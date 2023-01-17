Amazon’s Republic Day Sale: Top 10 power banks to make your travel hassle-free

Best 10 Power Banks to Purchase on this Republic Day Sale on Amazon.

The Amazon Republic Day sale has many exciting offers you might be waiting for. It will be live from the 15th to the 20th, but Prime members can start tomorrow. A power bank is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently or is always on the go. These portable chargers allow you to keep your devices charged and stay connected, even when you're away from a power outlet. With so many power banks on the market, choosing the best one for your needs can be difficult. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 power banks to purchase to make your travel hassle-free. This blog will cover everything from power bank prices to power banks for iPhones and even the best power bank in India. Our aim is to help you find the perfect power bank. Product list 1. MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging The MI Power Bank 3i is a high-performance portable charger with a capacity of 20000mAh. The lithium-polymer battery is designed to provide fast and efficient charging with 18W fast power delivery. The power bank also has dual USB output ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Additionally, it has a digital display that shows the battery level, so you can keep an eye on the charging level. The power bank is equipped with various safety features, such as short circuit protection and over-voltage protection, to ensure the safety of your devices while they are being charged. Specifications: Connector Type :USB, Micro USB

Brand :MI

Battery Capacity : 20000 Milli ampere Hour (mAh)

Compatible Phone Models : Smartphones

Colour : Black

2. MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro The MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro is a compact and portable charger with a 10000mAh capacity. It has a sleek and lightweight design and comes with dual USB output ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It also features a digital display showing the battery level so you can keep an eye on your power bank's charge level. The power bank is equipped with various safety features, such as short circuit protection and over-voltage protection, to ensure the safety of your devices while they are being charged. Specifications: Connector Type : Micro USB

Brand : MI

Battery Capacity : 10000 Milli ampere Hour (mAh)

Compatible Phone Models : Smartphones

Colour: Black

3. MI 10000mAH Li-Polymer, Micro-USB and Type C Input Port, Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging (Midnight Black) The MI 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i is a high-performance portable charger with a capacity of 10000mAh. It has a micro-USB and Type-C input port, allowing you to charge the power bank with either type of cable. The power bank also has an 18W fast charging feature to charge your device faster. It also features a sleek and compact design, making it easy to carry around with you on the go. The power bank also has a digital display that shows the battery level so that you can keep an eye on your power bank's charge level. Specifications: Connector Type : Micro USB

Brand : MI

Battery Capacity : 10000 Milliamp Hours

Compatible Phone Models : Smartphones

Colour: Black

4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery The Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank is a portable charging device that allows you to charge your electronic devices on the go. It has a large capacity of 20000mAh, which can fully charge a smartphone multiple times before needing to be recharged. It also features 20W fast charging, allowing you to charge your devices quickly. Additionally, it has triple output ports, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously. Overall, the Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank is a convenient and efficient way to keep your devices charged while on the go. Specifications: Connector Type : USB Type C

Brand : Ambrane

Battery Capacity : 20000

Compatible Phone Models : Iphone

Colour : Black

5. Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output) The Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank is an essential accessory for anyone who is always on the go and needs to keep their electronic devices charged. With a massive capacity of 27000mAh, it can charge a smartphone multiple times before recharging itself. This power bank is equipped with 20W fast charging to charge your devices quickly and efficiently. One of the most notable features of this power bank is its triple output ports, which allow you to charge three devices simultaneously. This means you can charge your smartphone, tablet, and earbuds simultaneously, making it perfect for travel or busy days when you need to stay connected. Specifications: Connector Type : USB

Brand : Ambrane

Battery Capacity : 27000

Compatible Phone Models : One plus, IPhone

6. MI Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer The MI Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh is a high-capacity portable charger with 50W Lithium Polymer technology. It has a massive capacity of 20000mAh and can charge a smartphone multiple times before recharging. The 50W fast charging technology allows you to charge your devices quickly and efficiently. It is equipped with a Type-C input and output, making it versatile and convenient to charge a wide range of devices. The sleek and compact design makes it easy to carry around and perfect for travel or busy days to stay connected and powered up. Specifications: Connector Type : USB Type C

Brand : MI

Battery Capacity : 20000

Compatible Phone Models : Xiaomi

Colour : Black

7. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery, Type C Input, Made in India This power bank also comes with multi-layer protection, which includes over-voltage protection, over-current protection and short-circuit protection. This ensures that your devices are protected while charging. All in all, the Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank (Stylo 20K, Blue) is a reliable, convenient and efficient way to keep your devices charged while on the go. With its high capacity, fast charging technology, versatile Type-C PD port, Quick Charge, Li-Polymer battery and multi-layer protection, it is a perfect choice for anyone who needs to stay connected and powered up. Specifications: Connector Type : USB

