Top-10 best speakers under rs 3000

Best speakers under ₹ 3000

Gone are the days when speakers where only meant for huge musical programs and band performances- with technology and innovation- you can have your own personal speakers at your disposal! Whether you want to enjoy a hike and a picnic with some music, or you want to enhance the sound of your laptop or need to relax by the beach with some music- speakers these days are guaranteed to fulfil all of these needs and more. Here is taking a look into the top ten speakers under ₹3000 that are bound to fit your budget and your requirements. Product Details 1. Noise Zest 5W wireless Bluetooth Speaker Noise is one of the better known names in the sphere of speakers and audio devices. With the noise zest- it has created a portable, handy yet powerful speaker that just does the job. Specifications Colour: Coal Black, Blue, Green

Brand: Noise

Material: Metal, plastic

Product dimensions- 10 X 10 X 4.7 cm

Warranty: 1 year assured warranty from noise upon registering on the website after purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 USB Cable, 1 Aux cable, Use manual

Weight: 180 gm

Pros Cons Bluetooth range of 10 m A little expensive for its size. Up to 8 hours of playtime Has Voice assistance

2. boat Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker V4.2 boAT has emerged and taken over the audio and speaker market by storm. the boAt stone range delivers a compact and sturdy range of speakers in various colours. Perfect for both in house and out house ctivities! Specifications Colour: Black, Blue, Green, Red, Grey, dark Blue

Brand: boAt

Material: Metal, plastic

Product dimensions- 7.6 X 18.4 X 7.6

Warranty: 1 year warranty from the purchase date.

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 charging Cable, Use manual, Warranty card

Weight: 499 gm

Pros Cons It is protected against sweat and water due to being IPX6 rated. Has 6 hours of play time which is less compared to other speakers Can be used via Bluetooth, AUX or SD card. Has vivid picture quality with improved colours, contrast and brightness

3. boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker Another portable speaker by boAt that is a dynamite in terms of its size and its performance. very compact, handy and sturdy and with an exciting design -a favourite among young people. Specifications Colour: Black, Blue, Green, Red, Multicolour – Prism( this range has a multicolour attractive design)

Brand: boAt

Material: Metal, rubber, silicone

Product dimensions- 4.3 X 9.3 X 10.3 cm

Warranty: 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 charging Cable, Use manual, Warranty card

Weight: 440 gm

Pros Cons Well-constructed body with durable and shock proof silicone Does not support more than one Bluetooth device Is water resistant and perfect for outdoor activities as well as indoor Delivers up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 5 hours of music playing

4. Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Music Player with Bluetooth The Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 is available in various versions which can be used as a Bluetooth speaker, radio, FM or as a music player as it has pre-installed music as per the model you choose. Specifications Colour: Red, White

Brand: Carvaan

Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone

Product dimensions- 11 X 4 X 8 cm

Warranty: 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 micro USB cable, Use manual, lithium polymer battery

Weight: 270 gm

Pros Cons Every Carvaan mini has pre-recorder songs which come in Bengali, Bhajans, Bollywood and other variations. Isn’t built for outdoor use as much as its counterparts Has FM and radio as well

5. JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker JBL is a trusted brand when it comes to speakers and headphones. The JBL Go is a very good option for a portable bluetooth speaker that has a classic shape and design and is made to withstand some wear and tear. Specifications Colour: Black, Blue, red, gold

Brand: JBL

Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone

Product dimensions- 3.3 X 8.89 X 7.37

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery

Weight: 184 gm

Pros Cons It is waterproof No warranty cover Has re-chargeable battery

6. HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speaker It is cute and it gets the job done- the HP mini is almost palm size and worth every penny. It is a great option for people looking for something small and powerful. Specifications Colour: Red

Brand: HP

Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone

Product dimensions- 7.9 X 7.9 X 3.3 cm

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery

Weight: 130 gm

Pros Cons Is compatible to windows, IOs and android Less colour options Has a battery power of up to 8 hours Dust and splash resistant

7. MI Basic 2.5 watt 1.0 channel wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker A very lightweight and elegant design from MI- this Bluetooth speaker is a good deal. Compatible with all bluetooth devices and with multiple functions- it sure is another option for you to consider. Specifications Colour: White

Brand: MI

Material: Metal, plastic

Product dimensions- 15.5 X 6 X 2.6 cm

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery

Weight: 52 gm

Pros cons comes with built in microphone for phone calls a little too big to fit in small bags and backpacks up to 10 hours of play time very lightweight and perfect to carry outdoors

8. Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker IPX5 A basic well-made speaker from amazon basics that sit atop tables, shelves or fit in your bag. It also comes in multiple colour options to choose from. Specifications Colour: Blue, black, green

Brand: Amazon basics

Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone

Product dimensions- 11.5 X 6 X 9 cm

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery, AUX cable, USB cable

Weight: 440 gm

Warranty: 1 year warranty on product from the purchase date.

