Vivo 64GB Internal memory mobile phones: Here are your top picks

Summary: Find some of the best and most advanced Vivo 64 GB internal memory mobile phones listed here.

You can purchase some of the best Vivo 64 GB internal memory mobile phones this festive season for yourself. Smartphones mentioned here in this list are going to be the best purchase. They are equipped with advanced features like a fingerprint sensor, face ID lock, and a terrific UI. They are available on Amazon at incredible discounts, so if you don’t want to miss the opportunity, grab them today! All the Vivo phones mentioned in this list are affordable and play a considerable role in users' life. We will explain the basic features and let you know the minute details in the specification section. Additionally, the pros and cons section will briefly discuss various advantages and disadvantages of that particular device. So, let the hunt begin! 1. Vivo U20 (Blazing Blue, Snapdragon 675 AIE, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) Vivo U20 is a fantastic phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM and a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor.It looks stunning in the blazing blue colour. The device has a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging and an AI triple rear camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilization. Box includes a user manual, micro USB to USB cable, USB power, adapter, SIM ejector pin, and 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device. Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo U20 · OS: Android 9.0 · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Touchscreen phone

Pros Cons Speaker is loud and clear The audio tends to distort a bit Macro shots are great even in low light conditions Handset sometimes tend to overheat

2. Vivo Y21G (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) Vivo Y21 G is an incredible phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM withNo Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, offered in impressiveDiamond glow colour. The device has 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery, an 8MP Selfie Camera, and an HD Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.It features a long-lasting battery to enable you to use it for hours without repeatedly charging the device. Vivo Y21G has a camera that ensures you capture the perfect moment. Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo Y21G · OS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11) · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Bar

Pros Cons Powerful battery backup supporting fast charging as well Not recommended for gamers Provides value for money The phone processor is slow and hangs most of the time

3. Vivo Y12G (Phantom Black 3GB RAM, 64GB storage) Vivo 12G has an Ambient Edge design with simple yet elegant curves. The slim Vivo 12G snaps memorable moments with its camera flawlessly. The phone featuresQualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery. Moreover, its 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device keeps you stress-free. The box includes Handset, Earphones, Documentation, micro USB to USB cable (Type C), and many other things. Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo Y12G Phantom Black · OS: Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Bar

Pros Cons Fast processor The built quality of the mobile is not up to the mark. Incredible camera

4. Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage) It is a durable phone with amazing call quality, auto-recording feature, loud and clear sound, and an easy-to-use display. The device featuresFuntouch OS 4.5 operating system with an Helio P22 octa-core processor and a 4030mAH lithium-ion battery. Best part? 64GB internal memory is expandable up to 256GB and has dual-sim capabilities. Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo Y93 · OS: Android 8.1 · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Touchscreen phone

Pros Cons Top-notch display with fast interface Slow fingerprint reader Durable device with excellent WIFI receptivity

5. Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage) With a Halo Full View display and 89% screen ratio, the handset is ideal for gamers. Vivo Y12 lets them play like a pro using the Dual-Turbo feature and Competition Mode. Its supported by the 5000 mah battery that extends battery life. In addition, Vivo Y12 hasan advanced rear camera that captures a perfect shot even in minimal light. Get this modern, sturdy, and stylish phone today on Amazon! Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo Y12 · OS: Android 9.0 · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Touchscreen phone

Pros Cons Lightweight The power button sometimes requires a hard press to work Gives high-quality shots even in low lighting

6. Vivo Y95 (Starry Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) Vivo Y95 is best known for featuring a high-quality display, massive storage (that is expandable), and lightning-fast performance.The device has a dual rear camera with professional face beauty, time-lapse, panorama, PDAF, live photos, portrait mode, and many more fascinating features. It has a touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and a Dual nano SIM with dual standby. Vivo Y95 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor,with a4030mAH lithium-ion battery and a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device. Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo Y95 · OS: Android 8.1 · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Touchscreen phone

Pros Cons Al dual camera Call-recording feature does not work well when Wi-Fi is on. Jovi smart screen

7. Vivo Y15 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) The device has anAndroid Pie v9.0 operating system with a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It features an Al triple rear camera, robust 5000 mAh battery, Halo Fullview display, and many more useful features that one can look for in a smartphone. Additionally, the device also features an ultra game mode for gamers letting them experience the reduced frame-drop for a seamless gaming experience. Specifications · Brand: Vivo · Model name: Vivo Y15 · OS: Android 9.0 · Cellular technology: 4G · Form factor: Touchscreen phone

Pros Cons Wide angle camera Scope for improvement in video quality Ultra game mode Some users reported network signal issues while using this handset model

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo U200 (4GB+64GB) 4GB RAM Screen Size- 6.53 inch 5000 mAh battery Vivo Y21 G 4GB RAM Screen Size- 6.51 inch 5000 mAh battery Vivo 12G 3GB RAM Screen Size- 6.35 inch 5000 mAh battery Vivo Y93 1814 3GB RAM Screen Size- 6.22 inch 4030 mAh battery Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Screen Size- 6.25 inch 5000 mAh battery Vivo Y95 4GB RAM Screen Size- 6.22 inch 4030 mAh battery Vivo Y15 4GB RAM Screen Size- 6.35 inch 5000 mAh battery

Best value for money Vivo 64 GB internal memory mobile phones from the list Out of all the smartphones mentioned in the list, Vivo Y12 provides the best value for money and is considered a durable option to buy. It delivers an overall top-notch performance at a minimal price. The budget-friendly phone has an intuitive interface, powerful battery and impressive camera that lets you take photos even in low light conditions. The handset also features a robustMediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, which improves the phone's performance in this price range. Best overall Vivo 64 GB internal memory mobile phone Vivo Y15 is undoubtedly the best overall device on the list because of its robust design and impressive camera quality. It is an exceptionally well-rounded handset with a combination of long-lasting battery life that also supports fast charging, which is nothing less than a game changer for a mobile phone of this price range. So, when you compare the overall price of this phone and its features, the purchase of this handset will be worth it. How to find the best Vivo phone with 64 GB memory? With numerous options available, it may become challenging for users to find a phone that perfectly fits their needs and requirements within a budget. There are some tips to keep in mind while buying the right Vivo phone for yourself: 1)Consider the screen size, battery backup, camera, speakers, operating system, processor, and overall performance of the phone 2)Comparing all the pros & cons, and the price of different Vivo models is important to make an informed decision accordingly. You can narrow your search as soon as you decide on a budget and make a checklist of important features as per your usage. Anything that goes out of the budget goes out of the list. The same goes for specifications and features of the phone as well. Best Vivo 64 GB internal memory mobile phones

Sl. No. Model Price 1. Vivo U20 (Blazing Blue, Snapdragon 675 AIE, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) ₹ 15,000 2. Vivo Y21G (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) ₹ 13,499 3. Vivo Y12G (Phantom Black 3GB RAM, 64GB storage) ₹ 11,699 4. Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage) ₹ 13,000 5. Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage) ₹ 11,000 6. Vivo Y95 (Starry Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) ₹ 15,000 7. Vivo Y15 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) ₹ 18,099

