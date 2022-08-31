Vivo mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Vivo emerged as the top-selling mobile phone brand in China for 2021. Vivo’s parent organisation, BBK electronics, has also established a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market with a market share of over 40%. And Vivo has undoubtedly been a significant factor in BBK’s massive success.
Suppose you are interested in purchasing a well-rounded phone with a great design. In that case, you won't need to look any further than a solid Vivo phone because Vivo manufactures excellent smartphones for all market segments. Therefore, this article shall serve as a complete guide for anyyone looking to purchase a Vivo mobile phone for under ₹30,000.
1. Vivo V23 5G
The AMOLED screen, dual front-facing cameras, and the Dimensity 920 chipset are just a few of the features that make the Vivo V23 5G standout. The phone may not appeal to power users because there are more robust alternatives in this price range. However, we believe those who enjoy taking selfies and value a sleek design will find the V23 5G an ideal companion.
Specifications:
Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920
RAM: 8 GB/12 GB
ROM: 128 GB/256 GB
Battery: 4200 mAh
Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Front Camera:50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)
Fast Charging: Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Ads and bloatware
|Outstanding front-facing cameras
|Mediocre battery life
|7 5G bands
|Lacks OIS support
2. Vivo V11 Pro
The Vivo V11 Pro is a mid-range smartphone priced at under ₹30,000, aiming to satisfy the average user's needs. Although this phone does impress, it faces intense competition from similar products with more appealing specs on paper. However, the smartphone offers a superior design, battery life, a competitive camera, and a fantastic AMOLED display.
Specifications:
Display: 6.41-inch Super AMOLED panel
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM: 6GB
ROM: 64GB/128GB
Battery: 3400 mAh
Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Camera: 25 MP (f/2.0)
Fast Charging: Yes, 18W
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant design
|Underpowered processor
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Overpriced
|Decent camera performance
|Only supports 18W fast charging
3. Vivo V20 Pro
The Vivo V20 Pro is an excellent device for its price range ( ₹28,000). It has a great in-hand feel. It is equipped withan AMOLED display, a decent 4000 mAh battery that lasts an entire day, and is powered by the power-packed Snapdragon 765G 5G. It delivers near-flagship capabilities for its price.
Specifications:
Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support and 600 nits peak brightness.
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
RAM: 8GB
ROM: 128GB
Battery: 4000 mAh
Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens
Fast Charging: Yes, 33W
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for 5G
|Bloatware
|Support for 33W fast charging
|Underwhelming battery life
|Elegant, lightweight design
|60hz refresh rate
4. Vivo V21 5G
The selfie camera and beautiful display are the highlights of the Vivo V21 5G. However, they come at the price of speed and extra features such as an IP rating or wireless charging. The competition is fierce, but the Vivo V21 5G stands out, thanks to its fantastic front-facing camera (44MP).
Specifications:
Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U
RAM: 8GB
ROM: 128GB/256GB
Battery: 4000 mAh
Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens
Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0)
Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive design
|Underwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens
|Great camera performance
|Overpriced
|Support for 33W fast charging
|No gorilla glass protection
5. Vivo V15 Pro
The Vivo V15 Pro is a fantastic smartphone that more than lives up to its premium price tag. The phone boasts a striking look, top-notch performance, a beautiful Super AMOLED screen, a long battery life, and a convenient fingerprint sensor embedded directly into the display.
Specifications:
Display: 6.39 inches Super AMOLED panel
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM: 6GB/8GB
ROM: 128GB
Battery: 3700 mAh
Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Camera: Motorized pop-up 32 MP (f/2.0)
Fast Charging: Yes, 18W (24% charge in 15 minutes)
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|Underpowered processor
|Decent camera performance
|Overpriced
|Sleek, elegant design
|Only supports 18W fast charging
6. Vivo V21e 5G
The Vivo V21e 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED displayand a pixel density of 408 pixels per inch (PPI). It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and includes 8GB RAM. It is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery and comes pre-loaded with Android 11. It also supports 44W fast charging, taking the phone from 0-72% state of charge in just 30 minutes.
Specifications:
Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700
RAM: 8GB
ROM: 128GB
Battery: 4000 mAh
Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens
Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0)
Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive design
|Does not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates
|Decent camera performance
|Overpriced
|Support for 44W fast charging
|No gorilla glass protection
7. Vivo Y75 5G
The Vivo Y75 5G may be among the most affordable 5G phones. This 5G device isa mid-range killer. The smartphone also offers outstanding value for its price, with a 4000 mAh battery and a superb camera. Moreover, it has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC to powerthe phone.
Specifications:
Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)
RAM: 4GB/6GB
ROM: 64GB/128GB
Battery: 5000 mAh
Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0 Aperture
Fast Charging: Yes, 18 W
|Pros
|Cons
|Five 5G bands
|Bloatware and ads
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|Build quality
|90hz refresh rate
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
|5000 mAh battery
8. Vivo Y72 5G
The Vivo Y72 5G aims to impress with its 5G connectivity, high-resolution primary camera, and price. Itis a show-stopping purchase because of its dual rear camera system and other aesthetic perks. In addition, having sufficient storage space and a robust battery will boost your phone's productivity.
Specifications:
Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
RAM: 8 GB
ROM: 128 GB
Battery: 5000 mAh
Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Camera: 8 MP (f/1.8)
Fast Charging: Yes, 18W
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for 5G
|Overpriced
|Supports 4K video recording
|Underpowered processor
|Impressive camera performance
|Only supports 18W fast charging
|Product
|Price
|Vivo V23 5G
|₹29,990
|Vivo V11 Pro
|₹28,990
|Vivo V20 Pro
|₹28,000
|Vivo V21 5G
|₹25,999
|Vivo V15 Pro
|₹25,000
|Vivo V21e 5G
|₹22,500
|Vivo Y75 5G
|₹21,990.00
|Vivo Y72 5G
|₹21,989
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vivo V23 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor
|64 MP rear camera
|44W fast charging
|Vivo V11 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
|25 MP rear camera
|6.41-inch Super AMOLED display panel
|Vivo V20 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor
|64 MP rear camera
|44 MP front camera
|Vivo V21 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor
|64 MP rear camera
|44 MP front camera
|Vivo V15 Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor
|48 MP rear camera
|Motorised pop-up 32 MP front camera
|Vivo V21e 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor
|64 MP rear camera
|44 MP front camera
|Vivo Y75 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor
|48 MP rear camera
|22.5W fast charging
|Vivo Y72 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|48 MP rear camera
|18W fast charging
Best value for money - Vivo Y75 5G
The Vivo phone in our list that offers the best value for money is the Vivo Y75 5G. Its features include a 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C). If you purchase it with offer on Amazon, it will cost you ₹21,990.
Best overall
The best overall Vivo phone in our list is the Vivo V23 5G. Its features include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, a 50MP + 8MP dual front camera, a 4200 mAh lithium battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. On amazon, it will cost you ₹29,990.
How to find the perfect Vivo mobile phones under ₹30,000
Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. Deciding what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone is essential.
Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.
Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.
