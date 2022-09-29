Xiaomi phones under ₹ 50,000: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Xiaomi gadgets are regarded as the best in the industry for offering the best specifications at highly affordable prices. If you're looking for an amazing phone at a surprisingly low price, Xiaomi is the brand for you!

Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 50,000 promises high-end user experience.

Because of their superior cameras, longer battery life, beautiful displays and attractive MIUI software, Xiaomi smartphones are an excellent investment. Selecting the best phone among the various options available in virtually every market category can be challenging. With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can select the ideal Xiaomi phone that fits your budget. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and honest user feedback. Can’t wait to know our choices? Scroll down and take a look. 1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Just looking at the numbers, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a huge upgrade over the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with a 120W charger, a Snapdragon 888 SoC bump and an AMOLED screen that supports Dolby Vision. Even though it's more expensive than the standard Mi 11T, this iteration of the Mi 11 is well appreciated. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for ultra-fast 120W fast charging Hard to reach the biometric scanner Superb build quality Thermal-throttling issues comparable to those seen in other smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 Support for 13 5G bands Lacks support for wireless charging

2. Mi 11X Pro 5G With Oneplus having deviated from its original vision of producing only flagship killers, Xiaomi has taken over the wheel. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is as powerful as any other phone with the Snapdragon 888 processor. With an amazing camera setup and a host of other flagship-grade features, it offers an incredible value proposition. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4520 mAh Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro lens Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 52 minutes)

Pros Cons Elegant design Underpowered processor Power-packed performance Overpriced Stunning display Support for only 33W fast charging

3. MI 10T 5G Xiaomi Mi 10T features similar specs to the more costly Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, but it's cheaper. Xiaomi Mi 10T's Snapdragon 865 is great at ₹30,000, competing head-on with the more expensive Samsung S20 FE 5G. The 6.67-inch screen's 144 Hz display is unique in this price segment, and the inclusion of a 5000 mAh battery is spot-on. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 64MP(f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 13MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens, 5MP(f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.2) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Incredible performance Uncertainty regarding future software updates Best-in-class 144Hz refresh rate Low-light photography could use some improvement Amazing camera results Bloatware

4. Mi 11X 5G Xiaomi has accomplished a great deal with the Mi 11X 5G, delivering amazing build quality and internals at a competitive price. With a powerful processor and excellent cameras, the Mi 11X delivers constantly. The amazing stereo speakers, IP 53-rating and 33W fast charging make it an interesting choice. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1300 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 4520 mAh Rear Camera: 48MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% in 52 minutes)

Pros Cons Excellent design Bloatware Support for 33W fast charging Overheats under heavy load Amazing stereo speakers Cameras could use some improvement

5. Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge The 11i Hypercharge from Xiaomi offers a sleek 120Hz AMOLED display, rapid charging (up to 120W) and high-quality cameras at an incredibly affordable price. At first glance, it might seem like a one-trick pony, but the smartphone emerges as the clear leader in its price segment. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 15 minutes)

Pros Cons Astounding 120W fast charging Bloatware MediaTek Dimensity 920 Mediocre camera performance Excellent stereo speakers Battery life could be improved

6. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a well-rounded smartphone that stands out thanks to its exceptional build quality, gorgeous display and powerful cameras. However, suppose those features aren't enough to pique your interest, the phone excels at just about everything else it offers, including multiple 5G bands, NFC support and Xiaomi's signature IR blaster. Specifications: Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4250 mAh Rear Camera: 64MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.2) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC Lacks support for OIS 33W fast charging Battery life could use some improvement Premium, sleek design and build Mediocre low-light photography results

7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone thanks to its premium build quality, brilliant 90Hz AMOLED screen and powerful Snapdragon 732G processor. It's a well-rounded gadget with a few obvious drawbacks that usually come with a cheap smartphone. Specifications: Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 4250 mAh Rear Camera: 64MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5MP (f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Elegant design Lacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack Snapdragon 732G processor Not for gamers 90Hz refresh rate Underwhelming low-light photography results

8. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Xiaomi's Note Pro series has gained serious appeal since the introduction of 5G to mid-range phones. The camera setup and processing capability for 4K video and HDR shooting are lacking on the Snapdragon 695. The excitement may have worn off, but it's still a decent option for a mid-range Android phone. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP (f/2.4) Macro lens Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (100% charge in 42 minutes)

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Underpowered processor Stereo speakers setup Overpriced 67W fast charging No support for Android 12

9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max significantly improved over the previous generation. It offers competitive features like a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera stack, amazing battery life and more in a package that is both physically and figuratively easy on the pocketbook, making it the new favourite budget Xiaomi phone in India. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5020 mAh Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 75 minutes)

Pros Cons Great battery life Underpowered processor Dependable performance EIS support limited to 1080p recordings Sleek, elegant design Underwhelming low-light photography results

10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Xiaomi probably had difficulty coming up with a phone that offered even better value than the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Its 108MP camera is just one of several reasons for its success on the market. The phone boasts a stunning display, a sleek design with a glass back panel and lightning-fast charging (67W) for a device of its price range. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 SoC RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (51% charging in 15 minutes)

Pros Cons Support for Widevine L1 Underwhelming low-light photography results Premium design and excellent build quality Plastic body Support for 67W fast charging Underpowered Mediatek G96 SoC

Price of Xiaomi phones under ₹ 50,000 at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G ₹ 41,999 Mi 11X Pro 5G ₹ 36,999 MI 10T 5G ₹ 31,999 Mi 11X 5G ₹ 29,999 Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge ₹ 25,940 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 26,999 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite ₹ 19,990 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 19,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ₹ 17,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro ₹ 18,999

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 108MP rear camera 120W fast charging Mi 11X Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 108MP rear camera 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel MI 10T 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor 64MP rear camera 33W fast charging Mi 11X 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor 48MP rear camera 33W fast charging Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge 120W fast charging 108MP rear camera 6.67 inches AMOLED panel Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor 6.55-inch AMOLED panel 33W fast charging Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor 64MP rear camera 33W fast charging Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 108MP rear camera Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G 67W fast charging Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 108MP rear camera 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel 33W fast charging Redmi Note 11 Pro 108MP rear camera 6.67 inches AMOLED panel 67W fast charging

Best value for money The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is an excellent mid-range smartphone. The Snapdragon 695 5G processor might not be the best, given its price, but it gets the job done. With a 108MP rear camera, it can click great pictures if Xiaomi's soft image processing suits your taste. It is a well-rounded device with great battery backup and 67W fast charging. Best overall The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is an absolute beast. It features a powerful Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a fantastic set of cameras that lets you capture beautiful images and sharp videos. The AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is the new standard for flagship devices, and the 11T Pro 5G does not disappoint. With 120W fast charging that lets you charge the phone in seventeen minutes, the 11T Pro 5G aims to impress. And the best part is that Xiaomi includes the 120W charging brick in the box. How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone under ₹50,000 Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use. Things to consider: Battery life: It would help if the smartphone you are looking to buy offers longer than six hours of screen-on-time. Budget and mid-range phones offer even longer battery life because of their inferior performance. Features like fast and wireless charging are bonuses and can improve your overall ownership experience by order of magnitude. Storage: Lower-end models usually include 64GB and flagships anywhere between 128GB to 512GB of onboard storage. Look for phones with expandable memory. Apart from that, your smartphone's storage solution also plays an important role. It is highly recommended to go with a UFS-based option. Processor: With Xiaomi phones, prioritising based on processors is not exactly important since Xiaomi makes it a priority to add the latest and greatest processors to their smartphones.

