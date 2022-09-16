Top Windows 10 laptops in 2022: Ideal for students and professionals By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 16, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: Looking for information on the latest Windows 10 laptops? Learn more about the trending laptops in the Windows domain and their specifications here.

Windows 10 laptops are an excellent option for learners and businesses.

Windows 10 laptops have increased in popularity as new systems use laptop graphics processors rather than integrated graphics. As a result, manufacturers are changing laptop specifications and designs. This has only led to a rise in the demand for Windows 10 laptops, which are still relatively new and rather mysterious. Windows 10 includes built-in capabilities that enable corporate Technology departments to protect and govern devices executing the operating system via mobile device management software. Traditional desktop administration software, like Microsoft System Center Configurations Manager, may also be used by enterprises. Anyone using Windows 10 may update older PCs from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 without either re-imaging or conducting time-consuming and expensive system wipes and upgrades. Here are the top 8 Windows 10 laptops in 2022: 1. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 laptop delivers heavy-duty performance owing to powerful 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs. You won't have to worry about overheating, owing to its Intelligent Cooling. The FHD resolution screen provides vivid graphics with precise colour and brightness. Additionally, the beautiful, professional dual-tone appearance of the Lenovo ThinkBook allows users to perform their jobs anywhere. Its thin bezels allow for an 88% screen-to-body proportion. It's also thin and lightweight enough to travel anywhere, at only 1.7kg. Specifications: CPU: Intel Core i3 Processor (11th Generation) GPU: Intel Graphics Integrated RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD Weight: 1.7 kg Display: 15.6 inches Best Features: Fingerprint Reader Anti-Glare Display

Pros Cons RAM upgradable up to 40 GB Optical drive not available Excellent performance High price Excellent battery life

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 With a 15.6" FHD anti-glare display, the Ideapad Slim 3i is excellent from any aspect. Its 2-sided thin bezels certainly push the limits to provide a larger view. Prepare yourself for an immersive experience with the Ideapad Slim 3i. Dolby Audio is available to keep you on the tip of your chair when gaming or to set the tone for a romantic night. With the Intel Core 10th Gen CPU, you can stream your favourite shows, meet deadlines, and say goodbye to delays. 8 GB of RAM and a highly dependable 1 TB HDD memory drive your productivity to new heights with no one to hold you back. Specifications: CPU: Intel Core 3 Processor (10th Gen) GPU: UHD Graphics from Intel RAM: 8 GB Storage: 1 TB Weight: 1.7 Kg Display: 15.6 inches Best Features: RAM expandable to 12GB Light Weight

Pros Cons Outstanding gaming performance Few ports Outstanding battery life SSD not present Excellent webcam

3. Lenovo V15 Reliable, long-lasting, and ready for everything—this laptop is subjected to a variety of tests to assess its ability to withstand harsh environments. This includes operating temperature testing, humidity trials, altitude tests, and others. With laptops driven with 11th Gen Intel Processor I CPUs & Intel UHD Graphics, you can work without stopping. A 15.6-inch laptop featuring Dolby Audio, and Dual Array microphones, are also included for a smooth audio-video encounter. On top of that, you get a smaller frame surrounding the display, which expands your viewing experience for improved comfort. Specifications: CPU: (11th Gen) Intel Core i3 GPU: Intel RAM: 4 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD Weight: 1.7 kg Display: 15.6 inches Best Features: RAM expandable to 12 GB Windows 10 Home Preloaded with Lifetime Validity

Pros Cons Anti-Glare Screen Low battery life Webcam present High price Light Weight

4. Acer Aspire 3 Featuring the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU and Integrated Graphics, you can view videos, browse the internet or get work done swiftly and smoothly with this laptop. With this potent combination with up to 12 GB of DDR4 RAM, apps run faster, graphics perform much better, & multitasking is more effective. In FHD resolution, vivid, true-to-life colours come to life. Having a narrow-bezel design, you can get extra screen real estate for such incredible graphics. Acer BlueLightShield technology filters out eye-straining blue light, allowing you to work for extended periods in comfort. Specifications: CPU: (10th Gen) Intel Core 5 GPU: Integrated Intel UHD graphics RAM: 8 GB Storage: 1TB HDD Weight: 1.9 Kg Display: 15.6 inches Best Features: Integrated microphone Anti-reflective coating

Pros Cons RAM upgradable up to 40 GB Optical drive not available Excellent performance High price Excellent battery life

5. HP 14 (2021) Featuring a long battery life and a slim and portable micro-edge bezel design, you can stay in touch with what matters most. The HP 14 Laptop is designed to keep you busy and amused from anywhere, with dependable performance and a large display that allows you to stream, browse, and speed through work. Specifications: CPU: Processor Intel Core 3 (11th Gen) GPU: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 14 inches Weight: 1.460 Kg Best Features: RAM expandable to 16 GB Windows 10 Home is pre-installed and has a lifetime warranty

