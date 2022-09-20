Top Xiaomi full HD phones

Summary:
2. Mi Poco M2
The MI Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and comes packed with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone has a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, a 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP quad rear camera configuration, and an 8 MP front camera. In addition, the phone is packed with a MediaTek Helio G80 CPU and Mali G52 GPU graphics support for a full day of processing without interruption.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness
|No wireless charging support
|Massive battery with fast charging support
|Limited 64 GB internal storage
|Powerful processor; Efficient RAM
|Heavy
|Nice build quality; Loud and clear speakers
3. Mi Redmi 5 (Renewed)
The Redmi 5 is a terrific option if you're looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone for your parents or grandparents who don't demand much from their device beyond browsing the internet and taking simple photographs. The phone has a 5.7-inch screen, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. In addition, it has a 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery, a 12 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for people looking for basic smartphones with no gaming or multitasking requirements
|Android Nougat v7.1 operating system
|Display protected by 2.5D curved glass
|No fast charging support
|Solid build quality
|Fast and accurate fingerprint reader
4. Mi Redmi 9i Sport
The Mi Redmi 9i Sport has a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. In addition, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery, a 13 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera.
Specifications:
5. Mi 10
We like the Mi 10 for its flawless 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage capacity. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU and a lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 4,780 mAH. In addition, the Mi 10 has a 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP triple back camera and a 20 MP front camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Bright, 1080p, 90Hz display protected by the 3D curved glass; 5G ready
|Only 1080p video recording and lacks stabilisation
|Powerful OIS, ultra-wide, macro, portrait, night, artificial intelligence scene recognition, high dynamic range, and pro modes on the four cameras in the back.
|Occasional UI lag
|Solid battery life; supports wireless charging
|Good real-world performance; stereo loudspeakers
6. Mi Poco M2 Pro
With a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, 4 GB to 6GB RAM variants, and 64 GB to 128 GB storage options, the Mi Poco M2 Pro is a good alternative for budget-conscious consumers. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, a 5000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Internal storage expandable up to 512 GB
|Reiterative design
|Reliable performance; excellent battery mileage
|Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
|Great cameras for the price
|No high refresh rate screen
|Highly responsive fingerprint sensor
7. Redmi Note 11
Although the Redmi Note 11 lacks 5G and other superior characteristics, it provides a beautiful display and battery life. Its build quality is also rather excellent for the price since it is relatively slim for a low-cost phone and has a beautiful design.
Its 6.43-inch AMOLED display produces vibrant colours without sacrificing battery life. Moreover, even though the Redmi Note 11 is not the most powerful smartphone available, we discovered that it ran most programmes and games without a hitch. However, for this price, all of these flaws are tolerable.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great AMOLED display; Fast processor speed
|Missing Android 12
|Capable stereo speakers; Loud stereo speakers
|No 5G support
|Liberating battery life with fast 33W charging
|No 4K video capture with any camera
|Feature-rich UI; Stylish IP53-rated dual-glass design with a premium look
|Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has hard-to-resist specifications for low- to mid-range pricing. This smartphone is regarded as one of India's top Mi mobile phones due to its fast CPU, which can handle multitasking and gaming effortlessly. The phone's 5000 mAh battery ensures that the battery lasts up to two days on a single charge, hence enhancing its performance.In addition, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a super AMOLED display with vivid colours. As for the cameras, the rear camera carries 108 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels specs, while the front boasts a 16-megapixels camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning display protected by corning Gorilla victus glass
|No headphone jack
|120W fast charging; Snappy performance
|Fantastic stereo speakers
|Great camera setup
9. Xiaomi Mi A3
The Xiaomi Full-HD phone has a 6.088-inch AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery. In addition, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU and features a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP back camera and a 32 MP front camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for portrait mode, high dynamic range imaging, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) on the triple rear camera powered by artificial intelligence;
|Missing sunlight brightness boost in auto brightness mode
|The in-display fingerprint reader is quick and reliable
|No 5G support
|Internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
|Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
|Dual Gorilla glass 5 design; Very loud speaker
|Large OLED screen; Long battery life
10. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G tops our list of the finest Mi mobile phones available in India. The smartphone is positioned at a premium price point, but its amazing features justify its cost. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is regarded as the company's most upscale product in 2022. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch screen with a 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Thoroughly excellent display; 5G connectivity
|No formal IP rating
|Perfect camera system; Elegant design
|Ultrawide camera lacks autofocus
|High 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage
|The telephoto sensor has just a 2x zoom
|Fast wired and wireless charging speeds
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) Full HD AMOLED Mediatek Divinity 920 is the display processor
|5160 mAh. Li-polymer
|16 MP front camera: 108 MP rear camera
|Mi Poco M2
|16.59 cm (6.53 inch) full HD+ screen
|5000 mAh. Lithium polymer power source
|13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Mi Redmi 5 (Renewed)
|14.478 centimetres (5.7 inches) with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.
