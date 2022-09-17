Summary:
The Xiaomi corporation is a tech giant that has many brands and labels under it. It has its headquarters based in Haidian district, Beijing, China. It is the 4th largest phone manufacturer worldwide and never fails to surprise us with its amazing and innovative products. Here is a representation of the list of best Xiaomi 3GB Mobile phones that offers its customers wonders at a friendly budget.
1. Redmi Y3
The phone comes inside a package of a solid cardboard box, and the hind end of the box contains information on the phone's key features; the selfie camera is 32 MP, Qualcomm's snapdragon 632, 6.2-inch screen, and a 4000ms battery high-capacity battery with variant 3GB RAM and the furthermore contain internal storage of 32 GB.
Inside the package, a phone cover is provided with a manual and a guide, and the charger contains a micro-USB. The physical screen of the Redmi Y3 is a 6.2" IPS LCD. The luster of the Redmi Y3's back side is unfathomable; the smoothness is a pleasure to the tactile senses of anyone. The beautiful design adds to its excellent features and the presence of a google setup back cam of 12 +2 MP. Both fingerprints and face locks are available on this phone. Dedicated sim slots are provided on the right side of the phone. Therefore, it can be said without hesitation that this Redmi model is among the best purchases on the Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones list.
Product description:
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive model design
|It does not have a very good back camera
|23 MP selfie camera
|Android 9.0 instead of 12.0
|High-performance battery
|Internal storage 64GB
2. Redmi 9A Sport
This is one of the best Xiaomi 3 GB RAM Mobile Phonesthat cost around Rs. 6999 to ₹7999. The magnificent Redmi 9A has a wider and broader display that ensures a magnificent and captivating viewing experience. The display is of high clarity that includes an HD+IPS display. It also has added health benefits as a TUV-certified reading mode that protects your eyes from the mobile rays.
The enhanced life span of the incredible 5000mAh ensures the highest use of the phone for two days. It comes in with an amazing 13MP primary AI camera and a 5MP AI selfie camera, which helps one lock the phone just by a look as it has AI unlock feature. The amazing 360 aura design is breathtaking, and it comes with the P2i nano-coating to protect the smartphone against water splashes and spills. This Redmi 3GB mobile phone
comes with 3 various colour options: metallic blue, coral green, and carbon black.
Product description:
|Pros
|Cons
|HP + IPS display
|Camera megapixels are lower
|Modern design
|Slightly heavier 194g
|TUV-certified reading mode
|P2i nano-coating
3. Redmi 6 Pro (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage)
Coming next in the list of Xiaomi 3G RAM mobile phones in India, which range from an approximate price of Rs. 6999 to Rs.7999. It is a simple, compact phone with a standard plastic body and is a great functional device for under ₹10000.
Redmi aims to offer customers good functional features at a lower cost. The design of this product is simple and nothing out of the ordinary, but the phone's body is solid and can withstand scratches and bumps. There's the evident 5.84-inch display with a pixel density of 432 per inch. The brightness and viewing are pretty good, and the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
Product description:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|Not innovative in terms of external appearance
|Long-lasting battery
|Bloatware problems
|Good rear camera
|Dedicated sim slot
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM)
Xiaomi is just so good at producing good quality cameras, and this is one of the Xiaomi 3G RAM mobile phones that comes with a 48MP camera. This Redmi Model attempts to upgrade the note 7 pro, which was previously in use.This amazing model ensures low light photography; The pixel surely helps click magnificent brighter images during tricky situations, and the results are mind-boggling as usual. A 4,000mAh battery does wonder to ensure a good customer experience, and the 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD is great indoors but is a bit feeble outdoors. The backlight is not powerful enough to view content clearly during a sunny afternoon. However, the phone does not have a fast charger included in the set.
Product description:
|Pros
|Cons
|48MP camera
|No 4K video recording
|Gorilla glass 5
|No NCF
|Good battery life
|Nice performance with UI responsiveness
5. Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage)
The phone comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1648 pixels (HD+). The display sports Gorilla Glass for protection. Redmi Note 10A is a handsome-looking phone that provides 5G connectivity and outstanding battery life at a low price.
This Redmi 10A functions with the MIUI 13, and its fundamentals are based on Android 11, which packs in around 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt expandable storage, including a dedicated sim slot. The Redmi 10A is a dual-SIM mobile and measures 169.59 x 76.56 x 9.13mm (height x width x thickness). It weighed 203.00 grams and was launched in different colour shades of Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue. You'll have to sacrifice display and camera quality to reap those 5G benefits. However, it's not the fastest performer for the money.
Product description:
|Pros
|Cons
|Classy design
|No ultra-wide lens
|Long-lastingly life
|Lower performance rate.
|5G connectivity
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi Y3
|32 MP selfie camera
|Attractive model design
|Qualcomm’s snapdragon 632
|Redmi 9A
|HP+ IPS Display
|5000 mAh battery
|P2i Nano coating
|Redmi 6 pro
|5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 IPS display
|12MP+5MP AI dual rear camera
|Solid-body can withstand scratches and bumps
|Redmi Note 7S
|48MP camera
|the 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD
|Gorilla glass
|Redmi 10 A
|5000 mAh
|2GHz CPU speed
|Outstanding battery life
Best value for money
Out of the Xiaomi mentioned above 3 GB RAM Mobile Phones, we assume that Redmi Y3 is the best value for money as it gives us a good battery, camera, and snapdragon 632. All these features are under the belt of a reasonable and affordable price, and buyers will get a holistic benefit from buying this phone without a doubt.
Best overall product
Redmi 9A is probably the best overall product in the Xiaomi 3 GB RAM Mobile Phoneslist because it is undeniably the best to offer buyers. The product has a comprehensive and all-rounding capability with advanced features. The customers will surely pay, like its high clarity display that includes an HD+IPS display. It also has added health benefits as a TUV-certified reading mode that protects your eyes from the mobile rays.
How to find the perfect product?
Firstly, doing good market research or online research is crucial to finding the perfect product that matches one's needs and desires. Nowadays, having an excellent social media presence is vital for many youngsters, so looking for a good camera is often essential.
Looking for good battery life is also crucial as one seldom needs to charge the cell phone. We all want a mobile phone with a long-lasting battery so we can use the gadget to its optimum level.
Lastly, looking for the OS or the CPU is essential because their versions and speeds often change over time. We all need a phone that is relevant and updated at its best.
Lastly, we should consider the budget and expenditure before buying a phone. It makes no sense if an individual buys a phone worth ₹20000 when he can get a similar phone at Rs10000.
Products price list
|Product name
|Price links on Amazon
|Redmi Y3
|(Renewed) Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 3GB RAM, 32MP Selfie Camera, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery) : Amazon.in: Electronics
|Redmi 9A
|Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery : Amazon.in: Electronics
|Redmi 6 Pro
|(Renewed) Redmi 6 Pro (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) : Amazon.in: Electronics
|Redmi Note 7S
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM): Amazon.in: Electronics
|Redmi 10A
|Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) : Amazon.in
Yes. Xiaomi phones have good longevity and have functioned well for many years.
there are better phones in the market, but Xiaomi gives us the best at a lower price and offers us good customer service.
Xiaomi phones are known for their good quality cameras and high-performance picture qualities.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is the best value for money in Xiaomi 3GB mobile phones. You can check the list and the details of the device mentioned above.
The list is based on providing you with the best product that is decent budget-wise and with 3GB RAM. We have mentioned the 5 best Xiaomi 3GB mobile phones.