Top Honor mobile phones under Rs. 25,000

Honor introduced the Honor 9X in India, the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch, and the Honor Band 5i. The Honor 9X offers several significant upgrades over the Honor 8X, including a faster SoC, a full-screen display, improved cameras, and a larger battery. The smartphone has attractive hardware and design for a reasonable price.

As a result, Honor is finally released from the US trade restrictions, severely limiting Huawei's capacity to produce phones. As a result, Honor smartphones will now ship globally with the full Google software. This presents both obstacles and benefits. If you find it difficult to choose the best Honor mobile phones under Rs. 25000 , then you are at the right place. We have curated a list for you with each entry, including the specifications, pros, and cons.

Years ago, Honor established itself as Huawei's more affordable, youth-focused division. However, once Huawei sold the division, Honor was forced to become a separate business.

Price is one of the important factors to consider while making a mobile purchase. For all the Honor Mobile fans looking for the best Honor Mobile below 25,000, give a quick read to the list below, and you can click on any phone to check out the specifications, pros, and cons.

Huawei's newest flagship product under the "Honor" brand, the Honor 6 Plus, has two 8-megapixel cameras on the back. It can take great, finely detailed low-light pictures. Huawei has also been able to improve the Honor 6's look. Overall performance of the phone's Hisilicon Kirin 925 SoC, built in-house, is excellent.

The Huawei Honor Holly is a superb low-cost smartphone that can compete with its rivals in head-to-head comparisons, despite the usage of alliteration in its name. It has a huge 5-inch 720p screen, 16GB of built-in storage, the option to expand 32GB with a microSD card, a rapid processor, and a respectable battery life. One really can't ask for more at this price point.

On April 15, 2020, the Honor 8A smartphone became available. The device's 6.09-inch touchscreen display has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor, clocked at 2.3 GHz, powers the Honor 8A 2020. There is 3GB of RAM loaded.

The Honor X7 smartphone was released on March 29, 2022. The phone has a 6.74-inch touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 720x1600 (HD+) resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Honor X7. Additionally, it has 4GB of internal RAM.

Best value for money

Perhaps the first sub-brand, Honor, was created in 2013 or 2014 as a division of Huawei. In late 2020, Honor was sold to Zhixin New Information Technology, mostly due to US penalties on Huawei. However, the company is still committed to providing high-quality cell phones. They have a large selection of phones at different price points, from the entry-level to the flagship category.

The Honor 9 x outperforms its rivals in one area: storage capacity. The phone is equipped with great camera specs and offers an excellent value for money for those looking for Honor mobile phones under Rs. 25,000.

Best overall

In terms of overall performance, Honor 9 x Plus outperforms the competition. Although the notch-free full-HD+ display is clear and punchy enough, outside visibility is lacking, and one-handed usage is challenging due to the huge size. The Kirin 710F processor that beats at its core can do daily chores easily, but it struggles with graphically demanding games, and synthetic benchmarks support this claim.

Nevertheless, the phone's 4,000mAh battery is a saving grace because it can easily last more than a day with moderate to heavy usage. The imaging output of the three back cameras is only average. Daylight images are sharp and have good color reproduction, although over-sharpening is very noticeable. Overprocessing also affects selfies. The Honor 9X excels in low-light photography thanks to the night mode.

A speedier SoC, a full-screen display, better cameras, and a bigger battery are just a few of the significant improvements that the Honor 9X provides over the Honor 8X.

How to find the best Honor mobile phones under Rs. 25,000?

A large selection of low-cost and high-end Honor mobile phones are available from Huawei for under Rs. 25,000. Honor smartphones are renowned for their appealing designs, aesthetics, and superior mobile software, all of which come at reasonable prices.

Your smartphone's CPU, sometimes referred to as the chipset or the SoC, is what makes practically everything on your phone work. It serves as the system's brain, and most of these processors have AI features that effectively make your smartphone as "smart" as it is today. Smartphone display sizes appear to be constantly growing and exceeding our expectations for what a smartphone display size should be. They can now be classified as "phablets," with displays as large as 6.9 inches! However, this might not be terrible in the modern era, where content consumption on handheld devices is on the rise. To fully immerse yourself in media, anything more significant than 5.7 inches is recommended.

64GB is currently the standard for entry-level models and 128GB to 512GB for flagships. Most people import every single GB of data from our previous phones to the new devices using quick sharing apps. So, having enough storage is crucial. We advise against going below 128GB because you'll have ample space to save your data and download as many programs as you want. Additionally, keep an eye out for mobile devices with expandable memory.

The ideal battery life for high-end smartphones is six or more hours of screen time. Anything with greater capacity can usually withstand even heavy users. It's fantastic that flagship phones and some mid-range phones can both last 8 to 10 hours on the screen. The objective is to purchase a phone that can at least withstand a full day of heavy use.