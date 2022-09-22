Vivo 4000 mAh battery phones: The definitive guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you’re looking for a Vivo mobile with a 4000 mAh or greater battery capacity, this article shall serve as a definitive guide and help you make a better buying decision.

In the Indian smartphone market, Vivo is a newer yet already well-established brand. Vivo is now regarded as a premium mid-range brand because of its well-designed and high-quality products. But marketing is where the magic happens for Vivo. Vivo has traditionally focused on offline channels, employing the biggest bollywood stars or cricket players for brand endorsements. However, that has certainly evolved, if not changed entirely, as the company shifts its attention to online sales. If you want to buy a well-rounded phone with a great design, Vivo will offer you several options. We tell you about the Vivo mobile phones with a 4000 mAh or higher battery capacity. 1. Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro may appeal to shoppers searching for a lightweight and compact smartphone or the most recent version of Android. It's one of the few smartphones in this price range to feature a curved display, and its back panel can change colours. It has a 4300 mAh battery. Specifications: • Display: 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 1200 • RAM: 8 GB/12 GB • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB • Battery: 4300 mAh • Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP • Front camera: 50 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens • Fast charging: Yes, 44W. 1-63% charge in 30 minutes (claimed)

Pros Cons Excellent design A tad overpriced Great dual front-facing cameras Lacks a stereo speaker setup Strong everyday performance Mediocre battery backup

2. Vivo V23 5G

If you are a fan of taking selfies, the V23 5G is an excellent choice for you. However, the success of a smartphone depends on its ability to provide an optimal experience in terms of its cameras, processing speed, and battery life. The smartphone could use some work in the performance and battery life departments, but it gets the job done. Specifications: • Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920 • RAM: 8 GB/12 GB • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB • Battery: 4200 mAh • Rear camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) • Front camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide) • Fast charging: Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)

Pros Cons Excellent design Ads and bloatware Outstanding front-facing cameras Mediocre battery life 7 5G bands Lacks OIS support

3. Vivo V20 Pro

It has an AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery of 4000 mAh. It is powered by high-quality performance hardware, takes good pictures and has excellent display quality for the price. The phone's only drawbacks are the lack of a high-refresh-rate screen and the absence of a 3.5-mm audio jack. Specifications: • Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support and 600 nits peak brightness • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 765G 5G • RAM: 8GB • ROM: 128GB • Battery: 4000 mAh • Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor • Front camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens • Fast charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Support for 5G Bloatware Support for 33W fast charging Underwhelming battery life Elegant, lightweight design 60hz refresh rate

4. Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G, a mid-range device, has a lot going for it, including a sleek design and a great front-facing camera. When compared to the competition, it oses out on performance and some nice-to-have features but trumps everyone in camera performance and aesthetics.It has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and a 44MP selfie camera. Specifications: • Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 800U • RAM: 8GB • ROM: 128GB/256GB • Battery: 4000 mAh • Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens • Front camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) • Fast charging: Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Impressive design Underwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens Great camera performance Overpriced Support for 33W fast charging No gorilla glass protection

5. Vivo V21e 5G

The phone has a 6.44-inch touchscreen display with 408 pixels per inch pixel density. The octa-core Mediatek dimensity 700 processor is what makes the Vivo V21e 5G a formidable force. With Android 11 and a 4000 mAh battery, the Vivo V21e 5G makes a mighty powerful mid-range smartphone. Specifications: • Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 700 • RAM: 8GB • ROM: 128GB • Battery: 4000 mAh • Rear camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens • Front camera: 32 MP (f/2.0) • Fast charging: Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Impressive design Does not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates Decent camera performance Overpriced Support for 44W fast charging No gorilla glass protection

6. Vivo Y72 5G

The Vivo Y72 5G is a decent offering, with good storage options, 5G connectivity, a sharp display, and a respectable performance for its price. It is not the most popular phone in Vivo’s lineup, but it would be a good choice if you’re looking for a mid-range phone. Specifications: • Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 480 5G • RAM: 8 GB • ROM: 128 GB • Battery: 5000 mAh • Rear camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor • Front camera: 8 MP (f/1.8) • Fast charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Support for 5G Overpriced Supports 4K video recording Underpowered processor Impressive camera performance Only supports 18W fast charging

