Upgrade your listening experience with these top 10 over-ear wireless headphones By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 09, 2023 11:32 IST





Summary: Discover the best over-ear wireless headphones to experience high-quality audio and a hassle-free listening experience. Choose from our top 10 list, and never compromise on your music again.

Over-ear wireless headphones are all about enjoying great music and having conversations with clarity.

We are introducing the ultimate guide to the best over-ear wireless headphones on the market. With the advancement of technology, music has become an important part of our lives. Whether you are commuting, working out or just relaxing, the right pair of over ear wireless headphones can enhance your listening experience tenfold. However, there are many options available, choosing a perfect headphone can be a daunting task. That's why we've created a list of the top 10 over ear wireless headphones based on factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and overall value. Each product has been thoroughly researched and tested to ensure you have all the information you need to make an informed decision. So, this guide will have you covered whether you're an audiophile, a casual listener, or just looking for a convenient way to enjoy your music. Product list 1. boAt Rockerz 550 The boAt Rockerz 550 Headphones are an exceptional option for those seeking a powerful, immersive audio experience. These headphones feature 50MM drivers and soft padded ear cushions for ultimate comfort during extended listening sessions. With up to 20 hours of playback and physical noise isolation, you can enjoy your music without distractions. The headphones also have a built-in microphone, making them ideal for hands-free calls. The stylish design of the boAt Rockerz 550 makes them the perfect accessory for any music lover. Specifications Brand: boAt Product Dimensions: 8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cm; 245 grams Playback time: 20 hours Special Feature: It has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Pros Cons It comes with soft padded ear cushions for comfortable listening. It has an average battery life. There is a system of physical noise isolation

2. Tribit XFree Go The Tribit XFree Go Headphones are a versatile and stylish option for every music lover. The lightweight design and soft ear cushions make them ideal for extended listening sessions, whether you are at home, in the office, or on the go. Moreover, an in-built mic system, good Bluetooth connectivity, and CVC 8.0 noise-cancelling microphones make it a reliable choice for long trips. Specifications Brand: Tribit Product Dimensions: ‎19.5 x 15.3 x 9.2 cm; 45 grams Playback time: 34 hours Special Feature: It offers Hi-Fi sound quality and deep bass.

Pros Cons It has a type-C fast charging feature. It has poor sound quality.

3. Boult Audio Probass Anchor The Boult Audio Probass Anchor Headphones are a premium choice for music lovers who demand the best sound quality and comfort. With active noise cancellation and 40mm drivers, these headphones provide an immersive audio experience with deep bass and clear, balanced sound. These over-the-ear headphones with a mic and wireless connectivity make them convenient for hands-free calls and easy pairing. The comfortable design and soft ear cushions make these headphones ideal for extended listening sessions. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio Product Dimensions: 22 x 9 x 18 cm; 150 grams Playback time: 30 hours Special Feature: It has 40mm drivers for deep bass and balanced sound.

Pros Cons The headphones have a very comfortable and secured design. It has a low bass. The plastic quality is impressive.

4. Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones are designed to provide users with the best audio experience. These headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology that reduces outside noise, making them perfect for travel, commuting, or simply enjoying music in peace. With a 30-hour battery life, quick charge, and voice control, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a convenient and user-friendly choice for anyone who loves music. Specifications Brand: SONY Product Dimensions: 18.47 x 7.7 x 25.25 cm; 255.15 grams Battery Backup: 30 hours Special Feature: The headphones have been incorporated with advanced noise cancellation technology.

Pros Cons You get a user-friendly touch and voice control. It is comparatively expensive. It offers versatile connectivity options

5. Hammer Bash 2.0 The Hammer Bash 2.0 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones are the perfect combination of style and quality sound. With their deep bass and over ear design, these headphones provide a truly immersive audio experience. These headphones are designed for on-the-go use, with a foldable design and up to 8 hours of playtime, making them ideal for workouts, travel, or everyday use. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures a seamless and stable connection, while the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls. Specifications Brand: Hammer Product Dimensions: 16.3 x 8.1 x 18.2 cm; 190 grams Playback time: 8 hours Special Feature: The headphones have been designed with a foldable setup.

Pros Cons It comes with a built-in microphone. The playback time should be higher.

6. Sony WH-XB910N The Sony WH-XB910N is a premium over-ear wireless headphone that offers extra bass and noise cancellation. This 2022 model features Alexa and Google voice control for hands-free convenience, extra bass and excellent noise cancellation technology. The headphones have a comfortable fit and a 30-hour battery life, making them perfect for all-day listening. Specifications Brand: SONY Product Dimensions: 19.81 x 6.6 x 26.16 cm; 453.59 grams Battery Backup: 30 hours Special Feature: It features fast pairing options with both AUX and Swift Pair

Pros Cons It has a good battery life There are no physical volume controls. It has top-notch bass quality. The headphones have a comfortable design for extended usage periods.

