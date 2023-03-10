Top 10 picks of micro SD cards to buy in India By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article throws light on 10 of the best SD cards available in India and their features. Now, storing good photographs and HD videos should not be a challenge.

A SD card is ideal for storing large volume of data.

A Micro SD card stores videos, photos, or other data files. Also, it provides volatile and non-volatile media for storing data. It is short for Secure Digital Card and is one of the most common types of memory cards, and it is designed to offer a large amount of storage in a small size. It is mainly used in small portable devices such as handheld computers, digital video camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones. About 8000+ different models and 400+ brands of electronic devices use SD technology. 1. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC (MB-MC128KA) Samsung EVO Plus MB-MC128KA micro memory card the superior performance and reliability. It also has the key feature of increased speed and compatibility that ensure reliable performance. With much storage, you can store tons of media on your smartphone, load games on your handheld, or download more apps on your tablet. Best-in-class speeds to ensure smooth transfers with proven reliability. Free your smartphone from space restrictions. Never worry about storage again - there's space for all your memories! Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 10 x 15 x 1 Millimeters Weight: 20 g Model: ‎FD-ZJ-230213-044 Digital storage capacity: ‎128 GB

Pros Cons Handle big tasks with ease 119 GB of usable memory out of 128 GB. Rest used for basic maintenance. Even with large files, the EVO Plus is reliably fast. Perfect interface

2. SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS Sandisk Extreme micro sd card provides ultimate speed for fast transfers, app performance, and 4K UHD. That is perfect for android smartphones, action cameras, and drones. This high-performance microSD card enables 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video, and high-resolution photos. In addition, the ultra-fast SanDisk Extreme memory card delivers read speeds of up to 190MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. And with A2 certification, you get fast application performance for a great smartphone experience. Specifications: Brand: SanDisk Product Dimensions: 1 x 15 x 11 Millimeters Weight: ‎5 g Model: ‎SDSQXAA-128G-GN6MN Digital storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons A great smartphone experience Has compatibility issue Read speeds (160MB/s max) Durable

3. HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSD The HP 32 GB High-Speed ​​Class 10 Memory Card is ready to store the latest digital content for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. With a read speed of up to 80 MB/s, this hard drive is responsive and easy to load and retrieve data. HP 32 GB Class 10 Micro SD card is ideal for the latest tablets, PCs, smartphones and mobile devices. Also, has reliable storing and transferring mobile content to your device, such as photos, music and movies for entertainment or e-books for school or work. HP 32 GB, memory card price, is less. Specifications: Brand: HP Product Dimensions: ‎0.1 x 1.5 x 1.1 cm; 0.5 Grams Weight: ‎ ‎0.5 g Model: ‎ ‎U1 TF card 32GB Digital storage capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons With a protector cover, it is easy to use Low on speed Highest-quality computing product High data transfer with low power consumption

4. Kingstone Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD Card The Canvas Select Plus micro sd card, is powerful, fast, durable, and designed to be reliable when capturing and developing high-resolution photos, as well as shooting and editing full HD video. Kingston Canvas cards are tested for durability in the harshest environments and conditions, so you can take them anywhere with the confidence that your photos, videos and files are protected. Kingston's Canvas Select Plus microSD 128 GB is compatible with Android devices and features A1-rated performance. In addition, the SD card loads faster and holds more space, and you can take photos and videos in multiple capacities up to 512 GB1. Specifications: Brand: Kingstone Product Dimensions: 24 x 32 x 2 Millimeters Weight: ‎10 g Model: ‎‎SDCS2/128GBIN Digital storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Extensively tested for durability Read speed can be improved High-speed performance Best value for money

5. Samsung EVO Plus 128GB (MB-SC128K) Samsung Evo Plus 128 GB is reliable for handling big tasks with ease. Also, it is ideal for working with large files, and the EVO Plus is reliably fast with ultra-fast Class 10 U3 transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s. In addition to this, the large apps load and run smoothly and maintain a perfect interface. The increased speed and compatibility ensure reliable performance. With so much sd card storage, you can store tons of media on your smartphone, load games on your handheld console, or download more apps on your tablet. Best-in-class speed of the sd memory card ensures smooth transfers with proven reliability. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 32 x 24 x 2 Millimeters Weight: ‎2 g Model: ‎‎MB-SC128K/APC Digital storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Superior performance and reliability Primarily used in cameras. It has low compatibility with other devices. Seven proof protections

