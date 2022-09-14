Story Saved
Vivo mobile phones under 15,000 in India: Buyer's guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 14, 2022 17:23 IST
Vivo mobile phones under 15,000 come with good features and decent performance. There are many Vivo mobile phones under 15,000 available in India. They come with good camera quality and battery life.

Vivo mobile phones under 15,000 are user friendly as well as budget friendly.

Mobile phones have become our everyday necessity. There are many mobile phones available today in the market with different features. Now, you can get a mobile phone that is feature rich and also fits your budget. Vivo mobile phones have been popular in the Indian market for their versatility and features. If you are looking for a vivo mobile phone under 15,000, you have landed on the right page. Here is a list of the top 10 vivo mobile phones under 15,000. To help you make the correct choice, we have made a list of the best Mobile Phones under 15,000 available, along with their features, pros, and cons.

1. Vivo Y 21 (diamond glow, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The Vivo Y 21 is a 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Vivo Y 21 has the octa-core mediatek helio P 35 (MT 6765) processor and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, the vivo Y 21 has fast charging with a 5000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the Y 21 camera gives average quality images, and the processor only gives a decent performance.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 21

Colour: diamond glow

RAM capacity: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Screen size: 6.51 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

Processor: mediatek helio P 35 octa-core processor

Weight: 182 g

ProsCons
the latest support for funtouch 11.1 UIheating problems
dedicated micro SD card slotaverage camera performance
5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging supportno gorilla glass protection
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 13,490 17,990
Buy now

2. Vivo Y 21 G (diamond glow, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

The Vivo Y 21 G comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone with a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Vivo Y 21 G has the mediatek helio G 70 Processor and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage. The Vivo Y 21 G has 18 w fast charging support with a 5000 mAh battery. However, the Y 21 G processor lacks performance, giving the camera average-quality images.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 21 G

Colour: diamond glow

RAM capacity: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Screen size: 6.51 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

Processor: mediatek helio G 70 processor

Weight: 182 g

ProsCons
android 12 OSmediatek helio G 70 processor
dedicated micro SD card slotaverage camera performance
5000 mAh battery and 18 w fast charging supportplastic build
Vivo Y21G (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) Without Offers
30% off 12,625 17,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y 15 C (wave green, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The Vivo Y15C is a 3 GB RAM 6.50-inch touchscreen display smartphone powered by helio P 35 octa core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The helio P 35 octa Core Processor gives the phone good performance and gives a lag-free experience to the user.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 15 C

Colour: green wave

RAM capacity: 3 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Screen size: 6.51 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

Processor: helio P 35 octa core processor

Weight: 179 g

ProsCons
Helio P 35 octa core processorhybrid SIM slot
64 GB internal memory - expandable up to 1 TBno full HD display
massive 5000 mAh li-ion battery10 w fast charging
vivo Y15C (Wave Green, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

4. Vivo U 20 (blazing blue, snapdragon 675 AIE, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The vivo U 20 is a 4 GB RAM 6.53-inch touchscreen display smartphone powered by qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charge support. In addition, the vivo U 20 has an AI triple rear camera of 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera. The snapdragon 675 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage makes the vivo U 20 a good fit for gamers.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: U 20

Colour: blazing blue

RAM capacity: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 16 MP

Screen size: 6.53 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor

Weight: 193 g

ProsCons
snapdragon 675 processorregular micro USB port
4 GB RAMaverage low light camera performance
5000 mAH lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast chargingclumsy UI
Vivo U20 (Blazing Blue, Snapdragon 675 AIE, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
29% off 15,000 21,000
Buy now

5. Vivo Y 93 1814 (nebula purple, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The Vivo Y 93 1814 has 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and an helio P 22 octa-core processor with a 4030 mAh lithium-ion battery. In addition, the Vivo Y 93 1814 comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera, and a 6.22 - inch HD+ halo full view display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 93 1814

Colour: nebula purple

RAM capacity: 3 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 4030 mAh lithium-ion battery

Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Screen size: 6.22 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Processor: helio P 22 octa core processor

Weight: 164 g

ProsCons
64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GBhelio P 22 octa core processor
lightweightaverage camera quality
good battery backup4030 mAH lithium-ion battery
Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
13% off 13,000 15,000
Buy now

6. Vivo Y 55 s (crown gold)

The Vivo Y 55 s is a 5.2 inches vivo smartphone. The vivo Y 55 s comes with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset. The Y 55 s has a 2730 mAH lithium-ion battery and does not have a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 55 s

Colour: crown gold

RAM capacity: 3 GB

ROM storage: 16 GB

Battery description: 2730 mAh lithium-ion battery

Main camera: 13 MP

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Screen size: 5.2 inches

Biometric security: no fingerprint sensor

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset

Weight: ‎142 g

ProsCons
good overall performanceonly 16 GB of internal storage
dedicated micro SD card slotaverage camera performance
decent battery lifeaverage camera performance
Vivo Y55s (Crown Gold)
13,490
Buy now

7. Vivo Y 15 (burgundy red, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The vivo Y 15 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage vivo smartphone. The vivo Y 15 comes with a mediatek helio P22 octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The phone also has a triple rear camera of 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 15

Colour: burgundy red

RAM capacity: 4 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 16 MP

Screen size: 6.35 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Processor: mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor

Weight: 191 g

ProsCons
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camerano fast charging
4 GB RAM with a fast and responsive fingerprint sensorno full HD display
5000 mAh lithium-ion batteryhybrid SIM slot
Vivo Y15 (Burgundy Red, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
11% off 12,500 14,000
Buy now

8. Vivo V 7 (gold, full view display)

The Vivo V 7 is a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage touchscreen smartphone. The Vivo V 7 has a 5.7 inches screen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and is powered by the 1.8 GHz snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor. The V 7 has a 16 MP primary camera with a 24 MP front camera.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: V 7

Colour: gold

RAM capacity: 4 GB

ROM storage: 32 GB

Battery description: 3000 mAh lithium-ion

Primary camera: 16 MP

Selfie camera: 24 MP

Screen size: 5.7 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Processor: snapdragon 450 MSM8953 octa-core processor

Weight: 139 g

ProsCons
great widescreenfun touch OS
fast fingerprint readerno fast charging and 3000 mAh lithium-ion battery
decent battery lifeplastic build
Vivo V7 (Gold, Fullview Display)
30% off 13,990 19,990
Buy now

9. Vivo Y 55 L (grey)

The Vivo Y 55 L has a 5.2-inch screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. The Y 55 L is powered by qualcomm snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and a 2650 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 55 L

Colour: grey

RAM capacity: 2 GB

ROM storage: 16 GB

Battery description: 2650 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 8 MP

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Screen size: 5.2 inches

Biometric security: no fingerprint sensor

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Weight: 142 g

ProsCons
octa-core 1.4 GHz processorsingle 8 MP Camera
no lag experience2 GB RAM
latest android OS, v 6.0(marshmallow)2650 mAh lithium-ion battery
Vivo Y55L (Grey)
28% off 13,000 18,000
Buy now

10. Vivo Y 12 (aqua blue, 3 GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

The Vivo Y 12 has 3 GB RAM and a 64 GB storage setup. The phone is operated with a mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor and 5000 mAH lithium-ion massive battery. The Y 12 also has a 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

Specifications

Brand: vivo

Model name: Y 12

Colour: aqua blue

RAM capacity: 3 GB

ROM storage: 64 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh lithium-ion

Main camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Screen size: 6.35 inches

Biometric security: fingerprint sensor

Processor: mediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor

Weight: 191 g

ProsCons
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP decent camera qualitymediatek helio P 22 octa-core processor
64 GB storageaverage performance
5000 mAH lithium-ion batteryno fast charge
Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer
15% off 11,000 13,000
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 Vivo Y21 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support 6.50-inch touchscreen display 4 GB RAM capacity
 Vivo Y21G 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support android 12 OS 4 GB RAM capacity
 Vivo Y15C 5000 mAh battery helio P 35 octa core processorlightweight - 179 g
 Vivo U20 5000 mAh battery and 18 W fast charging support snapdragon 675 processor triple main camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
 Vivo Y93 1814 good battery backup good designlightweight - 164 g
 Vivo Y55s dedicated micro SD card slot decent battery life qualcomm snapdragon 425 chipset
 Vivo Y15 5000 mAh battery 4 GB RAM with a fast and responsive fingerprint sensor 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera
 Vivo V7great widescreen 4 GB RAM fast fingerprint reader
 Vivo Y55L octa-core 1.4 GHz processor no lag experience latest android OS, v 6.0(marshmallow)
 Vivo Y12 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery 64 GB storage 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP decent camera quality

Best value for money

Many vivo mobile phones under 15,000 are available in the market with different features and advantages. The vivo Y15 C, priced at 10,499, is the best value for money for vivo mobile phones under 15,000. The phone has decent camera quality, good battery life, fast charging, helio P 35 octa core processor with 3 GB RAM, and a large 6.50-inch touchscreen display. The helio P35 octa core processor gives the phone good performance and gives a lag-free experience to the user. So the vivo Y 15 C gives the best value for money under 15,000.

Best overall

The best overall vivo mobile phone under 15,000 is the vivo U 20 4 GB RAM 6.53-inch touchscreen display smartphone. The phone has a qualcomm snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery with 18 w fast charge support. The vivo U 20 also has good camera quality and gives a good gaming experience. As a result, the vivo U 20 is the best overall vivo mobile phone under 15,000.

How to find the perfect phone?

There are many pointers that you should keep in mind when buying a smartphone. Firstly, You should decide on a budget for your smartphone and look for smartphones within the budget. You should also look for a decent processor, RAM and ROM capacity and camera quality of the phone. These are some of the things you should keep in mind:

● Sufficient storage capacity

● Full HD display

● High resolution

● Price of the product

● Great camera quality

● All-day battery life

Price of vivo mobile phones at a glance

ProductPrice in Rs
 Vivo Y21 13,490
 Vivo Y21G 13,100
 Vivo Y15C 10,499
 Vivo U20 15,000
 Vivo Y93 1814 13,000
 Vivo Y55s 13,490
 Vivo Y1512,500 
 Vivo V7 13,990
 Vivo Y55L 13,000
 Vivo Y12 11,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

