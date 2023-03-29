Ultimate guide to wireless Bluetooth speakers: Our top 10 picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Now elevate the sound experience in any party with one of our top 10 wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Wireless Bluetooth speakers bring life to any party or gathering.

What party is it? If you cannot play the music in a proper speaker. For music, beats are the lifeline of any party while the bass adds jazziness and coolness to it. An ordinary wired boom box would require a power source and long cord lines for connection. Now, arranging for a power source could be difficult if you are organizing an outdoor party. But that’s not the bigger concern, imagine yourself or any of the guests tripping over the wires and falling. Not only would that jeopardize the entire party, but the electric wires can result in some serious accidents. If you are already pondering over any such obvious issues, then worry no longer. We bring to you a curated list of the top 10 wireless Bluetooth Speakers. For the time has come for you to witness the rise of the army of Party-heads. As you play this magic speaker, your party would transform into a paradise of awesomeness. 1. Mivi Roam 2 wireless 5W Bluetooth Portable Speaker This wireless speaker, made of Aircraft grade aluminium, is lightweight and has an attractive design. It has a good battery that allows a day long of playtime at mid-range volume. This Made in India product is an echo of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and has world-class features that make it ready to compete with any international brand. This pocket-sized speaker has got a great sound quality along with well-defined trebles, mids and bass. Apart from all these, the 5-watt speaker comes with a one-year warranty. Specifications Brand: Mivi

Colour: Blue

Product dimensions: 10 x 4 x 8.5 Centimeters

Weight: 204 grams

Pros Cons 1. It is water-proof, dust-proof and drop-proof. 1. It lacks the FM radio feature 2. It has a built-in microphone with voice assistance.

2. JBL Go 2 Bluetooth wireless speaker A perfect union of style and features, the JBL Go2 is compact, easy to charge and lightweight. It has a wide range of compatibility. You can connect to mobiles, laptops, desktops, or tablets with its Bluetooth feature. It comes with an in-built microphone and has five hours of playtime. This is a noise-cancelling speakerphone and has a powerful bass. It has got 3.7 volt 730 mAh lithium-ion batteries and is completely waterproof. Specifications Brand: JBL

Colour: Blue

Dimensions: 8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 Cm

Weight: 184 grams

Pros Cons 1. Made of sturdy material and extremely durable. 1. The battery life could be improved. 2. It has an audio cable input. If the Bluetooth option is available then you can directly plug in the audio device with it.

3. boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless Speaker When portability meets coolness, you get the boat stone 250 wireless speakers. Adorned with multiple connectivity modes like the Bluetooth v5.0, TF card and AUX, this is a great pick to vibe alone or together with friends. It has an IPX7 splash and water shield and comes with the mind-blowing 5W RMS sound. It has a type C interface and eight hours of playtime. Additionally, you can get it fully charged within 1.5 to 2 hours. With volume increase/decrease, playback and power buttons, it has got a perfectly user-friendly control. But that’s not all, it has a dedicated RGB LED button and is compatible with Google voice assistance and Siri. Specifications Brand: boAt

Colour: Red

Product dimensions: 11 x 7 x 7 Centimeters

Weight: 150 grams

Pros Cons 1. Customizable RGB LED lights to upbeat your vibe 1. The audio bass could be improved. 2. Lightweight 3. Extremely portable

4. Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth speakers With a playtime of 36 hours, the Amazon Basics speaker is an ideal choice for any occasion. It has universal compatibility and is easy to carry owing to its small size and compact design. It has a 2000 mAh battery and produces a high-quality sound. Moreover, it has an in-built audio mic to attend to phone calls. Specifications Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Grey

Dimensions: 4.5 x 9.8 x 9.8 Cm

Weight: 325 grams

Pros Cons 1. Bluetooth 5.0 technology that allows it to pair with any android and iOS device 1. Takes a long time to get fully charged. 2. Has provisions for USB playback and Micro SD card playback.

5. Infinity Wireless mini portable speaker This is a 4.5-watt speaker that produces a deep bass sound and enhances your party music or movie night experience. It is made of rugged material and is extremely durable and portable. It is equipped with a dual equalizer and has an in-built mic. Moreover, it is lightweight and is integrated with voice assistance. But that’s not all, it has a signal-to-noise ratio of 70 dB and has 5 hours of playtime with a charging time of 2.5 hours. Specification Brand: Infinity

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: 3.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 Centimeters

Weight: 65 grams

Pros Cons 1. Integrated Voice assistant 1. Does not have an audio jack 2. Extremely durable

6. Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers This Bookshelf type speaker has upgraded audio-processing technology. It provides high-quality audio characterized by low-end bass lines depth and synth along with tight punches of acoustic drums. It is IPX7 waterproof device and has a connectivity range of 100 feet. It has strong amplifier modules and bigger drives. It gives you 20 hours of playtime and has an independent X-Bass button. Specifications Brand: Tribit

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 7 x 20 x 7 Centimeters

Weight: 594 grams

Pros Cons 1. It is shockproof, dustproof and wearproof 1. A bit overpriced. 2. Battery that can last for a long time

7. 10WeRun 10-Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker A killer choice for an outdoor speaker. This product comes with a dual-vibration membrane and a dual-diaphragm burst bass. It has a high-power double horn and 6 hours of talking and playback time. It has a connectivity range of 10 metres. Also, it comes with a high-quality noise-reducing microphone. Further, the music pause automatically to attend to voice chat. Specifications Brand: 10WeRun

Colour: Black

Weight: 350 grams

Pros Cons 1. Waterproof 1. Battery could be improved 2. Has a silicone keypad 3. Comes equipped with a removable hanging rope 4. Triple broadcasting modes: Bluetooth 4.2, TF card and AUX.

