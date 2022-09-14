Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 in India: Buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 come with good features and decent performance. There are many Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 available in India. They come with good camera quality and battery life.

Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 are user friendly as well as budget friendly.

Mobile phones have become our everyday necessity. There are many mobile phones available today in the market with different features. Now, you can get a mobile phone that is feature rich and also fits your budget. Vivo mobile phones have been popular in the Indian market for their versatility and features. If you are looking for a vivo mobile phone under ₹15,000, you have landed on the right page. Here is a list of the top 10 vivo mobile phones under ₹15,000. To help you make the correct choice, we have made a list of the best Mobile Phones under ₹15,000 available, along with their features, pros, and cons. 1. Vivo Y 21 (diamond glow, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The Vivo Y 21 is a 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Vivo Y 21 has the octa-core mediatek helio P 35 (MT 6765) processor and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, the vivo Y 21 has fast charging with a 5000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the Y 21 camera gives average quality images, and the processor only gives a decent performance. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 21 Colour: diamond glow RAM capacity: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP Screen size: 6.51 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) Processor: mediatek helio P 35 octa-core processor Weight: 182 g

Pros Cons the latest support for funtouch 11.1 UI heating problems dedicated micro SD card slot average camera performance 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support no gorilla glass protection

2. Vivo Y 21 G (diamond glow, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM) The Vivo Y 21 G comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone with a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Vivo Y 21 G has the mediatek helio G 70 Processor and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage. The Vivo Y 21 G has 18 w fast charging support with a 5000 mAh battery. However, the Y 21 G processor lacks performance, giving the camera average-quality images. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 21 G Colour: diamond glow RAM capacity: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP Screen size: 6.51 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) Processor: mediatek helio G 70 processor Weight: 182 g

Pros Cons android 12 OS mediatek helio G 70 processor dedicated micro SD card slot average camera performance 5000 mAh battery and 18 w fast charging support plastic build

3. Vivo Y 15 C (wave green, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The Vivo Y15C is a 3 GB RAM 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone powered by helio P 35 octa core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The helio P 35 octa Core Processor gives the phone good performance and gives a lag-free experience to the user. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 15 C Colour: green wave RAM capacity: 3 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP Screen size: 6.51 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) Processor: helio P 35 octa core processor Weight: 179 g

Pros Cons Helio P 35 octa core processor hybrid SIM slot 64 GB internal memory - expandable up to 1 TB no full HD display massive 5000 mAh li-ion battery 10 w fast charging

4. Vivo U 20 (blazing blue, snapdragon 675 AIE, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The vivo U 20 is a 4 GB RAM 6.53-inch touchscreen display smartphone powered by qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charge support. In addition, the vivo U 20 has an AI triple rear camera of 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera. The snapdragon 675 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage makes the vivo U 20 a good fit for gamers. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: U 20 Colour: blazing blue RAM capacity: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 16 MP Screen size: 6.53 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor Weight: 193 g

Pros Cons snapdragon 675 processor regular micro USB port 4 GB RAM average low light camera performance 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charging clumsy UI

5. Vivo Y 93 1814 (nebula purple, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The Vivo Y 93 1814 has 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and an helio P 22 octa-core processor with a 4030 mAh lithium-ion battery. In addition, the Vivo Y 93 1814 comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera, and a 6.22 - inch HD+ halo full view display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 93 1814 Colour: nebula purple RAM capacity: 3 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 4030 mAh lithium-ion battery Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP Screen size: 6.22 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Processor: helio P 22 octa core processor Weight: 164 g

Pros Cons 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB helio P 22 octa core processor lightweight average camera quality good battery backup 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery

6. Vivo Y 55 s (crown gold) The Vivo Y 55 s is a 5.2 inches vivo smartphone. The vivo Y 55 s comes with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset. The Y 55 s has a 2730 mAH lithium-ion battery and does not have a fingerprint sensor. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 55 s Colour: crown gold RAM capacity: 3 GB ROM storage: 16 GB Battery description: 2730 mAh lithium-ion battery Main camera: 13 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP Screen size: 5.2 inches Biometric security: no fingerprint sensor Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset Weight: ‎142 g

Pros Cons good overall performance only 16 GB of internal storage dedicated micro SD card slot average camera performance decent battery life average camera performance

7. Vivo Y 15 (burgundy red, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The vivo Y 15 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage vivo smartphone. The vivo Y 15 comes with a mediatek helio P22 octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone also has a triple rear camera of 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 15 Colour: burgundy red RAM capacity: 4 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 16 MP Screen size: 6.35 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Processor: mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor Weight: 191 g

