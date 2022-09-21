Top 8 Infinix mobile phones under 12000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 21, 2022 13:07 IST





Summary: Explore all Infinix mobile phones under 12000 and get the best prices, specifications, and features. This list is curated to help you purchase mobile phones online at low prices, along with the best offers and deals.

Infinix mobile phones

Infinix is one of the most popular brands in India for manufacturing smartphones. All the important features of these mobile phones will be discussed in detail to decide which suits your requirements the best. Check out this article for the top ten Infinix mobile phones under 12000. Infinix was established in 2013 to create elegantly designed cutting-edge technologies focused on smart devices that provide special smartphone operations. Here is a sizable selection of the top Infinix mobile phones under 12000. The budget-friendly smartphones on this list come with MediaTek CPUs, dual rear cameras, up to 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 4G technology, and other features. The best features of Infinix mobile phones are their sturdy construction and beautiful appearance. They have a large screen that makes viewing your favorite images and videos much more convenient. 1. Infinix Hot 11 2022 A beautiful display on Infinix Hot 11 can turn your gaming performance into an exciting one. This phone has a 17.01 cm (6.7) broad display featuring FHD resolution plus a Punch Hole screen for graphic-rich images. Furthermore, it is powered by a UniSoc T610 Octa-core CPU featuring 12 nm FinFET & 1.82 GHz CPU speed to provide consistent smartphone performance. It also has a 5000 mAh battery and Power Marathon technology, allowing you to keep using your cell phone without worries over the battery draining. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: UniSoc T610

UniSoc T610 Display: 6.7 inches.

6.7 inches. RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera

13MP main camera, 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Best Features: 1.82 GHz CPU

34 hrs of music playback

Pros Cons Lightweight & compact design RAM management could be better Whole day battery backup Low processing power Good connectivity options

2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Using the unique Infinix Smart 6 Plus phone, you may experience seamless performance and produce mesmerizing creations. Driven by an Octa-core CPU equipped with 3 GB of RAM & Virtual RAM, this device provides a superb user experience. This phone also has a 17.32 cmHD+ drop-notched display with a tiny bezel & a fantastic 20:5:9 aspect ratio, allowing you to enjoy a fantastic visual experience. Furthermore, this phone has an 8 MP back camera and a 5 MP face camera, allowing you to shoot great photographs with captivating visuals. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12

Android 12 Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

MediaTek Helio G25 Display: 6.82 inches

6.82 inches RAM & Storage: 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera

8MP main camera, 5MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery Best Features: Long-range Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual Sim support

Pros Cons Reliable configuration Low-resolution display Reasonable price Poor front camera Large display Great battery

3. Infinix Note 11 The strong Infinix Note 11 will increase your gaming enthusiasm. This smartphone has an immersive 17.18 cm FHD+ AMOLED quality display featuring a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, allowing you to experience brilliant images on a smooth screen. This smartphone is also driven by an Helio G88 Octa-core CPU with Dar-link 2.0 Gaming Boost Technology to provide a smooth mobile operating experience. Moreover, this phone has a big 5000 mAh battery and Power Marathon technology, so users do not need to worry about constantly charging it. You can easily unlock your phone due to the edge multi-functional fingerprint reader and face unlock functionality. Specifications: Operating System: Android

Android Processor: Helio G88 Octa-core

Helio G88 Octa-core Display: 6.7 inches

6.7 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 50 MP main camera, 16 MP front camera

50 MP main camera, 16 MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh battery Best Features: Helio G88 Octa-core processor

FHD+ AMOLED quality display

Pros Cons Good Display Cameras are average 4G connectivity Not so comfortable to use Good stand-by time

4. Infinix HOT 12 Play Using the HOT 12, you may enjoy seamless functioning and smart performance while entertaining all day. Its bright 17.32 cm HD+ Punch Hole screen provides an enthralling visual experience while maintaining a slim bezel advantage. Moreover, the phone's robust 6000 mAh battery provided long-lasting battery capacity and increased productivity. Furthermore, HOT 12 Play is equipped with a 1.8 GHz Octa-core CPU, 4 GB of RAM, up to 3 GB of virtual RAM, plus 64 GB of internal memory to enhance your performance and experience. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: 1.8GHz Octa-core

1.8GHz Octa-core Display: 6.82 inches

6.82 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera

13MP main camera, 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 6,000 mAh battery Best Features: Slim design

Easy to hold and prevent accidental spills and slides

Pros Cons Good camera Heating issue Lightweight and trendy design No 5G connectivity Bright display

5. Infinix Hot 11S The Infinix Hot 11S has a 17.22 cm FHD+ High-resolution Hole - punch display with a 20.5:9 viewing angle for a seamless viewing experience. It boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% to improve the aesthetics and visual experience. Furthermore, the 500 NITS intensity provides crisp visuals, while the Dinorex T2X-1 glass coating ensures longevity. The display and refresh rate with 90 Hz smoothness ensures seamless interaction between the screen and your touch. The touch sampling rate of 180 Hz also provides a quick screen reaction time. As a result, for gamers, this phone might be pretty interesting. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: Helio G88 Octa-core