8. SKY BLACK Wireless Bluetooth Speaker M211 The Sky Black speaker is a super-compact device with 5 hours of playtime and a 1200 mAh battery. It has got a dedicated button to answer phone calls in the middle of your music sessions. It gives you great audio quality with a satisfying bass. It is splashproof and has a good battery backup. This subwoofer speaker comes with a 10 days warranty post-product delivery. Specifications Brand: Sky Black

Colour: Multicolor

Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 8 Cm

Pros Cons 1. Wide range of compatibility 1. The connectivity range could be improved. 2. Shockproof 3. Has a bass boost feature 4. In-built Mobile phone stand

9. Portronics SoundDrum Wireless POR-547 Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo Speaker The product has two 5-watt stereo speakers and is extremely portable. It has got powerful amplifiers and effortlessly balances the trebles, mids and bass. With such features, you are guaranteed to have a great sound experience. It has multiple audio options like the built-in FM radio, USB pen drives, in-built microphone and 3.5 mm AUX. It is dust and water-resistant and can also be used to attend phone calls. It has 1800 mAh litlithium-ionttery that provides 10 hours of music time. With Bluetooth 4.2 technology, it can connect with your laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones. Specifications Brand: Portronics

Colour: Blue

Dimensions: 8 x 9.5 x 8 Cm

Weight: 330 grams

Pros Cons 1. Quick charging facility 1. Battery backup could be improved. 2. Dual speaker in one device

10. TWS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers An exceptional battery life of 7 days and a quick recharging facility (2 hours) are the two hallmarks of this stunning wireless speaker. It produces an all-around 3600 surround sound and connects with 99 per cent of Bluetooth devices available in the market within 3 seconds. With this, you can even attend urgent calls that come in the middle of your music sessions. It automatically switches off when left inactive for 30 minutes. It has multiple connectivity features and comes with a seven days return policy. Specifications Brand: JARNI

Colour: Green

Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 5 Cm

Weight: 200 grams

Pros Cons 1. Built-in FM feature 1. Bass quality could be improved 2. Stereo pairing

Top 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker Lightweight 5-watt speaker In-built mic JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Audio cable along with Bluetooth feature Noise-cancelling speak Five hours of playtime boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless Speaker RGB LED lights that are customizable Extremely portable Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth speakers Bluetooth 5.0 Playtime of a maximum of 36 hours Compact Infinity Wireless mini portable speaker 4.5-watt speaker Equipped with a double equalizer durable Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers IPX7 waterproof device High-quality audio with good bass Long hours of playback time post-charging sessions 10WeRun 10-Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 10-meter range connectivity In-built noise-reducing microphone to attend phone calls dual-vibration membrane SKY BLACK Wireless Bluetooth Speaker M211 IN-built stand for mobile phones Splash proof Subwoofer speaker Portronics SoundDrum Wireless POR-547 Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo Speaker Dual stereo speaker 10 hours of music time Quick recharge TWS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers 7 days of battery life post-recharge 360 degrees emission of sound wave Auto-switch off in case of 30 minutes of inactivity

Overall best product The market is flooded with Bluetooth speakers with many products offering almost overlapping features. Therefore, choosing the best among them is a complicated task. After comparing the ratings and customer reviews, we have concluded that the Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speaker is top on the list. The primary reason is its whooping 20 hours of playtime and one hundred feet connectivity range. It gives you a premium quality audio service with awesome bass and accurate acoustic beats. Not only indoors, but it is also pretty much adept in outdoor usage being waterproof, shockproof and dustproof. Currently, it is available on Amazon at Rs. 5399. Best value for money Proudly made in India, the Mivi Roam 2 available at Rs. 2999 is the best value for money. The primary reason is its portability, compatibility and prolonged battery life. It has several useful features like the in-built mic that help you attend phone calls without touching the mobile. It has a great quality sound that is appreciated and loved by customers who brought it. How to find the perfect wireless bluetooth speaker? Budget is the most important factor. Therefore, you must decide on your budget before you go for a purchase. On Amazon, you would get EMI options with several products. Those with high battery backup and connectivity range are likely to be costlier than the others. First, go through the product specifications and decide according to your need. Quality sound is the topmost priority feature that you must consider. No compromise on this! To have better confidence you might go through the customer reviews. In general, go for the products that have a higher customer rating. This is because the ratings are the true indication of buyer satisfaction. So never ignore this.

