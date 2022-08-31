Vivo mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks

Vivo mobile phones under ₹ 30,000 have a stellar display and camera features, among other decent features.

Vivo emerged as the top-selling mobile phone brand in China for 2021. Vivo’s parent organisation, BBK electronics, has also established a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market with a market share of over 40%. And Vivo has undoubtedly been a significant factor in BBK’s massive success. Suppose you are interested in purchasing a well-rounded phone with a great design. In that case, you won't need to look any further than a solid Vivo phone because Vivo manufactures excellent smartphones for all market segments. Therefore, this article shall serve as a complete guide for anyyone looking to purchase a Vivo mobile phone for under ₹30,000. 1. Vivo V23 5G The AMOLED screen, dual front-facing cameras, and the Dimensity 920 chipset are just a few of the features that make the Vivo V23 5G standout. The phone may not appeal to power users because there are more robust alternatives in this price range. However, we believe those who enjoy taking selfies and value a sleek design will find the V23 5G an ideal companion. Specifications: Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 8 GB/12 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB Battery: 4200 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front Camera:50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide) Fast Charging: Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)

Pros Cons Excellent design Ads and bloatware Outstanding front-facing cameras Mediocre battery life 7 5G bands Lacks OIS support

2. Vivo V11 Pro The Vivo V11 Pro is a mid-range smartphone priced at under ₹30,000, aiming to satisfy the average user's needs. Although this phone does impress, it faces intense competition from similar products with more appealing specs on paper. However, the smartphone offers a superior design, battery life, a competitive camera, and a fantastic AMOLED display. Specifications: Display: 6.41-inch Super AMOLED panel Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RAM: 6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 3400 mAh Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 25 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Elegant design Underpowered processor In-display fingerprint sensor Overpriced Decent camera performance Only supports 18W fast charging

3. Vivo V20 Pro The Vivo V20 Pro is an excellent device for its price range ( ₹28,000). It has a great in-hand feel. It is equipped withan AMOLED display, a decent 4000 mAh battery that lasts an entire day, and is powered by the power-packed Snapdragon 765G 5G. It delivers near-flagship capabilities for its price. Specifications: Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support and 600 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 4000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Support for 5G Bloatware Support for 33W fast charging Underwhelming battery life Elegant, lightweight design 60hz refresh rate

4. Vivo V21 5G The selfie camera and beautiful display are the highlights of the Vivo V21 5G. However, they come at the price of speed and extra features such as an IP rating or wireless charging. The competition is fierce, but the Vivo V21 5G stands out, thanks to its fantastic front-facing camera (44MP). Specifications: Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Impressive design Underwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens Great camera performance Overpriced Support for 33W fast charging No gorilla glass protection

5. Vivo V15 Pro The Vivo V15 Pro is a fantastic smartphone that more than lives up to its premium price tag. The phone boasts a striking look, top-notch performance, a beautiful Super AMOLED screen, a long battery life, and a convenient fingerprint sensor embedded directly into the display. Specifications: Display: 6.39 inches Super AMOLED panel Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 3700 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: Motorized pop-up 32 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 18W (24% charge in 15 minutes)

Pros Cons Good build quality Underpowered processor Decent camera performance Overpriced Sleek, elegant design Only supports 18W fast charging

6. Vivo V21e 5G The Vivo V21e 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED displayand a pixel density of 408 pixels per inch (PPI). It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and includes 8GB RAM. It is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery and comes pre-loaded with Android 11. It also supports 44W fast charging, taking the phone from 0-72% state of charge in just 30 minutes. Specifications: Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 4000 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)

Pros Cons Impressive design Does not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates Decent camera performance Overpriced Support for 44W fast charging No gorilla glass protection

7. Vivo Y75 5G The Vivo Y75 5G may be among the most affordable 5G phones. This 5G device isa mid-range killer. The smartphone also offers outstanding value for its price, with a 4000 mAh battery and a superb camera. Moreover, it has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC to powerthe phone. Specifications: Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507) RAM: 4GB/6GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 18 W

Pros Cons Five 5G bands Bloatware and ads MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Build quality 90hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results 5000 mAh battery

8. Vivo Y72 5G The Vivo Y72 5G aims to impress with its 5G connectivity, high-resolution primary camera, and price. Itis a show-stopping purchase because of its dual rear camera system and other aesthetic perks. In addition, having sufficient storage space and a robust battery will boost your phone's productivity. Specifications: Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G RAM: 8 GB ROM: 128 GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 8 MP (f/1.8) Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

Pros Cons Support for 5G Overpriced Supports 4K video recording Underpowered processor Impressive camera performance Only supports 18W fast charging

Price of Vivo mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Vivo V23 5G ₹ 29,990 Vivo V11 Pro ₹ 28,990 Vivo V20 Pro ₹ 28,000 Vivo V21 5G ₹ 25,999 Vivo V15 Pro ₹ 25,000 Vivo V21e 5G ₹ 22,500 Vivo Y75 5G ₹ 21,990.00 Vivo Y72 5G ₹ 21,989

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V23 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor 64 MP rear camera 44W fast charging Vivo V11 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor 25 MP rear camera 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display panel Vivo V20 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor 64 MP rear camera 44 MP front camera Vivo V21 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor 64 MP rear camera 44 MP front camera Vivo V15 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor 48 MP rear camera Motorised pop-up 32 MP front camera Vivo V21e 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 64 MP rear camera 44 MP front camera Vivo Y75 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 48 MP rear camera 22.5W fast charging Vivo Y72 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G 48 MP rear camera 18W fast charging

Best value for money - Vivo Y75 5G The Vivo phone in our list that offers the best value for money is the Vivo Y75 5G. Its features include a 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C). If you purchase it with offer on Amazon, it will cost you ₹21,990. Best overall The best overall Vivo phone in our list is the Vivo V23 5G. Its features include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, a 50MP + 8MP dual front camera, a 4200 mAh lithium battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. On amazon, it will cost you ₹29,990. How to find the perfect Vivo mobile phones under ₹30,000 Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. Deciding what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone is essential. Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward. Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.