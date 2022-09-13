Sign out
Top Apple phones in India: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 11:03 IST

Summary:

Highlighted here are the top seven Apple iPhones that can be placed in the category of best Apple phones in India. This article discusses their features and price list and provides suggestions regarding what should be considered while buying them.

Apple iPhones provide state-of-the-art technology, once hooked onto it, one can't do without them.

Technology and mobile phone enthusiasts consider Apple iPhones one of the most trustworthy and durable mobile phones. Apple iPhones have been considered market leaders in providing state-of-the-art technology and security for users. However, for a comparatively new buyer, choosing and purchasing an iPhone can be a challenging and overwhelming experience. The article aims to reduce this dilemma by presenting a comparative and detailed analysis of the best Apple Phones available in India. The iPhone is considered a symbol of status and class among people. The brand loyalists trust the credibility of Apple and do not hesitate to spend a vast sum of money to purchase the updated and latest version of the iPhone. However, first-time buyers should do proper research and decide which iPhone model they want to invest in

Product details

1. Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - 3rd Generation

The Apple iPhone SE (128GB) is one of the best Apple phones available in India. It is equipped with a powerful A15 Bionic chip that allows users to quickly download numerous mobile applications (apps). The device provides a better drop performance and is scratch and dust-resistant.

Specifications:

Display Size: 11.94 cm (4.7 inches)

Dimension: 67.3x138.4x7.3 mm

SIM Type: Dual

Resolution: 1334 x 750 Pixels

Operating System: iOS 15

Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip

Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP

Front (Secondary) Camera: 7 MP

ProsCons
Faster functioning from A13 Bionic microchipNo night mode camera
Lightweight and easy to carry5W charger
Excellent video recording facility 
Bright and high-contrast screen 
Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - (Product) RED (3rd Generation)
48,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB)

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is a pretty and durable handset equipped with a ceramic shield and an A14 bionic chip that makes the processing faster. The Apple iPhone 12 has a bright display screen with Super Retina XDR.

Specifications:

Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

Dimension: 71.5x146.7x7.4 mm

SIM Type: Dual

Resolution: 2532 x 1170 Pixels

Operating System: iOS 14

Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine

Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP

Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

ProsCons
Bright OLED screenNo charger
Faster processor due to A14 bionic chipLow battery life
MagSafe protectionLess refresh rate screen
Good sound and picture quality 
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
24% off
49,999 65,900
Buy now

3. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB)

The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is ideal for buyers who wish to own an iPhone that doesn't burn a hole in their pockets. The iPhone 11 (64GB) looks similar to iPhone XR as both handsets have identical designs and display screens.

Specifications:

· Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

· Dimension: 75.7x150.9x8.3 mm

· SIM Type: Dual

· Resolution: 1792 x 828 Pixels

· Operating System: iOS 13

· Processor Type: A13 Bionic Chip

· Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP

· Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

ProsCons
Durable and water-resistant design3.5 mm jack is missing and has lesser NFC implementation
Good quality speakersHuge notch size
Good battery life 
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - (Product) RED
16% off
41,990 49,900
Buy now

4. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best Apple phones available in India, as it has an excellent display with high contrast and resolution. The display of the device is Super Retina XDR, similar to the Apple iPhone Pro. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has an A14 bionic chip that ensures faster operations.

Specifications:

Display Size: 13.72 cm (5.4 inches)

Dimension: 64.2x131.5x7.4 mm

SIM Type: Dual

Resolution: 2340 x 1080 Pixels

Operating System: iOS 14

Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine

Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP

Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

ProsCons
Durable and compact designLow battery life
5G connectivitySlow MagSafe charging
Affordable and budget friendly 
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - White
8% off
59,490 64,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best Apple phones available in India, as it has a colourful display and a sturdy and durable design. The user can record top-quality videos and take photographs using the cinematic mode of the rear and front cameras. The phone is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip that allows the user to enjoy faster and better performance of apps and games on the phone.

Specifications:

Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches)

Dimension: 71.5x146.7x7.65 mm

SIM Type: Dual

Resolution: 2532 x 1170 Pixels

Operating System: iOS 15

Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip

Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP

Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

ProsCons
 Vibrant OLED screen along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision 120Hz refresh rate is missing
 Beautiful design and durable structure Minimal upgrade from iPhone 12
 Good quality camera 
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Green
18% off
65,900 79,900
Buy now

6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone available in India, as it operates on iOs 15, which offers state-of-art processing. The device has a Super Retina XDR display, which has the added feature of ProMotion that makes the processing faster and better.

