Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 8 laptop chargers in 2023: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 16, 2023 12:36 IST

Summary:

Looking for a laptop charger that won't let you down? We understand the frustration of dealing with a dead battery. We've compiled a list of such chargers. From high-wattage chargers for power-hungry devices to compact chargers for on-the-go convenience, your search ends here.

A good laptop is of no use without a good charger.

In pursuit of an ideal laptop charger, navigating the vast array of options available can prove to be a daunting task. Nevertheless, our comprehensive buying guide is at your disposal to facilitate a well-informed purchase. The digital age has ushered in a new era where laptops have firmly cemented their place as an essential part of our daily routines. Thus, ensuring a dependable charger is paramount to ensure uninterrupted usage.

This guide thoroughly examines and analyses the top eight chargers available on Amazon right now, using elements such as compatibility, charging speed, and durability as the parameters. Regardless of whether you require a replacement or a supplementary charger, this guide has you covered. We have scoured the e-commerce platform to procure the best options, and our in-depth evaluations will aid you in selecting the most suitable choice. Do not settle for sub-optimal charging solutions; entrust this guide to furnish you with the quintessential charger for your individual needs.

1. HP 65W AC Laptop Charger

The HP 65W AC Laptop Charger Adapter stands out as a premier charging accessory that caters exclusively to HP laptops. The adapter's advanced 4.5mm Pin ensures a reliable and secure charging experience. It is compatible with an extensive range of HP laptop models, such as the HP Pavilion TouchSmart 15 and the HP Spectre 13, guaranteeing a consistently swift charging performance. The adapter boasts an impressive 65 units of wattage and an input voltage of 240 volts, both of which contribute to a dependable and efficient charging experience for your HP device. Moreover, the adapter's black colour and sleek design make it a chic travel companion.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎‎15 x 10 x 5 cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Corded Electric Power Source

ProsCons
Value for moneyHeating issues reported by some
HP 65W AC Laptops Charger Adapter 4.5mm for HP Pavilion Black (Without Power Cable)
4.3 (2,418)
37% off
970 1,547
Buy now

2. Lenovo USB Charger G 50-45 Series

The Lenovo USB Charger G 50-45 Series is an indispensable accessory for any Lenovo laptop. Its USB connector, together with its compatibility with a broad range of Lenovo laptops, delivers dependable and effective charging. The inclusion of a laptop adapter makes it portable and travel-friendly, while the sleek black design complements any workspace. The charger's input voltage of 20 volts and the presence of a single USB port ensure uniform and prompt charging. Moreover, the charger is compatible with various Lenovo laptop models, comes with a Lenovo 65W Slim port AC Adapter, and has a 1-year warranty, making it a comprehensive charging solution.

Specifications

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 10 x 10 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Travel Adapter

ProsCons
Timely deliveryIt may stop working after a few months (as reported by users)
Lenovo Original USB Charger for Laptop G 50-45 Series 20V 3.25 A 65W - Black
4.3 (2,450)
50% off
1,235 2,490
Buy now

3. Lenovo 65W AC Adapter/Charger

The Lenovo 65W AC Adapter/Charger is a remarkable and versatile solution for charging Lenovo laptops. Equipped with a USB connector type and advanced connectivity technology, this adapter offers effortless and versatile charging options. With its fast charging capabilities, this adapter can power up compatible devices quickly and efficiently. Compatible with various Lenovo laptops and phone models, this adapter provides a flexible charging option. Boasting a wattage of 65 watts and an input voltage of 65 volts, it delivers a consistent and reliable charging performance. The adapter also meets UL specifications, ensuring both safety and reliability, making it a comprehensive and practical charging solution for Lenovo laptop users.

Specifications

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎21.1 x 12.3 x 7.7 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

ProsCons
Good Type-C Pin ChargerBuild quality is decent
Lenovo GX20P92532 65W AC Adapter/Charger with Power Cord for Select Models of Lenovo (Type-C Pin) Laptops Black
4.4 (454)
46% off
1,997 3,690
Buy now

4. DELL 65W Laptop Adapter

The DELL 65W Genuine Original Laptop Adapter is an exceptional wired adapter deliberately devised for DELL laptops. The male-to-female connector of this laptop charger facilitates the use of any corded electrical power source. The adapter's wattage of 65 watts enables the rapid charging of laptops, rendering it a perfect resolution for individuals in dire need of expeditiously powering up their devices. One total USB port is incorporated into the adapter, allowing for supplementary devices to be concurrently charged. The charger's sleek black design adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any workspace. The laptop charger and adapter are included in the package, making it straightforward and convenient to install and operate instantaneously. Altogether, the DELL 65W Genuine Original Laptop Adapter is an infallible and efficacious solution for those in pursuit of a top-notch laptop charger for their DELL laptops.

