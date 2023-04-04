Top 4 trendy Gionee smartwatches: Buyer’s guide

Can we use the Gionee Smartwatch without a mobile phone?
Yes, the smartwatch Gionee can be used without a mobile phone. But to do so, you need to connect your smartphone to the watch using Bluetooth.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Smart Watches are popular in recent times. Smart Watches are useful for receiving phone calls, reading messages and emails, and taking photos. Nowadays, people are more interested in smartwatches rather the old model watches. This Smart watches also track fitness, and many more fascinating features are available.
We offer everything you need if you are seeking the Gionee smartwatch! Here is a comprehensive list of the top 4 smartwatch Gionee available in 2023.
Product List:
1. Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smart Watch
The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a full-touch display. The body of the Gionee smartwatch is made with a Zinc Alloy body. This Gionee Smartwatch 6 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, multiple sports mode, health tracker, menstrual tracker, blood oxygen monitor, monitor of sleep mode, pedometer and calorie meter, remote camera, customized watch face, and also you will get notification alerts for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages and many more.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Bluetooth calling facility is good
No Search Option is Available
2. Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smart Watch
The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a curved capacitive screen. The system requirements met iOS 9.0 and above and came to Android version 5.1 and above. This Gionee Smartwatch 5 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, multiple sports modes, health tracker, Spo2, pedometer and calorie meter, remote camera, customized watch face, and also you will get notification alerts for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages and many more. This smartwatch comes with a waterproof IP 68. Also, this smartwatch comes with a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch and the strap, and the smartwatch comes with a 6-month warranty.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
The quality of the Smartwatch is good
No Calling Feature is available
3. Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Smart Watch
The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a full-touch square screen in a round dial with an ultra-thin body. This Gionee Smartwatch 7 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, multiple sports mode, health tracker, Spo2, pedometer, calorie meter, remote camera, and also you will get notification alerts for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages and many more. This Gionee watch comes with a waterproof IP 68. Also, this smartwatch comes with a 1-year warranty on the smartwatch and the strap, and the smartwatch comes with a 6-month warranty.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Light weight watch
Less Battery Life
4. Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch
The Gionee STYLFIT Smart Watch comes with a lot of modern features. The Gionee smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android both. This Gionee Smartwatch 8 has a connectivity feature with Bluetooth for listening to music and taking calls. The available internal storage is up to 30 Songs. There are built-in mic and speakers with this Smartwatch. There are a lot of features available with this Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch. Some of them include a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, multiple sports modes, remote camera, sleep monitor, menstrual tracker, pedometer, and calorie meter. Also, you will get notifications for WhatsApp messages, calls, emails, Facebook messages, and many more. This smartwatch comes with a waterproof IP 68. The battery run time is very long, lasting up to 7 days.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Elegant and Stylish Smart Watch
No SpO2 Monitor
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Smart Watch
|Bluetooth calling facility is good
|Sensors work well
|All the modern features are available
|Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smart Watch
|The quality of the Smartwatch is good
|Budget Friendly Watch
|Good looking
|Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Smart Watch
|Light weight watch
|Good battery backup
|Easy to Connect
|Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch
|Elegant and Stylish Smart Watch
|Very accurate Pedometer, heartbeat readings
|Long battery life
Best overall product
It might be not easy to pick a Gionee smartwatch from several possibilities. When all the specifications and characteristics are taken into account, Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Smart Watch is good. It has all the best features, like accurate readings of all the available features and long-lasting battery life. This Gionee smartwatch supports both Android and iOS devices which is very advantageous for iOS Users. This smartwatch Gionee comes under the price of Rs. 3,499.
Best value for money
After the reduction, the Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smart Watch comes for Rs. 1,299. Despite being inexpensive, it has a lot of fascinating features. The Gionee smart watch price, which costs Rs. 2950, is the best value for money in the trendy Gionee smartwatches. This Gionee smartwatch comes with a full-touch display, and the other interesting feature of this Gionee watch is it comes with 100+ watch faces. Also, this Gionee watches 5 comes with a warranty on both the watch and the strap.
How to buy the perfect Gionee watch?
To buy the perfect Gionee watch, you first need to list down all the features you want in your watch. Compare all the products offered by Gionee and select the one that either has all the features or is close to having all the features. You must also keep your budget and the performance of the watch while making a decision.
|Product
|Price
|GIONEE STYLFIT GSW6 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling and Music, Built-in Mic & Speaker, 1.7” Display, Multiple Watch Faces, SpO2 & 24 * 7 HR Monitoring, Full Touch Control(Matte Black), Regular
|₹ 1,599
|GIONEE STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smartwatch with 1.69 (4.29 cm) Full Touch Display,SpO2 & 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sports & Sleep Tracking(Matte Black)
|₹ 1,299
|GIONEE STYLFIT GSW7 Smartwatch with SPO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Sensor, Full Touch Control, Remote Camera & IP67 Water Resistant (Mimi Pink), Regular
|₹ 1,499
|GIONEE STYLFIT GSW8 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling and Music, Built-in mic & Speaker, Internal Storage, HR Monitoring, Multiple Sport Mode, Full Touch Control (Sienna Brown), Regular
|₹ 3,399
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Yes, the smartwatch Gionee can be used without a mobile phone. But to do so, you need to connect your smartphone to the watch using Bluetooth.
It will help you on your road to fitness. It will be helpful for you to keep track of your steps, calories burned, and heart rate if you plan to engage in a lot of physical activity and are interested in everyday fitness.
The smartwatches Gionee are long-lasting.
Gionee smartwatches have long-lasting and durable battery life.
The best Gionee smartwatch ranges from 1k to 5k. You can choose any of the smartwatches based on your desired price range.