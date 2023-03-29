Sign out
Ultimate guide to wireless Bluetooth speakers: Our top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 29, 2023 17:22 IST

Summary:

Now elevate the sound experience in any party with one of our top 10 wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Wireless Bluetooth speakers bring life to any party or gathering.

What party is it? If you cannot play the music in a proper speaker. For music, beats are the lifeline of any party while the bass adds jazziness and coolness to it. An ordinary wired boom box would require a power source and long cord lines for connection. Now, arranging for a power source could be difficult if you are organizing an outdoor party. But that’s not the bigger concern, imagine yourself or any of the guests tripping over the wires and falling. Not only would that jeopardize the entire party, but the electric wires can result in some serious accidents. If you are already pondering over any such obvious issues, then worry no longer. We bring to you a curated list of the top 10 wireless Bluetooth Speakers. For the time has come for you to witness the rise of the army of Party-heads. As you play this magic speaker, your party would transform into a paradise of awesomeness.

1. Mivi Roam 2 wireless 5W Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This wireless speaker, made of Aircraft grade aluminium, is lightweight and has an attractive design. It has a good battery that allows a day long of playtime at mid-range volume. This Made in India product is an echo of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and has world-class features that make it ready to compete with any international brand. This pocket-sized speaker has got a great sound quality along with well-defined trebles, mids and bass. Apart from all these, the 5-watt speaker comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications

  • Brand: Mivi
  • Colour: Blue
  • Product dimensions: 10 x 4 x 8.5 Centimeters
  • Weight: 204 grams

Pros

Cons

1. It is water-proof, dust-proof and drop-proof.

1. It lacks the FM radio feature

2. It has a built-in microphone with voice assistance. 
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Blue
4.3 (36,432)
Get Price

2. JBL Go 2 Bluetooth wireless speaker

A perfect union of style and features, the JBL Go2 is compact, easy to charge and lightweight. It has a wide range of compatibility. You can connect to mobiles, laptops, desktops, or tablets with its Bluetooth feature. It comes with an in-built microphone and has five hours of playtime. This is a noise-cancelling speakerphone and has a powerful bass. It has got 3.7 volt 730 mAh lithium-ion batteries and is completely waterproof.

Specifications

  • Brand: JBL
  • Colour: Blue
  • Dimensions: 8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 Cm
  • Weight: 184 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Made of sturdy material and extremely durable.

1. The battery life could be improved.

2. It has an audio cable input. If the Bluetooth option is available then you can directly plug in the audio device with it. 
JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)
4.3 (65,114)
33% off
1,999 2,999
Buy now

3. boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless Speaker

When portability meets coolness, you get the boat stone 250 wireless speakers. Adorned with multiple connectivity modes like the Bluetooth v5.0, TF card and AUX, this is a great pick to vibe alone or together with friends. It has an IPX7 splash and water shield and comes with the mind-blowing 5W RMS sound. It has a type C interface and eight hours of playtime. Additionally, you can get it fully charged within 1.5 to 2 hours. With volume increase/decrease, playback and power buttons, it has got a perfectly user-friendly control. But that’s not all, it has a dedicated RGB LED button and is compatible with Google voice assistance and Siri.

Specifications

  • Brand: boAt
  • Colour: Red
  • Product dimensions: 11 x 7 x 7 Centimeters
  • Weight: 150 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Customizable RGB LED lights to upbeat your vibe

1. The audio bass could be improved.

2. Lightweight 
3. Extremely portable 
boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless Speaker with 5W RMS Immersive Audio, RGB LEDs, Up to 8HRS Playtime, IPX7 Water Resistance, Multi-Compatibility Modes(Red)
4 (351)
75% off
999 3,990
Buy now

4. Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth speakers

With a playtime of 36 hours, the Amazon Basics speaker is an ideal choice for any occasion. It has universal compatibility and is easy to carry owing to its small size and compact design. It has a 2000 mAh battery and produces a high-quality sound. Moreover, it has an in-built audio mic to attend to phone calls.