Pros Cons Is compact in size and highly functional has single speaker and less bass Has LED indicators for giving signals powerful battery back-up of 18 hours of call time and music time at a go

9. Zebronics ZEB County 3W wireless bluetootj portable speaker with handle In terms of design sensibility, the Zebronics definitely takes the cake with its sturdy handle that just elevates the entire speaker. Perfect to carry around for your outdoor activities and sturdy enough – also the colours are an added bonus. A fun and reliable speaker. Specifications Colour: Blue, black, green, red, yellow, turquoise, orange, black and red, grey

Brand: Zebronics

Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone

Product dimensions- 7.55 X 14.2 X 11.2 cm

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery, AUX cable, USB cable, user manual

Weight: 252 gm

Warranty: 1 year warranty on product from the purchase date

Pros Cons Has multiple colour options to match your preference Has only four buttons which have many functions so it may be confusing to use has a sturdy handle design for easy access and portability has a playback time of 10 hours

10.Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Multi Connectivity Modes From the brand name Philips comes this portable speaker that can fit in your bag or in your hands or can be attached to your backpack for a handsfree use. Durable and in a classic round design- this speaker is another option to keep an eye out for. Specifications Colour: Black

Brand: Philips

Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone

Product dimensions- 7.2 X 4.1 X 4.1 cm

What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery, carry on strap

Weight: 140 gm

Pros Cons wireless portable and powerful has an average battery life of 3 hours only has type C fast charging has built in SD card slot

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Zest 5W wireless Bluetooth Speaker great for both indoor and outdoor use Very handy and does not take up much space can be connected via AUX to TVs, mobiles and laptops boat Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker V4.2 Has a powerful 1800 mAh battery Is lightweight and portable. Available in six different colour options boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker Is waterproof Can play audio via aux as well as Bluetooth Reasonable and portable Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Music Player with Bluetooth Is a great gifting options for music lovers Very handy for old people who aren’t technologically sound as its very easy to use and comes with pre-recorded songs as well Good sound quality JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker is waterproof can play and charge simultaneously sound quality is crystal clear HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speaker Can easily switch between audio and phone calls over Bluetooth Rich stereo which is suitable for both outdoor and outdoor use portable and handy MI Basic 2.5 watt 1.0 channel wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker effective for up to 10 meters has noise reduction communication facility battery capacity of 1200 mAh Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker IPX5 Has multi connectivity with SD card, bluetooth, AUX and USB Has options for pause, play, on/off, accept call and reject. Zebronics ZEB County 3W wireless bluetootj portable speaker with handle is compatible with USB, AUX, SD card and Bluetooth can be used for FM as well Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Multi Connectivity Modes has woofer sound has built in microphone very durable and portable

Best value for money The Carvaan Mini is definitely the best value for money because it has Bluetooth connectivity

FM and radio options

Compatible with most devices

300+ pre-installed song library that comes in options for regional like Bengali and tamil, artist like Lata Mangeshkar as well as bollywood options. Best overall product The JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker definitely stands out as the best overall product as it is sturdy, has a classic design and has some amazing functions. It is also waterproof and the JBL sound quality is unmatched. With the price point- this is one of the best that you can get. Which is the best speaker under ₹3000 – for yourself or as gifting options? These Ten speakers are the top ten options whether you want to gift someone or purchase for yourself. Based on preference, requirement and your budget- you should be able to make an informed choice based on the list. Whether you want a like the Zebronics value for money speaker or a brand backed speaker like JBL. The decision is yours. Products price list

Product Price(rs) Noise Zest 5W wireless Bluetooth Speaker 2,999 boat Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker V4.2 2990 boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker 2490 Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Music Player with Bluetooth 2590 JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker 2,999 HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speaker 2,299 MI Basic 2.5 watt 1.0 channel wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker 1549 Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker IPX5 2999 Zebronics ZEB County 3W wireless bluetooth portable speaker with handle 999 Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2499

