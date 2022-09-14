Vivo mobile phones under 15,000 in India: Buyer’s guide

Summary:
Mobile phones have become our everyday necessity. There are many mobile phones available today in the market with different features. Now, you can get a mobile phone that is feature rich and also fits your budget. Vivo mobile phones have been popular in the Indian market for their versatility and features. If you are looking for a vivo mobile phone under ₹15,000, you have landed on the right page. Here is a list of the top 10 vivo mobile phones under ₹15,000. To help you make the correct choice, we have made a list of the best Mobile Phones under ₹15,000 available, along with their features, pros, and cons.
1. Vivo Y 21 (diamond glow, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
The Vivo Y 21 is a 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Vivo Y 21 has the octa-core mediatek helio P 35 (MT 6765) processor and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, the vivo Y 21 has fast charging with a 5000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the Y 21 camera gives average quality images, and the processor only gives a decent performance.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 21
Colour: diamond glow
RAM capacity: 4 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 8 MP
Screen size: 6.51 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
Processor: mediatek helio P 35 octa-core processor
Weight: 182 g
|Pros
|Cons
|the latest support for funtouch 11.1 UI
|heating problems
|dedicated micro SD card slot
|average camera performance
|5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support
|no gorilla glass protection
2. Vivo Y 21 G (diamond glow, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)
The Vivo Y 21 G comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone with a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Vivo Y 21 G has the mediatek helio G 70 Processor and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage. The Vivo Y 21 G has 18 w fast charging support with a 5000 mAh battery. However, the Y 21 G processor lacks performance, giving the camera average-quality images.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 21 G
Colour: diamond glow
RAM capacity: 4 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 8 MP
Screen size: 6.51 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
Processor: mediatek helio G 70 processor
Weight: 182 g
|Pros
|Cons
|android 12 OS
|mediatek helio G 70 processor
|dedicated micro SD card slot
|average camera performance
|5000 mAh battery and 18 w fast charging support
|plastic build
3. Vivo Y 15 C (wave green, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
The Vivo Y15C is a 3 GB RAM 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone powered by helio P 35 octa core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The helio P 35 octa Core Processor gives the phone good performance and gives a lag-free experience to the user.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 15 C
Colour: green wave
RAM capacity: 3 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 8 MP
Screen size: 6.51 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
Processor: helio P 35 octa core processor
Weight: 179 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Helio P 35 octa core processor
|hybrid SIM slot
|64 GB internal memory - expandable up to 1 TB
|no full HD display
|massive 5000 mAh li-ion battery
|10 w fast charging
4. Vivo U 20 (blazing blue, snapdragon 675 AIE, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
The vivo U 20 is a 4 GB RAM 6.53-inch touchscreen display smartphone powered by qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charge support. In addition, the vivo U 20 has an AI triple rear camera of 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera. The snapdragon 675 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage makes the vivo U 20 a good fit for gamers.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: U 20
Colour: blazing blue
RAM capacity: 4 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 16 MP
Screen size: 6.53 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor
Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor
Weight: 193 g
|Pros
|Cons
|snapdragon 675 processor
|regular micro USB port
|4 GB RAM
|average low light camera performance
|5000 mAH lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charging
|clumsy UI
5. Vivo Y 93 1814 (nebula purple, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
The Vivo Y 93 1814 has 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and an helio P 22 octa-core processor with a 4030 mAh lithium-ion battery. In addition, the Vivo Y 93 1814 comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera, and a 6.22 - inch HD+ halo full view display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 93 1814
Colour: nebula purple
RAM capacity: 3 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 4030 mAh lithium-ion battery
Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 8 MP
Screen size: 6.22 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor
Processor: helio P 22 octa core processor
Weight: 164 g
|Pros
|Cons
|64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
|helio P 22 octa core processor
|lightweight
|average camera quality
|good battery backup
|4030 mAH lithium-ion battery
6. Vivo Y 55 s (crown gold)
The Vivo Y 55 s is a 5.2 inches vivo smartphone. The vivo Y 55 s comes with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset. The Y 55 s has a 2730 mAH lithium-ion battery and does not have a fingerprint sensor.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 55 s
Colour: crown gold
RAM capacity: 3 GB
ROM storage: 16 GB
Battery description: 2730 mAh lithium-ion battery
Main camera: 13 MP
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Screen size: 5.2 inches
Biometric security: no fingerprint sensor
Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset
Weight: 142 g
|Pros
|Cons
|good overall performance
|only 16 GB of internal storage
|dedicated micro SD card slot
|average camera performance
|decent battery life
|average camera performance
7. Vivo Y 15 (burgundy red, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
The vivo Y 15 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage vivo smartphone. The vivo Y 15 comes with a mediatek helio P22 octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone also has a triple rear camera of 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 15