Helio G88 Octa-core Display: 6.78 inches

6.78 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP front camera

50MP main camera, 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery Best Features: Pure stock Android with almost minimal bloatware and no advertisements offer a good user experience

5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Compact phone Low battery backup Built-in face beauty option No 5G connectivity Excellent appearance

6. Infinix Smart 6 Experience a smooth interaction with the feature-rich Infinix SMART 6 smartphone, which is meant to blow your mind with its outstanding performance. This also has 64 GB of internal storage, allowing you to keep your favorite moments and songs and listen to them anytime. It has a 16.76 cm Drop-notch screen with a small bezel design that allows for an edge-to-edge vision of the screen. Furthermore, the SMART 6 comes with an 8 MP dual back camera configuration and a 5 MP selfie camera, allowing you to capture stunning photographs and shoot fantastic movies in Full HD resolution. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

MediaTek Helio A22 Display: 6.6 inches

6.6 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera

8MP main camera, 5MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery Best Features: 64 GB internal storage

Bezel design

Pros Cons Expandable memory up to 512 GB Average pixel density Good battery backup Good cameras

7. Infinix Smart 5 Being the latest addition to its Smart range, the Infinix Smart 5 got just introduced in sub-Rs. 8,000-9000 pricing range. The 13 MP AI dual back camera blends the advantages of a 13-megapixel primary lens with a handy low-light sensor and a quad-LED flash, allowing you to take stunning photos in various ways under lighting circumstances. This smartphone, driven by an Helio G25 octa-core CPU, will enable you to experience intense gaming activities with detailed visuals. Specifications:

Operating System: Android 4.0

Android 4.0 Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

MediaTek Helio G25 Display: 6.82 inches

6.82 inches RAM & Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage

2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage Camera: 13MP main camera 8MP front camera

13MP main camera 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 6,000 mAh Li-ion battery Best Features: One year Warranty

6000 mAh Battery

Pros Cons FHD+ Display No 5G connectivity Expandable memory up to 256GB Quite heavy Low Light Sensor in the rear camera Poor Gaming Performance Support dual SIM

8. Infinix Note 12 Enjoy the brightness and exquisite operation of this feature-packed phone, which gives exceptional performance and will blow your mind with its amazing appearance. Note 12 has a 17.01 cm AMOLED display with sensible color reproduction that improves the visual experience. This phone also has a massive 5000 mAh battery featuring Power Marathon Tech for increased battery life. Furthermore, this phone is backed by an Octa-core CPU clocked to 2.0 GHz, allowing you to multitask while playing games. Superb AMOLED Display Note 12 features a massive 17.02 cm panel, including an FHD+ AMOLED screen and a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent, enabling edge-to-edge viewing. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Display: 6.7 inches

6.7 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera

50MP main camera, 16MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery Best Features: Bluetooth connectivity

2.0 GHz clock speed

Pros Cons Excellent battery life No 5G connectivity Expandable storage options Durable construction

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1: RAM & Storage Feature 2: Display Feature 3: Battery Capacity Infinix Hot 11 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.7 inches 5000 mAh Battery Infinix Smart 6 Plus 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.82 inches 5000 mAh Infinix Note 11 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.7 inches 5000 mAh Infinix Hot 12 Play 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.82 inches 6000 mAh Infinix Hot 11S 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.78 inches 5000 mAh Infinix Smart 6 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.66 inches 5000 mAh Infinix Smart 5 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage 6.82 inches 6000 mAh Infinix Note 12 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage 6.7 inches 5000 mAh

Best Value For Money The Infinix HOT 12 Play is the best value for money. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4G connectivity. An octa-core CPU operates the phone with 4 GB of RAM. The dual SIM smartphone has a stylish design and runs the Android 11 operating system. This can be a decent choice if you're seeking a 4G smartphone in a reasonable price range. Best Overall Product The Infinix Note 12 edition is an overall combo in the Infinix mobile phones under the 12000 list. This smartphone's battery life, display, and build quality stand up to the comparative price tag. In this price bracket, the Infinix Note 12 edition provides you with the latest 4G support and a fingerprint sensor. If you're an Infinix fan looking to settle down with the best overall Infinix mobile phones under 8000, it is worth looking at. How To Find The Perfect Infinix Mobile Phones Under 12000 In the current digital era, a mobile phone is essential. The abundance of options in the market has made buying a mobile phone difficult. Here are some steps for choosing the best Infinix mobile phones under 12000 for your daily life. Make a list of all the specifications you need in a new mobile phone.

Explore various online retailers to learn more about your options.

To choose the best Infinix mobile phones under 12000 for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory.

for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory. Examine the offers and discounts, too. Lastly, select the option that best suits your needs. Price List

S. No. Product Price 1. Infinix Hot 11 ₹ 9,090 2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus ₹ 8,499 3. Infinix Note 11 ₹ 11,890 4. Infinix Hot 12 plus ₹ 9,500 5. Infinix Hot 11S ₹ 10,339 6. Infinix Smart 6 ₹ 7,999 7. Infinix Smart 5 ₹ 8,299 8. Infinix Note 12 ₹ 11,190

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”