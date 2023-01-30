Top 10 mosambi juicers for sweet and refreshing juice By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article analyses the top ten mosambi juicers on sale, as well as advice on how to select the one that will best match your needs.

Ten best Mosambi Juicers for Sweet and refreshing juice

An instrument used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other kinds of vegetables is called a juicer, also known as a juice extractor. It extracts the juice from the pulp via crushing, grinding, and pressing. Some juicers are also be used as food processors. The majority of the twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers feature add-ons for grinding coffee, creating nut milk, extruding pasta, breadsticks, or noodles, making baby food and nut butter, and crushing herbs and spices. Product list 1. PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer It helps in maximum juice extraction in a short amount of time without putting any extra effort by its two-way rotation. The transparent jar allows you to easily monitor the juicing process while avoiding overflow. In addition, the sieve adjuster allows you to choose different amounts of pulpiness in your juice. Specifications Price: ₹1,349 Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Black & Transparent Product Dimensions: 16.7D x 17.1W x 19.5H cm Material: Plastic Finish Type: Polished Capacity: 10 Cubic cm

Pros Cons Easy to assemble Does not have a dust cover lid Fully electronic

2. Philips Viva Collection The Philips juicer is the market's first centrifugal juicer featuring a pre-clean function. Pouring water into the pusher creates a water fountain in the device, which rinses away undesired fibres from the lid and makes cleaning the sieve easier. Up to 2L of juice can be made at once without emptying the pulp container. Specifications Price: 8,960 Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Black Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimeters Product Material: Aluminum Finish Type: Polished Capacity: 1.2 litres

Pros Cons Highly durable Costly Easy to use

3. Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer The slow juicer contains all of the features that make the process easy. It has a juice outflow path through which juice flows rapidly and effortlessly. The machine is simple to construct and remove for simpler cleaning. The separate pulp outflow cup keeps the kitchen counter clean. The juicer's body is made of high-quality food-grade plastic, making it safe and convenient for daily use. Furthermore, the material is proven to produce little heat, preserving the important natural components of each fruit or vegetable. Specifications Price: Rs.3,999 Brand: Lifelong Colour: Red Dimensions: 25.5D x 12.4W x 38.1H Centimeters Material: ABS Plastic Finish Type: Stone

Pros Cons Less noisy Smaller chute Low speed squeezing

4. Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Cold pressing provides optimal juice extraction and nutrient preservation, resulting in thick juices, smoothies, and sorbet. The juicer's huge feeding chute can process a whole apple or orange, so you don't have to worry about cutting the fruit into pieces first. Slow juicer pieces are simple to assemble and disassemble for cleaning. Specifications Price: Rs.12,609 Brand: Agaro Colour: Grey/Black Dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Finish Type: Stainless Steel Capacity: 300 Milliliters

Pros Cons BPA free plastic Quite heavy Easy to clean

5. Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicer The chefware appliances juicer has a powerful side handle attachment that is attached with a screw and a screwdriver. It aids in obtaining a firm grip when extracting juice. The material used in the construction of these chefware appliances juicer promises a long juicer's lifespan. The hand press juicer from Chefware operates at full capacity without electricity. It may be carried anywhere and used to quickly extract one glass of fresh juice. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,661 Brand: Chefware Colour: Black Special Feature: Whole Fruit Processing Product Dimensions: 20D x 20W x 50H Centimeters Material: Aluminum

Pros Cons Easy to use Not good for beetroot juice Regulated movement

6. Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi Juicer This heavy-duty juicer is made to withstand pressure up to 2,300 PSI and is designed for long-term use. Its sturdy "U" base is made of cast iron that has been enamelled. To conserve your energy while pressing your preferred fruits, use the ergonomic,extended-length handle. The quality and strength of a commercial kitchen come to your home through this professional squeezer. It squeezes fruits of all sizes, from mosambi to pomegranates, with immense power. Specifications Price: Rs.1,899 Brand: Mohit Colour: Antic Silver Material: Aluminum