Brand : Ambrane

Battery Capacity : 20000

Compatible Phone Models : iPhone

Colour : Blue

8. Ambrane 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k Power Bank with 20 Watt Fast Charging, 2 USB, Type C Port, Green The Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k Power Bank (Green) is a high-capacity portable charger designed to keep your devices powered on the go. With a capacity of 20000mAh, it can charge a smartphone multiple times before needing to be recharged. It is equipped with 20W fast charging technology, 2 USB ports and a Type C port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously. It is designed with a Li-polymer battery, known for its high energy density and long life cycle. The power bank is also equipped with multi-layer protection that ensures your devices are protected while charging. It is a perfect choice for anyone who needs to stay connected and powered up. Specifications: Connector Type : USB

Brand : Ambrane

Battery Capacity : 20000

Compatible Phone Models : iPhone

Colour : Green

9. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black) is a high-capacity portable charger designed to keep your devices powered on the go. With a capacity of 20000mAh, it can charge a smartphone multiple times before needing to be recharged. It is equipped with 18W fast charging technology, USB Type C and Micro USB ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. The Li-polymer battery used in this power bank is known for its high energy density and long life cycle. The power bank also features a low power mode, which is designed to charge devices with low power consumption efficiently. The sleek and compact design makes it easy to carry around and perfect for travel or busy days to stay connected and powered up. Specifications: Connector Type : USB, Micro USB

Brand : Redmi

Battery Capacity : 20000 Milliampere Hour (mAh)

Compatible Phone Models : iPhone

Colour : Black

10. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger designed to keep your devices powered on the go. With a capacity of 20000mAh, it can charge a smartphone multiple times before needing to be recharged. It is equipped with 18W fast charging technology, USB Type C and Micro USB ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. It is designed with a Li-polymer battery which is known for its high energy density and long life cycle. Additionally, the power bank has a low power mode which is designed to charge devices with low power consumption efficiently. Specifications: Connector Type : USB, Micro USB

Brand : Redmi

Battery Capacity : 20000 Milliampere Hour (mAh)

Compatible Phone Models : iPhone

Colour : Black

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature3 MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh High Capacity (20000mAh) 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging Lithium Polymer MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro High Capacity (10000mAh) 22.5 Watt Fast Charging Dual Input Ports (Micro-USB and Type C) Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i High Capacity (10000mAh) 18W Fast Charging Micro-USB and Type C Input Port Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank High Capacity (20000mAh) 20W Fast Charging Power Delivery, Type C Input Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank High Capacity (27000mAh) 20W Fast Charging Type C PD (Input & Output) MI Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh High Capacity (20000mAh) 50W Lithium Polymer Supports Laptop Charging Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank High Capacity (20000mAh) 20W Fast Charging Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output) Ambrane 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k Power Bank High Capacity (20000mAh) 20W Fast Charging 2 USB,Type C Port Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank High Capacity (20000mAh) 18W Fast Charging USB Type C and Micro USB Ports Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank High Capacity (20000mAh) 18W Fast Charging Low Power Mode

Best overall product The best overall product would be the MI Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh. The main reasons for this are High capacity of 20000mAh, which can charge a smartphone multiple times before needing to be recharged.

50W Lithium Polymer technology, which allows for fast and efficient charging of devices.

Additionally, it supports laptop charging, which is a unique and useful feature. Best value for money After considering all the products, the best value for money product would be the MI 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i. The power bank has a high capacity of 10000mAh, which is more than enough to charge a smartphone multiple times before needing to be recharged. It also comes equipped with 18W fast charging technology, making it an efficient way to charge devices. Overall, the MI 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 3i offers a great combination of features, performance, and value for money. How to find the perfect power bank? When looking for the perfect power bank, here are a few key factors to consider: Consider the capacity (mAh) of the power bank and how many devices you need to charge and how often you'll be away from a power outlet.

Look for a power bank with a high output power (watts or amps) for fast and efficient charging.

Check the input and output ports to ensure compatibility with your devices.

Consider the size and weight of the power bank for portability.

Look for safety features like overcharge protection, short circuit protection, and temperature control.

Compare the price with your needed features and look for discounts or deals available. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging | Input- Type C | Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black Rs. 2049 2. MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black) Rs. 1598 3. Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer, Micro-USB and Type C Input Port, Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging (Midnight Black) Rs. 1199 4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery, Type C Input, Made in India, Rs. 1799 5. Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output) Rs. 2499 6. MI Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh 50W Lithium Polymer Supports Laptop Charging 50W Rs. 3999 7. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output) Rs. 1799 8. Ambrane 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-20k Power Bank with 20 Watt Fast Charging, 2 USB,Type C Port,Green Rs. 1799 9. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black Rs. 1949 10. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black Rs. 1949