Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top Windows 10 laptops in 2022: Ideal for students and professionals

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Looking for information on the latest Windows 10 laptops? Learn more about the trending laptops in the Windows domain and their specifications here.

Windows 10 laptops are an excellent option for learners and businesses.

Windows 10 laptops have increased in popularity as new systems use laptop graphics processors rather than integrated graphics. As a result, manufacturers are changing laptop specifications and designs. This has only led to a rise in the demand for Windows 10 laptops, which are still relatively new and rather mysterious.

Windows 10 includes built-in capabilities that enable corporate Technology departments to protect and govern devices executing the operating system via mobile device management software. Traditional desktop administration software, like Microsoft System Center Configurations Manager, may also be used by enterprises. Anyone using Windows 10 may update older PCs from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 without either re-imaging or conducting time-consuming and expensive system wipes and upgrades.

Here are the top 8 Windows 10 laptops in 2022:

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 laptop delivers heavy-duty performance owing to powerful 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs. You won't have to worry about overheating, owing to its Intelligent Cooling. The FHD resolution screen provides vivid graphics with precise colour and brightness. Additionally, the beautiful, professional dual-tone appearance of the Lenovo ThinkBook allows users to perform their jobs anywhere. Its thin bezels allow for an 88% screen-to-body proportion. It's also thin and lightweight enough to travel anywhere, at only 1.7kg.

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i3 Processor (11th Generation)

GPU: Intel Graphics Integrated

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Weight: 1.7 kg

Display: 15.6 inches

Best Features:

Fingerprint Reader

Anti-Glare Display

ProsCons
RAM upgradable up to 40 GBOptical drive not available
Excellent performanceHigh price
Excellent battery life 
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i3 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300 nits Antiglare 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg), 20VEA0A6IH
28% off
42,990 59,500
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

With a 15.6" FHD anti-glare display, the Ideapad Slim 3i is excellent from any aspect. Its 2-sided thin bezels certainly push the limits to provide a larger view. Prepare yourself for an immersive experience with the Ideapad Slim 3i. Dolby Audio is available to keep you on the tip of your chair when gaming or to set the tone for a romantic night. With the Intel Core 10th Gen CPU, you can stream your favourite shows, meet deadlines, and say goodbye to delays. 8 GB of RAM and a highly dependable 1 TB HDD memory drive your productivity to new heights with no one to hold you back.

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core 3 Processor (10th Gen)

GPU: UHD Graphics from Intel

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 1 TB

Weight: 1.7 Kg

Display: 15.6 inches

Best Features:

RAM expandable to 12GB

Light Weight

ProsCons
Outstanding gaming performanceFew ports
Outstanding battery lifeSSD not present
Excellent webcam 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches FHD Thin and Light Business Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10/MS Office/UHD Graphics/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WB015JIN
20% off
36,500 45,900
Buy now

3. Lenovo V15

Reliable, long-lasting, and ready for everything—this laptop is subjected to a variety of tests to assess its ability to withstand harsh environments. This includes operating temperature testing, humidity trials, altitude tests, and others. With laptops driven with 11th Gen Intel Processor I CPUs & Intel UHD Graphics, you can work without stopping. A 15.6-inch laptop featuring Dolby Audio, and Dual Array microphones, are also included for a smooth audio-video encounter. On top of that, you get a smaller frame surrounding the display, which expands your viewing experience for improved comfort.

Specifications:

CPU: (11th Gen) Intel Core i3

GPU: Intel

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Weight: 1.7 kg

Display: 15.6 inches

Best Features:

RAM expandable to 12 GB

Windows 10 Home Preloaded with Lifetime Validity

ProsCons
Anti-Glare ScreenLow battery life
Webcam presentHigh price
Light Weight 
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH
33% off
32,790 49,080
Buy now

4. Acer Aspire 3

Featuring the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU and Integrated Graphics, you can view videos, browse the internet or get work done swiftly and smoothly with this laptop. With this potent combination with up to 12 GB of DDR4 RAM, apps run faster, graphics perform much better, & multitasking is more effective. In FHD resolution, vivid, true-to-life colours come to life. Having a narrow-bezel design, you can get extra screen real estate for such incredible graphics. Acer BlueLightShield technology filters out eye-straining blue light, allowing you to work for extended periods in comfort.

