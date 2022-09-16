Sign out
Want a Google mobile phone under 25,000? Here's a guide for you!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 18:49 IST

Summary:

Get Google mobile phones under 25,000 at the best prices. The curated list will help you make an informed decision by comparing the features, specifications, and prices of different Google (Android) phones under 25,000.

Google mobile phones at the best prices

Google mobile phones have gained popularity in India within no time. One can purchase a Google mobile easily with reasonable pricing and excellent features.

The Google smartphones mentioned in this list below can turn out to be the best purchase for this festive season. The Google Pixel series features the best Android phones for most people. There are many reasons, including its outstanding software, beautiful interface, and camera performance, all of which are offered at much less than other high-end models.

They have unique features such as a fingerprint sensor, face ID lock, excellent battery and a terrific UI. If you plan to upgrade your phone, it’s time to see what the list contains.

So, do you want to know about some of the best Google mobile phones under 25,000? Let's get started.

Best Google Mobile Phones Under 25,000

1. Google Pixel 3a

This amazing phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and 4 GB RAM. It renders lightning-fast performance and has a fantastic display. The Google Pixel 3a is perfect if you need a reasonable mid-range phone with excellent performance, features and quality. It comes with Google's AI features such as Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and Super Res Zoom. The camera and display are of excellent quality, and it has a fast-charging and long-lasting battery.

Specifications:

● Display - 5.6 inches

● RAM - 4 GB

● Storage - 64 GB

● Rear camera - 12.2 MP

● Battery - 3000 mAh

● OS - Android 9.0

● Front camera - 8 MP

● Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

● Refresh rate - 60Hz

ProsCons
Affordable pricingNo SD card slot
Headphone jackGet's heated up quickly
Good camera quality 
Google Pixel 3a (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
35% off
19,500 29,999
Buy now

2. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB)

Your search ends here if you are looking for a Google mobile phone under 25,000 with the best features. Google Pixel 2 is a premium smartphone with impressive features and a fantastic price. It has an 18:9 display and 128 GB of storage memory. It comes with a 12.2 MP primary camera, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer and many other advanced features. And all these for just 17,470, only on Amazon.

Specifications:

  • Display - 5-inches
  • Rear camera - 12.2 MP
  • Front camera - 8 MP
  • Connectivity Technology: GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Operation System: Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model name: Pixel 2
  • Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
Has unlimited storage for photos and 1-year warrantyPoor battery life
Water resistanceNo headphone jack
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
Check Price on Amazon

3. Google Pixel 3 XL

It is a high-end smartphone with a crisp 6.3-inch display and runs on Android 9 Pie. It has a sleek and elegant design. In addition, it also has a seamless display, dual rear cameras, decent storage, an 8 MP selfie camera and good performance. It comes with the Snapdragon 845 processor and ensures fast performance when you play games, stream videos, or check your photos. In addition, a rear fingerprint sensor unlocks the device at your touch. Also, it has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Grab this opportunity before this phone gets out of stock.

Specifications:

  • Display - 6.3-inches
  • Cellular technology - 4G
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Operation system: Android
  • Rear camera - 12.2 MP
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Battery - 3430 mAh
  • Memory storage capacity: 64 GB
  • Refresh rate - 60Hz

ProsCons
It has unlimited storage for Google storageBattery backup is mediocre
Great speakersSlow touch response
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
30% off
20,999 29,999
Buy now

4. Google Pixel 3a XL

This phone comprises 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with a 3000 mAh battery. This Google phone is very reliable because of its long-lasting battery, and the best thing is that you get all this at a very reasonable price of 27,500. It is ESIM compatible and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

The phone's top-notch display makes it an excellent purchase for viewing videos and has amazing speaker sound. Another highlight of this phone is its camera; it has advanced camera features that capture brilliant photos and controls the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity Technology: 3G, 4G VoLTE, 4G, 2G
  • Inbuilt Storage: 64 GB
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Rear Camera: 12.2 MP
  • Operation System: Android 9.0
  • Screen Size: 14.22 cm
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Battery Power: 3000 mAh

