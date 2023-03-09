Upgrade your listening experience with these top 10 over-ear wireless headphones

Summary:
We are introducing the ultimate guide to the best over-ear wireless headphones on the market. With the advancement of technology, music has become an important part of our lives. Whether you are commuting, working out or just relaxing, the right pair of over ear wireless headphones can enhance your listening experience tenfold. However, there are many options available, choosing a perfect headphone can be a daunting task. That's why we've created a list of the top 10 over ear wireless headphones based on factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and overall value. Each product has been thoroughly researched and tested to ensure you have all the information you need to make an informed decision.
So, this guide will have you covered whether you're an audiophile, a casual listener, or just looking for a convenient way to enjoy your music.
Product list
1. boAt Rockerz 550
The boAt Rockerz 550 Headphones are an exceptional option for those seeking a powerful, immersive audio experience. These headphones feature 50MM drivers and soft padded ear cushions for ultimate comfort during extended listening sessions. With up to 20 hours of playback and physical noise isolation, you can enjoy your music without distractions. The headphones also have a built-in microphone, making them ideal for hands-free calls. The stylish design of the boAt Rockerz 550 makes them the perfect accessory for any music lover.
Specifications
Brand: boAt
Product Dimensions: 8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cm; 245 grams
Playback time: 20 hours
Special Feature: It has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with soft padded ear cushions for comfortable listening.
|It has an average battery life.
|There is a system of physical noise isolation
2. Tribit XFree Go
The Tribit XFree Go Headphones are a versatile and stylish option for every music lover. The lightweight design and soft ear cushions make them ideal for extended listening sessions, whether you are at home, in the office, or on the go. Moreover, an in-built mic system, good Bluetooth connectivity, and CVC 8.0 noise-cancelling microphones make it a reliable choice for long trips.
Specifications
Brand: Tribit
Product Dimensions: 19.5 x 15.3 x 9.2 cm; 45 grams
Playback time: 34 hours
Special Feature: It offers Hi-Fi sound quality and deep bass.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a type-C fast charging feature.
|It has poor sound quality.
3. Boult Audio Probass Anchor
The Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are a premium choice for music lovers who demand the best sound quality and comfort. With active noise cancellation and 40mm drivers, these headphones provide an immersive audio experience with deep bass and clear, balanced sound. These over-the-ear headphones with a mic and wireless connectivity make them convenient for hands-free calls and easy pairing. The comfortable design and soft ear cushions make these headphones ideal for extended listening sessions.
Specifications
Brand: Boult Audio
Product Dimensions: 22 x 9 x 18 cm; 150 grams
Playback time: 30 hours
Special Feature: It has 40mm drivers for deep bass and balanced sound.
|Pros
|Cons
|The headphones have a very comfortable and secured design.
|It has a low bass.
|The plastic quality is impressive.
4. Sony WH-1000XM4
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones are designed to provide users with the best audio experience. These headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology that reduces outside noise, making them perfect for travel, commuting, or simply enjoying music in peace. With a 30-hour battery life, quick charge, and voice control, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a convenient and user-friendly choice for anyone who loves music.
Specifications
Brand: SONY
Product Dimensions: 18.47 x 7.7 x 25.25 cm; 255.15 grams
Battery Backup: 30 hours
Special Feature: The headphones have been incorporated with advanced noise cancellation technology.
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a user-friendly touch and voice control.
|It is comparatively expensive.
|It offers versatile connectivity options
5. Hammer Bash 2.0
The Hammer Bash 2.0 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones are the perfect combination of style and quality sound. With their deep bass and over ear design, these headphones provide a truly immersive audio experience. These headphones are designed for on-the-go use, with a foldable design and up to 8 hours of playtime, making them ideal for workouts, travel, or everyday use. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures a seamless and stable connection, while the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls.
Specifications
Brand: Hammer
Product Dimensions: 16.3 x 8.1 x 18.2 cm; 190 grams
Playback time: 8 hours
Special Feature: The headphones have been designed with a foldable setup.
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a built-in microphone.
|The playback time should be higher.
6. Sony WH-XB910N
The Sony WH-XB910N is a premium over-ear wireless headphone that offers extra bass and noise cancellation. This 2022 model features Alexa and Google voice control for hands-free convenience, extra bass and excellent noise cancellation technology. The headphones have a comfortable fit and a 30-hour battery life, making them perfect for all-day listening.
Specifications
Brand: SONY
Product Dimensions: 19.81 x 6.6 x 26.16 cm; 453.59 grams
Battery Backup: 30 hours
Special Feature: It features fast pairing options with both AUX and Swift Pair
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a good battery life
|There are no physical volume controls.
|It has top-notch bass quality.
|The headphones have a comfortable design for extended usage periods.
7. SYSTENE P47
The P47 Headphone is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy their music peacefully. Its advanced noise cancellation technology blocks out external noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite tunes. The headphone also features a built-in FM radio and an SD card slot, providing you with various listening options. Additionally, it comes with a built-in microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to make hands-free calls and control your music.
Specifications
Brand: Generic
Product Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 150 grams
Playback time: 10 hours
Special Feature: It comes with a Built-in FM radio setup.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has an SD card slot giving a proper storage facility.
|The noise cancellation feature is average
8. Sennheiser HD 450BT
The Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphone is a premium wireless headset with mic that offers a high-quality listening experience. Active noise cancellation allows you to enjoy your music or videos without interruptions from outside noise. The headphone features a sleek and stylish design with soft ear cushions for comfortable wear. Moreover, the headphones have an in-built microphone for hands-free calling and an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours.
Specifications
Brand: Sennheiser
Product Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 10 cm; 238 grams
Battery life: 30 hours
Special Feature: The headphones is compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app.
|Pros
|Cons
|It gives you high-quality and clear sound
|It has a heavy body design.
