Top 5 Google HD mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

Google Pixel phones come with great camera features. Their larger display with decent battery life makes them popular among the people who use smartphones heavily in their everyday life. Besides this, these phones get quick software and security updates from Google directly, making it one of the choicest brands among customers. The users can back up photos to the clouds without any data cap and these are saved in their original quality without being compressed for saving space. Let's see some of the popular Google phones with great functionality.
Here are the best Google phones under Rs. 35,000:
1. Google Pixel 4a
This phone comes with great camera features and lets you click photos in various modes. It has an amazing adaptive battery life that can last for up to 24 hrs by reducing the power of the apps that are used occasionally. You can use your voice for doing almost everything such as sending texts, finding the directions to a location, setting reminders and multitasking. It is available just for Rs. 30999.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection.
|Though the camera is good, the software takes a few seconds for processing before you can see it.
|No bloatware.
|No wireless charging option.
|Titan M security hardware in the device for biometric authentication and security.
|The sound quality could have been better.
|Pictures look better because of HDR+ as it automatically adjusts the light and colour.
|A large display ensures a great experience while playing games or movies.
|Blazing fast performance with Snapdragon 730G processor, 128 GB storage and, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
|Rich and detailed pictures can be captured even at night because of the night sight feature.
|12 MP dual-pixel rear camera.
2. Google Pixel 2 XL
This Google phone comes with exciting features. Android Oreo OS with an Octacore Snapdragon processor results in a smoother experience. The Pixel 2 XL comes with customisation ability, resulting in a user-friendly experience. It is available for Rs. 27,500.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Corning Gorilla glass 5 ensures screen protection.
|No dual sim option.
|The 6-inch screen results in an enriched visual experience.
|Poor video quality in low light.
|Octa-core processor results in seamless and smooth functioning.
|Good battery life lasts for a day with average usage.
|Stock android and hence no bloatware.
3. Google 5a 5g
This is the 5 G Google phone with an amazing camera and battery life. The Snapdragon Octacore processor ensures a smooth experience. It comes with an inbuilt accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity sensor and barometer. It is available for Rs. 31,300.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Corning Gorilla glass 3 ensures better screen protection.
|A higher RAM size could have been better.
|Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor helps in the quick unlocking of phones and apps.
|Using the hotspot heats up the phone for some time.
|6.3-inch screen results in an amazing gaming experience.
|Audio with stereo speakers.
|Clean and smooth experience with Android.
4. Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL is a sleek handset loaded with innovative features. Click the best photos in different modes and enjoy a decent battery life for at least a day with average use. It has an inbuilt accelerometer, compass, barometer, gyro and proximity sensor. You can buy it for Rs. 27,500.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|A perfect viewing experience with a bezel-less display with a notch and 82% body-to-display ratio.
|No card slot
|Corning Gorilla glass 5 for screen protection.
|Doesn't support dual sim cards.
|Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for ease of unlocking phone and apps.
|The charging speed is decent.
5. Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel is a feature-loaded phone, which is not just handy but has a classy look. With average use, the battery lasts for a day. 3 years of security and OS updates are included with the phone. The product is available for Rs. 27,500.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Stock android with no bloatware.
|Brightness is not enough for convenient use in bright sun.
|Great quality pictures at night with the Camera's night mode.
|Charging time is almost 2 hrs.
|Decent-quality speakers with perfect clarity and bass-level tuning.
Best 3 features for you
Check the table below to learn the best 3 features of the Google phones below Rs. 35000:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Google Pixel 4a
|The 5.8-inch screen makes it handy and ensures single-hand operation
|3140 mAh battery lasts long enough with normal usage.
|6 GB RAM and stock android prevents any lag during usage.
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|6-inch screen for a great viewing experience.
|3520 mAh battery lasts for the whole day with decent usage.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core
processor ensures a smoother user experience.
|Google 5a 5g
|6.3-inch screen for a great viewing experience.
|4680 mAh battery lasts for a whole day even with heavy usage
|5 G connectivity is available.
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|6.3-inch screen for a great viewing experience.
|3430 mAh battery lasts long enough for normal usage.
|Bezel-less display with a notch and 82% body-to-display ratio.
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|6-inch screen for a better viewing experience.
|Long-lasting 3700 mAh battery
|The night mode of the camera helps in clicking amazing pictures in a low-lit area.
Best value for money Google phone under Rs. 35,000
Google Pixel 3a XL is the best phone you can get for under Rs. 35,000. This is because it has a powerful battery of 3700 mAh that keeps your phone running longer. The stock android doesn't have any bloatware and hence ensures a super smooth experience. The camera is amazing especially when it comes to clicking pictures in low-lit areas, with the Night mode. It is sleek and handy and the 6-inch screen is enough for a great visual experience while watching any videos or playing games.
Best overall Google phone under Rs. 35,000
When you want the latest technology with a bigger screen and battery life, for uninterrupted performance, Google 5a 5G is the best one you can invest in. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM, ensuring great performance. The 6.3-inch screen is perfect while watching videos or playing games. The 4680 mAh battery is powerful enough to keep you going throughout the day with heavy usage also. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for ease of unlocking the phone and apps.
How to find the perfect phone for under Rs. 35,000?
The following points need to be checked to get the best phone under Rs. 35000:
i. Screen size:
The screen size can be decided based on what you are looking for. If you use the phone for playing games or videos, better to go for a bigger screen of 6 inches or more and if you want a phone for a one-hand operation that just fits your pocket, then you can opt for models with smaller screen sizes.
ii. Camera:
If you often click photos, then check for the camera quality before buying a phone. It should have features like night mode, wide angle lens, depth of field effect for fading the background of the object, close-up photo and megapixels for a sharp image.
iii. OS:
Different cell phone brands come with their shell of non-removable apps and functionalities in the OS. But in the case of Google phones, stock android ensures that there is no bloatware, which results in a better user experience. Also, the OS should receive timely updates to prevent security issues.
iv. Battery life and charging duration:
This is very important when you use the phone heavily. A phone with higher battery power lasts throughout the day, so you don't have to charge your phone often. Also, make sure to check if there is fast charging option in the device.
v. Performance in terms of speed:
When you use a lot of apps or play games, this will be an important parameter for you. The main thing here is to check the RAM size, besides the OS. It has to be higher when you are a heavy user or else the phone will start lagging. The type of processor is also an affecting factor.
Price list of best Google phones under Rs. 35000
|Phone
|Price
|Google Pixel 4a
|Rs. 30,999
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Rs. 27,500
|Google 5a 5g
|Rs. 32,000
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|Rs. 27,500
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|Rs. 27,500
Generally, 4 GB or higher RAM size is considered to be good for a phone, but if you use the device for heavy gaming, then a higher RAM capacity is better for a smoother experience.
If the battery of a smartphone is more than 3500 mAh then it can give a decent experience. For heavy users, the higher the value, the better it is, so they don't need to charge the phone often in a day.
When the camera has a big sensor, it captures more light and results in better pictures. So, sensors, low light mode, colour vibrancy and other features make it a good camera.
Snapdragon 845 is one of the advanced processors for Android smartphones
Google 5a 5G phone has the biggest screen size of 6.3 inches, in this budget.