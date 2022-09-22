Sign out
Your ultimate guide to buy Nokia mobile phones under Rs.20000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 16:03 IST

In today’s world, functioning without a mobile phone seems like an impossible task. With the introduction of mobile phones, life has become way easier. Here is our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 20,000.

Owining a phone is no less than a blessing in today’s world. You no longer have to depend on notes or memoerize numbers to contact your loved ones. Whereas, it can be done easily within a few clicks. With the latest technological advancements, we have seen some of the best-looking smartphones on the market. If you’re looking for Nokia mobile phones under 20,000; here is the complete list of best mobile phones.

1. Nokia G21 Android smartphone, dual SIM, 3-day battery life, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 50MP triple AI camera | Dusk

Nokia G21 Android smartphone is one of the best Nokia mobile phones under 20000. It comes with excellent features including 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM that makes it a must have phone. Additionally, its sleek and simple design keeps you hooked throughout.

Specifications

• OS - Android 11 64bits

• RAM - 6GB

• Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams

• Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB

• Battery - 1 Lithium Polymer battery required

• Special features - Rear camera, face unlock, camera

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life 
Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky 
Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.  
15% off
14,499 16,999
Buy now

2. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ screen, selfie camera with front flash | 32GB storage (Grey)

Available in the grey colour, Nokia CO1 is a next generation mobile phone priced under 20,000. Comes ith excellent features 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Additionally, it comes with adequate camera quality to capture all moments beautifully.

Specifications

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 2GB
  • Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 grams
  • Battery - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required
  • Item model number - C01 plus
  • Wireless communication technology - cellular
  • Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
Simple and sleek design  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  
21% off
6,299 7,999
Buy now

3. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual rear camera, charcoal

Nokia comes with excellent budget-friendly phones. One such phone is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. This phone is easy to operate and extremely light-weight. Additionally, the 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM is enough to store all photos and videos without getting low of storage. Also, the LED display technology offers an enthralling experience.

Specifications

  • OS - Android 10.0
  • RAM - 2GB
  • Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 Grams
  • Battery - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required
  • Wireless communication technologies - bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Item model number - Nokia 2.3
  • Display technology - LCD

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
LED display technology  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  
23% off
8,499 10,999
Buy now

4. Nokia G20 Smartphone, dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 48MP quad camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb

Next Nokia Mobile phone under 20,000 is the Nokia G20 smartphone is eqipped with the latest Android 11. It comes with features such as quad camera, 6.5 inch screen display and dual sim for enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications

ProsCons
Comes with dual sim, cameraInadequate RAM size  
Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily  
Decent camera quality  
20% off
11,990 14,999
Buy now

5. Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone

Another exciting mobile phone which stands out is the Nokia 5310. It comes with long-lasting Battery life and wireless FM radio. Addtionally, this Nokia mobile phone features rear camera with flash light to click great quality pictures.

Specifications

  • Screen size - 2.4 inch
  • Storage - 32 GB
  • Brand - Nokia
  • Battery -1200mAh

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Does not comes with smart features 
Comes with FM radio  
Long lasting battery life  
16% off
3,349 3,999
Buy now

6. NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold

NOKIA 110 TA-1434 is a keypad phone equipped with excellent smart features which makes it a highly-advanced phone. Beside this, the 32 GB storage and powerful processor ensures an excellent experience.

Specificaitons

  • OS -S30+
  • RAM -0.04 GB
  • Product dimensions -11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 73 grams
  • Battery - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required
  • Item model number -NOKIA 110 DS
  • Connectivity technologies - bluetooth

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
Simple and sleek design  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  
16% off
5,849 6,999
Buy now

7. NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)

With a large display and battery that lasts forever, the NOKIA C30 is a phone designed to offer an immersive experience to every user. The stunning white colour is completely eye-catching.

Specifications

  • OS - Android R
  • RAM - 4GB
  • Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 grams
  • Battery - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
  • Connectivity technology - WiFi bluetooth; USB
  • GPS - True

ProsCons
Comes with in-built GPS Inadequate RAM size 
Easy connectivity with Wifi, Bluetooth and USB Available in only one colour 
Supported by the latest OS  
24% off
10,249 13,499
Buy now

8. Nokia 105

If you’re on a hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones, we suggest you go with the Nokia 105. Comes in the classic Black colour, this phone is a complete show-stealer. The best part is lastest OS and FM radio which keeps you going. Additionally, the 1.77 Inch screen offers a great experience.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 1.77 Inch
  • RAM : .04 GB
  • Special features - MP3, Radio
  • Battery - 1 Lithium ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB
  • Product dimensions - 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 72 grams
  • OS: Nokia series 30+

ProsCons
Features memoery card slot Inadequate RAM size 
Decent talk time  
Simple and stury style  
29% off
1,199 1,699
Buy now

9. Nokia 6310

Designed to offer a wholesome experience, Nokia 6310 mobile phone is the next generation phone equipped with the latest operating system. Additionally, the 8 GB storage keeps you going unstoppable. If you’re craving for a bornfied experience, invest in this one!

Specifications

  • Screen size: 2.8 Inch
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Battery - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology - Gsm 2G
  • Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 grams
  • OS: Nokia Series 30+

ProsCons
Comes with 8 GB RAM Available in only one colour 
Supported by cellular wireless communication technology  
Supported by the latest OS  
24% off
3,399 4,499
Buy now

10. Nokia 225 4G

Nokia 225 is last mobile phone in the list which comes with excellent storage. Also, its 4g connectivity keeps you going from dawn to dusk. This phone comes with the lastest operating features. Addtionally, this phone is high durable.

Specifications

  • Brand - Nokia
  • Storage : 64 MB
  • Battery - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4g
  • Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 grams
  • OS: Series 30+

ProsCons
Excellent storage Inadequate display 
Light in weight  
Latest OS 
15% off
3,749 4,399
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneAmple storage space.Good RAM backup.Great battery backup.
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ ScreenSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 SmartphoneStunning colors are available.Good RAM backup.Good camera resolution.
Nokia G20 SmartphoneGood colors are available.Good for everyday use.Lightweight and sturdy 
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone Decent display Adeuqate battery life Powerful processor 
Nokia 110 TA-1434 DS in RosegoldGood RAMExcellent battery life Latest operating system
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) Large and clear screen Billions of colors Decent look and design 
Nokia 105HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Nokia 6310Large screen size Big and bold FontLatest technology 
Nokia 225 4GLong-lasting battery Adequate RAM size Sleek and stylish design 

Best value for money

If you’re on a search for budget-friendly phones, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone. This phone is priced at 7,990.00 after discount making it an ideal choice for people looking for budget-friendly phones. Beside this, there is a long list of excellent features which keeps you going from dawn to dusk.

Best overall

Out of all the given options on our list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 20,000, one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, the model is designed to offer you an experience of life. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at 14,999.00 after discount.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones under 20,000?

Here are certain points to remember while choosing the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 20,000. Let’s have a look -

  • Full HD display
  • Excellent storage capacity
  • Decent camera quality
  • Long lasting battery life
  • High resolution
  • Price of the mobile
  • Power saving mode

Product price list

Product name Actual price Discounted price 
Nokia G21 Android smartphone 16,999 14,999.00
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ screen 7,999 6,105
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone 10,999 7,990
Nokia G20 smartphone 14,999 11,990
Nokia 5310 dual SIM keypad phone  3,999 3,349
Noika 110 TA-1434 DS in rosegold 2099 1,915
Noika C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)  13,499 10,249
Nokia 105 1,599 1,349
Nokia 6310 4,499 3,399.00
Nokia 225 4G 4,399 3,749

1. What are some specifics of the NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)?

The specifications are:

  • OS - Android R
  • RAM - 4GB 
  • Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 Grams
  • Battery - 1 Lithium Polymer Battery required
  • Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth; USB
  • GPS - True

2. What is the price range for Nokia mobile phones?

The price for Nokia mobile phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from 5,000 to 50,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase.

3. What are the best 4 mobile phones under 20,000 by Nokia?

Here they are - 

  • Renewed) Nokia G20 Smartphone
  • Nokia XR20 5G
  • Nokia G20 Smartphone
  • Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
