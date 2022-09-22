Sign out
Xiaomi 3G mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 17:24 IST

Summary:

Best Xiaomi 3G mobile phone: The focus of this list will be on the best-reviewed Xiaomi 3G mobile phones available on Amazon. Features like cellular connectivity, processing speed, design, display features, and camera quality will be given priority

Xiaomi is the highest-selling brand in the country

Over the years, we witnessed the Indian market leap from Nokia and Sony Ericson to Samsung and eventually to brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus. Out of all these, Xiaomi's success is the most unprecedented.

The brand is now leading in smartphone sales due to its market strategy of providing priority features at affordable prices. Xiaomi 3G mobile phones were the beginning of the brand's footholds in India, and the brand now has the biggest customer base. Its business boomed so much that it is now the youngest of the Fortune 500 companies.

With that in mind, here are the top Xiaomi 3G mobile phones:

Redmi Note 9

This phone packs a fast helio G85 processor with the hyperengine technology. This makes it a great gaming phone. It has an amazing camera module with 48MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP and 13 MP frontand rear quad lenses.A massive feature is a big battery backup of 5020 mAh.

It is available in 3 configurations: 4 GB/64 GB, 4 GB/128 GB and 6 GB/128 GB.

• Cellular technology: 4G

• Screen size: 6.53 inches

•Display: FHD + IPS dot, refresh rate up to 60 Hz

• Weight: 199g

• Camera module: (48MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP) | 13 MP front camera

• Battery power: 5020 mAh

ProsCons
Budget-friendly Without wireless charging 
Great battery lifeNo 5G availability
Storage 
Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 4GB RAM 128GB Storage) - 48MP Quad Camera & Full HD+ Display
18% off
13,537 16,499
Buy now

Xiaomi Mi A3

The striking feature of this phone is the stock android one UI. It will give the unfiltered android experience, which is not overlaid with the brand's MIUI. This is a smart-looking phone with an AMOLED display which is great for its price. Its performance is above reasonable in comparison to its price.

It is provided with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It comes with qualcomm snapdragon 665 and is available in a single configuration of 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB internal storage.

• Cellular technology: 4G

• Screen size: 6.088 inches

• Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 174g

• Camera module: ‎ ‎48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 32MP front

• Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh rateCamera not good
Stock AndroidSlow processing
Good battery life 
Xiaomi Mi A3 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Kind of Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

Redmi Note 10T

This is the cheapest Mi phone available on amazon with 5G ability. It comes with a mediatek dimensity 700 processor and a 22.5 W fast charger.It comes in two configurations 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB.It provides Alexa's voice control and comes with a side-mount fingerprint.

• Cellular technology: 5G

• Screen size: 6.5 inches

• Display: FHD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 190g

• Camera module: ‎ 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 8MP front

• Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good camera for the priceNo 3.5 mm headphone jack
5G connectivityNo SD card slot
Good battery life 
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
15% off
14,499 16,999
Buy now

Redmi 10 Prime

This is a pocket-friendly all-rounder phone which launched recently in 2022. It comes with a mediatek helio G88 processor and a 6000mAh battery backup. This Li-ion battery provides sufficient backup for 2 days. This battery life gets better with a fast 18W charger. A first-time feature is an option of extending the RAM up to 2GB which does not come with any other Redmi phone.It is available in 2 configurations 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/ 128 GB.

• Cellular technology: 4G

• Screen size: 6.5 inches

• Display: FHD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 192g

• Camera module: ‎ 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad), 8MP front

• Battery power: 6000 mAh

ProsCons
Extendable RAMNo AMOLED display
Decent cameraBloatware
Huge battery life 
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
21% off
13,499 16,999
Buy now

Mi Poco M2

This is a sturdy phone well suited for everyday use. It has an helio G80 octa-core processor and a 5000 mAh battery backup. This is available in two configurations 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/64 GB.With the FHS+ LCD and powerful speaker, you can use it for daily entertainment and gaming purpose.

• Cellular technology: 4G

• Screen size: 6.53 inches

• Display: FHD+ with 60 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 198g

• Camera module: ‎ 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP (quad), 8MP front

• Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great overall performance for everyday useNo AMOLED display
Decent camera moduleNo wireless charging
Good battery life18W charging is supported, but only a 10W charger is included in the box
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
16% off
10,899 12,999
Buy now

Mi 10i 5G

This phone emerged as Xiaomi's first among the mid-range 5G enabled series. It also comes with a snapdragon 750G processor and sturdy battery life. The device comes with a super-fast 33W charger, also!It is also Alexa enabled.The phone packs a 108MP rear camera that can perform stunning low-exposure.Another feature that gives it an upper hand over other Xiaomi 3G mobile phones in this list is the IP53 protection from dust and splash.

