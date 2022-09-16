Want a Google mobile phone under ₹ 25,000? Here's a guide for you! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 16, 2022 18:49 IST





Summary: Get Google mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 at the best prices. The curated list will help you make an informed decision by comparing the features, specifications, and prices of different Google (Android) phones under ₹ 25,000.

Google mobile phones at the best prices

Google mobile phones have gained popularity in India within no time. One can purchase a Google mobile easily with reasonable pricing and excellent features. The Google smartphones mentioned in this list below can turn out to be the best purchase for this festive season. The Google Pixel series features the best Android phones for most people. There are many reasons, including its outstanding software, beautiful interface, and camera performance, all of which are offered at much less than other high-end models. They have unique features such as a fingerprint sensor, face ID lock, excellent battery and a terrific UI. If you plan to upgrade your phone, it’s time to see what the list contains. So, do you want to know about some of the best Google mobile phones under ₹25,000? Let's get started. Best Google Mobile Phones Under ₹25,000 1. Google Pixel 3a This amazing phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and 4 GB RAM. It renders lightning-fast performance and has a fantastic display. The Google Pixel 3a is perfect if you need a reasonable mid-range phone with excellent performance, features and quality. It comes with Google's AI features such as Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and Super Res Zoom. The camera and display are of excellent quality, and it has a fast-charging and long-lasting battery. Specifications: ● Display - 5.6 inches ● RAM - 4 GB ● Storage - 64 GB ● Rear camera - 12.2 MP ● Battery - 3000 mAh ● OS - Android 9.0 ● Front camera - 8 MP ● Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 ● Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons Affordable pricing No SD card slot Headphone jack Get's heated up quickly Good camera quality

2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Your search ends here if you are looking for a Google mobile phone under ₹25,000 with the best features. Google Pixel 2 is a premium smartphone with impressive features and a fantastic price. It has an 18:9 display and 128 GB of storage memory. It comes with a 12.2 MP primary camera, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer and many other advanced features. And all these for just ₹17,470, only on Amazon. Specifications: Display - 5-inches

Rear camera - 12.2 MP

Front camera - 8 MP

Connectivity Technology: GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO

RAM - 4 GB

Operation System: Android v8.0 (Oreo)

Model name: Pixel 2

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Has unlimited storage for photos and 1-year warranty Poor battery life Water resistance No headphone jack

3. Google Pixel 3 XL It is a high-end smartphone with a crisp 6.3-inch display and runs on Android 9 Pie. It has a sleek and elegant design. In addition, it also has a seamless display, dual rear cameras, decent storage, an 8 MP selfie camera and good performance. It comes with the Snapdragon 845 processor and ensures fast performance when you play games, stream videos, or check your photos. In addition, a rear fingerprint sensor unlocks the device at your touch. Also, it has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Grab this opportunity before this phone gets out of stock. Specifications: Display - 6.3-inches

Cellular technology - 4G

RAM - 4 GB

Operation system: Android

Rear camera - 12.2 MP

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Battery - 3430 mAh

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

Refresh rate - 60Hz

Pros Cons It has unlimited storage for Google storage Battery backup is mediocre Great speakers Slow touch response

4. Google Pixel 3a XL This phone comprises 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with a 3000 mAh battery. This Google phone is very reliable because of its long-lasting battery, and the best thing is that you get all this at a very reasonable price of ₹27,500. It is ESIM compatible and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. The phone's top-notch display makes it an excellent purchase for viewing videos and has amazing speaker sound. Another highlight of this phone is its camera; it has advanced camera features that capture brilliant photos and controls the exposure balance of different parts of your photos. Specifications: Connectivity Technology: 3G, 4G VoLTE, 4G, 2G

Inbuilt Storage: 64 GB

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 12.2 MP

Operation System: Android 9.0

Screen Size: 14.22 cm

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Battery Power: 3000 mAh

Pros Cons Titan M security module It has a buggy software It is durable and has excellent Wi-Fi receptivity Relatively slow fingerprint reader

5. Google Pixel 3 This fantastic phone is made up of an aluminium frame and a glass back that renders premium built quality to its users. The Google Pixel 3 is a camera-centric smartphone. It has a 12.2 MP rear camera setup and an 8 MP + 8 MP dual front camera that can take high-quality photos even in low light, giving its users a high-quality experience.It also has a 64 GB memory storage capacity and a 5.5 inches FHD + display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution. Specifications: Connectivity Technology: 4G, LTE

CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz

Operation System: Android v9 Pie

RAM: 4 GB

Processor: 64-bit octa-core processor

Battery: 2915 mAH

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Good camera quality C-type cable has a poor built Lightweight Sound quality is relatively low

6. Google Pixel XL If you are looking for a phone with impressive features and at affordable pricing, look no further than this Google phone. It has a wonderful 12.3 MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus, 8 MP front-facing camera, laser detection autofocus and much more. It has a huge screen size of 5.5 inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution and 534 ppi pixel display. Specifications: Connectivity Technology: GSM, UMTS, TDD LTE, 3G, 4G LTE, WCDMA, FDD LTE, TDS-CDMA

CPU Speed: 2.15 GHz

Operation System: Android Nougat

RAM: 4 GB

Screen Size: 5.5 inches

Processor: 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Battery: 3450 mAH

Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB

Rear Camera Lens 1: 12.3

Rear Camera Lens 2: Front

Pros Cons Good camera quality It is not water resistant Long-lasting battery Heating issue

3 Best Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 3a Built-in Google Assistant 64-bit Octa-core Processor Titan M Security Module Google Pixel 2 It has a 2700 mAH Lithium-ion battery Autofocus feature Fast processor Google Pixel 3 XL High-resolution display Offers fast charging USB type-C port Smooth UI Google Pixel 3a XL ESIM Compatible Built-in Google Assistant 64-bit Octa-core Processor Google Pixel 3 Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor OLED display Capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution Google Pixel XL GPSE-mail Built-in Google Assistant 1-year manufacturer warranty for device

Best value for money If you are looking for a high-end Android smartphone under ₹25,000 that offers the best value for money, then the Google Pixel 3 would be the best option. This phone renders impressive performance at the most reasonable price and has one of the best processors. It has all the power and performance you need to complete the tasks. It has powerful internal storage, storing all your files and apps without buying or opting for external storage. It also comes along with an excellent battery life that lets you work up to more than a day before it needs charging. Best Overall Product The best overall Google mobile phone for under ₹25,000 is the Google Pixel 3 XL. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor powers this phone. It also has good battery life, letting your phone last for almost the entire day. How to find the perfect Google mobile phones under ₹25,000? Choosing one phone that fulfils all your requirements is a daunting task. It is essential to know the features, pricing, disadvantages and reviews of the phone before making the final decision. Before you start your search and purchase journey, consider a few key elements that will assist you in making your decision. You could choose the wrong device or purchase an overpriced one if you are unaware of the required features. So, first, list the specifications you need for the phone. The price and features make one confused among the competitors. One should go for them as per their needs and budget. Keep the required features in mind, compare them with the options in your budget and make the final decision. Products Price List

Google Pixel 3a ₹ 19,500 Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Rs.17,450 Google Pixel 3 XL Rs.22,999 Google Pixel 3a XL Rs.27,500 Google Pixel 3 Rs.19,040 Google Pixel XL Rs14,999