Specifications:

CPU: (10th Gen) Intel Core 5

GPU: Integrated Intel UHD graphics

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 1TB HDD

Weight: 1.9 Kg

Display: 15.6 inches

Best Features:

Integrated microphone

Anti-reflective coating

ProsCons
RAM upgradable up to 40 GBOptical drive not available
Excellent performanceHigh price
Excellent battery life 
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5-10th Gen 15.6 inches(39.6cm) 1920 x 1080 Thin and Light Laptop (8GB Ram/1TB HDD/Windows 10/UHD Graphics/Black/1.9 kgs), A315-56
11% off
49,890 55,990
Buy now

5. HP 14 (2021)

Featuring a long battery life and a slim and portable micro-edge bezel design, you can stay in touch with what matters most. The HP 14 Laptop is designed to keep you busy and amused from anywhere, with dependable performance and a large display that allows you to stream, browse, and speed through work.

Specifications:

CPU: Processor Intel Core 3 (11th Gen)

GPU: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 14 inches

Weight: 1.460 Kg

Best Features:

RAM expandable to 16 GB

Windows 10 Home is pre-installed and has a lifetime warranty

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeFewer ports
DVDs can be played.Less storage
Built-in Alexa 
HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop with Alexa Built-in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office, (14s- dy2501tu)
17% off
40,600 48,999
Buy now

6. Asus Eeebook 12

If you are seeking an excellent computing device, the Asus EeeBook is one of the most popular options. The laptop has an Integrated Intel Dual Core N4020 processor featuring a clock speed of 1.1 GHz, enabling users to multitask and complete their duties on time easily. Since this laptop is so small and light, it may easily be transported in your bag. This Asus EeeBook has a durable, full-length, and specially designed Standard Notebook Keyboard, allowing you to work comfortably for long periods.

Specifications:

CPU: Processor Intel Celeron Core

GPU: Integrated Intel Graphics

Storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 29.46 centimetres

Weight: 1.1 Kg

Best Features:

250 nits Brightness

Anti-Glare Screen

ProsCons
Anti-glare Backlit DisplayLow Storage
Light weightHeavy in weight
Excellent battery life 
Asus Eeebook 12 Celeron Dual Intel Core - (4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc Storage/Windows 10 Home) E210Ma-Gj012T Thin And Light Laptop (11.6 Inches, Peacock Blue, 1.05 Kg)
32% off
18,998 27,990
Buy now

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

The Ideapad Slim One is the best option if you are usually on the go and seeking a laptop to fulfil your demands. It weighs around 1.2 kg and features a 17.7 mm thick shell. Its Intel Celeron N4020 CPU provides a significant boost in speed, allowing you to work with comfort. The combo of 4 GB of RAM, as well as a highly dependable 256GB SSD storage, allows for heavy-duty apps to run smoothly.

Specifications:

CPU: Processor Intel Celeron N4020

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 600

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 11.6 inches

Weight: 1.2 Kg

Best Features:

250 nits’ brightness

SSD helps with heavy-duty applications

ProsCons
Great cameraFewer ports
Battery life of 8 hoursNo Optical Drive
Dual 1.5W speakers 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6" (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT0071IN
48% off
23,800 45,900
Buy now

8. MSI Modern 14

MSI Modern 14 has two USB-A & one Type-C connector, making it easy to connect devices. Featuring a micro-SD card adapter & HDMI output, users can easily capture brilliant images and enjoy a variety of life experiences. The Modern Edition is extremely portable and elegant wherever you go, thanks to its 1.3kg super-light and extremely slender 16.9-18.1 mm aluminium chassis. The product satisfies the MIL-STD-810G military requirement for dependability and durability to assure the finest of the best. MSI, the brand responsible for this laptop, is continually striving for professionalism while using cutting-edge technologies.

