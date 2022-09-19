Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Xiaomi 6-inch smartphones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 14:35 IST

Summary:

Looking for an efficient Xiaomi 6-Inch smartphone that fits your budget? If yes, look for these fantastic technology-driven gadgets that fulfil all your demands.

Xiaomi 6-inch

Xiaomi smartphones have increased their presence in the technology world more significantly than any other brand. Here, we tell you about the top Xiaomi 6-inch smartphones.

1. Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is the third phone in Xiaomi’s A series. It comes with an HD+ display and a Snapdragon 665 processor. It is the only affordable device in the market if one is looking for a smooth-working device with a great camera, an effective display, and assured updates in the range of 13,000–15,000. The 4 GB/64 GB model is for 13,999, while the 6 GB/128 GB is for 15,499.

Specifications:

Build- Glass front (Gorilla glass 5), glass back (Gorilla glass 5), plastic frame

Storage-4 GB/ 64 GB expandable to 6 GB/ 128 GB

Battery-Li-Po 4030 MAH

Colours-More than white, kind of grey, not just blue

Camera-Portrait mode and HDR supported 48+8+2 MP AI triple rear camera and 32 MP front camera

Operating system-The operating system is Android Pie v9.0, with a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and an Adreno 610 GPU.

Dimensions-153.571.98.5 mm (6.042.830.33 in)

Display-6.08 inch AMOLED

Comes with- A power adapter, a USB cable, a warranty card, a user guide, a SIM tray ejection tool and a back cover.

ProsCons
Triple rear cameraSnapdragon 665 Soc
32 MP front cameraOnly HD+ display 
Type-C portNot reliable battery life 
Brand quality 
Xiaomi Mi A3 (More Than White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Launched in 2018, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has an 18:9 display and minimal bezels, making it easy to hold in hand. It has capacitive controls at the bottom instead of on-screen controls. The screen is entrusted with a 5.99-inch panel with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and it has a front-facing camera, proximity sensor, and selfie flash.

Specifications:

Build- Glass front (Gorilla glass), aluminium back, aluminium frame

Storage- 4 GB/ 64 GB to 6 GB/ 64 GB

Battery- Li-Po 4000 MAH

Colours- Black, champagne gold, rose gold, lake blue

Camera- A 12 MP+5MP primary dual camera with LED flash and a 20 MP front-facing camera

Operating system-1.8GHz Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon octa-core processor, Adreno 509 GPU.

Dimensions- 158.675.48.1 mm (6.242.970.32 in)

Display- 5.99 inches IPL LCD

Comes with- A power adapter, a USB cable, a warranty card, an instruction manual, an ejector tool for the SIM tray, and a back cover.

ProsCons
Reliable performance Hybrid card slot
IR blaster Draining battery life 
Decent selfie camera 
The audio output is loud 

3. Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Launched in July 2022, the Xiaomi Redmi K50i is the latest phone in theK series that comes in the range of 25,999 - 28,999. The Xiaomi Redmi K50i comprises 5G detailed specifications and features. It is very efficient for lovers of games and advanced technology, as the 6.6-inch 144Hz FFS LCD with a 270 Hz touch sampling rate linked with the octa-core Dimensity 8100 chipset makes the Redmi K50i a brilliant smartphone for gaming.

Specifications:

Build-6.6 inches, 103.4 cm2(85.1% screen-to-body ratio), Corning Gorilla glass 5.

Storage- 128GB/6GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM

Battery- Li-Po 5080 MAH

Colours- Phantom blue, stealth black, quick silver

Camera-64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide, and a 2MP Macro triple camera setup.The 4K video recording capability brings out movie-quality videos in a hassle-free manner.

Operating system- Octa-core (4x2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Dimensions- 163.6 x 74.3 x 8.9 mm (6.44 x 2.93 x 0.35 in)

Display-6.6" FHD+ 144HZ fluid, dolby vision display

Comes with- 67W fast-charger, USB A to USB C cable, SIM ejection tool, basic screen protector, basic silicon case

ProsCons
67W fast chargingLCD display
Vision supportNo OIS
Dual speakers No Micro-SD card slot
Widevine L1 supported Filled with bloatware 
Faster RAM and storageNo NFC 
Redmi K50i 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display | Alexa Built-in
19% off
25,999 31,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

Released in March 2022, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G comes with a whopping 108 MP camera sensor, a 67W battery charge, and a 120 Hz screen, which generally comes with high-end devices.

Specifications:

Build- Glass front (Gorilla glalss5), glass back

Storage- 128GB/6GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM

Battery- Li-Po 5000 MAH

Colours- Mysterious green, forest green, timeless purple

Camera-108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography

Operating system- Octa-core (2x2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55

Dimensions- 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)

Display-16.94cm(6.67) super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate protected by corning Gorilla glass 5

Comes with- Mi 76W sonic charger, USB A to USB C, sim ejection tool, basic screen protector, and back cover

ProsCons
Top-notch battery lifeAbsence of 4 K video capturing
Loud stereo speakerDowngraded macro camera, missing depth sensor
Excellent AMOLED screen, bright, 120Hz, excellent colour supremacy 
MIUI 13, 3.5mm jack, NFC IR blaster, Micro SD 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
20% off
19,999 24,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Launched in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10S is the latest addition to the Note 10 family. It is considered to be the only device in the lineup to be powered by a MediaTek SoCIt. In addition, it comes with a gaming-centric Helio G95 processor, with 4 GB of RAM to 6 GB of RAM or 128 GB of storage, depending on the handset one is opting for. The cherry on the cake is that it boots Android 11 MIUI 12.5.

