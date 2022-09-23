Upgrade to a OnePlus 5G mobile phone with amazing deals on Amazon By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking to upgrade to a 5G phone? Don't miss out on the latest OnePlus 5G phones. These 5G phones, ranging from sub-20000 to flagship level, can be your perfect upgrade.

The best-performing OnePlus 5G phones on Amazon

5G launch in India is in sight. As the country celebrated 75 years of Independence, the next generation of telecommunication will soon see the light of the day after an impetus from the PM himself. If you are looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, the OnePlus brand can be a great pick as it offers a range of devices across different price segments. 1. OnePlus 10T 5G Starting with the latest flagship offering by OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T 5G is a feature-rich device that can easily be among the favourites. It comes in three variants, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and if they both appear slow, then you have a 16GB + 256GB variant. Here's a quick look at its key specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Display : 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass; resolution: 2412 X 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, display P3, 10-bit colour depth.

6.7 Inches; 120 Hz fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass; resolution: 2412 X 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, display P3, 10-bit colour depth. Camera : Rear- (50MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash); front- 16MP.

Rear- (50MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash); front- 16MP. Battery : 4800 mAh with SuperVOOC charging.

4800 mAh with SuperVOOC charging. Storage : 128GB and 256GB non-expandable internal storage.

128GB and 256GB non-expandable internal storage. Android and security updates : Up to three years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates & four years of security patch updates. Note: The company can modify its update policy at their sole discretion.

Up to three years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates & four years of security patch updates. Extra features : Multiple camera-related features such as intelligent scene recognition, pro mode, dual-view video, and tilt-shift Mode. Display features include a video colour enhancer, screen colour pro mode, and many more.

Pros Cons Brilliant Fluid AMOLED Display No alert slider Massive battery with 150W ultra-fast charging The camera experience could have been better Superb performance

2. OnePlus 10R 5G The OnePlus 10R 5G is a viable option in the sub- ₹40000 range. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC which supports 5G, and a massive 5000 mAh battery with Oppo's proprietary 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. Display : 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS display; FHD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels); 394 PPI.

6.7 Inches; 120 Hz IRIS display; FHD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels); 394 PPI. Camera : Rear - Triple camera setup- [50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)] with dual LED flash; front- 16MP.

Rear Triple camera setup- [50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)] with dual LED flash; front- 16MP. Battery : 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. Note: The 150W SuperVOOC Charging support comes with the 12GB + 256GB variant.

5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. Storage : Available with 128GB and 256GB non-expandable internal storage.

Available with 128GB and 256GB non-expandable internal storage. Android and security updates : Up to three years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates & four years of security patch updates. Note: The company can modify its update policy at their sole discretion.

Up to three years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates & four years of security patch updates. Extra features : HyperBoost gaming engine; in-built Alexa; camera features such as smart scene recognition, tilt-shift mode, pro mode, HDR video, and hyper-lapse mode.

Pros Cons Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass No IP certification 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support No expandable storage MediaTek Dimensity 5G-enabled SoC No alert slider Triple Camera Setup

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OnePlus launched the Nord 2T 5G with a host of good features, such as MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 80W SuperVOOC charging, and FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 1300.

MediaTek Dimensity 1300. Display : 6.43 Inches; FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5; 90Hz refresh rate; HDR 10+ certified.

6.43 Inches; FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5; 90Hz refresh rate; HDR 10+ certified. Camera : Rear- 50 MP SONY IMX766 flagship camera with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro; front- 32MP.

Rear- 50 MP SONY IMX766 flagship camera with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro; front- 32MP. Battery : 4500 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC.

4500 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC. Storage : Available with non-expandable 128GB and 256GB internal storage

Available with non-expandable 128GB and 256GB internal storage Android and security updates : Up to two years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates & three years of security patch updates. Note: The company can modify its update policy at their sole discretion.

Up to two years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates & three years of security patch updates. Extra features : Alexa hands-free Capable; display features such as AI colour enhancement, dark mode; camera features such as AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, portrait mode, and HDR.

Pros Cons Premium look and feel Mediocre gaming performance 80W fast charging support No IP rating Reliable processor performance No 3.5mm headphone jack Decent camera performance Alert slider

4. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G With its features and performance, the 2021 OnePlus flagship device can still give its peers a run for their money. This 5G smartphone offers an ultra-smooth experience due to its flagship chipset. Also, the LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate balances the power consumption based on your usage. Specifications: Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Display : 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)526 PPI, fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate.

6.7 inches (17.02 cm)526 PPI, fluid AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate. Camera : Rear- Quad camera setup- 48MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 2MP (macro) with dual LED flash; front- 16MP.

