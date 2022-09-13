Top Apple phones in India: A buying guide

Summary:
Technology and mobile phone enthusiasts consider Apple iPhones one of the most trustworthy and durable mobile phones. Apple iPhones have been considered market leaders in providing state-of-the-art technology and security for users. However, for a comparatively new buyer, choosing and purchasing an iPhone can be a challenging and overwhelming experience. The article aims to reduce this dilemma by presenting a comparative and detailed analysis of the best Apple Phones available in India. The iPhone is considered a symbol of status and class among people. The brand loyalists trust the credibility of Apple and do not hesitate to spend a vast sum of money to purchase the updated and latest version of the iPhone. However, first-time buyers should do proper research and decide which iPhone model they want to invest in
Product details
1. Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - 3rd Generation
The Apple iPhone SE (128GB) is one of the best Apple phones available in India. It is equipped with a powerful A15 Bionic chip that allows users to quickly download numerous mobile applications (apps). The device provides a better drop performance and is scratch and dust-resistant.
Specifications:
Display Size: 11.94 cm (4.7 inches)
Dimension: 67.3x138.4x7.3 mm
SIM Type: Dual
Resolution: 1334 x 750 Pixels
Operating System: iOS 15
Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip
Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP
Front (Secondary) Camera: 7 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Faster functioning from A13 Bionic microchip
|No night mode camera
|Lightweight and easy to carry
|5W charger
|Excellent video recording facility
|Bright and high-contrast screen
2. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB)
The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is a pretty and durable handset equipped with a ceramic shield and an A14 bionic chip that makes the processing faster. The Apple iPhone 12 has a bright display screen with Super Retina XDR.
Specifications:
Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
Dimension: 71.5x146.7x7.4 mm
SIM Type: Dual
Resolution: 2532 x 1170 Pixels
Operating System: iOS 14
Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine
Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP
Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Bright OLED screen
|No charger
|Faster processor due to A14 bionic chip
|Low battery life
|MagSafe protection
|Less refresh rate screen
|Good sound and picture quality
3. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB)
The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is ideal for buyers who wish to own an iPhone that doesn't burn a hole in their pockets. The iPhone 11 (64GB) looks similar to iPhone XR as both handsets have identical designs and display screens.
Specifications:
· Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
· Dimension: 75.7x150.9x8.3 mm
· SIM Type: Dual
· Resolution: 1792 x 828 Pixels
· Operating System: iOS 13
· Processor Type: A13 Bionic Chip
· Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP
· Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and water-resistant design
|3.5 mm jack is missing and has lesser NFC implementation
|Good quality speakers
|Huge notch size
|Good battery life
4. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB)
The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best Apple phones available in India, as it has an excellent display with high contrast and resolution. The display of the device is Super Retina XDR, similar to the Apple iPhone Pro. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has an A14 bionic chip that ensures faster operations.
Specifications:
Display Size: 13.72 cm (5.4 inches)
Dimension: 64.2x131.5x7.4 mm
SIM Type: Dual
Resolution: 2340 x 1080 Pixels
Operating System: iOS 14
Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine
Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP
Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and compact design
|Low battery life
|5G connectivity
|Slow MagSafe charging
|Affordable and budget friendly
5. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)
The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best Apple phones available in India, as it has a colourful display and a sturdy and durable design. The user can record top-quality videos and take photographs using the cinematic mode of the rear and front cameras. The phone is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip that allows the user to enjoy faster and better performance of apps and games on the phone.
Specifications:
Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)
Dimension: 71.5x146.7x7.65 mm
SIM Type: Dual
Resolution: 2532 x 1170 Pixels
Operating System: iOS 15
Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip
Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP
Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Vibrant OLED screen along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision
|120Hz refresh rate is missing
|Beautiful design and durable structure
|Minimal upgrade from iPhone 12
|Good quality camera
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Apple iPhone Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone available in India, as it operates on iOs 15, which offers state-of-art processing. The device has a Super Retina XDR display, which has the added feature of ProMotion that makes the processing faster and better.
Specifications:
Display Size: 17 cm (6.7 inches)
Dimension: 78.1x160.8x7.65 mm
SIM Type: Dual
Resolution: 2778 x 1284 Pixels
Operating System: iOS 15
Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip
Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP+12MP
Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb battery life with 60 Hz caveats
|Inconvenient to carry due to its weight (240 grams)
|Bright OLED screen with Dolby Vision
|Charger is missing
|Good sound quality
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best Apple phones in India, as it is powered by the A14 bionic chipset that ensures faster processing. The device has many features such as the Pro Camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has the security of MagSafe.