Specifications:

Build- 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (83.5% screen-to-body ratio) corning gorilla glass 3

Storage- 6G + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB

Battery- Li-Po 5000 MAH, 33 W fast charging

Colours- Deep Sea blue (ocean blue), shadow black (Onyx Gray), frost white, Pebble White

Camera- 64 MP Quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and portrait lenses; 13 MP front camera

Operating system - MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core; 12nm process; clock speed of up to 2.05GHz

Dimensions- 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)

Display-FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED Dot display; 16.33 cm (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio

Comes with- Redmi Note 10S, power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, warranty card, user guide, and a clear soft case. The screen protector is pre-applied on the phone.

ProsCons
33 W fast charging supportStandard 60 Hz frame rate 
Latest Android 11 OS and MIUI 12 custom UIAverage performance 
IP53 certification and gorilla glass 3 protectionPresence of bloatware in the interface 
Elegant premium design 
Redmi Note 10S (Color XXX, RAM XX, Storage XXX) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement (Prime only) | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
18% off
13,999 16,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Launched in June 2021, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is the first 5G phone offered by Redmi in the range of 15,000. It is one of the good phones with adequate styling and is made for those who love to use their device single-handedly. It comes with a Full HD+ IPS LCD. The screen refresh rate gives you an experience of efficient gaming, watching videos, or daily usage. Moreover, almost double battery power significantly boosts the entire functioning process.

Specifications:

Build- 6.5 inches, Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame

Storage- 64GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM, 128GB/6GB RAM

Battery- Li-Po 5000 MAH

Colours- Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, Graphite Black

Camera-48 MP camera sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP Macro camera lens | 8 MP Front camera

Operating system-Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa-core; 7nm process; Up to 2.2GHz clock speed; dual 5G support

Dimensions- 161.8 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm (6.37 x 2.97 x 0.35 in)

Display- 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive sync technology.

Comes with-The device comes with USB-C to USB-A cable for charging and data transfer, a transparent silicon case, a SIM eject tool and a screen protector

ProsCons
Solid battery life LCD display 
90 Hz refresh rateAverage cameras 
5G connectivity Plastic build
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC  
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
12% off
14,999 16,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Snapdragon 665 SoC with an octa-c

ore CPU

Portrait mode and HDR supported 48+8+2 MP AI triple rear camera and 32 MP front camera 4030 mAH battery with 18 W fast charging support 
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 proQualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoCA 12 MP+5MP primary dual camera with LED flash and a 20 MPGlass front (gorilla glass), Aluminium back, Aluminium frame
Xiaomi Redmi K50i64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro triple camera setup. The 4K video recording capability brings out movie-quality videos in a hassle-free manner.Long-lasting battery, Li-Po 5080 MAH with 67W charger 6.6 inches, 103.4 cm2 corning gorilla glass 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus 5G5000 mAH battery, comes with 67WSnapdragon 695 SoC, 5G, and 120Hz Super AMOLED panel108MP triple camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10SLi-Po 5000 MAH, 33 W fast charging64 MP Quad Rear camera; 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and portrait lenses; 13 MP front camera FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED Dot display; 16.33 cm (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10TMediatek dimensity 700 Octa-coreFHD+ (2400x1080) Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive sync technology48 MP camera sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP Macro camera lens | 8 MP Front camera

Best value for money

The Xiaomi smartphone that provides the best value for money is the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. The 120Hz OLED screen with a 360 Hz touch sampling rate elevates the most remarkable experience. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a good option in the range of 20,000 to experience excellent performance, display and battery life.

Best overall

The best overall smartphone on our list is the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5 G. It is considered the best-selling smartphone of 2022 due to its 50MP telephoto zoom camera, which is a first for a Xiaomi flagship, and a 50 MP primary lens completes this. Moreover, It comes with a vibrant AMOLED display and great colour representation.

Key points to buying the best Xiaomi 6-inch smartphone

Camera-Look out for the camera specs if you are a lover of taking pictures through the back camera and the front camera. It is a major key point to look out for while buying a smartphone.

Battery- A battery that drains too quickly and doesn’t last long when a user wants to video stream gives a false impact on the deciding factor.

Processor- Processors with quad-core, snapdragon, octa-core, and Snapdragon should be considered, as they work proficiently in providing higher speed.

Display- A smartphone with a 5.5-6.5 inches display would be an ideal option

Cost-Cost is critical in deciding what smartphone you want to buy.

Products price list in table

S. No.Xiaomi 6 inches smartphonesPrice 
1.Xiaomi Mi A3  13,999/-
2.Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 10,500/-
3.Xiaomi Redmi K50i  25,999 to 28,999
4.Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G 20,999 to 24,999
5.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 S 13,999 to 16,499
6.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 13,999 to 16,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Dumbbell set for home: Pump iron, build muscles from the comfort of your house
Amazon sale: Get up to 47% off on mobile phones under 30,000
Top 10 gaming console under 5000: A buying guide
Your ultimate guide to a refrigerator under 12,000
Top 10 8 GB internal memory mobile phones in India

Xiaomi 6-Inch Smartphones

Should I buy a smartphone or a standard phone?

Living in the 21st century, where everything works on fingertips, it becomes necessary to buy a smartphone to get up to date and match the ever-shifting demands of the world.

Is a smartphone friendly enough for me?

Check whether the phone is comfortable for your use without constantly affecting your health or if the phone is effective enough to use with one hand. However, it is recommended not to use a smartphone single-handedly when driving; always use a set of headphones.

What top significant features should I look for?

Before buying any smartphone, you should look at features such as memory, camera, process, display, battery, operating system, etc. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS