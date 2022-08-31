Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Vivo mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 14:41 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Vivo mobile phones under 30,000 offer great features, user-friendly experience, powerful battery life and more.

product info
Vivo mobile phones under 30,000 have a stellar display and camera features, among other decent features.

Vivo emerged as the top-selling mobile phone brand in China for 2021. Vivo’s parent organisation, BBK electronics, has also established a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market with a market share of over 40%. And Vivo has undoubtedly been a significant factor in BBK’s massive success.

Suppose you are interested in purchasing a well-rounded phone with a great design. In that case, you won't need to look any further than a solid Vivo phone because Vivo manufactures excellent smartphones for all market segments. Therefore, this article shall serve as a complete guide for anyyone looking to purchase a Vivo mobile phone for under 30,000.

1. Vivo V23 5G

The AMOLED screen, dual front-facing cameras, and the Dimensity 920 chipset are just a few of the features that make the Vivo V23 5G standout. The phone may not appeal to power users because there are more robust alternatives in this price range. However, we believe those who enjoy taking selfies and value a sleek design will find the V23 5G an ideal companion.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

Battery: 4200 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Front Camera:50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)

Fast Charging: Yes, 44W. 1-68% charge in 30 minutes(claimed)

ProsCons
Excellent designAds and bloatware
Outstanding front-facing camerasMediocre battery life
7 5G bandsLacks OIS support
cellpic
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
17% off 29,989 35,990
Buy now

2. Vivo V11 Pro

The Vivo V11 Pro is a mid-range smartphone priced at under 30,000, aiming to satisfy the average user's needs. Although this phone does impress, it faces intense competition from similar products with more appealing specs on paper. However, the smartphone offers a superior design, battery life, a competitive camera, and a fantastic AMOLED display.

Specifications:

Display: 6.41-inch Super AMOLED panel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 3400 mAh

Rear Camera: 12 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 25 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Elegant designUnderpowered processor
In-display fingerprint sensorOverpriced
Decent camera performanceOnly supports 18W fast charging
cellpic
Vivo V11 Pro (Starry Night Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
28,990
Buy now

3. Vivo V20 Pro

The Vivo V20 Pro is an excellent device for its price range ( 28,000). It has a great in-hand feel. It is equipped withan AMOLED display, a decent 4000 mAh battery that lasts an entire day, and is powered by the power-packed Snapdragon 765G 5G. It delivers near-flagship capabilities for its price.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with HDR10 support and 600 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.3) ultrawide lens

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Support for 5GBloatware
Support for 33W fast chargingUnderwhelming battery life
Elegant, lightweight design60hz refresh rate
cellpic
Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
7% off 28,000 30,000
Buy now

4. Vivo V21 5G

The selfie camera and beautiful display are the highlights of the Vivo V21 5G. However, they come at the price of speed and extra features such as an IP rating or wireless charging. The competition is fierce, but the Vivo V21 5G stands out, thanks to its fantastic front-facing camera (44MP).

Specifications:

Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (63% charging in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Impressive designUnderwhelming results while using the ultra-wide camera lens
Great camera performanceOverpriced
Support for 33W fast chargingNo gorilla glass protection
cellpic
Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
3% off 31,990 32,990
Buy now

5. Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is a fantastic smartphone that more than lives up to its premium price tag. The phone boasts a striking look, top-notch performance, a beautiful Super AMOLED screen, a long battery life, and a convenient fingerprint sensor embedded directly into the display.

Specifications:

Display: 6.39 inches Super AMOLED panel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 3700 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: Motorized pop-up 32 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W (24% charge in 15 minutes)

ProsCons
Good build qualityUnderpowered processor
Decent camera performance Overpriced
Sleek, elegant designOnly supports 18W fast charging
cellpic
Vivo V15 Pro (Ruby Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
25,000
Buy now

6. Vivo V21e 5G

The Vivo V21e 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED displayand a pixel density of 408 pixels per inch (PPI). It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and includes 8GB RAM. It is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery and comes pre-loaded with Android 11. It also supports 44W fast charging, taking the phone from 0-72% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens

Front Camera: 44 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 44W (72% charging in 30 minutes)

ProsCons
Impressive designDoes not support 90 hz or higher refresh rates
Decent camera performanceOverpriced
Support for 44W fast chargingNo gorilla glass protection
cellpic
(Renewed) Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off 18,499 27,990
Buy now

7. Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo Y75 5G may be among the most affordable 5G phones. This 5G device isa mid-range killer. The smartphone also offers outstanding value for its price, with a 4000 mAh battery and a superb camera. Moreover, it has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC to powerthe phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)

RAM: 4GB/6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 18 W

ProsCons
Five 5G bandsBloatware and ads
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCBuild quality
90hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery 
cellpic
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off 21,990 25,990
Buy now

8. Vivo Y72 5G

The Vivo Y72 5G aims to impress with its 5G connectivity, high-resolution primary camera, and price. Itis a show-stopping purchase because of its dual rear camera system and other aesthetic perks. In addition, having sufficient storage space and a robust battery will boost your phone's productivity.

Specifications:

Display: 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 480 nits brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 128 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP (f/1.8)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Support for 5GOverpriced
Supports 4K video recordingUnderpowered processor
Impressive camera performanceOnly supports 18W fast charging
cellpic
Vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
12% off 21,989 24,990
Buy now

Price of Vivo mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Vivo V23 5G  29,990
 Vivo V11 Pro  28,990
 Vivo V20 Pro  28,000
 Vivo V21 5G  25,999
 Vivo V15 Pro  25,000
 Vivo V21e 5G  22,500
 Vivo Y75 5G  21,990.00
 Vivo Y72 5G  21,989

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V23 5GMediaTek Dimensity 920 processor64 MP rear camera44W fast charging
Vivo V11 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor25 MP rear camera6.41-inch Super AMOLED display panel
Vivo V20 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor64 MP rear camera44 MP front camera
Vivo V21 5GMediaTek Dimensity 800U processor64 MP rear camera44 MP front camera
Vivo V15 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor48 MP rear cameraMotorised pop-up 32 MP front camera
Vivo V21e 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 processor64 MP rear camera44 MP front camera
Vivo Y75 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 processor48 MP rear camera22.5W fast charging
Vivo Y72 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G48 MP rear camera18W fast charging

Best value for money - Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo phone in our list that offers the best value for money is the Vivo Y75 5G. Its features include a 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C). If you purchase it with offer on Amazon, it will cost you 21,990.

Best overall

The best overall Vivo phone in our list is the Vivo V23 5G. Its features include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, a 50MP + 8MP dual front camera, a 4200 mAh lithium battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. On amazon, it will cost you 29,990.

How to find the perfect Vivo mobile phones under 30,000

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. Deciding what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone is essential.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi phones under 20,000: The best of Xiaomi on a budget
Olive oil for hair: It promotes hair growth and smoothens strands
Amazon sale on hair styling tools: Grab up to 60% off
Samsung phones under 40,000: A buyer's guide
Samsung 4GB RAM mobile phones: A buyer's guide
electronics FOR LESS