Specifications:
Display Size: 17.02 cm (6.1 inches)
Dimension: 78.1x160.8x7.65 mm
SIM Type: Dual
Resolution: 2778 x 1284 Pixels
Operating System: iOS 14
Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip
Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP+12MP
Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Brilliantly designed model
|No charger was provided with the handset
|Bright OLED screen
|Face Id and Touch Id is missing
|LIDAR scanner
8. Apple iPhone 13 Mini
The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is one of the best Apple phones in India as it is powered by the A15 bionic chipset that ensures faster processing.
Specifications:
Display Size 13.72 cm (5.4 inches)
Dimension 64.2x131.5x7.65 mm
SIM Type Dual
Resolution 2340 x 1080 Pixels
Operating System iOS 15
Processor Type A15 Bionic Chip
Rear (Primary) Camera 12 MP
Front (Secondary) Camera 12 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Brilliantly designed model
|It is not a major upgrade from iPhone 12 Mini
|Bright OLED screen with HDR10 AND Dolby Vision
|Low refresh rate
|Good battery life
|Product
|Price
|iPhone SE 128 GB
|Rs. 48,900
|iPhone 12 64 GB
|Rs. 52, 999
|iPhone 11 64 GB
|Rs. 41,999
|iPhone 12 Mini
|Rs. 54,599
|iPhone SE- 3rd Gen 256 GB
|Rs. 58,900
|iPhone 13
|Rs. 67,900
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Rs. 1,30,900
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs. 1,02,900
|iPhone 13 Mini
|Rs. 64,900
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|iPhone SE 3rd GEN
|A15 Bionic chipset
|5G connectivity
|Good battery life
|iPhone 12 64 GB
|Excellent Battery Life
|Lighter and smaller in size
|The camera has features like Dolby Vision HDR Video
|iPhone 11 64 GB
|Liquid Retina HD Display
|Light sensors, Proximity sensors
|The camera has features like True tone and wide colour support
|iPhone 12 Mini
|Superfast 5G assistance
|Ceramic shield cover
|It has the security of MagSafe
|iPhone13
|The live Text feature uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract text from the photos
|A15 Bionic chipset with a 5-core GPU
|Drag and drop feature
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|120 Hz ProMotion Display
|Record videos in 4K 60fps
|Sensor-shift stabilisation
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Waterproof, IP68
|ProRaw Camera setting
|MagSafe Charging
|iPhone 13 Mini
|4G support is available
|Waterproof, IP68
|A15 Bionic chipset
Best value for money
The iPhone 12 Mini has all the features of the iPhone 12, but the only difference is the size of the device. Some brand loyalists believe that iPhone 12 Mini is being touted as the best value for money iPhone. It is priced at about ₹54,000 and is considered perfect for users looking for a compact iPhone.
Best overall product
The buyers who wish to look for the best overall iPhone in India can consider purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro Max, one of the best Apple iPhones available in India. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has an A15 bionic chip and a better refresh rate of 120HZ. In addition, it has a superb camera that allows the users to shoot cinematic mode videos.
How to find the perfect Apple phone
The article suggests that inexperienced buyers consider buying iPhone SE 128 GB as it has numerous features and facilities. At a moderate price range, the iPhone SE 128 GB is one of the fastest iPhones, as it comes equipped with an A13 bionic chipset. It is a slim and compact phone that is waterproof with up to 1 meter of water for about 30 minutes. The iPhone SE 128 GB allows the user to record 4K videos at high speed and also offers the benefit of the QuickTake feature. The iPhone SE 128 GB can be an excellent choice for buyers who do not wish to spend lavishly.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
The iPhone SE 128 GB has an upgraded camera powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. The 12 MP camera provides numerous features to users, such as Smart HDR 4, Deep fusion and portrait mode.
Yes, the iPhone 11 is waterproof and would not be affected if submerged in water of about 5 feet for around 1 hour.
No, the fingerprint feature is unavailable for iPhone 11 and subsequent iPhones. However, they do offer the Face Id feature.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is considered one of the best Apple phones in India, as it offers many upgraded features such as a 120Hz refresh rate and an improved battery capacity.
The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini have some differences. However, both have a screen size of about 5.4 inches and 60 Hz for screen brightness. Some of the differences are:
The iPhone 13 Mini has a better battery life than iPhone 12 Mini
the iPhone 13 Mini has a storage capacity of 128 GB, and the iPhone 12 Mini has the capacity of 64 GB.