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Fewer ports DVDs can be played. Less storage Built-in Alexa

6. Asus Eeebook 12 If you are seeking an excellent computing device, the Asus EeeBook is one of the most popular options. The laptop has an Integrated Intel Dual Core N4020 processor featuring a clock speed of 1.1 GHz, enabling users to multitask and complete their duties on time easily. Since this laptop is so small and light, it may easily be transported in your bag. This Asus EeeBook has a durable, full-length, and specially designed Standard Notebook Keyboard, allowing you to work comfortably for long periods. Specifications: CPU: Processor Intel Celeron Core GPU: Integrated Intel Graphics Storage: 64 GB RAM: 4 GB Display: 29.46 centimetres Weight: 1.1 Kg Best Features: 250 nits Brightness Anti-Glare Screen

Pros Cons Anti-glare Backlit Display Low Storage Light weight Heavy in weight Excellent battery life

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 The Ideapad Slim One is the best option if you are usually on the go and seeking a laptop to fulfil your demands. It weighs around 1.2 kg and features a 17.7 mm thick shell. Its Intel Celeron N4020 CPU provides a significant boost in speed, allowing you to work with comfort. The combo of 4 GB of RAM, as well as a highly dependable 256GB SSD storage, allows for heavy-duty apps to run smoothly. Specifications: CPU: Processor Intel Celeron N4020 GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 11.6 inches Weight: 1.2 Kg Best Features: 250 nits’ brightness SSD helps with heavy-duty applications

Pros Cons Great camera Fewer ports Battery life of 8 hours No Optical Drive Dual 1.5W speakers

8. MSI Modern 14 MSI Modern 14 has two USB-A & one Type-C connector, making it easy to connect devices. Featuring a micro-SD card adapter & HDMI output, users can easily capture brilliant images and enjoy a variety of life experiences. The Modern Edition is extremely portable and elegant wherever you go, thanks to its 1.3kg super-light and extremely slender 16.9-18.1 mm aluminium chassis. The product satisfies the MIL-STD-810G military requirement for dependability and durability to assure the finest of the best. MSI, the brand responsible for this laptop, is continually striving for professionalism while using cutting-edge technologies. Specifications: CPU: Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 14 inches Weight: 1.3 Kg Best Features: Backlit keyboard Built-in microphone

Pros Cons Ultra-Portable Low storage Ultra-Thin and light design Low battery life Light weight

Price of Windows 10 laptops at a glance:

Product Price Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ₹ 39,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ₹ 36,300 Lenovo V15 ₹ 32,790 Acer Aspire 3 ₹ 49,800 HP 14 (2021) ₹ 41,500 Asus Eeebook 12 ₹ 18,989 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 ₹ 24,500 MSI Modern 14 ₹ 42,850

Best features comparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) Integrated Intel Graphics 8 GB Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core 3 (10th Gen) UHD Graphics from Intel 8 GB Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 (11th Gen) Intel 4 GB Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core 5 (10th Gen) UHD Graphics from Intel 8 GB HP 14 (2021) Intel Core 3 (11th Gen) UHD Graphics from Intel 8 GB Asus Eeebook 12 Intel Celeron Core Integrated Intel Graphics 4 GB Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 Intel UHD Graphics 600 4 GB MSI Modern 14 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Core AMD Radeon Graphics 8 GB

Best value for the money The Lenovo Thinkbook 15 is a no-brainer since it provides the finest value for money. It prices ₹39,990 and has performance and durability equivalent to the MacBook Pro owing to the Intel i3 Processor. This laptop also has the most storage space of the bunch, as well as a 15.6-inch display excellent for watching TV shows or movies. Best overall product A Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is the clear winner, outperforming the competition by a wide margin. The features provided are at the peak of the sector and are the most recent that the market has to provide. This is accompanied with a somewhat higher price. This device has served as a quality standard for various laptops this season. With a Intel Core 10th Gen CPU, Users can watch your favourite shows, fulfil deadlines, and avoid delays. The 8 GB of ram is highly reliable since it is also accompanied by a 1 TB HDD memory to increase your efficiency to greater levels. How to find the perfect windows 10 laptop The laptop that addresses your needs and fits your style of tasking would be the best Windows 10 laptop for you. Identify whether your laptop will be used for work and business or fun and games. Are you a student in need of a fully-loaded laptop for research work, note-taking and more? Are you looking for a Windows 10 laptop for day-to-day tasks and multitasking? The Windows 10 series laptops offer high performance for students, home and office work, small businesses, entertainment, and gaming.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.