Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Xiaomi phones under 50,000: A buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 29, 2022 20:15 IST
Summary:

Xiaomi gadgets are regarded as the best in the industry for offering the best specifications at highly affordable prices. If you're looking for an amazing phone at a surprisingly low price, Xiaomi is the brand for you!

product info
Xiaomi mobile phones under 50,000 promises high-end user experience. 

Because of their superior cameras, longer battery life, beautiful displays and attractive MIUI software, Xiaomi smartphones are an excellent investment. Selecting the best phone among the various options available in virtually every market category can be challenging.

With the assistance of this detailed guide, you can select the ideal Xiaomi phone that fits your budget. Our suggestions are backed by in-depth research and analysis, including head-to-head comparisons and honest user feedback. Can’t wait to know our choices? Scroll down and take a look.

1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Just looking at the numbers, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a huge upgrade over the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with a 120W charger, a Snapdragon 888 SoC bump and an AMOLED screen that supports Dolby Vision. Even though it's more expensive than the standard Mi 11T, this iteration of the Mi 11 is well appreciated.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for ultra-fast 120W fast chargingHard to reach the biometric scanner
Superb build qualityThermal-throttling issues comparable to those seen in other smartphones with the Snapdragon 888
Support for 13 5G bandsLacks support for wireless charging
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
29% off 38,999 54,999
Buy now

2. Mi 11X Pro 5G

With Oneplus having deviated from its original vision of producing only flagship killers, Xiaomi has taken over the wheel. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is as powerful as any other phone with the Snapdragon 888 processor. With an amazing camera setup and a host of other flagship-grade features, it offers an incredible value proposition.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4520 mAh

Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro lens

Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 52 minutes)

ProsCons
Elegant designUnderpowered processor
Power-packed performanceOverpriced
Stunning displaySupport for only 33W fast charging
cellpic
Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime
23% off 36,999 47,999
Buy now

3. MI 10T 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T features similar specs to the more costly Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, but it's cheaper. Xiaomi Mi 10T's Snapdragon 865 is great at 30,000, competing head-on with the more expensive Samsung S20 FE 5G. The 6.67-inch screen's 144 Hz display is unique in this price segment, and the inclusion of a 5000 mAh battery is spot-on.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches IPS LCD panel with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 650 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 64MP(f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 13MP (f/2.4) ultrawide lens, 5MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.2)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Incredible performanceUncertainty regarding future software updates
Best-in-class 144Hz refresh rateLow-light photography could use some improvement
Amazing camera resultsBloatware
cellpic
MI 10T 5G Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage - | Alexa Hands-Free Capable |Additional Exchange/No Cost EMI Offers
19% off 34,999 42,999
Buy now

4. Mi 11X 5G

Xiaomi has accomplished a great deal with the Mi 11X 5G, delivering amazing build quality and internals at a competitive price. With a powerful processor and excellent cameras, the Mi 11X delivers constantly. The amazing stereo speakers, IP 53-rating and 33W fast charging make it an interesting choice.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 4520 mAh

Rear Camera: 48MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% in 52 minutes)

ProsCons
Excellent designBloatware
Support for 33W fast chargingOverheats under heavy load
Amazing stereo speakersCameras could use some improvement
cellpic
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor
14% off 29,999 34,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge

The 11i Hypercharge from Xiaomi offers a sleek 120Hz AMOLED display, rapid charging (up to 120W) and high-quality cameras at an incredibly affordable price. At first glance, it might seem like a one-trick pony, but the smartphone emerges as the clear leader in its price segment.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 15 minutes)

ProsCons
Astounding 120W fast chargingBloatware
MediaTek Dimensity 920Mediocre camera performance
Excellent stereo speakersBattery life could be improved
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium, (MZB0A55IN)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a well-rounded smartphone that stands out thanks to its exceptional build quality, gorgeous display and powerful cameras. However, suppose those features aren't enough to pique your interest, the phone excels at just about everything else it offers, including multiple 5G bands, NFC support and Xiaomi's signature IR blaster.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4250 mAh

