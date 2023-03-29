Top 6 Sujata mixer grinders you should consider

Sujata mixer grinders have powerful motor and sturdy design.

When shopping for a mixer grinder, you undoubtedly desire a dependable, effective, and versatile machine to satisfy all of your grinding demands. On the other hand, Sujata's Performance mixer grinder is the ideal solution. This mixer grinder has a powerful motor and sturdy construction, making it an excellent addition to any kitchen. Whether you're grinding spices for your favourite curry or preparing a batch of chutney, the Sujata mixer grinder will complete the task rapidly and easily. However, its outstanding performance sets it apart from other mixer grinders on the market. This machine is recognised for its ability to grind dry and wet ingredients into a fine consistency, making it an indispensable tool for any home cook or professional chef. Let’s have a quick look at our top 6 picks. Product List 1. Sujata Multimix, Mixer Grinder with Coconut Milk Extractor The Sujata Multi Mix Grinder is equipped with a robust 900-watt motor that operates with double ball efficiency and requires minimal maintenance, ensuring trouble-free performance for an extended period. The preservation of food flavor and aroma is crucial to everyone, and this mixer grinder can help you maintain the flavor and aroma of your food and juice with its 22000 rpm operations, which are ideal for preserving food aroma and flavor. If you need a mixer grinder that can run continuously for extended periods, then this mixer would be a great choice as it can run for up to 90 minutes continuously, making it perfect for extended use. Specifications: Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 29D cm x 57Wcm x 37H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: ‎Sealed

Pros Cons Low maintenance Lids have rubber, which could break in the long run. Keeps the flavour and aroma of the juice and food.

2. Sujata Dynamix DX Mixer Grinder Sujata Dynamix is a compact and practical option for your daily kitchen needs. It has a powerful 900-watt motor with double ball bearings for hood efficiency. The maintenance cost is very low, which provides trouble-free running for years. This mixer grinder is perfect for those who want continuous running of a mixer grinder for longer, as it has a capacity of 90 minutes of continuous running, which is perfect for more extended usage. This mixer grinder has high-strength stainless steel blades that cut fingers faster. By using this, you will get vibration-free operation. Specifications: Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Display Type: Analog

Special Feature: 3

Product Dimensions: 49 W Cm x 35.5H Centimeters

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Jars made of stainless steel for dry grinding and chutney making 22 rpm operation- retains flavour and aroma

3. Sujata Supermix, Mixer Grinder Sujata's Supermix mixer grinder comes with 22000 rpm operations, which are perfect for maintaining the flavour and aroma of your food and juices. Thus, the grinder mixer comes with the most powerful 910-watt motor with double ball bearings for good efficiency. This grinder requires little maintenance and has been trouble-free for many years. The grinder includes one unit motor, along with one blending jar, one jar for grinding, and one jar to grind chutney. Specifications: Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 23D cm x 49Wcm x 36H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Pros Con Low maintenance and trouble-free running Poor after-sale service Unbreakable and transparent blender jar Whipper button for momentary motion

4. Sujata Juicer Mixer Grinder The Sujata Supermix mixer grinder, operating at 22000 rpm, is designed to retain the flavor and aroma of your food and juices. Its 910-watt motor with double ball bearings ensures maximum efficiency. With minimal maintenance, this grinder has been running smoothly for several years. The grinder's chutney grinding function is carried out in a jar with an aluminium base, and the machine is entirely shock-proof, making it risk-free to use. Additionally, this mixer grinder comes with an unbreakable and transparent mixer jar. Specifications: Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Material: Aluminum

Wattage: 900 Watts

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Transparent and unbreakable mixer jar Chutney Jar is too small Retains original flavour and aroma Most powerful 900 watts motor

5. Sujata Powermatic Plus The Sujata Powermatic Plus juicer, mixer, and grinder is an all-encompassing appliance that is worth every penny. It has stood the test of time, proving to be durable, dependable, and trouble-free even under heavy use in hotels, cafes, juice bars, and other establishments. It is an excellent choice for households, serving as a reliable lifelong companion. With a powerful 900-watt motor that is both efficient and equipped with double ball bearings, it requires minimal maintenance and has been trouble-free for years. Its unique honeycomb filter mesh yields finer juice and a higher juice yield at 22000 rpm, ensuring that the original flavor and aroma of juices and food are preserved. Specifications: Brand: Sujata

ColorColor: White

Product Dimensions: 36Dcmx 50.1W cm x 27.5H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Most powerful 900 watts motor Chutney jar not included Low maintenance and trouble-free running

6. Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder The Sujata Megamix juicer, mixer, and grinder boasts a 900-watt motor and is made of plastic. It operates on 230 volts of electricity and includes a three-liter jar for making shakes. However, no extra jars are provided with the product. Unfortunately, there is no warranty available for this juicer. Specifications: Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 9.4D x 15.7W x 13H Centimeters

Material: Plastic

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 900 Watts

Pros Cons 900 watts motor capacity Only milkshake jar available Easy to clean A three-liter jar for the shake

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sujata Multimix, Mixer Grinder with AttachmentCoconut Milk Extractor Low maintenance Coconut milk extractor High-strength stainless steel Sujata Dynamix DX Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars 900W motor power Shock-proof body Robust Motor Sujata Supermix, Mixer Grinder Unbreakable and transparent blender jar Honeycomb Filter Aesthetically pleasing design Sujata Juicer Mixer Grinder, Powerful motor Most powerful 900 watts motor with double ball bearings for efficiency Compact and lightweight Sujata Powermatic Plus Vibration-free operation Robust Motor Easy to Use Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder Less Electricity Consumption The 900-watt motor is included Versatile