Specifications

  • Brand: Amazon Basics
  • Colour: Grey
  • Dimensions: 4.5 x 9.8 x 9.8 Cm
  • Weight: 325 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Bluetooth 5.0 technology that allows it to pair with any android and iOS device

1. Takes a long time to get fully charged.

2. Has provisions for USB playback and Micro SD card playback. 
AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built in Mic, Multiple Connectivity Modes (Grey)
4.2 (184)
49% off
759 1,499
Buy now

5. Infinity Wireless mini portable speaker

This is a 4.5-watt speaker that produces a deep bass sound and enhances your party music or movie night experience. It is made of rugged material and is extremely durable and portable. It is equipped with a dual equalizer and has an in-built mic. Moreover, it is lightweight and is integrated with voice assistance. But that’s not all, it has a signal-to-noise ratio of 70 dB and has 5 hours of playtime with a charging time of 2.5 hours.

Specification

  • Brand: Infinity
  • Colour: Black
  • Product dimensions: 3.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 Centimeters
  • Weight: 65 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Integrated Voice assistant

1. Does not have an audio jack

2. Extremely durable 
Infinity (JBL Fuze Pint, Wireless Ultra Portable Mini Speaker with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)
4.1 (18,871)
55% off
898 1,999
Buy now

6. Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers

This Bookshelf type speaker has upgraded audio-processing technology. It provides high-quality audio characterized by low-end bass lines depth and synth along with tight punches of acoustic drums. It is IPX7 waterproof device and has a connectivity range of 100 feet. It has strong amplifier modules and bigger drives. It gives you 20 hours of playtime and has an independent X-Bass button.

Specifications

  • Brand: Tribit
  • Colour: Black
  • Product Dimensions: 7 x 20 x 7 Centimeters
  • Weight: 594 grams

Pros

Cons

1. It is shockproof, dustproof and wearproof

1. A bit overpriced.

2. Battery that can last for a long time 
Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Sound&Exceptional XBass(Independent XBass Button),Built in Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,100ft BT Range for Party/Travel,Black
4.4 (2,916)
13% off
4,699 5,399
Buy now

7. 10WeRun 10-Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A killer choice for an outdoor speaker. This product comes with a dual-vibration membrane and a dual-diaphragm burst bass. It has a high-power double horn and 6 hours of talking and playback time. It has a connectivity range of 10 metres. Also, it comes with a high-quality noise-reducing microphone. Further, the music pause automatically to attend to voice chat.

Specifications

  • Brand: 10WeRun
  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 350 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Waterproof

1. Battery could be improved

2. Has a silicone keypad 
3. Comes equipped with a removable hanging rope 
4. Triple broadcasting modes: Bluetooth 4.2, TF card and AUX. 
10WeRun 10 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker Projection Clock (Black)
4.3 (2,472)
67% off
499 1,499
Buy now

8. SKY BLACK Wireless Bluetooth Speaker M211

The Sky Black speaker is a super-compact device with 5 hours of playtime and a 1200 mAh battery. It has got a dedicated button to answer phone calls in the middle of your music sessions. It gives you great audio quality with a satisfying bass. It is splashproof and has a good battery backup. This subwoofer speaker comes with a 10 days warranty post-product delivery.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sky Black
  • Colour: Multicolor
  • Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 8 Cm

Pros

Cons

1. Wide range of compatibility

1. The connectivity range could be improved.

2. Shockproof 
3. Has a bass boost feature 
4. In-built Mobile phone stand 
SKY BLACK Portable Bluetooth Speakers Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker M211 with inbuilt Mobile Phone Stand Built-in mic, TF Card Slot, USB Port - Multi Color
4.4 (77)
74% off
498 1,899
Buy now

9. Portronics SoundDrum Wireless POR-547 Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo Speaker

The product has two 5-watt stereo speakers and is extremely portable. It has got powerful amplifiers and effortlessly balances the trebles, mids and bass. With such features, you are guaranteed to have a great sound experience. It has multiple audio options like the built-in FM radio, USB pen drives, in-built microphone and 3.5 mm AUX. It is dust and water-resistant and can also be used to attend phone calls. It has 1800 mAh litlithium-ionttery that provides 10 hours of music time. With Bluetooth 4.2 technology, it can connect with your laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones.

