Agaro
Colour: Grey/Black
Dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters
Material: Stainless Steel
Finish Type: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 300 Milliliters
|Pros
|Cons
|BPA free plastic
|Quite heavy
|Easy to clean
5. Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicer
The chefware appliances juicer has a powerful side handle attachment that is attached with a screw and a screwdriver.
It aids in obtaining a firm grip when extracting juice. The material used in the construction of these chefware appliances juicer promises a long juicer's lifespan. The hand press juicer from Chefware operates at full capacity without electricity. It may be carried anywhere and used to quickly extract one glass of fresh juice.
Specifications
Price: Rs. 1,661
Brand: Chefware
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Whole Fruit Processing
Product Dimensions: 20D x 20W x 50H Centimeters
Material: Aluminum
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Not good for beetroot juice
|Regulated movement
6. Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi Juicer
This heavy-duty juicer is made to withstand pressure up to 2,300 PSI and is designed for long-term use. Its sturdy "U" base is made of cast iron that has been enamelled. To conserve your energy while pressing your preferred fruits, use the ergonomic,extended-length handle. The quality and strength of a commercial kitchen come to your home through this professional squeezer. It squeezes fruits of all sizes, from mosambi to pomegranates, with immense power.
Specifications
Price: Rs.1,899
Brand: Mohit
Colour: Antic Silver
Material: Aluminum
|Pros
|Cons
|Blockage free operation
|Hand-powered
|Easy to clean
7. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550
The juicer mixer grinder is decorated with a stylish chrome knob that not only enhances the beauty but also guarantees longevity and practical use. The efficiency of this juicer mixer grinder allows it to constantly grind and juice for 30 minutes, ensuring consistency in flavours. Odacio Plus has a detachable anti-drip spout cover that helps to clean the device after use and prevents juice spills.
Specifications
Price: Rs.3,299
Brand: Maharaja Whiteline
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimeters
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Brushed
|Pros
|Cons
|Made up of stainless steel
|Makes noise
|Highly durable
8. Mr.Brand Portable USB Juicer
It contains clever safety protection technology, a magnetic sensing switch that is extremely safe to use and clean, and the juicer cup's body and bottom can be removed for easy cleaning. You may prepare healthy, delicious juice, milkshakes, smoothies, and other baby food by blending various fruits and vegetables in our juicer. It is extremely portable and excellent for outdoor trips.
Specifications
Price: Rs.499
Brand: Mr.Brand
Product Dimensions: 20D x 7W x 7H Centimeters
Material: Plastic
Voltage: 3 Volts
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable
|Poor power backup
|Affordable
9. Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer
With an 800-watt motor, the Bajaj Jex 16 juicer is powerful and efficient. It can make superb juice from any fruit or vegetable. The strainer or cutter is easily removable and washable, making it easy to clean and hygienic to use the following time. To accommodate your demands, requirements, and the kinds of fruits and vegetables you want to juice, the juicer is available in double-speed versions.
Specifications
Price: Rs.5,499
Brand: Bajaj
Colour: Black
Dimensions: 20.5D x 32.2W x 41.3H Centimeters
Material: Stainless Steel
Finish Type: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 1 litre
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual lock
|Quite expensive
|Easy to assemble
10. Rico Electric Juicer machine
The Rico electric juicer is a high-class, premium juicer that is perfect for extracting mosambi juice. It has a 100% pure copper motor and a lifetime rust-free guarantee. The juicer has a sturdy body composed of tough plastic. In the event of an accidental drop, the material will not break. Rico's juicer has anti-slip vacuum feet for stable application placement on any floor.
Specifications
Price: Rs.3,199
Brand: Rico
Colour: Black Juicer
Product Dimensions: 15D x 17W x 31H Centimeters
Material: Polycarbonate
Finish Type: Polished
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Not for commercial purposes
|Regulated movement
Best overall product
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer is the best mosambi juicer of all of the above. It is fully automatic and very convenient to use. It consists of an 800-watt motor for two-speed rotation, which helps in the maximum extraction of juice within a minute.
Best value for money
PHILIPS citrus press juicer is the best mosambi juicer according to the price. It offers a wide variety of features at a minimum price. It has transparent jars for observing the proper extraction of the juice of your fruits.
How to find the perfect mosambi juicer?
The sort of juicer you need depends on what you want to extract from your fruits and veggies. The greatest juicers are those that meet your specific demands. A juicer that matches your space, needs, and tastes will help you get the most out of your budget, whether you're a dedicated juicer who presses fruits and veggies morning, noon, and night, or you only occasionally want a thirst-quenching sip of celery juice after a strenuous workout.
Cold Pressed Juice, also known as Masticating Juice, is the juice created by a cold press juicer. These juicers use a pressing/squeezing mechanism and run at a pace of 45 cycles per minute to create juice. Juice is separated from pulp using high-speed blades that rotate at 2000 or more cycles per minute in conventional juicers, which generates heat and results in significant nutritional and enzyme loss.
ccording to studies, consumers who use a juicing machine to juice their favourite fruits and vegetables actually lose nutrients in the process. Vitamins, minerals, and other plant nutrients can be found in the juice that is extracted from fruits and vegetables. The beneficial fibre is lost, however, when you "juice."
To prepare mosambi juice, you must first peel the mosambi, which can be done using the majority of fruit and vegetable juicers. Because the best mosambi varieties for juicing (Valencias, Salustianas, and Delta Seedless) are also the hardest to peel, using a specialised citrus juicer is usually more convenient if you want a mosambi juice every day. The mosambi only needs to be split in half for a citrus juicer, which speeds up and simplifies the juicing process.