Rear Camera: 64MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor

Front Camera: 20MP (f/2.2)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Powerful Snapdragon 778G SoCLacks support for OIS
33W fast chargingBattery life could use some improvement
Premium, sleek design and buildMediocre low-light photography results
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
24% off 25,999 33,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a top-tier budget smartphone thanks to its premium build quality, brilliant 90Hz AMOLED screen and powerful Snapdragon 732G processor. It's a well-rounded gadget with a few obvious drawbacks that usually come with a cheap smartphone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 4250 mAh

Rear Camera: 64MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5MP (f/2.4) Macro lens

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Elegant designLacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack
Snapdragon 732G processorNot for gamers
90Hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
27% off 25,490 34,990
Buy now

8. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Xiaomi's Note Pro series has gained serious appeal since the introduction of 5G to mid-range phones. The camera setup and processing capability for 4K video and HDR shooting are lacking on the Snapdragon 695. The excitement may have worn off, but it's still a decent option for a mid-range Android phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.8) wide-angle lens, 8MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP (f/2.4) Macro lens

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (100% charge in 42 minutes)

ProsCons
Super AMOLED displayUnderpowered processor
Stereo speakers setupOverpriced
67W fast chargingNo support for Android 12
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
20% off 19,999 24,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max significantly improved over the previous generation. It offers competitive features like a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera stack, amazing battery life and more in a package that is both physically and figuratively easy on the pocketbook, making it the new favourite budget Xiaomi phone in India.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5020 mAh

Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 75 minutes)

ProsCons
Great battery lifeUnderpowered processor
Dependable performanceEIS support limited to 1080p recordings
Sleek, elegant designUnderwhelming low-light photography results
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
22% off 17,999 22,999
Buy now

10. Redmi Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi probably had difficulty coming up with a phone that offered even better value than the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Its 108MP camera is just one of several reasons for its success on the market. The phone boasts a stunning display, a sleek design with a glass back panel and lightning-fast charging (67W) for a device of its price range.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108MP (f/1.9) wide-angle lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (51% charging in 15 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for Widevine L1Underwhelming low-light photography results
Premium design and excellent build qualityPlastic body
Support for 67W fast chargingUnderpowered Mediatek G96 SoC
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
13% off 17,999 20,652
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi phones under 50,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 41,999
Mi 11X Pro 5G 36,999
MI 10T 5G 31,999
Mi 11X 5G 29,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge 25,940
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 26,999
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 19,990
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 19,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 17,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro 18,999

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor108MP rear camera120W fast charging
Mi 11X Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor108MP rear camera6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel
MI 10T 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor64MP rear camera33W fast charging
Mi 11X 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor48MP rear camera33W fast charging
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge120W fast charging108MP rear camera6.67 inches AMOLED panel
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor6.55-inch AMOLED panel33W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteQualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor64MP rear camera33W fast charging
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G108MP rear cameraQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G67W fast charging
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max108MP rear camera6.67 inches Super AMOLED panel33W fast charging
Redmi Note 11 Pro108MP rear camera6.67 inches AMOLED panel67W fast charging

Best value for money

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is an excellent mid-range smartphone. The Snapdragon 695 5G processor might not be the best, given its price, but it gets the job done. With a 108MP rear camera, it can click great pictures if Xiaomi's soft image processing suits your taste. It is a well-rounded device with great battery backup and 67W fast charging.

Best overall

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is an absolute beast. It features a powerful Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a fantastic set of cameras that lets you capture beautiful images and sharp videos. The AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is the new standard for flagship devices, and the 11T Pro 5G does not disappoint. With 120W fast charging that lets you charge the phone in seventeen minutes, the 11T Pro 5G aims to impress. And the best part is that Xiaomi includes the 120W charging brick in the box.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone under 50,000

Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

Battery life: It would help if the smartphone you are looking to buy offers longer than six hours of screen-on-time. Budget and mid-range phones offer even longer battery life because of their inferior performance. Features like fast and wireless charging are bonuses and can improve your overall ownership experience by order of magnitude.

Storage: Lower-end models usually include 64GB and flagships anywhere between 128GB to 512GB of onboard storage. Look for phones with expandable memory. Apart from that, your smartphone's storage solution also plays an important role. It is highly recommended to go with a UFS-based option.

Processor: With Xiaomi phones, prioritising based on processors is not exactly important since Xiaomi makes it a priority to add the latest and greatest processors to their smartphones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