Specifications:

CPU: Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 14 inches

Weight: 1.3 Kg

Best Features:

Backlit keyboard

Built-in microphone

ProsCons
Ultra-PortableLow storage
Ultra-Thin and light designLow battery life
Light weight 
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B5M-045IN
41% off
39,990 67,990
Buy now

Price of Windows 10 laptops at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 39,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 36,300
Lenovo V15 32,790
Acer Aspire 3 49,800
HP 14 (2021) 41,500
Asus Eeebook 12 18,989
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 24,500
MSI Modern 14 42,850

Best features comparison

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lenovo ThinkBook 15Intel Core i3 (11th Gen)Integrated Intel Graphics8 GB
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Intel Core 3 (10th Gen)UHD Graphics from Intel8 GB
Lenovo V15Intel Core i3 (11th Gen)Intel4 GB
Acer Aspire 3Intel Core 5 (10th Gen)UHD Graphics from Intel8 GB
HP 14 (2021)Intel Core 3 (11th Gen)UHD Graphics from Intel8 GB
Asus Eeebook 12Intel Celeron CoreIntegrated Intel Graphics4 GB
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1Intel Celeron N4020Intel UHD Graphics 6004 GB
MSI Modern 14AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CoreAMD Radeon Graphics8 GB

Best value for the money

The Lenovo Thinkbook 15 is a no-brainer since it provides the finest value for money. It prices 39,990 and has performance and durability equivalent to the MacBook Pro owing to the Intel i3 Processor. This laptop also has the most storage space of the bunch, as well as a 15.6-inch display excellent for watching TV shows or movies.

Best overall product

A Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is the clear winner, outperforming the competition by a wide margin. The features provided are at the peak of the sector and are the most recent that the market has to provide. This is accompanied with a somewhat higher price. This device has served as a quality standard for various laptops this season. With a Intel Core 10th Gen CPU, Users can watch your favourite shows, fulfil deadlines, and avoid delays. The 8 GB of ram is highly reliable since it is also accompanied by a 1 TB HDD memory to increase your efficiency to greater levels.

How to find the perfect windows 10 laptop

The laptop that addresses your needs and fits your style of tasking would be the best Windows 10 laptop for you.

Identify whether your laptop will be used for work and business or fun and games. Are you a student in need of a fully-loaded laptop for research work, note-taking and more?

Are you looking for a Windows 10 laptop for day-to-day tasks and multitasking?

The Windows 10 series laptops offer high performance for students, home and office work, small businesses, entertainment, and gaming.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Our top picks of 1 GB RAM mobile phones
Latest Apple iPhones under 50,000 you can buy in 2022
64 GB internal memory mobile phones: A buying guide
SIRIL sarees all about grace and beauty and women will love the colours
10 best mobile phones with 16 GB internal memory

Top Windows 10 laptops in 2022

Is it still possible to acquire a laptop having Windows 10?

Since the release of Windows 10 in 2015, there has never been a better time to purchase a new PC or Laptop. It's worth scheduling your buy to match with a selling period like Black Friday or keeping a watch for new models on the horizon, but you won't be sorry at any period of the year.

 

Why Should You Install Windows 10 on your Laptop?

Windows 10 offers the most comprehensive security device accessible on the Windows marketplace currently, providing complete security for your business. If there is a breach of security, relying on an earlier version of Windows might put your sensitive information in danger.

 

Is the HP 14 laptop reliable?

The low-cost HP 14 is a stylish, portable 14-inch Windows 10 laptop with a lengthy and powerful battery life. It offers performance that is adequate for basic office and video streaming. There are several expansion ports as well. Its various features make it a reliable option from the list.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS