Top Google phones with 128GB internal memory

Summary: If you are looking for a smartphone with 128 GB of internal memory, you will be delighted to know that quite a few models are available. Here is all you need to know.

The never ending list of tasks that can be performed through smartphones makes buyers go for phones with more extensive internal memory. If you would like to store loads of games and apps on your smartphone without caring about an external memory device like a memory card, you need a phone with at least 128 GB of internal memory. Thankfully, many brands, including Google, have launched mid and high-budget phones with 128 GB variants. Google is known for launching feature-packed smartphones, and the variants are popular due to their high-end specifications and quality cameras. Here is a comprehensive list of Google 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that you can buy: 1. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB smartphone (Black) Google Pixel 6 Smartphone is one of the best smartphones today. It is upgraded with 5G and 128 GB of storage space and a perfect camera setup for photography lovers. Google has crammed an 8-megapixel front-facing camera into a punch hole in the centre of the Full HD+ display that helps take amazing selfies in daylight! Specifications: OS : Android 12

RAM : 12 GB

Processor : Tensor

Camera : Rear camera (50 MP+12 MP) Front camera (8 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : 6.4 inches AMOLED

Battery : 4614 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons Powerful Google Tensor processor Slow fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options like Bluetooth and USB are available Integrated with a high-quality camera.

2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just black The Google Pixel 2 sports a back camera bar that houses a completely redesigned camera arrangement compared to its predecessor. It has a primary camera with 12.2 megapixels and a front-facing camera with 8 megapixels. At the front of the device, Google crammed an 8-megapixel front-facing camera into a punch hole in the centre of the Full HD+ display. Specifications: OS : Android 8 Oreo

RAM : 4 GB

Processor : Kryo Snapdragon 835 octa core processor

Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP) Front camera (8 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : 5 inches AMOLED

Battery : 2700 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons A compact phone with a powerful processor Only 4GB RAM Fast charging support Low battery life Corning Gorilla Glass 5 No headphone jack

3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Google Pixel 6a is one of the most affordable smartphones with an internal memory of 128 GB. It is swift, safe, and powered by Tensor, the first processor explicitly created for Pixel. In addition, the Pixel's camera, which has a resolution of 12 megapixels, is equipped with features such as the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode.



Specifications: RAM : 6 GB

Processor : Tensor

Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP+12 MP) Front camera (8 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : 6.1 inches OLED

Battery : 4410 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons Compact size makes it convenient-to-carry Camera specs could have been better Excellent ergonomics 18 W fast charging support

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Google Pixel 4a allows you to capture high-quality pictures with its rear camera. Features like live HDR+, night sight, and portrait mode make it a perfect phone for photography enthusiasts. The adaptive battery can continue for up to 24 hours as it remembers which of your applications you use the most and cuts power to the ones you use the least. Specifications: OS : Android 10

RAM : 6 GB

Processor : Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G

Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP) Front camera (8 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : 5.81 inches OLED

Battery : 3140 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons Exceptional rear camera Inadequate RAM size Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily No heating issues

5. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone Another fascinating Google phone that captured the users' attention is Google Pixel 4. It features a long-lasting battery life and a sturdy build quality. In addition, the back camera on this Google Pixel 4 smartphone has a flashlight, allowing you to take exceptional photographs in low lighting conditions. Specifications: OS : Android 10

RAM : 6 GB

Processor : Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855

Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP+16 MP) Front camera (8 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : 5.7 inches P-OLED

Battery : 2800 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons HDR support Battery life is lacklustre Refresh rate of 90 Hz Camera quality is good

6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Google Pixel 3 XL is not just a smartphone but a complete package with sufficient built-in storage and robust battery life. You will have an outstanding viewing experience with this device thanks to its 16 cm (6.3) OLED bezel-less display. Pixel 3XL comes with a notch and 82 per cent body-to-display ratio. Specifications: OS : Android 9.0 Pie

RAM : 4 GB

Processor : Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

Camera : Rear camera (12.2 MP) Front camera (8 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : 6.3 inches P-OLED

Battery : 3430 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons Equipped with Adreno 630 Comes with only a single rear camera Solid build quality with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Exceptional camera

7. Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage) The Google Pixel 6 Pro Smartphone is one of the most feature-packed Google phones. It is enabled with 5G data transfer capacity and has two variants, viz. with128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage space. 4K video recording at 30 and 60FPs is possible with this fantastic device. The gyro-EIS feature provides complete stability while recording videos. Specifications: OS : Android 12

RAM : 12 GB

Processor : Tensor

Camera : Rear camera (50 MP+48 MP+12 MP) Front camera (11.1 MP)

Storage : 128 GB

Display : LPT Amoled

Battery : 5003 mAH

Sound : Stereo speakers

Pros Cons Equipped with 4x optical zoom None Battery life is satisfactory Stereo speakers provide fantastic sound quality

Best three features

Proudct Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) Updated OS and features 5G upgraded Possesses a high-quality camera Google Pixel 2 (18:9 display, 128 GB) Just Black Sufficient storage for photos Fast charging support Compact and lightweight device Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Compact size Easy to grip 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Camera quality is good Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily No heating issues Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone Dual-LED flash Adreno 640 GPU Camera Quality is good Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Decent Battery Life 4K video recording at 30FPS IP68 dust/water resistant Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Zoom feature is incredible 30W fast charging support Long-lasting battery backup

Best value for money The Google Pixel 6a 5G is the best phone you can purchase if you are looking for an affordable option. It has a solid build quality, and its display is fitted with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It supports fast charging at 18 W and is available in chalk, sage, and charcoal colour variants. The octa-core processor integrated into this device is quite powerful and enables you to handle multiple tasks without any issues. The Corning Gorilla 3 protection enhances the display life, and its built quality is also quite sturdy. After considering any applicable discounts, this phone comes under Rs. 36,000, making it a bumper deal. Best overall We recommend all the choices available on our top Google Mobile Phones list. One phone that sticks out is the Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone. The display is enormous, and the powerful Tensor processor enables the device to perform smoothly. It works on the latest Android 12 and can also be upgraded to the Android 13 OS. The camera features of this phone are pretty exceptional if we compare it with other pixel phones. The overall camera features and build quality of this phone are awesome. After considering discounts, it is reasonably priced at Rs. 45,990. How to find the perfect Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory? While finding the perfect Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory, you can consider these things: Budget : Finding a Google phone with 128 GB of internal memory can be slightly difficult if your budget is low. However, if your budget ranges from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000, it is easy to find a Google phone with 128 GB of internal memory. You can also avail of the exchange offer to further reduce the cost of your Google smartphone. Google smartphones are sturdy and do not get damaged easily. Therefore, they are certainly worth the price they claim!

: Finding a Google phone with 128 GB of internal memory can be slightly difficult if your budget is low. However, if your budget ranges from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000, it is easy to find a Google phone with 128 GB of internal memory. You can also avail of the exchange offer to further reduce the cost of your Google smartphone. Google smartphones are sturdy and do not get damaged easily. Therefore, they are certainly worth the price they claim! Online reviews : Check the reviews before getting a Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory. It is so because you don't want to get a phone with heating issues and other problems simply because it has sufficient internal memory.

: Check the reviews before getting a Google mobile with 128 GB internal memory. It is so because you don't want to get a phone with heating issues and other problems simply because it has sufficient internal memory. Processor & RAM: The processor and RAM should be equally competent to do justice to a Google mobile with 128 GB of internal memory. Product price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) Rs. 45,990 2. Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) Just Black Rs. 20,000 3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 35,570 4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 23,840 5. Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 63,650 6. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White, 128GB) Phone ₹ 32,820 7. Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 20,499

