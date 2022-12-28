Top 9 electric keyboards and synthesizers: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 28, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: This article lists the top 9 electric keyboards and synthesizers for good performance and sound. It also offers tips for choosing one and a buyer's guide with some of the best on the market.

An electric keyboard or a synthesizer is an asset for music expert and an amateur.

Electric keyboards are great for making music. They have a lot of flexibility and can be shaped to produce sounds differently. High-quality and affordable keyboards and synthesisers are necessary tools for any electronic artist. While most budget models can provide you with the basics, investing in one that delivers everything you need is essential. These days, you can find anything from small keyboard sets to full-sized synthesizers ready to pick up and create the music you want. Choosing the best electric keyboards and synthesizers can be tricky. There are many brands to choose from, and if cost is a primary concern, it can get even more challenging. Luckily, we have rounded up our favourite electric keyboards and synthesizers that range in price, features and sound quality. 1. Yamaha PSSA50 Yamaha revived its 1980s PSS Portasound line with three lightweight models. PSSA50 is one of them. It features real-time pitch bend, filter modulation and slowness effects. It has 42 Yamaha E-series sounds, 138 arpeggiator varieties, and a portamento switch. The Yamaha PSS-velocity-sensitive A50s, adopted from Yamaha's Reface synth line, makes it compact and portable. The A50 is an excellent basic MIDI controller and a fun compact keyboard that runs on batteries or USB. Specifications Keys: 61 Number of sounds: 42 Number of rhythms: 138 arpeggios for both voices and drum kits Maximum polyphony: 32 Amplifier: 1.4W Connectivity: Headphones/Output (stereo mini), 5V DC/USB TO HOST (USB micro B) Weight: 1.2kg Dimensions: 549 x 218 x 94mm

Pros Cons Velocity sensitive Single speaker Lightweight and compact design

2. Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard The Casio LK-S250 illuminates the keys to help you learn its 60 popular tunes. A fun Dance Music mode with 77 built-in rhythms lets you modify pre-programmed tunes and add voice samples by pressing various key combinations. You may also play music from a media player via the speaker system. The Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard uses Casio's free Chordana Play app. Specifications Keys: 61 full sizes Number of tones: 400 Number of rhythms: 77 Maximum polyphony: 48 Connectivity: 3.5mm Headphone output, micro-USB port Weight: 4.6kg Dimensions: 258 x 93 x 84mm

Pros Cons Illuminated keys for better visibility Little heavy Numerous combinations of sound Chordana Play app support, Full-size keyboard

3. Roland GO:KEYS The Roland GO KEYS is a compact, portable keyboard with more than 500 high-quality sounds. The GO:KEYS lets you control MIDI devices from afar using Bluetooth audio/MIDI and battery power. You can also play along with your favourite music through the built-in speakers. The Loop Mix feature on this electronic keyboard lets you combine songs by combining loops. Each note in the first octave starts a different drum loop for your chosen style. The Roland GO has a built-in song recorder with USB output. Specifications Keys: 61 full sizes Number of sounds: 500 Number of tones: 554 Maximum polyphony: 128 Speaker: 2.5W X 2 Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone output, micro-USB port, AUX support, Bluetooth Weight: 3.9kg Dimensions:‎ 877 x 271 x 82mm

Pros Cons Bluetooth support Temperature control issues Good speaker output Ultra-smooth, ivory-like keypad

4. KORG Pa600 Electronic Keyboard This arranger keyboard from KORG's high-end Pa series strikes a good balance between price and features. It has a seven-inch colour TouchView display that shows 1700 high-quality sounds and 360 factory styles. It has upgradability features. A USB flash drive connector lets you download and import different styles from higher-end Pa series products and online third-party ones. Specifications Keys: 61 full sizes Number of sounds: 1700 Number of rhythms: 370 Maximum polyphony: 128 Speaker: 100 mm x 2 double cone speakers Weight: 13.7kg Dimensions: ‎378 x 1030 x 127mm