6. Verilux 64GB Memory Card Universal Micro SD Card The verilux 64 Gb memory card is an ultra HD 4K video recording, UHD 4K gaming card. The Verilux SD Card 64GB uses high-quality chips and supports waterproof, shockproof, temperature proof, X-ray proof and durability. Also, Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite memory cards. The Verilux 64GB memory card offers 90MB/s read and 45MB/s write speeds. In addition, the micro sd memory card allows you to view and record Full HD videos and share your beautiful memories in high definition. Specifications: Brand: Verilux Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 5 x 1 cm; 20 Grams Weight: 20 Grams Model: AZEM2-0GUDE62 Digital storage capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Store up to 5000+ photos up to 3MP Read speed is running low Compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, drones, surveillance systems Designed for continuous operation in extreme weather conditions

7. Transcend USD300S A1 Transcend USD300S A1 micro sd card cost is affordable and comes with high-capacity storage and small-size cards designed for various portable devices such as car navigation systems, mobile phones, e-books, PDAs, smartphones, digital cameras, music players, and digital video cameras. It is also a user-replaceable non-volatile memory card. It is widely used in industrial and automotive applications, from read-only applications such as navigation systems to use as bootable media for video recording and data logging. Specifications: Brand: Transcend Product Dimensions: 15 x 1 x 11 Millimeters Weight: ‎0.36 g Model: ‎TS128GUSD300S-A Digital storage capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Up to 95 MB/s read Consume more power Compact and can be installed in small space Capable of storing massive data

8. Strontium Nitro A1 32GB Micro SDHC Memory Card The Strontium Nitro A1 32GB is the cheapest sd card that is also a premium product from Strontium. All Strontium Nitro A1 32GB C10 with MicroSDHC are made of quality-assured materials and advanced artistry, which has become the standard in this most demanding sector. Strontium products are widely recognized in the market for their high quality. We strive to offer a wide range of premium Strontium memory cards. Specifications: Brand: Strontium Product Dimensions: 11 x 15 x 1 Millimeters Weight: ‎10 g Model: ‎ ‎SRN32GTFU1A1A Digital storage capacity: 32 GB

Pros Cons Ideal for full HD video recording Durability could be improved Designed for extreme working conditions Optimized for android apps allowing less loading time

9. Sony SF-E64 The Sony SF-E Series 64GB SDXC features 64GB of storage capacity and uses them to support advanced DSLR features such as continuous and quick shooting, RAW and JPEG recording. In addition, the card is also suitable for video recording such as 4K, 3D, HFR and Full HD video, with a maximum read speed of up to 270MB/s and a maximum write speed of up to 70MB/s. The UHS-II media gets its speed from an extra row of pins. The card is designed for UHS-II/V30-compliant cameras but can be used with devices that do not support UHS-II/V30. When used with UHS-I devices, the card delivers read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 70MB/s. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimensions: 32 x 24 x 2 Millimeters Weight: ‎2 Grams Model: ‎ ‎SF-E64/T1 IN Digital storage capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Hi-Speed Memory Card Write speed could be improved Video Speed Class-V30 Read Speed-270 MB/s, Write Speed-70 MB/s

10. Amazon Basics 256GB micro SDXC Memory Card The Amazon Basics 256GB Micro SDXC Memory Card is a small, portable device with microchip circuitry for uploading, processing, storing, and transferring media material such as files, photos, and apps. Such cards work with appropriate technology, such as PCs, cameras, mobile phones, and medical diagnostic devices with SD slot inlays for instant access. Some of the key specifications of these cards include the following, Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Product Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 1 Millimeters Weight: ‎0.27 g Model: ‎LSMICRO256GU3 Digital storage capacity: 256 GB

Pros Cons Consumes a small amount of power Not compatible with all CCTV camera Decreases the consumption of internal memory used by the phone Improves storage capacity with minimal effort

Best overall product If you're looking for the best memory card overall, check out the Kingstone Canvas Select Plus 128GB microSD card. Read speeds up to 105MB/s and write speeds up to 30MB/s. Those are impressive statistics! In addition to that speed, it comes with a whopping 128GB capacity. Best value for money SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS is the best suitable product for value money. Since it has a durable design for use in extreme environments like shockproof, temperature-proof, and waterproof, you can enjoy it without worrying about the durability of your memory card. How to find the perfect SD card? The first and foremost factors when choosing a memory card are speed, capacity and the device you use. Of course, having the maximum capacity at an affordable price is ideal. Still, having a memory card with fast enough write speeds is also important to capture all your footage perfectly.