• Cellular technology: 5G

• Screen size: 6.67 inches

• Display: FHD+ LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 215g

• Camera module: ‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 16 MP front

• Battery power: 4820 mAh

ProsCons
IP53 water-repellent coatingAMOLED display not available
33 W fast charging capabilityWireless charging is not supported 
5G enabled 
Mi 10i 5G (Atlantic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera | Snapdragon 750G Processor
20% off
23,989 29,999
Buy now

Redmi Note 11

This is another budget-friendly phone with a qualcomm SnapdragonTM 680 Octa-core processor.Other great features are its camera
performance and that it is Alexa-enabled. It is available in 2 configurations 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

• Cellular technology: 4G

• Screen size: 6.43 inches

• Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 179g

• Camera module: ‎50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) rear, 13MP front

• Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyFaster processors available within the same brand
Great battery lifeNo 5G availability
Storage 
Redmi Note 11 (Starburst White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
22% off
13,999 17,999
Buy now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

This pocket-friendly phone is the true successor of the Redmi Note 11. It is 5G enabled and comes with snapdragon 675 octa-core processor.It comes with a 67W fast charge which will get you a day's worth of power within minutes. It also supports reverse charging.The phone is also Alexa enabled and comes in two configurations 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB and 8 GB RAM/256 GB.

• Cellular technology: 5G

• Screen size : 6.67 inches

• Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 202g

• Camera Module: ‎‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (triple), 16MP front

• Battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rateNo SD card slot
7W fast charging availableLacks ingress protection (IP) certification
5G and NFC enabledNo wireless charging support
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
20% off
19,999 24,999
Buy now

Xiaomi Mi 11i (5G)

The most appealing feature is hypercharge. Mi claims the Mi11i hypercharge, which comes with a 67 W charger, can charge the phone up to 100% in just 15 minutes! That makes it the fastest charging phone in India. It packs a mediatek dimensity 920 5G octa-core processor.This is available in 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB configurations.

• Cellular technology: 5G

• Screen size: 6.67 inches

• Display: AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 207g

• Camera module: ‎108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (quad) 16MP front

• Battery power: 5160 mAh

ProsCons
Stylish and elegantNo SD card slot
Great battery lifeWireless charging is not available
120Hz refresh screen 
Fastest Charging in Indian smartphones (Hypercharge) 
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage),Medium
4% off
24,899 25,999
Buy now

Xiaomi Poco M4 PRO

This phone by Poco is available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM/128 GB internal storage. It comes with a mediatek helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery, making it a decent phone for gaming prospects.It also has a stunning display and powerful speakers, making it apt for entertainment.

• Cellular technology: 5G

• Screen size: 6.43 inches

• Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz refresh rate

• Weight: 470g

• Camera module: ‎64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear, 16 MP front

• battery power: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Exciting gaming-centric featuresBloatware in interface
33W fast charging available4k recording not supported
Long-lasting battery No wireless charging support
POCO M4 Pro (Power Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Three top features of each Xiaomi 3G mobile phone

ProductProcessorDisplayBattery
Redmi Note 9Helio G806.53" FHD+5020 mAh
Xiaomi Mi A3Snapdragon 6656.088" AMOLED5000 mAh
Redmi Note 10TDimensity 700 6.50" FHD+5000 mAh
Redmi 10 primeHelio G886.50" FHD+6000 mAh
Mi Poco M2Helio G806.53" FHD+5000 mAh
Mi 10i 5GSnapdragon 750G6.67" FHD+4820 mAh
Redmi Note 11Snapdragon 6806.43" AMOLED5000 mAh
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GSnapdragon 6756.67" AMOLED5000 mAh
Xiaomi Mi 11i 5GDimensity 9206.67" AMOLED5160 mAh
Mi Poco M4 ProHelio G966.43" AMOLED5000 mAh

Best Value for Money

Redmi note 10T is the best value for money phone in this Xiaomi 3G mobile phones guide. The striking reason for that is the 5G ability provided by Xiaomi in this price range. The density 700 processor, 22.5 W fast charger, and long battery life make it an amazing phone to have at its price.

Best Overall Product

The best overall product in this guide is the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G. Although it is also the highest-priced mobile phone on this list, its features and performance are worth every penny. With an amazing processor and camera module, this phone bears the fruits of Mi hypercharge, the fastest charging tech in the country. Its 5G connectivity and huge battery life are other notable features.

How to Find the Perfect Xiaomi 3G Mobile Phone

Xiaomi's market strategy in India is to provide many all-around features in their mobile phones while keeping them affordable simultaneously. You can cater to your preferences by making a list of features that you want. Some features that make Xiaomi phones all-rounders for everyday use are good processors, amazing display, and decent camera performance. You can go to Amazon and the Mi India website for a detailed side-to-side comparison of specs to find the perfect Xiaomi 3G mobile phone tailored for your needs.

S.NoXiaomi 3G Mobile PhonesPrice
1Redmi Note 914,249 Rs
2Xiaomi Mi A312,899 Rs
3Redmi Note 10 T11,999 Rs
4Redmi 10 Prime13,499 Rs
5Mi Poco M210,493 Rs
6Mi 10i 5G20,890 Rs
7Redmi Note 1114,499 Rs
8Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G19,999 Rs
9Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G22,490 Rs
10Xiaomi Poco M4 PRO16,889 Rs

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership so we may get a part of your purchase revenue."

Xiaomi 3G Mobile Phones

Which GUI does Xiaomi use?

Xiaomi developed its user interface, MIUI, derived from the latest android UI. The latest update lets you use MIUI 13 on your devices.

What does it mean by Reverse charging?

Reverse charging means you can charge your mobile phone using the battery storage of devices like another phone, earphone case, etc. It is available in Mi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Mi 11i 5G phones on this list.

How does Xiaomi keep its mobile phone prices so low?

he secret behind Xiaomi's low-price phones packed with premium features is that they sell phones online. They don't deal with retail sellers, which helps them retain all sales profits.