Pros Cons Great speaker quality Very heavy Touch display for better usability 1700 sound combinations, Full-size keyboard

5. RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric Keyboard Beginner keyboardists can get a lot for their money with the RockJam electric keyboard piano. There are 61 keys on this RockJam keyboard. For people just starting out, the RockJam kit has a built-in learning mode and exclusive content for the Simply Piano app. This is a great way to make learning fun and get instant satisfaction by learning current chart entries. Specifications Keys: 61 full sizes Number of songs: 40 Number of rhythms: 200 Maximum polyphony: 46 Speaker: 5W Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone output, micro-USB port Weight: 1.36 kg Dimensions: 800 x 78 x 280mm

Cons Cons Built-in learning mode Sound quality low Simply piano application support Highly portable keyboard

6. JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard If you're looking for a piano-like sound, the Juârez Octavé JRK661 is your best bet. One of the unique features is the ability to adjust the volume by pressing the keys with varying amounts of pressure. JRK661 is the go-to pick for pianists because of this intriguing new functionality. This device's simple layout makes it easy for even the most unskilled players to pick up and use from the get-go. Specifications Keys: 61 full sizes Keyboard percussions: 8 Number of rhythms: 255 Maximum polyphony: 24 Speaker: 5W Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone output, micro-USB port Weight: 950g Dimensions: 100 x 300 x 100mm

Pros Cons Lightweight Build quality issue Multiple sound effects Simple layout for easy to understand

7. IK Multimedia UNO Synth UNO's appearance and push button control panel are antique, yet they recall old analogue synths. A 27-note keyboard for live playing or input for the sequencer or arpeggiator occupies the lowest section of the push button interface. UNO is a flexible, great-sounding analogue mono synth. UNO offers traditional, aggressive analogue tones at a low price if you can accept certain limitations. Specifications Synth engine: Analogue Keyboard: Touch keyboard Sequencer: 16 steps Polyphony: Monophonic Effects: Delay, Scoop, Dive, Vibrato, Tremolo, Wah MIDI I/O: Mini-jack in/Oot Connectivity: 3.5mm stereo output, 3.5mm stereo input (mono summed), Micro USB Power: Four AA batteries

Pros Cons Flexible, substantial analogue tone Material quality is not up-to-mark Adjustable arpeggiator, sequencer, and scale mode A plethora of high-quality, versatile settings

8. KORG VOLCA NUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog Synthesiser The Volca Nubass is the world's first analogue synth to include a new-generation vacuum tube called a Nutube in its oscillator circuit. In contrast to digital or transistor-based synthesisers, Nubass' vacuum tube component creates a warm, deep and rich tone. Thanks to a transistor ladder filter, overdrive and massive-sounding distortion, it has the recognisable characteristics of a vintage bass machine. When combined with an LFO that can be routed and synced in various ways, Nubass opens up a world of fresh musical possibilities. Specifications Synth engine: Analogue Number of keyboard keys: 16 Polyphony: Monophonic(1) Sequencer: 16 steps MIDI I/O: Minijack In/Out Connectivity: 3.5mm monaural output, 3.5mm monaural input Power: Six AA batteries

Pros Cons Excellent sound filter Lacks in paragraphic sequences Multiple effects for extreme quality Saturation problem Deep and crystal clear tone

9. Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesiser The CRAVE's analogue circuitry, iconic VCO, VCF, VCA designs and true-to-original analogue circuitry make it simple to reproduce the vintage sound output. The CRAVE's super duper sound shaping includes everything from excellent bass and lead tones to breathtaking effects. The CRAVE allows you to replicate enchantment or produce fat and unique sounds. Specifications Synth engine: Analogue Polyphony: 16 voices Sequencer: 32 steps Connectivity: 3.5mm monaural output, 3.5mm monaural input Power: AC supply Dimensions: 100 X 100 X 100mm

Pros Cons Lots of control at your fingertips Only 3-year warranty Excellent build quality Lightweight

Price of electric keyboards & synthesizers at a glance:

Product Price Yamaha PSSA50 ₹ 8,500 Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard ₹ 15,195 Roland GO: KEYS ₹ 25,650 Korg Pa600 Electronic Keyboard ₹ 93,993 RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric Keyboard ₹ 7,899 JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard ₹ 3,783 IK Multimedia UNO Synth ₹ 21,913 KORG VOLCANUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog Synthesiser ₹ 23,603 Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesiser ₹ 27,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Yamaha PSSA50 Real-time pitch bend feature 138 rhythms combination Quiz mode support Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard Illuminated key Chordana Play app support Full-size keyboard Roland GO: KEYS Bluetooth support More than 500 pro-quality sounds Loop mix feature Korg Pa600 Electronic Keyboard Touch display Good speaker quality 1700 sound combinations RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric Keyboard Easy-to-use built-in learning module Full-size layout JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard Very affordable Comes with free notes stand LED display IK Multimedia UNO Synth Touch keyboard Multiple sound effects 3.5mm stereo output KORG VOLCANUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog Synthesizer Warm, deep and rich tone 16-steps sequencer Next-generation vacuum tube integration Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesizer 16 voices polyphony AC supply synthesiser Lightweight

Best value for money Yamaha PSSA50 is the best value-for-money keyboard. You can feel professional sound in a portable compact featuring excellent manipulation and effects. Looping, playing back and recording with the Phrase Recorder's built-in arpeggiator will help you create magic. It is noted for its touch, feels and expressive capability. The PSSA50 is the keyboard you need to master challenging chord progressions, tricky phrases, lightning-fast parts and passionate melodies. Look no further if you want pro features at budget prices. IK Multimedia UNO Synth is the ultimate portable, real analogue synthesiser. Its high-quality, pure analogue audio route and ultra-compact physical size will please you. It will delight synth lovers of all genres with its fast access to vintage and new synth sounds. UNO Synth is the best value-for-money synthesiser because of its inbuilt presets and easy-to-play keyboard with scales and arpeggiator. Best overall product KORG Pa600 Electronic Keyboard stands out in every parameter among the best keyboard list. The Pa600 is a great professional arranger. It cleverly combines the sounds and features of the Pa series into a new, portable instrument at a fair price. With RX (Real Experience) and DNC (Defined Nuance Control) technologies, the Pa600, like its more advanced siblings, the Pa800 and Pa3X, has the best sound quality of any arranger keyboard. KORG has changed the market with a new compact cabinet, a big TFT colour TouchView display, and a massive amount of factory and user PCM memory. The Behringer CRAVE lets you create patterns of up to 32 steps, each of which may consist of notes and pauses. Up to 64 patterns may be recorded, saved and recalled, with each of the 8 banks able to contain 8 patterns. Keyboard mode enables you to generate and save a pattern, whereas Step mode encourages you to engage with the software as you compose a sequence. CRAVE's 47 knobs and buttons are designed to restore the fun you once had making music. Furthermore, the 18 X 14 I/O matrix allows for exceptionally extensive and versatile patching possibilities, allowing you to take CRAVE's tone-sculpting skills to new heights. How to find the best electric Keyboards & Synthesisers? To find the best keyboard and synthesiser, you should know these basics. From the small 25 keys on MIDI controllers to the full 88 keys on a grand piano, keyboards can have many different numbers of keys. A keyboard can feel many different ways, such as weighted, semi-weighted, synth, or hammer action. A synth-action keyboard might be better for a musician who often plays fast-paced lead lines. Keyboard velocity sensing is a way for a device to tell how hard a key is pressed and make a sound or send a MIDI message in response. A keyboard can play any number of instruments if it has enough voices and polyphony to make it sound like a full orchestra. Keyboard polyphony is the ability of the instrument to make many sounds simultaneously (i.e., flute, drums, strings, piano). The input and output features of the keyboard are essential to think about. If you want to use your keyboard as a digital audio workstation without buying a separate interface, look for one with built-in audio ins and outs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.