V7. Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo Y75 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera, 8GB of RAM, and support for an additional 8GB of RAM. One of the other great things about the Vivo Y75 5G is its slim profile and elegant design. It performs decently well in terms of daily usage, cameras, and hardware performance. Specifications: • Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. • Processor: Mediatek dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507) • RAM: 4GB/6GB • ROM: 64GB/128GB • Battery: 5000 mAh • Rear camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP • Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.0 Aperture • Fast charging: Yes, 22.5W

Pros Cons Five 5G bands Bloatware and ads Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC Build quality 90hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery

8. Vivo Y35

The Vivo Y35 packs a decent Snapdragon 680 4G chipset inside its well-designed body. The phone yields great results with both the front and back camera. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging and support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. Specifications: • Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 550 nits peak brightness • Processor: Qualcomm snapdragon 680 4G • RAM: 8GB • ROM: 128GB • Battery: 5000 mAh • Rear camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor • Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens • Fast charging: Yes, 44W (Charges 0-70% in 34 minutes)

Pros Cons Gorgeous design Lack of RAM and storage options Reverse wireless charging support Lacks an ultrawide lens 44W fast charging Lacks 5G support

9. Vivo Y21

The Y21 from Vivo is a decent mid-range device for someone who’s not too focussed on performance. The helio P35 processor provides decent results in terms of regular, day-to-day usage. The 5000 mAh battery should easily get you through an entire day of usage. Specifications: • Display: 6.51-inch IPS LCD panel • Processor: Mediatek helio P35 • RAM: 4GB • ROM: 64GB/128GB • Battery: 5000 mAh • Rear camera: 13 MP(f/2.2) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens • Front camera: 8 MP (f/2.0) • Fast charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons IPS LCD panel Underpowered processor Decent battery backup Only 18W fast charging support Extended RAM option for gaming Lacks Gorilla glass protection

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V23 Pro 5G Mediatek dimensity 1200 processor 108 MP rear camera 44W fast charging Vivo V23 5G Mediatek dimensity 920 processor 64 MP rear camera 44W fast charging Vivo V20 Pro Qualcomm snapdragon 765G 5G processor 64 MP rear camera 44 MP front camera Vivo V21 5G Mediatek dimensity 800U processor 64 MP rear camera 44 MP front camera Vivo V21e 5G Mediatek dimensity 700 processor 64 MP rear camera 44W fast charging Vivo Y75 5G Mediatek dimensity 700 SoC 48 MP rear camera 22.5W fast charging Vivo Y72 5G Qualcomm snapdragon 480 5G 48 MP rear camera 18W fast charging Vivo Y35 Qualcomm snapdragon 680 4G processor 50 MP rear camera 44W fast charging Vivo Y21 Mediatek helio P35 processor 5000 mAh battery 128GB storage

Best Value for Money The Vivo Y35 is an excellent choice if you are on a budget. The body of the Vivo Y35, which has been thoughtfully designed, conceals a good Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. Both the front-facing and rear cameras on the phone produce satisfying results. In addition, it has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging. Best Overall If you’re looking for the best overall on this list, the Vivo V23 Pro might seem like an attractive option. With a curved display and a somewhat unique design with colour-shifting back panel, the device scores a huge win on aesthetics. The dimensity 1200 performs well with the apps you might use daily. The display and cameras are fantastic for the price, as always with Vivo. How to find the perfect Vivo 4000 mAh battery phones When looking for a smartphone, look at the following features: • Battery capacity • Internal storage • Camera • Screen size • Display • Processor • Overall performance Products Price List

Product Price Vivo V23 Pro 5G 34,880 Vivo V23 5G 28,280 Vivo V20 Pro 28,000 Vivo V21 5G 27,489 Vivo V21e 5G 22,449 Vivo Y75 5G 20,990 Vivo Y72 5G 23,990 Vivo Y35 18,499 Vivo Y21 12,515

