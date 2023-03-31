Top 10 smart security cameras: Buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article enlists the top 10 picks for wireless WiFi cameras for your homes and offices. Read on to know more.

Smart security cameras with WiFi can boost security of homes and office manifold.

What is better than having proper, safe and secure surroundings and being able to monitor everything from a smartphone? Well, what better than an advanced wifi security camera that could aid in keeping your homes and offices protected? Today, ample high-tech security cameras are available in the market, and it can take time to identify the one that would suit your needs and requirements. Help has arrived! As we bring you an elaborate list of the top-rated wifi security cameras to choose from! Read on to take your best pick! 1. Qubo Smart Cam 360 Qubo presents the Qubo smart camera 360, which is proudly made and designed in India. It offers easy 360-degree coverage as the intelligent wifi security camera supports a multi-rotational lens. Therefore, it leaves no margin for a blind spot with its efficient range. Another feature that would impress the consumer is that it has theft-free cloud storage. This is different from your conventional CCTV camera, as you can save and secure your recordings on cloud storage developed and maintained in India. It also has a feature that offers full colour in low light, which would ensure colours and clarity even in low lighting conditions. Specifications Brand: Qubo

Connector Type: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: smartphone

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons 1. Motion tracking A little expensive 2, Quick intruder detection by AI

2. TP-Link Tapo 360° 2304 Full HD 1296P Video Pan/Tilt Smart wifi Security Camera This wifi-enabled CCTV security camera for your home is a high-tech device that would ensure all-around security for your surroundings. It comes with a sound and light alarm to help you avoid unwanted people or trespassers. One of the significant features that would make this product stand out is that it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can quickly free up your hands with its voice control feature. It is also equipped with two-way audio, making it easier for you to communicate through a built-in microphone and speaker. Specifications Brand: TP-Link

Connector Type: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage Indoor

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons High picture quality The speaker volume could be better

3. Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 The kent cameye homecam 360 is an easy-to-install wireless wifi home security camera. This device works well with Amazon Alexa. Another feature is that it comes equipped with a 360-degree panoramic view so that no corner is left unguarded. Not just in broad daylight, it would give you a perfect vision in low lighting conditions or even in darkness. The home security CCTV camera has advanced night vision for 24-hour protection and security. With a sturdily built and great design, this device will surely impress! Specifications Brand: Kent Cam

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons Good picture quality Not suitable for outdoor usage

4. Qubo Outdoor Security Camera The Qubo outdoor CCTV security camera is well-equipped with an intruder alarm system. This intelligent security wifi camera very efficiently detects and notifies when a person is detected. You can also ring an automatic loud siren in case of trespassing and intrusion. The most amazing of its entire feature is that this wifi smart camera is water resistant. It can function smoothly in any weather. Be it sun, dust, snow or rain, the device is built to endure any climate. The infrared night vision enables you to watch your surroundings at night in vivid quality. Specifications Brand: Qubo

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Compatible Devices: Android/iPhone

Colour: White

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons 24x7 Live remote monitoring A little expensive

5. MI Xiaomi Wireless Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition The MI Xiaomi wireless Home security camera enables you to monitor your environment with utmost clarity. It provides a full Hd view for better security and transparency. It also possesses advanced AI-powered Motion detection that ensures maximum safety. The 360-degree pan tilt–zoom panoramic view is one of the most striking features of this device. Through the integration of deep learning technology, the camera accurately alerts and notifies your phone and provides high-level security. Specifications Brand: MI

Connector Type: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Talkback feature Build quality could have been better

6. PKST WI-FI Full HD Wireless CCTV Smart Security Camera with Live Streaming The Qilmy Pan Tilt wifi home security CCTV camera provides clear vision in bright daylight or at night. This smart security camera's pan and tilt feature enables you to cover 360 monitoring with a single security camera. The hassle-free installation is also one of the features that make it a worthy purchase. It is as straightforward as replacing a bulb. You have to insert it into an E27 light socket simply. Another prominent feature of this security wifi camera is the motion detection feature. It immediately sends a notification or an alarm when the motion is detected. Specifications Brand: pkst with line BE TECHNICALLY SMART

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons Budget-friendly The design could have been better

7. Conbre CruizerXR Outdoor wifi Motorized Pan/Tilt Security Camera The conbre cruiser XR outdoor WI-fi security camera is equipped with advanced H 2.65 video compression technology, which delivers better picture and video quality with only half the bandwidth and half of the standard storage space of the previous storage standard. The cruiser XR is built to withstand any and all weather conditions. It can operate smoothly in the wind, snow, dust and rain. It comes with a built noise-cancelling microphone that delivers clear sound and audio, and it lets you hear and see what's happening while you are away. Another striking feature is that the camera allows you to flash the light with the help of the application manually. Specifications Brand: Conbre

