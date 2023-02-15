Best watches under 5,000: A buyer's guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Watches make for a stylish fashion plus utility accessory. Both analog and smartwatches are special in their own right. While the former is liked for its simplicity and one can find potential heirloom pieces in this category, the latter is big on features like monitoring various health parameters and tracking sports activities. Both watches should be part of one's collection. An analog watch can elevate the style quotient of the person wearing it in a jiffy, a smartwatch can keep one up to speed with readings of their vital health parameters. There's no denying that both these types of watches will continue to be prevalent in the coming decades as well.
If your budget is ₹5,000 and you want to buy a nice-looking watch, then our list below will definitely be of immense help. All the watches are available at discounted rates at the moment. Go, grab these watches and upgrade your collection.
TIMEX Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-TWHG03SMU10
This analog watch for men has a dial in blue colour and round shape. The material of the band is leather and the watch movement type is quartz. It is also water resistant up to 30 meters. Designed for men, it will look good on them and enhance their style quotient as well. It also makes for a thoughtful gifting option.
BY BENYAR Analogue Men's Watch ( Black Colored Strap)
This analog watch for men comes in many different band colour options. A stylish fashion accessory, this will make for a good option for men from varying age groups. The material of the band is genuine leather and the movement of the watch is quartz. It is also waterproof up to 30 meters. It is perfect for everyday wear and can also be given as a gift to loved ones.
Fastrack New Reflex Vybe Smart Watch - pls change, red cross product
This smartwatch from Fastrack has a display screen of 1.5 inches. There are three colour options available in the band of the watch. There are 50+ sports modes in this fashion accessory. One can track many of the health parameters like blood pressure, SpO2 levels, heart rate, sleep monitor. One can also get hydration and sedentary reminders via this. It is also IP68 rated that makes it resistant to water and dust.
TIMEX Analog Champagne Dial Unisex's Watch-TW00PR229
This set of two analog watches is the perfect fashion accessory that one can give to couples. The dial colour is champagne and its shape is round. It is made from mineral glass material. Whereas, the band of the watches comes in gold colour and is made from stainless steel material. The movement type of the watches is quartz and the water resistance of both watches is up to 30 meters.
Noise Pulse Buzz 1.69" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
This smartwatch has a display screen of 1.69 inches. One can find many colour options in the band of the watch. It comes with 15 cloud-based and customisable watch faces. There are 60 spots modes in this watch. A chic fashion accessory, it is unisex. It can also monitor many of the health parameters like BP, SPO2 levels, heart rate etc.