Colour: burgundy red
RAM capacity: 4 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 16 MP
Screen size: 6.35 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor
Processor: mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor
Weight: 191 g
|Pros
|Cons
|13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera
|no fast charging
|4 GB RAM with a fast and responsive fingerprint sensor
|no full HD display
|5000 mAh lithium-ion battery
|hybrid SIM slot
8. Vivo V 7 (gold, full view display)
The Vivo V 7 is a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage touchscreen smartphone. The Vivo V 7 has a 5.7 inches screen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and is powered by the 1.8 GHz snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor. The V 7 has a 16 MP primary camera with a 24 MP front camera.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: V 7
Colour: gold
RAM capacity: 4 GB
ROM storage: 32 GB
Battery description: 3000 mAh lithium-ion
Primary camera: 16 MP
Selfie camera: 24 MP
Screen size: 5.7 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor
Processor: snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor
Weight: 139 g
|Pros
|Cons
|great widescreen
|fun touch OS
|fast fingerprint reader
|no fast charging and 3000 mAh lithium-ion battery
|decent battery life
|plastic build
9. Vivo Y 55 L (grey)
The Vivo Y 55 L has a 5.2-inch screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Y 55 L is powered by qualcomm snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and a 2650 mAh lithium-ion battery.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 55 L
Colour: grey
RAM capacity: 2 GB
ROM storage: 16 GB
Battery description: 2650 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 8 MP
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Screen size: 5.2 inches
Biometric security: no fingerprint sensor
Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
Weight: 142 g
|Pros
|Cons
|octa-core 1.4 GHz processor
|single 8 MP Camera
|no lag experience
|2 GB RAM
|latest android OS, v 6.0(marshmallow)
|2650 mAh lithium-ion battery
10. Vivo Y 12 (aqua blue, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)
The Vivo Y 12 has 3 GB RAM and a 64 GB storage setup. The phone is operated with a mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor and 5000 mAH lithium-ion massive battery. The Y 12 also has a 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.
Specifications
Brand: vivo
Model name: Y 12
Colour: aqua blue
RAM capacity: 3 GB
ROM storage: 64 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion
Main camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 8 MP
Screen size: 6.35 inches
Biometric security: fingerprint sensor
Processor: mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor
Weight: 191 g
|Pros
|Cons
|13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP decent camera quality
|mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor
|64 GB storage
|average performance
|5000 mAH lithium-ion battery
|no fast charge
Best three features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Vivo Y21
|5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support
|6.50-inch touchscreen display
|4 GB RAM capacity
|Vivo Y21G
|5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support
|android 12 OS
|4 GB RAM capacity
|Vivo Y15C
|5000 mAh battery
|helio P 35 octa core processor
|lightweight - 179 g
|Vivo U20
|5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support
|snapdragon 675 processor
|triple main camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Vivo Y93 1814
|good battery backup
|good design
|lightweight - 164 g
|Vivo Y55s
|dedicated micro SD card slot
|decent battery life
|qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset
|Vivo Y15
|5000 mAh battery
|4 GB RAM with a fast and responsive fingerprint sensor
|13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera
|Vivo V7
|great widescreen
|4 GB RAM
|fast fingerprint reader
|Vivo Y55L
|octa-core 1.4 GHz processor
|no lag experience
|latest android OS, v 6.0(marshmallow)
|Vivo Y12
|5000 mAh lithium-ion battery
|64 GB storage
|13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP decent camera quality
Best value for money
Many vivo mobile phones under 15,000 are available in the market with different features and advantages. The vivo Y15 C, priced at ₹10,499, is the best value for money for vivo mobile phones under 15,000. The phone has decent camera quality, good battery life, fast charging, helio P 35 octa core processor with 3 GB RAM, and a large 6.50-inch touchscreen display. The helio P35 octa core processor gives the phone good performance and gives a lag-free experience to the user. So the vivo Y 15 C gives the best value for money under 15,000.
Best overall
The best overall vivo mobile phone under ₹15,000 is the vivo U 20 4 GB RAM 6.53-inch touchscreen display smartphone. The phone has a qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charge support. The vivo U 20 also has good camera quality and gives a good gaming experience. As a result, the vivo U 20 is the best overall vivo mobile phone under 15,000.
How to find the perfect phone?
There are many pointers that you should keep in mind when buying a smartphone. Firstly, You should decide on a budget for your smartphone and look for smartphones within the budget. You should also look for a decent processor, RAM and ROM capacity and camera quality of the phone. These are some of the things you should keep in mind:
● Sufficient storage capacity
● Full HD display
● High resolution
● Price of the product
● Great camera quality
● All-day battery life
Price of vivo mobile phones at a glance
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Vivo Y21
|13,490
|Vivo Y21G
|13,100
|Vivo Y15C
|10,499
|Vivo U20
|15,000
|Vivo Y93 1814
|13,000
|Vivo Y55s
|13,490
|Vivo Y15
|12,500
|Vivo V7
|13,990
|Vivo Y55L
|13,000
|Vivo Y12
|11,000
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
No, Vivo phones usually do not hang. Lags are seen in phones when RAM is not sufficient.
Yes, 64 GB storage is sufficient for an average user for everyday use.
They are:
● Exquisite appearance and stylish design
● Good sound quality
● The exquisite system, good experience
Any Vivo mobile phone lasts on average for three years.
Yes, you can play games on Vivo smartphones. However, the phone's performance during gaming depends on the phone's processor.