Connector Type: Wired

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons Weather-resistant Not suitable for indoor recording

8. TechEase 360° SmartWireless wifi Camera OPTZ Camera CCTV The TechEase 360-degree full HD wireless wifi camera has full HD and pan/tilt 360-degree monitoring. This feature provides seamless protection in the daytime and at night. The advanced AI technology can smartly detect, track and notify whenever a person is detected. It comes with 24x7 live remote monitoring with wifi and internet connectivity. This smart security camera can be easily installed for home outdoors, and you can easily share live recordings with the tap of a button. It also features 2-way seamless communications for you to hear and talk back. Specifications Brand: TechEase

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Compatible Devices: Android, iOS, Windows, NVR

Power Source: AC/DC

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons Pan/tilt 360-degree monitoring Built could have been better

9. CP PLUS Full HD Smart wifi CCTV Home Security Camera The wireless home security camera offers excellent viewing quality and ensures that it captures minute details for maximum security. It comes equipped with a wifi cloud camera which can be easily connected to a local wifi network. The home security camera has an in-built microphone and speaker. One can easily talk to the camera location with any person. The motion detection and tracking feature has motion detection analytics that quickly detects motion. The security camera has an SD card slot which is essential for video recording, even based or standard recording. Specifications Brand: CP PLUS

Connector Type: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros Cons Stylish design The microphone quality could have been better

10. SONATA GOLD Series HD Bulb Light Wireless home security Camera The sonata gold series Hd security camera delivers quality images and videos to your smartphones. It is an excellent pick for both outdoor and indoor monitoring purposes. This wireless security camera works fine during the day and in low-lighting conditions. It also provides two ways audio with cloud storage. It is equipped with an in-built microphone that provides 2-way communications. Considering its good build and compatibility with your smartphones, it is an ideal purchase for your safety. Specifications Brand: SONATA GOLD

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: wifi

Pros Cons 130-degree wide-angle view Built quality could have been improved

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Qubo Smart Cam 360 360-degree coverage Good mobile app connectivity Night vision for picture clarity TP-Link Tapo 360° 2304 Full HD 1296P Video Wi-Fi Security Camera Pan /tilt feature Motion detector Alexa enabled camera Kent CamEye HomeCam 360 User-friendly Pocket-friendly Perfect for indoor use Qubo Outdoor Security Camera Weather-resistant Full HD CCTV camera Sleek design MI Xiaomi Wireless Security Camera AI-Powered motion detector Two-way calling feature 360-degree wide-angle view PKST WI-FI Full HD Wireless CCTV Smart Security Camera with Live Streaming Night vision bulb Smooth live streaming Good video quality Conbre CruizerXR Outdoor wifi Motorized Pan/Tilt Security Camera Weather resistant Motion detection Pan/tilt camera TechEase 360° SmartWireless wifi Camera OPTZ Camera CCTV Colour night vision Weatherproof feature AI Auto tracking CP PLUS Full HD Smart wifi CCTV Home Security Camera Sleek design Compatible with google assistant and amazon Alexa Cloud storage SONATA GOLD Series HD Bulb Light Wireless home security Camera Fish eye 360-degree camera High quality built Budget-friendly

Best overall product The Conbre CruizerXR Outdoor motorized smart camera is the best of all the devices mentioned in the list. Although the list consists of the best products available in the market, some of its features make it stand out from all the others listed. It provides a great field view to capture every corner leaving no blind spot. Moreover, it has excellent night vision and superior motion detection technology. Best value for money At an MRP of Rs. 3990, the Qubo Smart Cam 360 Full HD CCTV wifi Camera could quickly be listed in this category. This wifi-enabled CCTV security camera is equipped with advanced technology to keep your homes and surroundings secure. Not just the advanced specifications but the design and build quality of this product would never fail to impress at this price, as mentioned above. How to find the perfect CCTV home security camera? From a sea of options available in the market, making a well-informed choice is a tedious task! You can ease up your hassles by keeping in mind certain factors before choosing your ideal CCTV home security camera. The primary feature that your camera should have is a two-way audio specification. It would enable you to communicate with the person on the other side. Another feature that you should consider is the field of view. A broader field of view would mean more images to capture, leaving no blind spot. It will ensure maximum security.

