Top Apple phones in India: A buying guide

Published on Sep 14, 2022





Summary: Highlighted here are the top seven Apple iPhones that can be placed in the category of best Apple phones in India. This article discusses their features and price list and provides suggestions regarding what should be considered while buying them.

Apple iPhones provide state-of-the-art technology, once hooked onto it, one can't do without them.

Technology and mobile phone enthusiasts consider Apple iPhones one of the most trustworthy and durable mobile phones. Apple iPhones have been considered market leaders in providing state-of-the-art technology and security for users. However, for a comparatively new buyer, choosing and purchasing an iPhone can be a challenging and overwhelming experience. The article aims to reduce this dilemma by presenting a comparative and detailed analysis of the best Apple Phones available in India. The iPhone is considered a symbol of status and class among people. The brand loyalists trust the credibility of Apple and do not hesitate to spend a vast sum of money to purchase the updated and latest version of the iPhone. However, first-time buyers should do proper research and decide which iPhone model they want to invest in Product details 1. Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - 3rd Generation The Apple iPhone SE (128GB) is one of the best Apple phones available in India. It is equipped with a powerful A15 Bionic chip that allows users to quickly download numerous mobile applications (apps). The device provides a better drop performance and is scratch and dust-resistant. Specifications: Display Size: 11.94 cm (4.7 inches) Dimension: 67.3x138.4x7.3 mm SIM Type: Dual Resolution: 1334 x 750 Pixels Operating System: iOS 15 Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP Front (Secondary) Camera: 7 MP

Pros Cons Faster functioning from A13 Bionic microchip No night mode camera Lightweight and easy to carry 5W charger Excellent video recording facility Bright and high-contrast screen

2. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is a pretty and durable handset equipped with a ceramic shield and an A14 bionic chip that makes the processing faster. The Apple iPhone 12 has a bright display screen with Super Retina XDR. Specifications: Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Dimension: 71.5x146.7x7.4 mm SIM Type: Dual Resolution: 2532 x 1170 Pixels Operating System: iOS 14 Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Bright OLED screen No charger Faster processor due to A14 bionic chip Low battery life MagSafe protection Less refresh rate screen Good sound and picture quality

3. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is ideal for buyers who wish to own an iPhone that doesn't burn a hole in their pockets. The iPhone 11 (64GB) looks similar to iPhone XR as both handsets have identical designs and display screens. Specifications: · Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) · Dimension: 75.7x150.9x8.3 mm · SIM Type: Dual · Resolution: 1792 x 828 Pixels · Operating System: iOS 13 · Processor Type: A13 Bionic Chip · Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP · Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Durable and water-resistant design 3.5 mm jack is missing and has lesser NFC implementation Good quality speakers Huge notch size Good battery life

4. Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best Apple phones available in India, as it has an excellent display with high contrast and resolution. The display of the device is Super Retina XDR, similar to the Apple iPhone Pro. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has an A14 bionic chip that ensures faster operations. Specifications: Display Size: 13.72 cm (5.4 inches) Dimension: 64.2x131.5x7.4 mm SIM Type: Dual Resolution: 2340 x 1080 Pixels Operating System: iOS 14 Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Durable and compact design Low battery life 5G connectivity Slow MagSafe charging Affordable and budget friendly

5. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best Apple phones available in India, as it has a colourful display and a sturdy and durable design. The user can record top-quality videos and take photographs using the cinematic mode of the rear and front cameras. The phone is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip that allows the user to enjoy faster and better performance of apps and games on the phone. Specifications: Display Size: 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Dimension: 71.5x146.7x7.65 mm SIM Type: Dual Resolution: 2532 x 1170 Pixels Operating System: iOS 15 Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Vibrant OLED screen along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision 120Hz refresh rate is missing Beautiful design and durable structure Minimal upgrade from iPhone 12 Good quality camera

6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The Apple iPhone Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone available in India, as it operates on iOs 15, which offers state-of-art processing. The device has a Super Retina XDR display, which has the added feature of ProMotion that makes the processing faster and better. Specifications: Display Size: 17 cm (6.7 inches) Dimension: 78.1x160.8x7.65 mm SIM Type: Dual Resolution: 2778 x 1284 Pixels Operating System: iOS 15 Processor Type: A15 Bionic Chip Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP+12MP Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Superb battery life with 60 Hz caveats Inconvenient to carry due to its weight (240 grams) Bright OLED screen with Dolby Vision Charger is missing Good sound quality

7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best Apple phones in India, as it is powered by the A14 bionic chipset that ensures faster processing. The device has many features such as the Pro Camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has the security of MagSafe. Specifications: Display Size: 17.02 cm (6.1 inches) Dimension: 78.1x160.8x7.65 mm SIM Type: Dual Resolution: 2778 x 1284 Pixels Operating System: iOS 14 Processor Type: A14 Bionic Chip Rear (Primary) Camera: 12 MP +12MP+12MP Front (Secondary) Camera: 12 MP

Pros Cons Brilliantly designed model No charger was provided with the handset Bright OLED screen Face Id and Touch Id is missing LIDAR scanner

8. Apple iPhone 13 Mini The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is one of the best Apple phones in India as it is powered by the A15 bionic chipset that ensures faster processing. Specifications: Display Size 13.72 cm (5.4 inches) Dimension 64.2x131.5x7.65 mm SIM Type Dual Resolution 2340 x 1080 Pixels Operating System iOS 15 Processor Type A15 Bionic Chip Rear (Primary) Camera 12 MP Front (Secondary) Camera 12 MP

Pros Cons Brilliantly designed model It is not a major upgrade from iPhone 12 Mini Bright OLED screen with HDR10 AND Dolby Vision Low refresh rate Good battery life

Price of Apple phones at glance:

Product Price iPhone SE 128 GB Rs. 48,900 iPhone 12 64 GB Rs. 52, 999 iPhone 11 64 GB Rs. 41,999 iPhone 12 Mini Rs. 54,599 iPhone SE- 3rd Gen 256 GB Rs. 58,900 iPhone 13 Rs. 67,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs. 1,30,900 iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs. 1,02,900 iPhone 13 Mini Rs. 64,900

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iPhone SE 3rd GEN A15 Bionic chipset 5G connectivity Good battery life iPhone 12 64 GB Excellent Battery Life Lighter and smaller in size The camera has features like Dolby Vision HDR Video iPhone 11 64 GB Liquid Retina HD Display Light sensors, Proximity sensors The camera has features like True tone and wide colour support iPhone 12 Mini Superfast 5G assistance Ceramic shield cover It has the security of MagSafe iPhone13 The live Text feature uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract text from the photos A15 Bionic chipset with a 5-core GPU Drag and drop feature iPhone 13 Pro Max 120 Hz ProMotion Display Record videos in 4K 60fps Sensor-shift stabilisation iPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof, IP68 ProRaw Camera setting MagSafe Charging iPhone 13 Mini 4G support is available Waterproof, IP68 A15 Bionic chipset

Best value for money The iPhone 12 Mini has all the features of the iPhone 12, but the only difference is the size of the device. Some brand loyalists believe that iPhone 12 Mini is being touted as the best value for money iPhone. It is priced at about ₹54,000 and is considered perfect for users looking for a compact iPhone. Best overall product The buyers who wish to look for the best overall iPhone in India can consider purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro Max, one of the best Apple iPhones available in India. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has an A15 bionic chip and a better refresh rate of 120HZ. In addition, it has a superb camera that allows the users to shoot cinematic mode videos. How to find the perfect Apple phone The article suggests that inexperienced buyers consider buying iPhone SE 128 GB as it has numerous features and facilities. At a moderate price range, the iPhone SE 128 GB is one of the fastest iPhones, as it comes equipped with an A13 bionic chipset. It is a slim and compact phone that is waterproof with up to 1 meter of water for about 30 minutes. The iPhone SE 128 GB allows the user to record 4K videos at high speed and also offers the benefit of the QuickTake feature. The iPhone SE 128 GB can be an excellent choice for buyers who do not wish to spend lavishly.