7. SYSTENE P47 The P47 Headphone is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy their music peacefully. Its advanced noise cancellation technology blocks out external noise, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite tunes. The headphone also features a built-in FM radio and an SD card slot, providing you with various listening options. Additionally, it comes with a built-in microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to make hands-free calls and control your music. Specifications Brand: Generic Product Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 150 grams Playback time: 10 hours Special Feature: It comes with a Built-in FM radio setup.

Pros Cons It has an SD card slot giving a proper storage facility. The noise cancellation feature is average

8. Sennheiser HD 450BT The Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphone is a premium wireless headset with mic that offers a high-quality listening experience. Active noise cancellation allows you to enjoy your music or videos without interruptions from outside noise. The headphone features a sleek and stylish design with soft ear cushions for comfortable wear. Moreover, the headphones have an in-built microphone for hands-free calling and an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours. Specifications Brand: Sennheiser Product Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 10 cm; 238 grams Battery life: 30 hours Special Feature: The headphones is compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Pros Cons It gives you high-quality and clear sound It has a heavy body design.

9. OneOdio Pro C The OneOdio Pro C Headphones are versatile headphones that offer wireless and wired connectivity. With up to 110 hours of battery life, these headphones can keep up with even the most demanding listening sessions. The 50mm neodymium drivers deliver deep bass and clear sound, making these headphones ideal for music enthusiasts and professionals. They are designed with comfort in mind, featuring soft earpads and a foldable design for easy storage. Specifications Brand: OneOdio Product Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.4 x 10.7 cm; 240 grams Battery backup: 110 hours Special Feature: It comes with 50 mm neodymium sound drives for improved audio quality.

Pros Cons Its foldable design is portable and can be easily stored. It has average durability. It has outstanding bass technology.

10 .iClever BTH15 The iClever BTH15 Headphones are designed for high-quality audio performance, comfort, and convenience. With a foldable design, these headphones are compact and portable, making them easy to carry and store. The headphones come with a built-in microphone and support Bluetooth 5.2, allowing you to take calls, control music playback, and access virtual assistants hands-free. Specifications Brand: iClever Product Dimensions: 15 x 6 x 8 cm; 440 grams Playback time: 45 hours Special Feature: It features latest Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Pros Cons You get a fast charge technology The noise cancellation feature is average.

Top 3 features for you

Product feature 1 features 2 features 3 boAt Rockerz 550 It is designed with soft padded ear cushions. The design is sleek and elegant. It has a physical noise isolation system Tribit XFree Go It has CVC 8.0 noise cancelling feature. You get Hi-Fi sound quality. There is an in-built mic system. Boult Audio Probass Anchor The headphones can be easily paired It has 40 mm sound drivers The device has an outstanding body design and quality. Sony WH-1000XM4 It has incredible touch controls. There is a facility for fast charging. The product offers active Noise Cancellation technology. Hammer Bash 2.0 The headphones are highly portable. It has an in-built microphone You get an advanced Bluetooth facility. Sony WH-XB910N It features an excellent bass. The noise cancellation technology is impressive. You get ultimate pairing options. SYSTENE P47 It has an in-built FM radio You get a playback time of 10 hours The product offers a proper storage system. Sennheiser HD 450BT It comes with a comfortable padded design You get top-notch audio quality. Active Noise Cancellation OneOdio ProC You get a fantastic bass quality The noise cancellation feature works well. It has a portable and foldable design. iClever BTH15 You get an excellent playback time It is designed with latest Bluetooth technology. You get a fast-charging feature

Best value for money The boAt Rockerz 550 has been deemed the best value-for-money product in the list of wireless over-ear headphones. With its unbeatable combination of good sound quality, comfort, and long battery life at an affordable price, the Rockerz 550 is the suitable choice for a perfect listening experience. Best overall product The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the best overall product in the list of wireless over-ear headphones. This headphone offers top-notch features such as industry-leading noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and exceptional sound quality. With a sleek design and fast charging capabilities, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is the perfect pick for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. Finding the ideal wireless over-ear headphone Choosing the proper wireless over-ear headphone is a challenging task, with so many options available in the market. To find the perfect product, you must consider a few essential features, such as sound quality, noise cancellation, battery life, and comfort. Look for headphones that offer a balanced audio experience and active noise-cancellation for a more immersive listening experience. Check for battery life and fast-charging capabilities for those on the go. And lastly, ensure that the headphones are comfortable for extended usage.

Topics Gadgets