Pros Cons Blockage free operation Hand-powered Easy to clean

7. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550 The juicer mixer grinder is decorated with a stylish chrome knob that not only enhances the beauty but also guarantees longevity and practical use. The efficiency of this juicer mixer grinder allows it to constantly grind and juice for 30 minutes, ensuring consistency in flavours. Odacio Plus has a detachable anti-drip spout cover that helps to clean the device after use and prevents juice spills. Specifications Price: Rs.3,299 Brand: Maharaja Whiteline Colour: Black Dimensions: 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimeters Material: Plastic Finish Type: Brushed

Pros Cons Made up of stainless steel Makes noise Highly durable

8. Mr.Brand Portable USB Juicer It contains clever safety protection technology, a magnetic sensing switch that is extremely safe to use and clean, and the juicer cup's body and bottom can be removed for easy cleaning. You may prepare healthy, delicious juice, milkshakes, smoothies, and other baby food by blending various fruits and vegetables in our juicer. It is extremely portable and excellent for outdoor trips. Specifications Price: Rs.499 Brand: Mr.Brand Product Dimensions: 20D x 7W x 7H Centimeters Material: Plastic Voltage: 3 Volts

Pros Cons Portable Poor power backup Affordable

9. Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer With an 800-watt motor, the Bajaj Jex 16 juicer is powerful and efficient. It can make superb juice from any fruit or vegetable. The strainer or cutter is easily removable and washable, making it easy to clean and hygienic to use the following time. To accommodate your demands, requirements, and the kinds of fruits and vegetables you want to juice, the juicer is available in double-speed versions. Specifications Price: Rs.5,499 Brand: Bajaj Colour: Black Dimensions: 20.5D x 32.2W x 41.3H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Finish Type: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1 litre

Pros Cons Dual lock Quite expensive Easy to assemble

10. Rico Electric Juicer machine The Rico electric juicer is a high-class, premium juicer that is perfect for extracting mosambi juice. It has a 100% pure copper motor and a lifetime rust-free guarantee. The juicer has a sturdy body composed of tough plastic. In the event of an accidental drop, the material will not break. Rico's juicer has anti-slip vacuum feet for stable application placement on any floor. Specifications Price: Rs.3,199 Brand: Rico Colour: Black Juicer Product Dimensions: 15D x 17W x 31H Centimeters Material: Polycarbonate Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Easy to use Not for commercial purposes Regulated movement

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer Require less time for extraction Highly durable Two-way rotation Philips Viva Collection Integrated container Value for money Easy to use Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer pomace separation shock absorption Low noise Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Value for money Easy to assemble BPA free container Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicer Doesn't require electricity Heavy base Rustproof Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi Juice blockage free operation fast and easy extraction Easy to use Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550 Detachable anti-drip spout Easy to clean Durable MR. BRAND Portable USB Juicer Multifunctional Convenient charging Easy to use Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer Easily removable Washable strainer Made up of stainless steel Rico Electric Juicer machine Powerful motor Efficient juicing Two-speed motor

Best overall product Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer is the best mosambi juicer of all of the above. It is fully automatic and very convenient to use. It consists of an 800-watt motor for two-speed rotation, which helps in the maximum extraction of juice within a minute. Best value for money PHILIPS citrus press juicer is the best mosambi juicer according to the price. It offers a wide variety of features at a minimum price. It has transparent jars for observing the proper extraction of the juice of your fruits. How to find the perfect mosambi juicer? The sort of juicer you need depends on what you want to extract from your fruits and veggies. The greatest juicers are those that meet your specific demands. A juicer that matches your space, needs, and tastes will help you get the most out of your budget, whether you're a dedicated juicer who presses fruits and veggies morning, noon, and night, or you only occasionally want a thirst-quenching sip of celery juice after a strenuous workout. Product price list

Products Price Philips Citrus Press Juicer Rs.1,349 Philips Viva Collection Rs. 8,960 Lifelong Mastiquer Cold Press Slow Juicer Rs. 3,999 Agaro Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Rs.12,609 Chefware aluminium instant hand press juicer Rs. 1,661 Mohit Aluminum Hand Press Citrus Mosambi Juice Rs. 1,899 Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550 Rs.3,299 Mr.brand Portable USB Juicer Rs.499 Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer Rs.5,499 Rico Electric Juicer machine Rs.3,199