Specifications

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Colour: Blue
  • Dimensions: 8 x 9.5 x 8 Cm
  • Weight: 330 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Quick charging facility

1. Battery backup could be improved.

2. Dual speaker in one device 
Portronics SoundDrum Wireless POR-547 Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo Speaker with FM, USB Music (Blue)
4.3 (20,229)
45% off
1,649 2,999
Buy now

10. TWS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers

An exceptional battery life of 7 days and a quick recharging facility (2 hours) are the two hallmarks of this stunning wireless speaker. It produces an all-around 3600 surround sound and connects with 99 per cent of Bluetooth devices available in the market within 3 seconds. With this, you can even attend urgent calls that come in the middle of your music sessions. It automatically switches off when left inactive for 30 minutes. It has multiple connectivity features and comes with a seven days return policy.

Specifications

  • Brand: JARNI
  • Colour: Green
  • Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 5 Cm
  • Weight: 200 grams

Pros

Cons

1. Built-in FM feature

1. Bass quality could be improved

2. Stereo pairing 
TWS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers with Big Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Metal Enclosure, IP65 Splashproof, Minimalism Design, Nylon Lanyard for Echo Dot/Android/ipad/iPhone/Laptop
5 (4)
62% off
499 1,299
Buy now

Top 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable SpeakerLightweight5-watt speakerIn-built mic
JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth SpeakerAudio cable along with Bluetooth featureNoise-cancelling speakFive hours of playtime
boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless SpeakerRGB LED lights that are customizableExtremely portable 
Amazon Basics 5W Bluetooth speakersBluetooth 5.0Playtime of a maximum of 36 hoursCompact
Infinity Wireless mini portable speaker4.5-watt speakerEquipped with a double equalizerdurable
Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless SpeakersIPX7 waterproof deviceHigh-quality audio with good bassLong hours of playback time post-charging sessions
10WeRun 10-Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker10-meter range connectivityIn-built noise-reducing microphone to attend phone callsdual-vibration membrane
SKY BLACK Wireless Bluetooth Speaker M211IN-built stand for mobile phonesSplash proofSubwoofer speaker
Portronics SoundDrum Wireless POR-547 Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo SpeakerDual stereo speaker10 hours of music timeQuick recharge
TWS Wireless Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers7 days of battery life post-recharge360 degrees emission of sound waveAuto-switch off  in case of 30 minutes of inactivity

Overall best product

The market is flooded with Bluetooth speakers with many products offering almost overlapping features. Therefore, choosing the best among them is a complicated task. After comparing the ratings and customer reviews, we have concluded that the Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speaker is top on the list. The primary reason is its whooping 20 hours of playtime and one hundred feet connectivity range. It gives you a premium quality audio service with awesome bass and accurate acoustic beats. Not only indoors, but it is also pretty much adept in outdoor usage being waterproof, shockproof and dustproof. Currently, it is available on Amazon at Rs. 5399.

Best value for money

Proudly made in India, the Mivi Roam 2 available at Rs. 2999 is the best value for money. The primary reason is its portability, compatibility and prolonged battery life. It has several useful features like the in-built mic that help you attend phone calls without touching the mobile. It has a great quality sound that is appreciated and loved by customers who brought it.

How to find the perfect wireless bluetooth speaker?

Budget is the most important factor. Therefore, you must decide on your budget before you go for a purchase. On Amazon, you would get EMI options with several products. Those with high battery backup and connectivity range are likely to be costlier than the others. First, go through the product specifications and decide according to your need. Quality sound is the topmost priority feature that you must consider. No compromise on this! To have better confidence you might go through the customer reviews. In general, go for the products that have a higher customer rating. This is because the ratings are the true indication of buyer satisfaction. So never ignore this.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Wireless Bluetooth Speakers

Is an active internet connection required for the Bluetooth speakers?

No. Not necessarily. Bluetooth speakers connect to your smartphones or laptops using radio wave signals. You don’t need the internet for that. Moreover, if you have the songs or movies already downloaded then you will not need the internet to stream them.

Is there any difference between Bluetooth 4.2 and Bluetooth 5?

Yes. The difference lies in the bandwidth of data transfer. The 4.2 version transfer data at the rate of 1 megabyte per second while the Bluetooth 5.0 transfer at the rate of 2 Mbps.

Most important factors to look for in a wireless Bluetooth speaker?

You must check three things: the quality of sound, the battery life and the range.