Pros Cons 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera no fast charging 4 GB RAM with a fast and responsive fingerprint sensor no full HD display 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery hybrid SIM slot

8. Vivo V 7 (gold, full view display) The Vivo V 7 is a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage touchscreen smartphone. The Vivo V 7 has a 5.7 inches screen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and is powered by the 1.8 GHz snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor. The V 7 has a 16 MP primary camera with a 24 MP front camera. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: V 7 Colour: gold RAM capacity: 4 GB ROM storage: 32 GB Battery description: 3000 mAh lithium-ion Primary camera: 16 MP Selfie camera: 24 MP Screen size: 5.7 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Processor: snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor Weight: 139 g

Pros Cons great widescreen fun touch OS fast fingerprint reader no fast charging and 3000 mAh lithium-ion battery decent battery life plastic build

9. Vivo Y 55 L (grey) The Vivo Y 55 L has a 5.2-inch screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Y 55 L is powered by qualcomm snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and a 2650 mAh lithium-ion battery. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 55 L Colour: grey RAM capacity: 2 GB ROM storage: 16 GB Battery description: 2650 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 8 MP Selfie camera: 5 MP Screen size: 5.2 inches Biometric security: no fingerprint sensor Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 430 octa-core processor Weight: 142 g

Pros Cons octa-core 1.4 GHz processor single 8 MP Camera no lag experience 2 GB RAM latest android OS, v 6.0(marshmallow) 2650 mAh lithium-ion battery

10. Vivo Y 12 (aqua blue, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage) The Vivo Y 12 has 3 GB RAM and a 64 GB storage setup. The phone is operated with a mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor and 5000 mAH lithium-ion massive battery. The Y 12 also has a 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. Specifications Brand: vivo Model name: Y 12 Colour: aqua blue RAM capacity: 3 GB ROM storage: 64 GB Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion Main camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Selfie camera: 8 MP Screen size: 6.35 inches Biometric security: fingerprint sensor Processor: mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor Weight: 191 g

Pros Cons 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP decent camera quality mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor 64 GB storage average performance 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery no fast charge

Best three features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Vivo Y21 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support 6.50-inch touchscreen display 4 GB RAM capacity Vivo Y21G 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support android 12 OS 4 GB RAM capacity Vivo Y15C 5000 mAh battery helio P 35 octa core processor lightweight - 179 g Vivo U20 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support snapdragon 675 processor triple main camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Vivo Y93 1814 good battery backup good design lightweight - 164 g Vivo Y55s dedicated micro SD card slot decent battery life qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset Vivo Y15 5000 mAh battery 4 GB RAM with a fast and responsive fingerprint sensor 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera Vivo V7 great widescreen 4 GB RAM fast fingerprint reader Vivo Y55L octa-core 1.4 GHz processor no lag experience latest android OS, v 6.0(marshmallow) Vivo Y12 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery 64 GB storage 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP decent camera quality

Best value for money Many vivo mobile phones under 15,000 are available in the market with different features and advantages. The vivo Y15 C, priced at ₹10,499, is the best value for money for vivo mobile phones under 15,000. The phone has decent camera quality, good battery life, fast charging, helio P 35 octa core processor with 3 GB RAM, and a large 6.50-inch touchscreen display. The helio P35 octa core processor gives the phone good performance and gives a lag-free experience to the user. So the vivo Y 15 C gives the best value for money under 15,000. Best overall The best overall vivo mobile phone under ₹15,000 is the vivo U 20 4 GB RAM 6.53-inch touchscreen display smartphone. The phone has a qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charge support. The vivo U 20 also has good camera quality and gives a good gaming experience. As a result, the vivo U 20 is the best overall vivo mobile phone under 15,000. How to find the perfect phone? There are many pointers that you should keep in mind when buying a smartphone. Firstly, You should decide on a budget for your smartphone and look for smartphones within the budget. You should also look for a decent processor, RAM and ROM capacity and camera quality of the phone. These are some of the things you should keep in mind: ● Sufficient storage capacity ● Full HD display ● High resolution ● Price of the product ● Great camera quality ● All-day battery life Price of vivo mobile phones at a glance

Product Price in Rs Vivo Y21 13,490 Vivo Y21G 13,100 Vivo Y15C 10,499 Vivo U20 15,000 Vivo Y93 1814 13,000 Vivo Y55s 13,490 Vivo Y15 12,500 Vivo V7 13,990 Vivo Y55L 13,000 Vivo Y12 11,000