Specifications:

Display Size: 17 cm (6.7 inches)

Dimension: 78.1x160.8x7.65 mm

SIM Type: Dual

Resolution: 2778 x 1284 Pixels

Operating System: iOS 15

Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip

Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP+12MP

Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

ProsCons
Superb battery life with 60 Hz caveatsInconvenient to carry due to its weight (240 grams)
Bright OLED screen with Dolby VisionCharger is missing
Good sound quality 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Sierra Blue
8% off
129,399 139,900
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best Apple phones in India, as it is powered by the A14 bionic chipset that ensures faster processing. The device has many features such as the Pro Camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has the security of MagSafe.

Specifications:

Display Size: 17.02 cm (6.1 inches)

Dimension: 78.1x160.8x7.65 mm

SIM Type: Dual

Resolution: 2778 x 1284 Pixels

Operating System: iOS 14

Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip

Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP+12MP

Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

ProsCons
Brilliantly designed modelNo charger was provided with the handset
Bright OLED screenFace Id and Touch Id is missing
LIDAR scanner 
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) - Pacific Blue
Check Price on Amazon

8. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is one of the best Apple phones in India as it is powered by the A15 bionic chipset that ensures faster processing.

Specifications:

Display Size 13.72 cm (5.4 inches)

Dimension 64.2x131.5x7.65 mm

SIM Type Dual

Resolution 2340 x 1080 Pixels

Operating System iOS 15

Processor Type A15 Bionic Chip

Rear (Primary) Camera 12 MP

Front (Secondary) Camera 12 MP

ProsCons
Brilliantly designed modelIt is not a major upgrade from iPhone 12 Mini
Bright OLED screen with HDR10 AND Dolby VisionLow refresh rate
Good battery life 
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) - Starlight
7% off
64,900 69,900
Buy now

Price of Apple phones at glance:

ProductPrice
iPhone SE 128 GBRs. 48,900
iPhone 12 64 GBRs. 52, 999
iPhone 11 64 GBRs. 41,999
iPhone 12 MiniRs. 54,599
iPhone SE- 3rd Gen 256 GBRs. 58,900
iPhone 13Rs. 67,900
iPhone 13 Pro MaxRs. 1,30,900
iPhone 12 Pro MaxRs. 1,02,900
iPhone 13 MiniRs. 64,900

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iPhone SE 3rd GENA15 Bionic chipset5G connectivityGood battery life
iPhone 12 64 GBExcellent Battery LifeLighter and smaller in sizeThe camera has features like Dolby Vision HDR Video
iPhone 11 64 GBLiquid Retina HD DisplayLight sensors, Proximity sensorsThe camera has features like True tone and wide colour support
iPhone 12 MiniSuperfast 5G assistanceCeramic shield coverIt has the security of MagSafe
iPhone13The live Text feature uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract text from the photosA15 Bionic chipset with a 5-core GPUDrag and drop feature
iPhone 13 Pro Max120 Hz ProMotion DisplayRecord videos in 4K 60fpsSensor-shift stabilisation
iPhone 12 Pro MaxWaterproof, IP68ProRaw Camera settingMagSafe Charging
iPhone 13 Mini4G support is availableWaterproof, IP68A15 Bionic chipset

Best value for money

The iPhone 12 Mini has all the features of the iPhone 12, but the only difference is the size of the device. Some brand loyalists believe that iPhone 12 Mini is being touted as the best value for money iPhone. It is priced at about 54,000 and is considered perfect for users looking for a compact iPhone.

Best overall product

The buyers who wish to look for the best overall iPhone in India can consider purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro Max, one of the best Apple iPhones available in India. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has an A15 bionic chip and a better refresh rate of 120HZ. In addition, it has a superb camera that allows the users to shoot cinematic mode videos.

How to find the perfect Apple phone

The article suggests that inexperienced buyers consider buying iPhone SE 128 GB as it has numerous features and facilities. At a moderate price range, the iPhone SE 128 GB is one of the fastest iPhones, as it comes equipped with an A13 bionic chipset. It is a slim and compact phone that is waterproof with up to 1 meter of water for about 30 minutes. The iPhone SE 128 GB allows the user to record 4K videos at high speed and also offers the benefit of the QuickTake feature. The iPhone SE 128 GB can be an excellent choice for buyers who do not wish to spend lavishly.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Top Apple phones in India

What is the unique feature of the iPhone 12 SE 128 GB?

The iPhone SE 128 GB has an upgraded camera powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. The 12 MP camera provides numerous features to users, such as Smart HDR 4, Deep fusion and portrait mode.

 

Is the iPhone 11 64 GB waterproof?

Yes, the iPhone 11 is waterproof and would not be affected if submerged in water of about 5 feet for around 1 hour.

Does iPhone 12 have a fingerprint feature?

No, the fingerprint feature is unavailable for iPhone 11 and subsequent iPhones. However, they do offer the Face Id feature.

 