ProsCons
Titan M security moduleIt has a buggy software
It is durable and has excellent Wi-Fi receptivityRelatively slow fingerprint reader
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
27% off
27,500 37,500
Buy now

5. Google Pixel 3

This fantastic phone is made up of an aluminium frame and a glass back that renders premium built quality to its users. The Google Pixel 3 is a camera-centric smartphone. It has a 12.2 MP rear camera setup and an 8 MP + 8 MP dual front camera that can take high-quality photos even in low light, giving its users a high-quality experience.It also has a 64 GB memory storage capacity and a 5.5 inches FHD + display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity Technology: 4G, LTE
  • CPU Speed: 2.5 GHz
  • Operation System: Android v9 Pie
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Processor: 64-bit octa-core processor
  • Battery: 2915 mAH
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
Good camera qualityC-type cable has a poor built
LightweightSound quality is relatively low
Google Pixel 3 (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
27% off
21,999 29,999
Buy now

6. Google Pixel XL

If you are looking for a phone with impressive features and at affordable pricing, look no further than this Google phone. It has a wonderful 12.3 MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus, 8 MP front-facing camera, laser detection autofocus and much more. It has a huge screen size of 5.5 inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution and 534 ppi pixel display.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity Technology: GSM, UMTS, TDD LTE, 3G, 4G LTE, WCDMA, FDD LTE, TDS-CDMA
  • CPU Speed: 2.15 GHz
  • Operation System: Android Nougat
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Screen Size: 5.5 inches
  • Processor: 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Battery: 3450 mAH
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB
  • Rear Camera Lens 1: 12.3
  • Rear Camera Lens 2: Front

ProsCons
Good camera qualityIt is not water resistant
Long-lasting batteryHeating issue
Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 32GB)
Check Price on Amazon

3 Best Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 3a Built-in Google Assistant 64-bit Octa-core Processor Titan M Security Module
Google Pixel 2It has a 2700 mAH Lithium-ion battery Autofocus feature Fast processor
Google Pixel 3 XL High-resolution display Offers fast charging USB type-C port Smooth UI
Google Pixel 3a XL ESIM Compatible Built-in Google Assistant 64-bit Octa-core Processor
Google Pixel 3 Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor OLED display Capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution
Google Pixel XL GPSE-mail Built-in Google Assistant 1-year manufacturer warranty for device

Best value for money

If you are looking for a high-end Android smartphone under 25,000 that offers the best value for money, then the Google Pixel 3 would be the best option. This phone renders impressive performance at the most reasonable price and has one of the best processors. It has all the power and performance you need to complete the tasks. It has powerful internal storage, storing all your files and apps without buying or opting for external storage. It also comes along with an excellent battery life that lets you work up to more than a day before it needs charging.

Best Overall Product

The best overall Google mobile phone for under 25,000 is the Google Pixel 3 XL. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor powers this phone. It also has good battery life, letting your phone last for almost the entire day.

How to find the perfect Google mobile phones under 25,000?

Choosing one phone that fulfils all your requirements is a daunting task. It is essential to know the features, pricing, disadvantages and reviews of the phone before making the final decision. Before you start your search and purchase journey, consider a few key elements that will assist you in making your decision.

You could choose the wrong device or purchase an overpriced one if you are unaware of the required features. So, first, list the specifications you need for the phone. The price and features make one confused among the competitors. One should go for them as per their needs and budget.

Keep the required features in mind, compare them with the options in your budget and make the final decision.

Products Price List

Google Pixel 3a 19,500
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB)Rs.17,450
Google Pixel 3 XLRs.22,999
Google Pixel 3a XLRs.27,500
Google Pixel 3Rs.19,040
Google Pixel XLRs14,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

What is the major difference between Pixel's camera and an iPhone's camera?

The camera of both the phones is good and clicks amazing photos. But the major difference between them is that Pixel's shot is relatively brighter but less sharp than that of iPhones.

Who takes care of the after-sale services for Google phones?

You need to contact Google for any issue you face with their phones or accessories.

Google Pixel has various phone models. Which is considered to be the best?

After analysing all the features and functionalities, the Google Pixel 3 XL is regarded as the best.