Rear- Quad camera setup- 48MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 2MP (macro) with dual LED flash; front- 16MP. Battery : 4500 mAh with 65W warp charging; 50W wireless charging capability.

4500 mAh with 65W warp charging; 50W wireless charging capability. Storage : Available with non-expandable 128GB & 256GB internal storage.

Available with non-expandable 128GB & 256GB internal storage. Android and security updates : Up to three years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates and four years of security patch updates. Note: The company can modify its update policy at their sole discretion.

Up to three years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates and four years of security patch updates. Extra features : Natural colour calibration with Hasselblad camera, 8K video recording, super-smooth LTPO display.

Pros Cons Fluid Display(2.0) with 120Hz refresh rate Non-expandable memory Supreme performance with flagship chipset No 3.5mm headphone jack Excellent battery with 65W Warp Charging Fingerprint scanner placement is a bit low IP 68 Rating Amazing camera performance

5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G OnePlus launched another smartphone in its Nord CE series this year– the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The device focuses on the majority of Indian consumers who want to go for an economical option without compromising on the features. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G completely fits the bill with its 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and Mediatek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor, which is quite a monster of a chipset. Specifications: Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 octa-core.

MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 octa-core. Display : 6.43 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 90Hz refresh rate

6.43 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 90Hz refresh rate Camera : Rear- Triple camera system- [64MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro); front- 16MP.

Rear- Triple camera system- [64MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro); front- 16MP. Battery : 4500 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

4500 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Storage : Available with 128GB internal storage, up to 1TB dedicated external microSD memory support.

Available with 128GB internal storage, up to 1TB dedicated external microSD memory support. Android and security updates : Up to two years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates and three years of security patch updates. Note: The company can modify its update policy at their sole discretion.

Up to two years of Android-based Oxygen OS updates and three years of security patch updates. Extra features : Camera features such as AI triple camera, nightscape, AI backlit videos and in-built Alexa.

Pros Cons Slim design – just 7.8mm thick No IP rating 3.5mm headphone jack Android 11-based OS Expandable storage up to 1TB No stereo speakers Excellent battery life and 65W fast charging support Average low-light camera performance

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 10T Display: The OnePlus 10T has a 10-bit AMOLED Display with a peak brightness of 950 nits. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth experience Camera: The 50 MP triple camera setup has OIS, PDAF, and 4K video-recording support. Design: The flagship OnePlus 5G phone has a premium look and feel. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display. OnePlus 10R Battery: The OnePlus 10R comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery. On top of it, the phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging to fill the juice quickly. Design: This OnePlus 5G phone has a premium in-hand feel. The camera cutout at the back gives it a unique look Display: It has an FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 84% screen-to-body ratio ensures an immersive viewing and gaming experience on the smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T Battery: It has a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Camera: The triple camera system delivers excellent performance. The primary camera uses a SONY IMX sensor with OIS. Performance: This OnePlus 5G phone has a MediaTek 1300 chipset that performs excellently in mild usage. OnePlus 9 Pro Display: The Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection ensures an immersive experience. Camera: The Hasselblad camera uplifts the overall quality of shots Battery: The 4500 mAh battery and 65W warp charging support make it a long-lasting companion OnePlus Nord CE 2 Design: This OnePlus 5G phone has a good build and looks better than most of its peers. Battery: The 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging ensures you are never out of juice. Software experience: The phone has a clean UI and does not have bloatware

Best value for money The OnePlus Nord 2T can be considered the best value for money OnePlus 5G mobile among all five. The smartphone ticks every box, be it camera, processor performance, or battery. Also, it supports 11 bands of 5G. Hence, the smartphone can be a preferred pick by the price you have to pay for all the features. Best overall The best OnePlus 5G phone is the OnePlus 10T 5G. The flagship offering by OnePlus has everything you would need in a smartphone. The latest chipset, excellent cameras, bright display, and several other unique features come with it. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution to give you an immersive visual experience. Also, the screen is guarded with Corning Gorilla glass. The 4800 mAh battery can last a full day with ease, but if you ever find low juice, you get a 150W SuperVOOC fast charger to fill it up. So, the best overall OnePlus 5G phone now is the OnePlus 10T. How to find the perfect OnePlus 5G phone? If you are in the market for a brand new OnePlus 5G phone, you can follow the steps given below for a smarter and swifter purchase decision: Decide your budget

Review the phones that have matching specifications

Check the availability of the chosen model on Amazon

For 5G-enabled OnePlus mobile phones, do check the number of bands the device will support

Also, you can check for any ongoing or upcoming offers or bank discounts Product price list

Product Price OnePlus 10T ₹ 54,999 OnePlus 10R ₹ 32,999 OnePlus Nord 2T ₹ 28,999 OnePlus 9 Pro ₹ 54,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 ₹ 23,998