Specifications

Brand: Dell

Product Dimension: ‎29.1 x 19.3 x 9.3 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Fast Charging

ProsCons
Fast ChargingIssues reported with cord
DELL 65W Genuine Original Laptop Adapter for DELL INSPIRON 1464(Power Cord Included) - Black
3.8 (186)
59% off
1,220 2,999
Buy now

5. Lenovo 45W Round Pin Laptop Adapter/Charger

The Lenovo 45W Round Pin Laptop Adapter/Charger is an exceptional device crafted to promptly and proficiently charge your Lenovo laptops. Its sleek black colour complements its configuration, which incorporates an adapter and power cord. The adapter issues an output current of 2.25 Amps and 45 Watts of power, making it optimal for an array of Lenovo laptops. The adapter is input with a voltage of 20 Volts, and it is operated by a corded electrical power source. It meets the BIS specification, verifying the safety and dependability of the product. With its unmatched attributes, this Lenovo adapter is an indispensable necessity for all Lenovo laptop owners.

Specifications

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimension: ‎‎23 x 15 x 7 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Corded Electric Power Source

ProsCons
Good compatibility with Lenovo laptopsDecent build quality
Lenovo GX20K11840 45W Round Pin Laptop Adapter/Charger with Power Cord for Select Models of Lenovo (Black)
4.3 (293)
50% off
1,249 2,490
Buy now

6. Asus 45W Laptop Adapter/Charger

The Asus 45W Laptop Adapter/Charger is a prodigious product that proficiently energises your laptop. With a wattage of 45 and a connector gender of male-to-female, it is congruent with a vast array of laptops. The adapter complies with UL specifications, which substantiates its safety and dependability. It is fueled by a corded electrical source. This Asus adapter is an impeccable option to keep your laptop charged and primed for operation, whether you are engrossed in a significant project or merely perusing the internet.

Specifications

Brand: Asus

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎‎13 x 12 x 9 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Male-to-Female Connector

ProsCons
Good design Compatibility with Asus productsCompatibility with some products
Asus ADP-45ZE B 45W Laptop Adapter/Charger with Power Cord for Select Models of ASUS Laptop (19 V, 2.37 A, 4 mm x 1.2mm Diameter
4.2 (58)
12% off
1,751 1,990
Buy now

7. Artis 65Watt Laptop Charger/Adapter

The Artis 65W Laptop Charger/Adapter is an excellent accessory for all Lenovo laptop users. With its USB connectivity technology and USB connector type, charging your laptop has never been more convenient. This charger offers advanced safety features such as over-voltage and over-current protection, short circuit and overload protection, and high-temperature protection. It is also CE, FCC, and ROHS compliant, ensuring it meets international safety standards. The charger delivers 65 watts of power and supports input voltage of up to 240 volts, providing a quick and efficient charging for your device. The sleek and stylish black design makes it an attractive addition to your laptop accessories.

Specifications

Brand: Artis

Product Dimension: ‎120 x 40 x 30 mm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Short Circuit/Overload Protection

ProsCons
Cheap and Good Alternative Durability
Artis AR0506 65Watt Laptop Charger/Adapter with Power Cord Compatible with Lenovo Laptops (20V/3.25A, 65Watt) (USB Pin) (BIS Certified)
4 (191)
30% off
699 999
Buy now

8. Dell 45W 19.5V Laptop Charger Adapter

The Dell 45W Laptop Charger Adapter is a nifty gadget designed for Dell laptop aficionados. This adapter offers a swift and seamless charging experience, delivering 19.5V, 2.31A output power with a frequency of 50/60 Hz while supporting 100-240V of input power. It features a petite pin (4.5mm) configuration and is compatible with a plethora of Dell laptop models, including Inspiron, XPS, Vostro, and Chromebook varieties. Additionally, it harmonises with various part numbers and comes bundled with a complimentary power cable, courtesy of the seller. With a 1-year warranty from Dell safeguarding against any malfunctions or technical mishaps, this chic black adapter is an indispensable accessory for every Dell laptop owner.

Specifications

Brand: Dell

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎15.24 x 13.97 x 2.79 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Lightweight Design

ProsCons
Good Replacement chargerCompatibility may be an issue for some
Dell Original 45W 19.5V Laptop Charger Adapter with 4.5mm pin for Inspiron 3552 5557 5565 and 7368 Models - Black
4 (124)
38% off
1,237 1,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 65W AC Laptop ChargerCompatible with a wide range of HP ProductsPortable240V input voltage
Lenovo Original USB Charger G 50-45 SeriesCompatible with a wide range of Lenovo productsTravel chargerPortable
Lenovo 65W AC Adapter/ChargerCompatible with Lenovo laptops65W ChargerFast Charging
DELL 65W Laptop AdapterValue for moneyFast ChargingMale to Female Connector
Lenovo 45W Laptop Adapter/Charger2.25 Amp Output currentCompatible with most Lenovo yoga series 45W laptop charger
Asus 45W Laptop Adapter/ChargerCompatible with some Vivobook laptops45W laptop chargerMale to Female Connector
Artis 65Watt Laptop Charger/AdapterOver-Voltage / Overcurrent ProtectionShort Circuit/Overload protectionHigh-Temperature Protection
Dell 45W Laptop Charger Adapter 2.31 Amp Output CurrentLightweight Design45W Charger

