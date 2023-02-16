Top 9 Fitbit watches for men: Do more, feel better By Affiliate Desk

Summary: In this article, we will go through some of the top 9 Fitbit watches meant for men with detailed discussion on their specifications and features.

A Fitbit watch not just tells us time but also keeps a tab on our health parameters.

When watches were invented in 1759, their main application was to provide accurate readings of time. But as technology advanced, designs of watches improved to lighter versions and sleek styles. And so did its spectrum of usage. Fitbit watches provide more than just time for the user. From heart rate readings, steps are taken, and alarms, it has it all. Here are the Top 9 Men’s Fitbit Watches in the market. These are listed as per the attributes of each, be sure to check till the end. Product list 1. Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch gives an all-day body response with a newly added sensor. It can break down the user's sleep cycle to give a profile and also provides the blood oxygen levels. The package includes band straps, a device, and a charger. With its sleek and modern design, this watch is a perfect accessory for anyone who wants to stay on top of their fitness goals while keeping track of their health metrics. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2 Colour: Grey Graphite, White Platinum, Mist Soft Gold Screen size: 1.58 inches Battery average life: 6 days Product dimensions: ‎24.87 x 4.04 x 1.12 cm

Pros Cons 6 month premium membership Cannot predict the motion

2. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker With two sizes in itself as based on bands (Small and Large), this Fitbit watch tracker includes the system of earning active zone minutes for the required 150 minutes. It is water resistant and tracks all activities, including calories and distance traversed. Additionally, the Inspire 2 offers up to 10 days of battery life and a range of clock faces to choose from, making it a stylish and long-lasting accessory for your everyday life. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Inspire 2 Colour: Black, Lunar White Screen size: 0.72 inches Battery average life: 10 days Product dimensions: ‎3.73 x 1.67 x 1.29 cm

Pros Cons Excellent battery life App drains battery off the phone

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch has some of the most exquisite features of letting the user know if they are ready for a workout or need to recover. It also maps the activity intensity map on the map. It is water resistant up to 50 metres. With the Fitbit Versa 3, you can make fitness a fun and engaging part of your daily routine and track your progress toward a healthier, more active lifestyle. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Versa 3 Colour: Black Screen size: 1.58 inches Battery average life: 1 days Product dimensions: ‎‎4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm;

Pros Cons Built-in Alexa Low battery life

4. Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch This Fitbit men’s watch has in-built Alexa for news, weather, home devices, and other operations. Based on your heart rate and sleep cycle, it tracks and charts it. It can also be used to control Spotify for over 300+ songs. With its slim and lightweight design, the Versa 2 is comfortable to wear all day long and tracks your activity, sleep, and heart rate to give you a comprehensive overview of your overall health. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Fitbit Versa 2 Colour: Black/ Carbon Screen size: 1.34 inches Battery average life: 5 days Product dimensions: ‎‎3.96 x 4.04 x 1.19 cm

Pros Cons Battery powered, clean display No replacement services

5. Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch With over 40 plus different exercise modes like strength training, running, kayaking, and hitting, the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch lets you know if you need a rest day or not. Includes 6-month Premium membership and a real-time built-in GPS as well. It keeps track of everything without needing to sync to your phone. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Fitbit Versa 4 Colour: Beet Juice, Graphite Black, Pink Sand, Waterfall Blue Screen size: 1.58 inches Battery average life: 6 days Product dimensions: ‎24.87 x 4.04 x 1.12 cm

Pros Cons Waterproof and tracks to accurate results Battery status is not updated

6. Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch with Tools Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch with Tools evaluates your heart for atrial fibrillation (Afib) using a compatible ECG app on your wrist. This will give you the best utilization over a long period of time. You can make and receive calls from the device. It has a great battery life and an EDA stress sensor as well. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2 Colour: White Screen size: 1.58 inches Product dimensions: ‎ 4.04 x 4.04 x 1.23 cm Wireless type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Battery life is good Too heavy for daily use

7. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker works by tracking your real-time pace and distance with marginalised error. Heart sp02, ECG app, and variability in the functioning can also be checked. Sleep tracking and scoring can be availed on the app. The Charge 5 offers a range of health and fitness features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and 20+ exercise modes to help you get the most out of your workouts. It also includes a six-day battery life, making it a reliable companion for all your fitness and health tracking needs. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2 Colour: White, Blue, Black Battery average life: 6 days Product dimensions: ‎ 3.68 x 2.28 x 1.12 cm

Pros Cons Stress Management score GPS isn’t up to mark

8. Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch has many features that make it likable and usable, like google assistant, built-in GPS, on-wrist skin temperature sensor, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. It also has an EDA scan app to detect electrodermal activity that indicates stress responses. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance on the watch screen. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Sense Colour: Carbon/ Graphite Screen size: 1.58 inches Battery average life: 1 hour Product dimensions: ‎ ‎4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm

Pros Cons Full day charge in 12 minutes Software experience is unpleasant.

9. Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker Fitbit Inspire 3 has an always-on tracking system, with its stress management score. It also provides the daily readiness score, sleep profile, and blood oxygen level. It also includes 6-month premium membership. The main device interface is by using touchscreen and buttons. It is small yet performs most of its functions. Specifications: Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Fitbit Inspire 3 Colour: Lilac Bliss, Morning Glow Screen size: 0.74 inches Battery average life: 10 days Product dimensions: ‎ ‎14.96 x 0.19 x 1.17 cm

Pros Cons Lightweight Not syncing well

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch Nice features 6-month premium membership Lightweight Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Great battery life Comfortable to wear Accurate sleep and heart monitoring Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Built-in Alexa Stress tracking and ECG Readiness score Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Control over other apps Budget friendly Great display resolution Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch Waterproof Many colour choices Built-in GPS tracker Fitbit FB512GLWT-FRCJK Advanced Smartwatch with Tools Stress sensor and heart rate tracker Good performance Notifications on the screen Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS Stress Management zone Menstrual Health trictrac (if female) Water resistant Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health EDA Scan app Two sizes available On-wrist skin temp. sensor Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker High accuracy Daily readiness score All-day tracking system

Best overall product With so many available options, it becomes difficult to find one Fitbit watch/ tracker that has it all. The best overall product, in our opinion, would be Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch. With an Amoled Display and a long-lasting battery-powered system, this Fitbit Watch controls many apps through its built-in Alexa. It tracks heart rate and sleep score accurately. Best value money In the above models, the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker is the best deal possible for the money paid. It is affordable at just Rs. 5540. It is also provided with a premium 1-year trial and is lightweight. It has an excellent battery life and gives real health updates with precise measurements. This activity trainer device does its best in all needed specifications. How to find the perfect Fitbit model? There are a few key factors to consider when choosing the perfect model for your needs. First, think about your fitness goals and the activities you enjoy doing. If you're a runner or swimmer, you'll want a waterproof model with GPS tracking. If you're interested in monitoring your sleep, look for a model with sleep-tracking features. Consider the size and style of the Fitbit as well, as you'll want something that's comfortable and fits your personal style. Finally, check out each model's battery life and features to ensure you get the most out of your purchase. By taking the time to research and consider your options, you can find the perfect Fitbit model to help you reach your health and fitness goals.

