Worried about losing your pen drive? Try these top 9 keychain pen drives By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 07, 2023 16:29 IST





Summary: Looking for a portable and convenient way to store and transfer your important data? Check out our list of the top 9 keychain pen drives, which offer practicality and style.

The advantages of using keychain pen drives are its compact size and easy-to-use design.

In today's digital age, data has become a crucial part of our lives, and we rely heavily on digital devices for storing and accessing our data. Whether important documents, cherished memories, or essential work files, we need a reliable and portable way to store and transfer our digital data. This is where a keychain pen drive comes in handy. A keychain pen drive offers the perfect solution for storing and transferring data on the go. Its compact size and easy-to-use design make it an ideal accessory for professionals, students, and anyone who needs to access their data quickly and conveniently. So, a keychain pen drive is an excellent investment if you're looking for a reliable and convenient way to store and transfer your data. It offers both convenience and security, making it an indispensable tool for anyone who relies on digital data. Check out our best 9 picks handpicked for you to ease your decision. Product list 1. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive This USB is a handy sliding lidless design without worrying about losing the cap. It's small and easy to carry with a built-in stripe hole design. Offers handy mobile storage to save, transport and share files, photos, videos, music and many more thing. This pen drive is compatible with windows 2000 or XP or Vista, Windows 7, 8 MAC OS: 10.3 and above. Gives a performance of 4GB-64gb: minimum of 4mb or 14mb sec write or read. Specifications Brand: HP Memory Storage Capacity: 32GB Hardware interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 4 Read Speed: 14 Megabytes per second

Pros Cons Cap less Transfer speed is little slow Small and light weight

2. Morebyte 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device- MB-FB1021 This Pen drive is often used for official purposes. Data storage on this device is resistant to mechanical shocks, magnetic fields, and dust. These properties make it suitable to move from one place to another. This device gives multiple access to many devices such as desktops, laptops, Tv, audio player, etc. USB 2.0 technology is used for any device's fast and smooth functioning. Has a dual-purpose swivel design in a stylish metal housing that protects connectors and features a keyring hole to take the drive on go. Specifications Brand: Morebyte Memory Storage: 32GB Hardware interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 16 Read Speed: 100 Bytes Per Second

Pros Cons Easy to use Heats fast Multiple usages

3. Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner This particular brand has been investing its resources to ensure a smarter, better and best future for mankind. Having a sleek metal body makes this pen drive durable and attractive. Being small makes it easy to carry and use. The high-speed data transfer helps transfer the files smoothly. Specifications Brand: Consistent Memory Storage: 64GB Hardware interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 2x Megabits per second

Pros Cons Easy to use Small

4. Simmtronics 64GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body This flash drive is made full of a metal body, making it durable and long-lasting. With its ultra-high-speed, you can transfer data smoothly and quickly. The metal casting provides great protection from difficult conditions. Specifications Brand: Simmtronics Memory Storage: 64GB Hardware interface: USB 2.0 Write Speed: 2x

Pros Cons Smooth data transfer

5. Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof, Dustproof, Metal Casing Thumb Jewel J80 Series The metal casing and capless design offers a modern look. At the same time, the loop shape fits perfectly onto the keychain. This drive is waterproof, dustproof and vibration-proof to keep the data safe and sound. It is also equipped with super-speed USB 3.0 and is compatible with USB 2.0. Specifications Brand: SP Silicon Power Memory Storage: 32GB Hardware interface: USB 3.0 Read Speed: 17

Pros Cons Handy USB Not compatible with MacBook Pro Faster Speed

6. Stronitum Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive The vital requirement for any data transfer is speed. This pen drive will provide a high-speed data transfer experience. It comes with an additional metal keychain, making it easier to carry without worrying about getting lost. The pen drive allows the backing up the most essential and important documents. Besides, it can store ample songs and videos. This pen drive by Strontium will provide you with a high-speed data transfer for all 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0. You can conveniently transfer large files without any long wait. With the keychain feature, you can attach the pen drive to your bag or belt loop. Specifications Brand: Stronitum Memory Storage: 16GB Hardware interface: USB 2.0

Pros Cons Can be attached to a bag or belt loop Gets heated fast Difficult to lose due to keychain feature Speed of transfer is slow

7. EO Pen Drive 64GB Key Lock Shaped with Fast Class 10 Chip USB 2.0 This pen drive is an ultra-compact metallic design that you just have to plug in and use simply. No installation of any drive is necessary. This high-speed pen drive comes equipped with a fast class 10 USB 2.0 chipset, making it super easy to share files, photos, videos, and more. The pen drive is designed for comfortable use. The metal housing allows long-lasting durability. Specifications Brand: EO Memory Storage: 64GB Hardware interface: USB 2.0 Read Speed: 15 Megabits Per Second

Pros Cons No additional driver is required Hook system

8. HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L The HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L is a high-performance storage device designed for fast and efficient data transfer. It features USB 3.1 technology, which provides faster transfer speeds than USB 2.0, making it ideal for quickly moving large files such as videos, music, and photos. With a storage capacity of 32GB, it offers ample space for storing and transferring data. It is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0, so it can be used with older computers and devices that do not have USB 3.1 ports. Specifications Brand: HP Memory Storage: 32GB Read Speed: 75 Megabytes per second

Pros Cons Fits in USB port easily, Fast data transfer Delicate Pen Drive

9. SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y-SDDC4-0646-135) The SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive is a versatile and stylish storage device that is designed to work with both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it an excellent choice for users who have different types of devices. One of the unique features of the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is its dual design, which features both a USB Type-C and a USB Type-A connector. This allows you to transfer files between devices with different ports, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Specifications Brand: SanDisk Memory Storage: 64GB Hardware Interface: USB Type C Write Speed: 3x Read Speed: 150 Megabytes per second

Pros Cons Easy to use Fast heating Have Type C Speed not consistent

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Easy to carry Built in Stripe hole design Cap less Morebyte 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device- MB-FB1021 Stylish Easily moves content between Type C USB - Consistent 64GB Pen Drive USB 2.0 Metal Body with Keychain Carabiner Xray Proof Magnetic Proof - Simmtronics 64GB USB Flash Drive with Keychain Hook Metal Body Shock Proof Water Resistant - Silicon Power 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive with Keychain Hole Key Ring Design, Waterproof, Dustproof, Metal Casing Thumb Jewel J80 Series Vibration Proof Dust Proof Capless Design Stronitum Ammo 16GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive Fast Data transmission Support plug and play - EO Pen Drive 64GB Key Lock Shaped with First Class 10 Chip USB 2.0 Drop Proof Light weight Unique locking mechanism HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 32GB X760L Ultra-Compact Clip on hook design - SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive (5Y-SDDC4-0646-135) USB Type C Automatically back up Keyring Hole

Best overall product Finding the best product that fits the needs, use of a pen drive can be a difficult task. SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type USB C Flash Drive fits this category perfectly. This product can be considered expensive but it is very useful and stylish. This pen drive is a 2-in-1 with a reversible USB Type C and a traditional Type A connector. The metal housing and swivel design protects the drive connectors when you are on the go. Attach the drive to your keyring to keep it convenient and secure. You can easily plug the drive into the smartphone and move the files off the device. Best value for money While buying a pen drive, we not only see the specifications and its features, but we also see its affordability of it. The HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 Flash drive tops the list perfectly with a retail price of Rs. 319. It is an excellent value-for-money option for users who need a reliable and affordable storage device for their data. Its large storage capacity, durable design, and affordable price make it a great choice for personal and professional use How to find the perfect Pen Drive? We all know that when it comes to storing your data transferring data, then pen drives are the best option. They allow you to store much data based on the storage capacity, and transferring data becomes faster. There are a few factors one must consider while buying a pen drive. Interface Case Material Storage Capacity Purpose Transfer Speed Chip format Connector option

Topics Computer Accessories