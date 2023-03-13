Top 10 wireless keyboards for better mobility and convenience By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 13, 2023 13:12 IST





Summary: Are you looking for an economical wireless keyboard capable of giving good performance? This article will list down 10 of the best wireless keyboards in the markets today.

A wireless keyboard ensures you work seamlessly.

A wireless keyboard might be used to begin organising your desktop if it is currently cluttered. Wireless keyboards, however, also give you the freedom to write from any location away from your desk, whether it be in a different part of the room or office. Since they must be portable and often have limited space, they are frequently small and well-designed. Additionally, since a wireless keyboard only requires a single dongle for connectivity, you have a little more room. Are you consequently interested in finding out more about the kinds of wireless keyboards that can perfectly fit your requirements? The best wireless keyboard that is now offered in India has been examined and assessed, so you’ve come to the proper place. 1. ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Keyboard Many features of the ROG Claymore II premium gaming keyboard are created to provide you with fun, new ways to play. If you choose to use the ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%), the detachable numpad may be fitted to either side of the keyboard or removed entirely. With a lightning-fast 1 ms response time and a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes, ROG RX Red and RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches provide consistent, wobble-free keystrokes. It can be designed to function as a macro keypad for in-game commands that are particularly sophisticated. These expensive switches have a hollow-square stem shape and inbuilt RGB LEDs that illuminate each key from all sides. Specifications Connector Type - USB-C, ‎RF Compatible Devices – PC Gaming purpose Up to 18 hours of battery life after 30 minutes of fast charging

Pros Cons 4 micro keys Easily lose the removable end caps Very bright Opto-mechanical switches

2. Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless Keyboard The G915 TKL has great key switches, user-friendly software, and sturdy construction. Although the G915 TKL costs almost twice as much as comparable wired models, it may be worth the extra money, particularly if you frequently move the keyboard to utilise its Bluetooth and USB dongle connection options. This is the model you need if you want to get rid of your wired setup and don't have much desk space available. Specifications Connector Type – USB, Bluetooth Compatible Devices – Laptop Has an attached light Switch Type – Tactile, GL Linear, Clicky

Pros Cons Perfect in size Expensive

3. SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard The SteelSeries Apex Pro is a compact keyboard, but it packs a powerful punch thanks to its extremely low latency, sturdy construction, and variety of wireless networking options. The ability to customise each key's pre-travel distance is the keyboard's standout feature. Based on how you use it, the battery life can range from 30 to 40 hours while it is charging and you can use it wired. Although it resembles a game board, it is a multipurpose, small model that neatens up any wayward cords on your desk. Specifications Material - ‎Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) 60% streamlined design 2-In-1 action keys 11x faster response

Pros Cons 3 Bluetooth device pairing Short battery life Customizable pre-travel distance

4. Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard By just touching an Easy-Switch button, the Logitech K380 may pair up to three wireless devices simultaneously. You get full capability with a simple layout on this portable, lightweight Bluetooth keyboard. With a battery capacity of up to 2 years for this Bluetooth keyboard, depending on use, it avoids the trouble of routine battery replacement. Scooped keys, Bluetooth/USB, a cradle to hold your phone, and a numpad for effective data inputs are all for increased efficiency. With this wireless universal keyboard, you can enjoy desktop-style typing on a phone, or laptop while running Mac, Windows, Apple TV Android, or iOS. Specifications Connection type - Bluetooth 3.0 Compatible Devices – Tablet, Laptop, PC Multiple device connectivity Battery extension

Pros Cons Affordable Poor customer service

5. Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard Linear switches, which are also available in Clicky and Tactile varieties, on the MX Mechanical keyboard, provide a next-level feel and flow with minimal noise. It offers a quicker workflow and more customization options, including the ability to assign backlighting effects to Fn keys and enable Flow cross-computer and multi-device control under the upgraded Logi Settings. On a full charge, the MX Mechanical keyboard can operate for up to 15 days; when the backlighting is off, it can operate for up to 10 months. With something like a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for enhanced ergonomics, this keyboard layout is made for simple precision. Specifications Connectivity Technology - USB-C Compatible Devices – PC, Laptop Keycaps with dual colour 3 available switch types

Pros Cons Backlights are very attractive Macro programming unavailable The good, minimally noisy typing experience

6. Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard The DeathStalker V2 Pro from Razer is a completely different animal than the original, which is good. With brand-new switches that feature shorter actuation heights for shorter key travel and a lifespan of 70 million keystrokes for durable performance, you can type faster. Comparatively more durable than standard keycaps, it also comes with a separate Type-C connection that allows for continuous use while charging. Specifications Connectivity Technology – USB, Bluetooth 1 Lithium Polymer battery required Included Components - ‎USB Cable 40-hour battery life

Pros Cons Optical switches with a low profile operate quickly Felt a little rough

7. Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Here comes the Razer Turret for Xbox One, a wireless keyboard and mouse set created especially for Xbox gaming systems. It costs a lot of money and, although it works with PCs, it lacks some capabilities you might anticipate from a device made with PCs in mind. This convenient set-up includes a keyboard, an expanding mouse pad, and a mouse that are all made to fit in your lap while playing video games from the couch. The extended battery life and ingenious design of the Razer Turret help to make up for its high price. Specifications Connector Type - Wireless, USB Hard drive space available for 500 MB PC - Free USB port and Windows 7 64-bit or later Full RGB

Pros Cons Outstanding in-game execution Not as fancy as other Razer gear

8. Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Gaming Keyboard Razer’s updated Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is worth getting your hands on even though the improvements are minimal compared to the original. There are 16.8 million different colour combinations accessible with the onboard memory and lighting presets, as well as separately backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. With secondary functions printed on the side, it boasts Doubleshot PBT keycaps. Specifications Connectivity Technology - USB-C Number of Keys – 61 60% form factor Provide mouse with keyboard

Pros Cons Precision control is provided by optical analogue key switches Synapse programme is not user-friendly for new users Good RGB lighting

9. HP CS10 Wireless Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard The design of the HP CS10 wireless keyboard is more conventional. For specialist or gaming use, the cursor control is fluid and responsive with simple scrolling. It boasts a chic sealed membrane for all-around defence. 2.4 GHz Wireless Connectivity and Ergonomic Design are also present. Energy and electricity savings, plug-and-play functionality, intelligent dormancy, drop-key caps, HD laser engraving fonts, and a cosy, unique hand feel are some possible features. If you’re coming from a conventional wired keyboard, you’ll immediately feel at home thanks to its comfortable layout and stylish design of the keyboard and mouse. Specifications Connectivity Technology – Bluetooth Batteries required – 4 AAA type 800/1200/1600 dpi direct DPI switch on a professional optical sensor Ultra-Slim Keyboard with an attractive design

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Good durability

10. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Keyboard One of the greatest tiny gaming keyboards on the market is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed. Whether it be in Bluetooth or Razer HyperSpeed Wireless mode, you can utilize it without interruption. Using this great mouse and keyboard wireless to connect up to three devices over Bluetooth for low-latency wireless gaming. The V3 Mini Hyperspeed has complete RGB lighting that can be coordinated with other Razer gear, and comfy Razer Green or Yellow switches, and is designed for gamers. Specifications Hardware Interface - USB Type C, Bluetooth Computer Memory Type – DIMM Doubleshot ABS keycaps Full RGB Illumination

Pros Cons Switches are convenient Battery life is short Good programming Expensive

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Keyboard Four micro keys Versatility evolved 30 minutes of USB-C fast charging Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless Keyboard Tenkeyless construction gives the mouse greater space to move Provides RGB lighting 15% on the keyboard battery light serves SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 60% streamlined design 11x faster response Customizable pre-travel distance Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard Battery extension Budget-friendly Bluetooth 3.0 connection Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard The backlights are amazing Dual colour keycaps 3 available switch type Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard Type-C connection Low-profile optical switches are quick to operate 40-hour battery life Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 500 MB of free space on the hard drive Full RGB Exceptional in-game performance Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Gaming Keyboard Form Factors – 60% Opto-analogue key switches offer precise control Excellent RGB lighting HP CS10 Wireless Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard 4 AAA types of batteries required An eye-catching, ultra-thin keyboard Budget-friendly Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Keyboard DIMM computer memory Excellent programming Convenient switches

Best overall product The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard currently reigns as the best wireless keyboard offered in India. The Apex Pro TKL Wireless from SteelSeries uses the Apex Pro Mini’s robust, understated, and more generic-looking chassis design and upgrades it with the brand’s dual-actuation OmniPoint 2.0 optical switches, which are now updated and offer a wide range of customizability. A dedicated media key and an editable OLED smart display are possible thanks to the Apex Pro TKL/Apex Pro TKL Wireless roomier layout. It is also available in wired and wireless versions, unlike its predecessor. The keyboard also includes a tonne of high-end features, including a top plate made of aluminium alloy, vivid RGB lighting for each key, keycaps with two shots of PBT, and a removable magnetic wrist rest. Best value for money If you’re looking for a wireless keyboard that is affordable, the Logitech K380 is the best option. Many Wirecutter staff members have used their K380 keyboards for at least two years without changing the batteries due to the Logitech K380’s convenience, portability, and affordability. It can switch between up to three paired devices. The tiny K380’s layout resembles that of the majority of laptop keyboards. Its Bluetooth keyboard eliminates the hassle of frequent battery replacement thanks to a battery life of up to 2 years, depending on use. In contrast to other full-size or heavy keyboards that are long and bulky, the K380 is compact and lightweight enough to fit in a bag and be carried around. How to find the perfect wireless keyboard? The majority of us are accustomed to using a full-sized keyboard with a separate number pad on the right side. Depending on your needs, there are several sizes to choose from, which are typically indicated as percentages of a full keyboard. There are several possibilities, but they all differ significantly in two areas: how noisy devices are, and how quickly they register key presses. Your options will be reduced from dozens to a few once you decide if you prefer quiet vs. noisy and linear vs. tactile. After carefully examining all the features and requirements, you can purchase the wireless keyboard you want for your computer.

Topics Computer Accessories