9. OneOdio Pro C
The OneOdio Pro C Headphones are versatile headphones that offer wireless and wired connectivity. With up to 110 hours of battery life, these headphones can keep up with even the most demanding listening sessions. The 50mm neodymium drivers deliver deep bass and clear sound, making these headphones ideal for music enthusiasts and professionals. They are designed with comfort in mind, featuring soft earpads and a foldable design for easy storage.
Specifications
Brand: OneOdio
Product Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.4 x 10.7 cm; 240 grams
Battery backup: 110 hours
Special Feature: It comes with 50 mm neodymium sound drives for improved audio quality.
|Pros
|Cons
|Its foldable design is portable and can be easily stored.
|It has average durability.
|It has outstanding bass technology.
10 .iClever BTH15
The iClever BTH15 Headphones are designed for high-quality audio performance, comfort, and convenience. With a foldable design, these headphones are compact and portable, making them easy to carry and store. The headphones come with a built-in microphone and support Bluetooth 5.2, allowing you to take calls, control music playback, and access virtual assistants hands-free.
Specifications
Brand: iClever
Product Dimensions: 15 x 6 x 8 cm; 440 grams
Playback time: 45 hours
Special Feature: It features latest Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.
|Pros
|Cons
|You get a fast charge technology
|The noise cancellation feature is average.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|feature 1
|features 2
|features 3
|boAt Rockerz 550
|It is designed with soft padded ear cushions.
|The design is sleek and elegant.
|It has a physical noise isolation system
|Tribit XFree Go
|It has CVC 8.0 noise cancelling feature.
|You get Hi-Fi sound quality.
|There is an in-built mic system.
|Boult Audio Probass Anchor
|The headphones can be easily paired
|It has 40 mm sound drivers
|The device has an outstanding body design and quality.
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|It has incredible touch controls.
|There is a facility for fast charging.
|The product offers active Noise Cancellation technology.
|Hammer Bash 2.0
|The headphones are highly portable.
|It has an in-built microphone
|You get an advanced Bluetooth facility.
|Sony WH-XB910N
|It features an excellent bass.
|The noise cancellation technology is impressive.
|You get ultimate pairing options.
|SYSTENE P47
|It has an in-built FM radio
|You get a playback time of 10 hours
|The product offers a proper storage system.
|Sennheiser HD 450BT
|It comes with a comfortable padded design
|You get top-notch audio quality.
|Active Noise Cancellation
|OneOdio ProC
|You get a fantastic bass quality
|The noise cancellation feature works well.
|It has a portable and foldable design.
|iClever BTH15
|You get an excellent playback time
|It is designed with latest Bluetooth technology.
|You get a fast-charging feature
Best value for money
The boAt Rockerz 550 has been deemed the best value-for-money product in the list of wireless over-ear headphones. With its unbeatable combination of good sound quality, comfort, and long battery life at an affordable price, the Rockerz 550 is the suitable choice for a perfect listening experience.
Best overall product
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the best overall product in the list of wireless over-ear headphones. This headphone offers top-notch features such as industry-leading noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and exceptional sound quality. With a sleek design and fast charging capabilities, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is the perfect pick for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.
Finding the ideal wireless over-ear headphone
Choosing the proper wireless over-ear headphone is a challenging task, with so many options available in the market. To find the perfect product, you must consider a few essential features, such as sound quality, noise cancellation, battery life, and comfort. Look for headphones that offer a balanced audio experience and active noise-cancellation for a more immersive listening experience. Check for battery life and fast-charging capabilities for those on the go. And lastly, ensure that the headphones are comfortable for extended usage.
|Product
|Price
|boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation (Red)
|₹ 1,799
|Tribit XFree Go Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Wireless Headset HiFi Sound, Deep Bass,Lightweight,Type-C Lightening Fast Charge, 34H Playtime for Travel/Office/Home, Black&Red
|Boult Audio Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 30H Playtime, AUX Option, Balanced Audio 40mm Drivers, Voice Assistant Sweatproof Gaming ANC Headphones
|₹ 3,998
|Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black
|₹ 25,009
|Hammer Bash 2.0 Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Grey)
|₹ 2,199
|Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic, Alexa Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, AUX & Swift Pair, 30Hrs Battery Life (2022 Model)-Black
|₹ 14,942
|P47 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Over-Ear Headphone with Mic with FM and SD Card Slot
|₹ 409
|Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
|₹ 11,990
|OneOdio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones - Wireless/Wired 110 Hrs Stereo Sound Bluetooth Foldable Headsets with Deep Bass 50mm Neodymium Drivers for PC/Phone - Studio Wireless Pro C - (Champagne Gold)
|₹ 4,499
|iClever Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Foldable Wireless Headset, HiFi Sound,Deep Bass 45 Hours Playtime, Fast Charge Bluetooth 5.2 Headset for PC/iPad, Green
|₹ 2,899
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Over-ear wireless headphones typically come with Bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancellation, comfortable ear cushions, and long battery life. Some also come with a built-in microphone and the ability to support wireless and wired modes.
To ensure good sound quality in a wireless headphone, look for a model with a well-balanced frequency response, deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. You can also check for certifications from audio organizations and read customer reviews.
The average price range for over-ear wireless headphones is between ₹3,000 and ₹20,000. You can find basic models for less and high-end models for more, but most mid-range headphones will fall within this price range.
New releases in the wireless headphone market include models from various brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and more. These new models have advanced features such as improved sound quality, longer battery life, and more advanced noise-cancellation technology.
Over-ear wireless headphones offer several benefits, including better sound quality, improved noise cancelling capabilities, a more comfortable fit, and the convenience of wireless connectivity. They also provide better sound isolation than in-ear headphones, making them a good choice for noisy environments.