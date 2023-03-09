Top 10 power banks to buy in 2023

Power banks are essential to our daily lives as our high mobile phone usage makes our batteries get discharged fast, leaving us severely handicapped.

It is not always easy to find charging points when you are on the go, and with devices becoming more powerful, they also consume more battery. Hence, having a good power bank is essential to keep your gadgets charged when you are away from your office or home. The list below considers features like battery capacity, charging speed, number of ports offered, and the product's durability. Product List 1. Mi Power Bank 3i This newly launched 20000 mAh power bank by Mi can charge three devices simultaneously, and the back is a sandstone finish, providing a good grip. This lightweight and stylish power bank is perfect for keeping your devices juiced up while traveling. Most importantly, with its 12-layer advanced protective design, your mobile devices are essentially safe from overheating and short circuits. Specifications 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery 18W Fast Charging Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C) Triple output port Advanced 12 Layer chip protection Smart power management

Pros Cons 12 layer protection Bulky Three output ports

2. Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k The Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k features a powerful 20000mAh battery capacity with a fast charging output of 20W. It allows you to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with its dual USB output and a Type-C port. The power bank also comes with 9-layer integrated circuit protection to protect it from accidents and a premium rubber finish that saves it from marks and scratches. Specifications Massive 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery 20W Fast charging output Power Delivery Technology that supports 20W fast charging input via Type C port Charge up to 3 devices at the same time Product Dimensions - ‎13 x 7 x 2.8 cm Weight - 410 g

Pros Cons 20W charging Bulky Capacity

3. URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank The URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank features a simplistic design with a 20000mAh battery power. The device is compact and comes with a textured finish to provide a good grip and avoid scratches. This affordable device offers high-capacity backup that can charge your phone multiple times. Specifications 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery Powered by a 22.5W adapter Micro and Type-C input power bank Power Delivery compatibility, which helps quick-charge devices Product Dimensions - 6.8 x 2.4 x 12.8 cm Weight - 339 g

Pros Cons Lightweight Two output ports Compact

4. Redmi Power Bank The Redmi Power Bank is a durable charging device powered by a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. Its design and anti-slip texture provides a good grip and makes it easier to carry around. You can charge up to two devices simultaneously on this USB input power bank. It has 12-layer circuit protection to avoid issues like over-charging and supports 18W fast charging. Specification 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery Powered by 18W Fast Charging Dual input ports - Micro-USB and USB-C Dual USB Output with smart charging 12 Layers Circuit Protection to protect against over-charging, short circuits, etc Product Dimensions - ‎15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm Wight - 447 g

Pros Cons 18W charging Bulky 20,000mAh capacity

5. URBN Power Bank The URBN Power Bank is an economical and proudly made-in-India device powered by a 10,000mAh battery. It comes with 12W fast charging support, which can help you quickly charge up to two devices simultaneously. Its compact form, simplistic design, and textured finish make it slip-proof and easy to carry wherever you go. It additionally comes with a 4-level protection to ensure safe charging. Specifications 10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery 12W Fast Charging Dual USB Output Ultra Compact body Product Dimension - 6.3 x 2.3 x 8.5 cm Weight - 181 g

Pros Cons Compact size 12W charging Price

6. Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro This pocket pro power bank is a super lightweight and compact device powered by a 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It comes with 22.5W ultra-fast charging support and can charge up to 3 devices at the same time. Additionally, it protects your device against problems like short-circuiting and overheating with its 12-Layer Circuit Protection technology. Specifications Battery - 10,000mAh lithium ion 22.5W Ultra Fast Charging Dual Input port - Type-C and Micro-USB Triple output - 2 USB and 1 Type-C Advanced 12-Layer Circuit Protection Product Dimensions & Weight - ‎9 x 6.4 x 2.4 cm; 200 g

Pros Cons Fast 22.5W Charging Priced slightly higher for the 10,000mAh segment Pocket Sized

7. Ambrane Slim Power Bank The Ambrane Slim Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery with a 12W fast charging capacity. With a USB and a Type-C port, it can easily charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. It additionally comes with 9 layers of circuit protection to safely charge your devices. This model also includes an LED indicator that shows the current power level of the power bank. Specifications Power-packed 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer battery 20W Fast Charging Input and Output 1 USB and 1 Type-C output port to charge devices 9 layer circuit protection Sturdy body weighing 230 g Product dimensions - 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 cm

Pros Cons Price 12W charging

8. Belkin Pocket Power Bank The Belkin Pocket Power Bank is powered by a 10,000mAh lithium battery with 15W charging support. One USB-C and two USB-A ports can easily charge up to 3 devices simultaneously. This pocket-sized power bank also comes with an LED light which indicates when the device needs recharging. Specifications 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery 15W charging power Three USB ports - One USB-C and two USB-A Pocket-Sized with LED light Product dimensions - ‎16.94 x 2.57 x 10.11 cm Weight - 268 g

Pros Cons 3 ports for charging devices Priced slightly higher for the 10,000mAh segment LED light to indicate battery charge

9. SYSKA Power Bank The Syska Power Bank comes with a 10,000mAh polymer battery with 18W quick charging support. It has 12 layers of protection that prevent issues like overcharging, overheating, short circuits, etc. With its dual input and dual output ports, you can charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. Specifications 10,000mAh High-Energy Density Polymer Cell 18W charging power 12-Layer protection to prevent overcharging and short circuits Dual Input and Dual output ports Product Dimension - 23.2 x 12.8 x 2.8 cm Weight - 290g

Pros Cons Price Two output ports 12-Layer protection

10. Redmi Slim Power Bank The Redmi Slim Power Bank is powered by a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 10W fast charging support. It comes with dual input and dual output ports, ensuring quick charge of multiple devices. The power bank also has a sleek design and comes with an anti-slip edge texture. Specifications 10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery, which provides better efficiency than Li-ion battery 10W charging power 12-layer advanced circuit chip protection that enhances the charging efficiency Sleek and lightweight Product dimensions - 15.1 x 7.4 x 1.5 cm Weight - 247g

Pros Cons Sleek design 10W charging 12-layer advanced circuit chip protection

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery 12 layer protection 3 output ports Ambrane Power Bank Stylo 20k 20W Fast charging output 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery 3 output ports URBN Ultra Compact Power Bank Lightweight and compact 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery Power Delivery compatibility Redmi Power Bank 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery Anti-slip texture 12 Layers Circuit Protection URBN Power Bank Ultra Compact body Affordable and Made-in-India Slip proof textured finish Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro Lightweight and compact 3 output ports 12 layer protection Ambrane Slim Power Bank 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer battery 9 layer circuit protection LED indicator Belkin Pocket Power Bank 3 USB ports Pocket-Sized with LED light 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery SYSKA Power Bank 10,000mAh High-Energy Density Polymer Cell 12-Layer protection Dual Input and Dual output ports Redmi Slim Power Bank 10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery, 12-layer advanced circuit chip protection Sleek and lightweight