|3300 mAh lithium-ion battery capacity
|12 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels
|Mi Redmi 9i Sport
|.53-inch HD+ IPS panel
|5000 mAh
|13 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels
|Mi Redmi 9i Sport
|16.94 centimetres (6.67-inch) FHD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 386 PPI pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|4,780 mAH lithium-polymer battery with 30W capability for cable quick charging
|108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP; front camera: 20 MP
|Mi 10
|16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) full HD+ screen
|5000 mAh
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Mi Poco M2 Pro
|A 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display measuring 16.33 cm (6.43 inches) with a 20:9 aspect ratio
|5000 mAh battery with 33W quick charging support
|50 MP Quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and portrait lens.
|Redmi Note 11
|6.67 "FHD+ 10-bit real AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate.
|5000 mAh capacity; 120W hyper charge support
|108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor + 5 MP TeleMacro sensor
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
|6.08-inch
|Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 4030 mAH
|48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Xiaomi Mi A3
|6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
|4600 mAh
|50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP front camera: 32 MP
Best value for money
The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G delivers high value-for-money performance and some additional capabilities at a price that is strikingly close to its predecessor.
Best overall
The Xiaomi 12 is an impressive flagship device. You receive premium features such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and rapid 67W charging. It also has a great primary camera and an excellent ultra-wide camera.
Products price list
|S No.
|Product name
|Price
|1.
|Xiaomi 11i 5G
|₹22,950
|2.
|MI Poco M2
|₹10,975
|3.
|Redmi 5
|₹7,499
|4.
|Mi Redmi 9i Sport
|₹9,180
|5.
|Mi 10
|₹54,999
|6.
|MI Poco M2 Pro
|₹13,290
|7.
|Redmi Note 11
|₹13,499
|8.
|Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
|₹37,999
|9.
|Xiaomi Mi A3
|₹13,999
|10.
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|₹66,999
The Chinese firm Xiaomi was founded in 2010 with a focus on manufacturing cellphones. However, it has now extended to additional consumer electronics devices, including a fitness tracker called MI band, a set-top box called MI Box, and a 3D television called MI TV.
Yes, Xiaomi is an excellent brand. It is an excellent, inexpensive alternative to luxury brands such as Apple, Google, and Samsung. They may not have some of the features that major companies provide, such as high-quality cameras or weatherproofing, but they are a fantastic option if you do not want or desire these features and do not wish to spend as much on the phone.
Whether Xiaomi phones are superior to Samsung phones depends on the model and your specific requirements. The lower-tier and middle-tier smartphones will likely share similar features and hardware. However, the Samsung premium phone line is of superior quality, particularly the cameras. However, they are rather expensive, so if you are on a limited budget, Xiaomi may be a better choice.
Yes, Xiaomi Full-HD phones do have Google applications. Xiaomi smartphones will utilise Android One or MIUI, the company's version of Android. This is normal for all companies except Google (where you get the complete Android experience) and Apple (which runs on iOS), who choose to customise the software for their phones. You may utilise Google applications, but you must download them because they are not preinstalled.
In terms of specifications alone, Xiaomi Full-HD Phones are superior. On the other hand, Mi mobile devices will have quicker CPUs and more advanced capabilities. These features and improved specifications increase the price, though. Redmi smartphones, on the other hand, feature cheaper components, making them more inexpensive than Mi devices.