Top 7 phones under ₹ 30,000 for performance lovers: Buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 01, 2023 12:19 IST





Summary: Explore our comprehensive list of the best-performing smartphones, all priced under ₹ 30,000. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your smartphone experience.

A good smartphone can work magic in your life - listening to music, clicking great pictures and videos, watching streaming content, storing data to making lightening calls, your life will zip ahead.

Smartphone technology has been evolving at a breakneck pace, and it can be hard to keep up with the latest and greatest releases. Finding a phone that can keep up with their demands without breaking the bank can be daunting for performance enthusiasts. Luckily, we've done the legwork for you and prepared a list of the top 7 phones under 30,000 that offer the best performance. From flagship killers to gaming-centric devices, this list has something for everyone. So, no matter if you're a power user or a mobile gamer, you're sure to find a phone that meets your needs without draining your wallet. Let's dive in and explore these top-performing smartphones. 1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is a device tailored to meet the demands of performance enthusiasts. Boasting an impressive triple-camera setup featuring a 50 MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP mono lens with Dual LED Flash, users can expect to capture stunning photos and videos. With AI Scene Enhancement, Slow-motion captures, Dual-view Video, and an array of exciting filters, creativity knows no bounds. The In-Display Fingerprint Sensor ensures security and convenience. The 4500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, Alexa Hands-Free capability, and 5G and 4G LTE connectivity makes this device an all-around performer. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm Colour: Gray Shadow Special Features: 4500 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Good battery with 80W SuperVOOC charger Speaker not good as other stereo but all and all good Good overall performance

2. Redmi Note 12 5G The Redmi Note 12 5G in Mystique Blue is a phone powerhouse. With the first-ever 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, users can experience smooth, fluid visuals with a 1080x2400 resolution and 1200 nits peak brightness. The 240Hz Touch sampling rate provides lightning-fast responsiveness for a seamless user experience. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor and delivers high performance and efficiency. The AI Triple camera setup features an 8MP Ultra Wide sensor and 2MP Macro camera, while the 13MP Front camera takes great selfies. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Type-C connectivity ensures that this phone can keep up with even the busiest user. Specifications Brand: Redmi Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎16.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm Colour: Mystique Blue Special Feature: Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor

Pros Cons 120Hz refresh rate Camera quality is average but not bad Fast charging takes approx 1 hour to full charge

3. iQOO Neo 7 5G The iQOO Neo 7 5G in Frost Blue is a high-performance phone that delivers speed and efficiency. It is equipped with LPDDR5 RAM & UFS 3.1 Storage making it perfect for power users. The 120W FlashCharge charges from 1% to 50% in just 10 minutes, allowing users to stay connected and productive even when they're short on time. With Motion Control powered by gyroscope & acceleration sensors, users can enjoy six additional phone movement-based control options while gaming. The 6.78” 120Hz AMOLED Display with HDR 10+ certification, Netflix HDR support & 1300 Nits peak brightness ensures stunning visuals, while the 64MP OIS Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers, X-Axis Linear Motor, and Extended RAM 3.0 (8GB+8GB) provide an immersive experience. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm Colour: Frost Blue Special Feature: 120W FlashCharge

Pros Cons Good battery Average camera Great display No ultrawide angle

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in Black Dusk with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is a top-performing smartphone with powerful features. The device features a 64 MP main camera with EIS and a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera. AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, and other exciting camera features make it perfect for capturing memorable moments. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. It also has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 5000mAh battery, and 33W SuperVOOC charging. With Alexa Hands-Free, users can enjoy voice-activated features while on the go. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm Colour: Black Dusk Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Pros Cons Good camera IPS LCD Display Powerful processor

5. iQOO Neo 6 5G The iQOO Neo 6 5G in Dark Nova offers top-of-the-line features for those seeking a powerful smartphone. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, it boasts a 7nm process technology, A77 architecture, and clock speeds of up to 3.2GHz. With 80W FlashCharge technology and a 4700mAh battery, the device can charge up to 50% in just 12 minutes. The 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display with 1300 nits Peak Brightness, 6000000:1 Contrast Ratio, and HDR 10+ certification offers amazing visuals. The smartphone also features a 64 MP OIS Main Camera with GW1P sensor, 8MP Wide Angle Camera & 2MP Macro Camera for high-quality photography. Specifications Brand: iQOO Product Dimension: ‎‎16.3 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Colour: Dark Nova Special Feature: 80W FlashCharge Technology

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon processor Minor heating issues reported by users 120 Hz E4 Amoled Display

6. Oppo Reno 7 5G Oppo Reno 7 5G is a sleek and stylish smartphone with seamless performance and a vivid display. It delivers speedy and reliable performance with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor that can easily handle any task. The device features 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage that can be expanded to 1 TB, providing ample space for all your apps, media, and files. The 16.33 cm (6.43 inch) Full HD display offers a brilliant and immersive visual experience. Moreover, it has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup and a 32 MP front camera, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts. Specifications Brand: Oppo Product Dimension: ‎‎‎16.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm Colour: Startrails Blue Special Feature: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera

Pros Cons 32MP Front Camera Heating Issue

7. Nothing Phone (1) 5G Nothing Phone (1) 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone with impressive 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a stunning 6.55-inch Full HD flexible OLED display supports up to 1 billion colours and HDR10+ for richer colours and deeper contrasts. The phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor ensures top-of-the-line performance, and it features a 50MP+50 MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for capturing high-quality photos and videos. With its sleek black design, this is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a premium smartphone with all the latest features. Specifications Brand: Generic Product Dimension: ‎‎‎17 x 16 x 1 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor Battery backup is decent Good Haptic Feedback

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OxygenOS based on Android 12 90 Hz AMOLED Display In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Redmi Note 12 5G 5000mAh large battery with 33W fast charger Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor iQOO Neo 7 5G 120W FlashCharge 120Hz AMOLED Display with HDR 10+ 64MP OIS Camera OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 120 Hz Refresh Rate Oxygen OS based on Android 12 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G iQOO Neo 6 5G 90 FPS Gaming Support Snapdragon 870 5G 80W FlashCharge Technology Oppo Reno 7 5G Mediatek Dimensity 900 Processor 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery 32MP Front Camera Nothing Phone (1) 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor Full HD Flexible OLED Display with HDR10+ Glyph Interface

Best overall product OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a standout device in the smartphone market. Its camera setup boasts a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV, a 2MP mono lens with dual LED flash, and a 32 MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX615. The camera features include AI scene enhancement, AI highlight video, slow-motion captures, dual-view video, HDR, nightscape, portrait mode, pano, retouching, and exciting filters. Additional features include an ambient display, AI colour enhancement, and dark mode. The phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G stands out as an exceptional smartphone, with impressive features such as a powerful battery, fast charging, and reliable security measures, making it a top choice for those seeking a premium mobile experience. Best value for money The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a smartphone that delivers exceptional value for money. Its system features a 64 MP main camera with EIS, 2MP depth, and macro lenses. The front camera boasts a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor, AI scene enhancement, HDR, and portrait mode. The phone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. With its impressive features and reasonable price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a great choice for a budget-friendly smartphone. How to find the perfect phone under Rs.30000 for yourself? Finding the best phone under Rs.30000 can be a daunting task with so many options available in the market. To make the right choice, consider your usage needs, such as camera quality, battery life, display, and processor performance. Look for phones that offer a balanced combination of these features in your budget. You can also read reviews and ratings from reliable sources to understand the phone's performance and user experience. Compare the features and prices of different models to find the best value for your money. Don't forget to check for warranty and after-sales service support before making your final decision.

Topics Gadgets Mobiles