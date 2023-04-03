Top 7 compact refrigerators for small kitchens: Buying guide

Summary:
Small refrigerators are good for a nuclear family or for 1-2 people living in the same house. It is useful to keep drinks cold and store food when necessary. It helps you to save electricity, is less expensive, and saves your kitchen space. It is a good choice for the compact kitchen and some fridges come with a freezer which is like a bonus for you. There are many varieties of small refrigerators for the home that are stand-alone, fridges with freezers, single doors, and even double doors.
Below are the seven best small refrigerators and their features which will help you decide which fridge is good to go and will help to minimize the space occupied in your compact kitchen.
The AmazonBasics 142L Direct-Cool Single Door fridge has a foaming door design that can shift from fridge to freezer. The voltage is between 220-240V with 8 temperature settings which change based on the different kinds of food. It has 135 hours of cooling retention.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Convertible
|Not energy efficient
|Easy controls
|Design can be improved
2. LG Mini Refrigerator, 45L GL-M051RSWC
The LG Mini Refrigerator, 45L GL-M051RSWC has a capacity of 45 litres with a freezer-less configuration. The fridge has a manual defrost system and direct cool technology. It has good reliability ratings and the owner satisfaction is good. LG fridge can reduce noise by up to 25%.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|No Interior lights
|Budget-friendly product
|No Door lock
3. Hisense 46 L 2-Star Mini Refrigerator
The Hisense 46 L 2-Star Mini Refrigerator comes with a fitted bottle bin that has 2L bottles and a wire shelf that organizes the items. The chiller part of the fridge provides awesome cooling items even though it is a mini refrigerator. The door design is good as a reversible door feature.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Good size
|Interior lights should be added
|Powerful build
|Design can be improved
4. Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Refrigerator
The Godrej 30L Qube Personal Standard fridge comes with a food, beverage, and cosmetic cooler that doesn’t require defrosting and is suitable for all kinds of applications. The fridge is so compact that it fits in any area in the house. The capacity of the fridge is 30L with no compressor or refrigerant.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Design is nice
|Ice cooling is not available
|Interior lights are provided
|No compressor and refrigerant
5. LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
The LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator prevents entry and build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the fridge with built-in features. The energy is certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency. This fits in any area of the house as it is amazingly compact.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Legs are adjustable
|Ice making feature is not provided
|Installation is nice
|The outer design is okay
6. Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator
The Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool refrigerator has adjustable legs with a big bottle rack, recess handle, and a reversible door. It has a capacity of 45L and works well without the stabilizer. The brand is also trustable with good ratings and is energy efficient.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Ice tray is available
|Interior design is not provided
|Reversible door
|Design is okay
7. Midea 95 L Direct Cool Mini Refrigerator
The Midea 95 L Direct Cool Mini Refrigerator has a big bottle rack, recess handle, and reversible door with adjustable legs and door lock. It has a food capacity of 90.0 and a freezer capacity of 20.0. Most of the Midea brand mini refrigerators work without the stabilizer.
Specification
Freezer Capacity: 20 Litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Big bottle rack provided.
|Interior design is not provided.
|Door lock available.
|Design is okay.
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Amazon Basics 142L Direct-Cool
|Easy controls
|Convertible
|Operation is good
|LG Mini Refrigerator, 45L GL-M051RSWC
|Brand is good
|Energy efficient
|Inexpensive
|Hisense 46 L 2-Star Mini Refrigerator
|Size is good
|Powerful build
|Quick Operation
|Godrej 30 L Qube Fridge
|Elegant design
|Dual interior design
|Suitable for all application
|LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Fridge
|Legs are adjustable
|Installation is good
|Super compact
|Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool refrigerator
|Ice tray is available
|Door is reversible
|Works without stabilizer
|Midea 95 L Direct Cool Mini Refrigerator
|Big bottle rack
|Door lock
|Three selves provided for storage
Best overall product
The Midea 95 L Direct Cool Mini Refrigerator is excellent for storing juices, smoothies, and milkshakes you can store fruits and vegetables. It has a convenient, portable design that makes it ideal for you to decide where it has to be placed. It can be used as a mini bar fridge. It has a big bottle rack and comes with three shelves which provides good storage capacity. The Midea fridges can be used without stabilizer and as door locking and adjustable legs features which is very helpful. The overall review of this product is good to use, worth the price, and might come under your decided budget which can satisfy your requirements.
Best value for money
The LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Fridge is a portable, small refrigerator with an awesome design. It comes with in-built bacteria protecting features which protect from entry and build-up of fungi and bacteria in the fridge. It has got approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency for its wonderful protection features and this one product is worth your every penny as the operation is good and moderate. This product will be under your budget and good to use as per our research and is so compact that fits in any corner of your home which is amazing and you even use this fridge as your small bar fridge.
How to find the perfect budget mini refrigerator?
When it comes to finding the perfect mini refrigerator, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First, decide on the budget you are looking for to buy the refrigerator. Once you have decided on the budget for the fridge, you can start cutting down the options. One of the best way to find a great budget mini refrigerator is to read reviews. There are many e-commerce websites and blog posts that review all the products. This can be a great way to understand which small refrigerator price is affordable and is the best product under your budget and worth the penny. Another great way to find a mini refrigerator is to ask people around. Talk to your close ones, family, and relatives and see if they have any suggestions. They might have bought the same brand which you are deciding to buy. You can go to their home and get a live demo of the product. Once you have a few fridges in mind, it’s time to compare them. Check which has the features you want and meets your requirements. We suggest you compare the prices of your shortlisted products and crack the best deal possible. Once you’ve found the perfect mini fridge, it’s time to enjoy all the great features it has to offer!
|Product
|Price
|AmazonBasics 142L Direct-Cool Single Door Chest Freezer (2022, Convertible, White)
|LG Mini Refrigerator, 45L GL-M051RSWC (White)
|₹ 9,290
|Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (RR46D4SSN, Silver, 2022 Model)
|Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution (TEC Qube 30L HS Q103, Black)
|LEONARD USA 115 L Inverter Double Door Mini Refrigerator / Small Fridge with Separate Deep Freezer Compartment & Interior Light for Home, Office or Bar (Based on American Technology) (LEUSADDREFUF, Black & Silver, Double Door)
|₹ 24,490
|Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator(MDRD86FGE31, Silver)- 2022 Model
|Midea 95 L Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (MDRD142FGF03, Silver)- 2022 Model
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
There are many options for wine chillers as per your requirement of size and shape. Many top brands like LG, Leonard, Kaff, etc., have plenty of options for wine chillers depending on the need, usage, and personal and professional use. You can narrow down on a good wine chiller with many reviews found online.
The mini refrigerator’s watts and voltage depend on the cooling, capabilities, and manufacturer. The product requires between 50-100 watts of power. The electricity consumption details and features will be provided in the manual fridge like every other product manual.
The small fridge will last up to 10 years which is based on the usage of the user and how good the maintenance of the product is.
The mini fridges are good in size as they are compact and in fact, these kinds of fridges reduce your energy use. However, if you are someone who has a habit of opening the fridge door frequently and grabbing cool drinks there is a good amount of loss in the energy and will lose its cold air.
The mini fridge can be useful to keep you hydrated if you have placed the fridge on the personal desk of your office. It can be placed on the bar counter of your cosy house corner. It can be used to store homemade lunch, snacks, or juices to keep you focused and work hard throughout the day and feel fresh.