Best overall product

The DELL 65W Genuine Original Laptop Adapter is a superlative choice for any individual who uses a laptop. This adapter, which comes in a sleek black hue, is optimised for Dell laptops and boasts a male-to-female connector gender, enabling swift connectivity with your device. With a total wattage of 65, it facilitates expeditious charging and is also congruous with an assortment of Dell laptops. The adapter is furnished with a solitary USB port, allowing for the charging of auxiliary devices while you work. Furthermore, this corded electric adapter includes both a laptop charger and adapter, thereby presenting a comprehensive solution. For any Dell laptop owner seeking dependable and effective charging, the DELL 65W Genuine Original Laptop Adapter is an indispensable accessory.

Best value for money

The HP 65W AC Laptop Charger Adapter is a sleek and portable accessory for HP Pavilion laptops. With an input voltage range of 100~240V and an output voltage of 19.5V 3.33A, this adapter is compatible with a range of HP laptops. It features a special travel design, making it perfect for on-the-go use and a USB port for simultaneous device charging. The adapter comes with an HP User Guide and an HP Genuinity Check Manual, and is backed by HP India Warranty. At just Rs. 976 (at the time of writing this article), this black adapter is a cost-effective and essential accessory for any HP Pavilion owner.

How to find the best Laptop Charger for yourself?

When you are in the pursuit of discovering the optimal charger for your laptop, there are numerous factors to take into consideration. First and foremost, you must ensure that the charger is appropriate for both your laptop's model and wattage requirements. Additionally, a charger with a robust and sturdy build, as well as a lengthy cord, can be quite convenient. If you frequently travel to different countries, you may also want to investigate if the charger has voltage surge protection, energy efficiency, and if it is compatible with international voltage standards. Consulting reviews and comparing prices from trustworthy retailers can assist you in making an informed decision.

Product Price
HP 65W AC Laptops Charger Adapter 4.5mm for HP Pavilion Black (Without Power Cable) ₹ 970
Lenovo Original USB Charger for Laptop G 50-45 Series 20V 3.25 A 65W - Black ₹ 1,235
Lenovo GX20P92532 65W AC Adapter/Charger with Power Cord for Select Models of Lenovo (Type-C Pin) Laptops Black ₹ 1,997
DELL 65W Genuine Original Laptop Adapter for DELL INSPIRON 1464(Power Cord Included) - Black ₹ 1,220
Lenovo GX20K11840 45W Round Pin Laptop Adapter/Charger with Power Cord for Select Models of Lenovo (Black) ₹ 1,249
Asus ADP-45ZE B 45W Laptop Adapter/Charger with Power Cord for Select Models of ASUS Laptop (19 V, 2.37 A, 4 mm x 1.2mm Diameter ₹ 1,751
Artis AR0506 65Watt Laptop Charger/Adapter with Power Cord Compatible with Lenovo Laptops (20V/3.25A, 65Watt) (USB Pin) (BIS Certified) ₹ 699
Dell Original 45W 19.5V Laptop Charger Adapter with 4.5mm pin for Inspiron 3552 5557 5565 and 7368 Models - Black ₹ 1,237

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
3 best Titan smartwatches for men: Buyer's guide
Top 5 OnePlus smartphones in 2023
Our guide to top 5 mini laptops for 2023
Comprehensive guide to finest saucepans: Our top 6 picks
Latest Dell laptops to check out in 2023: Buyer's guide

Best Laptop Chargers

Can I use a charger with a different voltage or amperage rating on my laptop?

It is inadvisable to employ a charger that has been designed for a different laptop, which may possess a varying voltage or amperage rating. The utilisation of an incompatible charger has the potential to inflict damage upon either your laptop or the charger itself.

How long does a laptop charger last?

The longevity of a charger is largely dependent on its usage and quality, but with appropriate maintenance, a high-quality charger can endure for several years.

Can I charge my laptop with a USB charger?

Utilising a dedicated charger or USB-C port to charge one's laptop is dependent upon the specifications of the laptop and charger model. Certain laptops are equipped with the aforementioned USB-C port, while others necessitate the employment of an exclusive charging instrumentality. To determine the compatibility of one's laptop and charger, it is advisable to consult the manufacturer's website or peruse the manual.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS