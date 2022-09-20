Sign out
Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 18:40 IST

Summary:

This article lists the best Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones with all the necessary details. In addition, the pros and cons of every phone are described in a very easy-to-understand manner.

The Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones are the best to use because they have enough power to get you through a typical workday and back home. Furthermore, it is essential to have a minimum 4000 mAh battery powering your device because Android apps are growing more and more resource-hungry. You can work easily through your Xiaomi mobile phone and use relevant applications according to your requirements. In addition, Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones charge quickly.

1. MI REDMI 9i Sport

The Redmi 9i Sport is an excellent companion that makes it easier for you to complete daily tasks, whether while working or playing. The Redmi 9i Sport is equipped to handle any task, thanks to its enormous HD+ IPS display, the potent Helio G25 engine, a big 5000 mAh battery, two good cameras, and several other cutting-edge features.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 164.9 x 77.1 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.35 in)
  • Weight: 370 grams (6.84 oz)
  • Screen: 6.53 inches
  • Connectivity: 4G
  • Memory storage: 64GB
  • Colour: Carbon Black

ProsCons
The display size is goodNo fingerprint sensor
FM radio10 W charging
MI REDMI 9i Sport (Carbon Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
11% off
8,900 9,999
Buy now

2. Mi 11X Pro 5G

The Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with excellent features with different configurations. With its vibrant display characteristics, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro guarantees top-notch visualisation metrics. This gadget also boasts excellent RAM and chipset configuration, enabling users to multitask throughout the day without any noticeable lag. Other remarkable features that will get you moving include the Android v11 OS, the MIUI Custom UI, and 5G compatibility. Even in direct sunlight, the 6.67-inch LCD touchscreen's IPS technology provides you with a clear display. It features a 108MP AI triple camera with a telephoto lens and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Its body is made of 3D glass and has an outstanding battery backup.

Specifications:

  • Screen:6.67 inches
  • Camera:108 megapixels
  • Memory: 128 GB
  • OS: Android v8.1
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeLess number of 5G bands supported
Long durability 
Attractive design 
Excellent camera 
Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | Extra Offers on Exchange
23% off
36,999 47,999
Buy now

3. Mi 11X 5G

The Mi 11X is one of Xiaomi's better products. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Xiaomi has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on its display for protection. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 and an Octa-core processor. In favourable lighting situations, the phone's 8MP ultra-wide lens, which has the same resolution as a 48MP sensor, produces high-quality photographs.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • RAM Storage:6GB
  • Memory storage capacity:128GB
  • Screen size:6.67 inches
  • Display:LCD screen available
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth, Wifi, and 5G
  • Micro SD card support:128GB

ProsCons
Excellent 120Hz AMOLED displayBuggy software
Great performance Weak haptics
Good speaker qualityThe display is not bright 
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI | Extra offers on Exchange
18% off
27,999 33,999
Buy now

4. Mi Poco M2

This phone's 6.53-inch touchscreen is comfortable in your hand and still provides a stunning display. It looks like a high-end phone because of the design's curved edges. The fingerprint sensor provides a flawless locking method for your phone. Its 13 MP+ 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras quickly establish the phone as a top pick for a low-cost phone. It's an excellent phone for selfie enthusiasts due to the 8MP front-facing camera. For moderate usage, it performs superbly. There are many preloaded apps, some of which might not be very useful.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 8.0
  • Performance:4GB RAM with a good processor
  • Camera:13 MP rear camera with dual flash
  • Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G
  • Colour: Brick Red

ProsCons
Good display size Without wireless charging
Sturdy build qualityModerate performance of the selfie camera in low light
Ease of useHeating problem may appear sometimes
Supports dual nano SIMLow battery performance
MI Poco M2 (Brick Red, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off
10,990 12,999
Buy now

5. Mi 10i 5G

The Mi 10i is an easy recommendation because it has a strong set of cameras (108 MP Quad Rear camera with Ultra-wide and Macro mode), an excellent audio arrangement, and reliable performance with 5G support. Every time you use it, the gorgeous design of this phone will catch people's attention because it layers all that information together. The smartphone has 2MP depth and macro cameras, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 120-degree field of view (FOV) sensor. In addition, this smartphone has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Specifications:

  • Battery:4820 mAh
  • Sim Card:Dual sim card
  • Storage:128GB
  • Display:6.67 inches
  • Connectivity:Supports Bluetooth and 5G
  • Colour: Atlantic Blue and Pacific Sunrise

ProsCons
Dependable performance and 5G supportAMOLED is not available
108 MP camera is good for still photographyMIUI software needs more refinement
Decent battery with fast chargingHeavy and bulky to carry
Mi 10i 5G (Atlantic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera | Snapdragon 750G Processor
8% off
22,999 24,999
Buy now

6. Mi Redmi 8 Smartphone

A 6.22-inch full HD display is included with the Redmi 8 smartphone. This phone offers a crystal-clear, colourful visual experience. The 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel back camera includes a dual-LED flash. A front-facing 8 MP camera is also included. A 64 GB internal storage space is also included with the phone, which you may utilise to keep your media files and paperwork.

Specifications:

  • Display:6.22 inches
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, 4G
  • Camera:12 MP + 2MP AI dual camera
  • Colour: Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue

ProsCons
Beautiful design The camera is not good in low light conditions
Excellent fingerprint sensorLow performance
Phenomenal battery lifeCamera software needs work
Mi Redmi 8 Smartphone (Onyx Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
6% off
11,317 11,999
Buy now

7. Mi 10T 5G

The phone has a 6.67-inch touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. For safety, the display has Gorilla Glass. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G. It has 6GB of RAM. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, which runs Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G offers support for exclusive fast charging.

Specifications:

  • OS:Android 10
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Display:6.67 inches
  • Connectivity: 5G
  • Colour: Celestial Silver and Cosmic Black
  • Battery description:Lithium-Polymer

ProsCons
Excellent performance and designNo expandable support
Sturdy build qualityPoor performance while playing games
Supports dual SIMBad quality camera
MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage - | Alexa Hands-Free Capable |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers
19% off
34,999 42,999
Buy now

8. Mi Poco M2 Pro

The Mi Poco M2 Pro is solidly constructed and has a stylish design. The P2i water-repellent coating on the M2 Pro makes it splash-proof. One of this phone's distinguishing characteristics is its 120Hz panel. Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black are the three colour options available.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android
  • Storage:4 GB RAM
  • Display:6.67 inches
  • Camera: 48 megapixels
  • Colour: Out of the Blue, Blue and Green

ProsCons
Beautiful design Poor mono speaker
Bright and vibrant displayThe software comes with bloatware
MI Poco M2 Pro (Out of The Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
24% off
12,990 16,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9i sportHuge displayTwo powerful camerasHigh-performance processor 
MI 11X Pro 5G IPS LCD touchscreen4GB and 6GB RAM optionsGorilla glass 5 protection
Mi 11X 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset33W fast chargingFitted with a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
Mi Poco M2light in weightQualcomm Snapdragon 720G processorRuns Android v10 (Q) operating system
Mi 10i 5GCorning Gorilla glass v5Comes with IP53 certificationFull HD AMOLED display
Mi Redmi 8 SmartphoneDisplay Hd resolutionExpandable srtoragePhenomenal battery life
Mi 10T 5GLong battery life and fast chargingDual GSM sim cards108MP quad rear camera
Mi Poco M2 ProExcellent  performanceGood battery life and fast chargingQualcomm Snapdragon 720G 

Best value for money

The Mi Poco M2 Pro provides the best value for the money. It is one of the more affordable alternatives with an HD display and 4G connectivity. Several various configurations are available for the Mi Poco M2 Pro, making it a feature-rich smartphone. The smartphone's impressive super AMOLED display provides a cinematic spectator experience with incredible clarity and detail. This phone stands out for its fashionable appearance, reliable performance, and enormous battery. With this phone's incredible 64 MP Quad Lens technology, you may capture unique images with breathtaking graphics. In addition, 128 GB of storage space allows you total freedom to save anything.

Best overall

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G tops the list of smartphones with 4000 mAh batteries. This smartphone's build quality, battery life, and display are all competitive with its price range. The Mi 10T Pro model gives you the most recent 5G support in this pricing range. Its 20 MP front camera and triple rear cameras with a 64 MP+ 13MP+ 5MP resolution make it an apparent top option. Furthermore, it has many preloaded apps and displays good performance with modest usage.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery mobiles?

How to find Xiaomi 4000 MAh battery mobiles? Here are some key factors to consider:

  1. The best way to find a Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phoneis to compare some critical features. While looking for a budget-friendly phone, one must look at the internal storage and RAM along with the phone's battery life. When one finds a phone fulfilling the basic requirements, one must choose that specific phone.
  2. If you are a content creator, look for phones with great cameras and AI-powered camera software. Generally, for less than Rs. 20,000, you can find 4G phones with great cameras. If you are technology-oriented and willing to use 5G technology as soon as it is launched, get a 5G-ready smartphone now, but don't compromise on processor performance. Gamers should focus more on CPU performance and expandable RAM to prevent lags during gameplay.

Products price list

4000 MAh battery mobilesPrice
MI Redmi 9i SportRs 8,999
MI 11X Pro 5G  36,999
Mi 11X 5GRs 27,999

Mi poco M2

 10,440
Mi 10i 5G 23,989
Mi Redmi 8 SmartphoneRs 11,248
Mi 10T 5G  34,999
Mi Poco M2 ProRs 12,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What is the difference between Xiaomi and Mi?

The premium product line of Xiaomi has changed its name from "Mi" to "Xiaomi", and the company will now have two unique sub-brands: Xiaomi and Redmi. The latter contains a variety of affordable gadgets, including Smart TVs, computers, and smartphones. While the "Mi" logo will continue to represent the company's overall brand, all old Mi products, including smartphones, TVs, fitness equipment, etc,  bear  the new Xiaomi logo. 

2. How should the mobile device's battery be charged?

You can charge your mobile device's battery by plugging it into an outlet or USB port on your computer:

  1. Plug the charger into a power outlet.
  2. Use the included USB cord to connect the charger to the charging port on your device. 
  3. Remove the charger from the power socket and your device once the battery is fully charged.

What is the lifespan of 4000 mAh batteries?

The 4000 mAh battery has Smart Power 3.0 technology. With regular use, a full charge may provide close to 1.46 days with battery life or over a day along with heavy use.

 View More
