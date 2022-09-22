Your ultimate guide to buy Nokia mobile phones under Rs.20000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 22, 2022 16:03 IST





Summary: In today’s world, functioning without a mobile phone seems like an impossible task. With the introduction of mobile phones, life has become way easier. Here is our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 20,000.

Get your hands on the best Nokia mobile phones under 20,000.

Owining a phone is no less than a blessing in today’s world. You no longer have to depend on notes or memoerize numbers to contact your loved ones. Whereas, it can be done easily within a few clicks. With the latest technological advancements, we have seen some of the best-looking smartphones on the market. If you’re looking for Nokia mobile phones under 20,000; here is the complete list of best mobile phones. 1. Nokia G21 Android smartphone, dual SIM, 3-day battery life, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 50MP triple AI camera | Dusk Nokia G21 Android smartphone is one of the best Nokia mobile phones under 20000. It comes with excellent features including 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM that makes it a must have phone. Additionally, its sleek and simple design keeps you hooked throughout. Specifications • OS - Android 11 64bits • RAM - 6GB • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams • Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB • Battery - 1 Lithium Polymer battery required • Special features - Rear camera, face unlock, camera • GPS - True

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.

2. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ screen, selfie camera with front flash | 32GB storage (Grey) Available in the grey colour, Nokia CO1 is a next generation mobile phone priced under 20,000. Comes ith excellent features 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Additionally, it comes with adequate camera quality to capture all moments beautifully. Specifications OS - Android 11

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 grams

Battery - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

Item model number - C01 plus

Wireless communication technology - cellular

Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size Simple and sleek design Supports bluetooth and USB technology

3. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual rear camera, charcoal Nokia comes with excellent budget-friendly phones. One such phone is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. This phone is easy to operate and extremely light-weight. Additionally, the 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM is enough to store all photos and videos without getting low of storage. Also, the LED display technology offers an enthralling experience. Specifications OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 Grams

Battery - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

Wireless communication technologies - bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Item model number - Nokia 2.3

Display technology - LCD

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size LED display technology Supports bluetooth and USB technology

4. Nokia G20 Smartphone, dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 48MP quad camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb Next Nokia Mobile phone under 20,000 is the Nokia G20 smartphone is eqipped with the latest Android 11. It comes with features such as quad camera, 6.5 inch screen display and dual sim for enhanced viewing experience. Specifications OS - Android 11

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 grams

Battery - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - ‎Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

OS - Android 11

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 grams

Battery - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Item model number - ‎Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Comes with dual sim, camera Inadequate RAM size Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily Decent camera quality

5. Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone Another exciting mobile phone which stands out is the Nokia 5310. It comes with long-lasting Battery life and wireless FM radio. Addtionally, this Nokia mobile phone features rear camera with flash light to click great quality pictures. Specifications Screen size - 2.4 inch

Storage - 32 GB

Brand - Nokia

Battery -1200mAh

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Does not comes with smart features Comes with FM radio Long lasting battery life

6. NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold NOKIA 110 TA-1434 is a keypad phone equipped with excellent smart features which makes it a highly-advanced phone. Beside this, the 32 GB storage and powerful processor ensures an excellent experience. Specificaitons OS -S30+

RAM -0.04 GB

Product dimensions -11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 73 grams

Battery - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

Item model number -NOKIA 110 DS

Connectivity technologies - bluetooth

Pros Cons Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size Simple and sleek design Supports bluetooth and USB technology

7. NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) With a large display and battery that lasts forever, the NOKIA C30 is a phone designed to offer an immersive experience to every user. The stunning white colour is completely eye-catching. Specifications OS - Android R

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 grams

Battery - 1 Lithium polymer battery required

Connectivity technology - WiFi bluetooth; USB

GPS - True

Pros Cons Comes with in-built GPS Inadequate RAM size Easy connectivity with Wifi, Bluetooth and USB Available in only one colour Supported by the latest OS

8. Nokia 105 If you’re on a hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones, we suggest you go with the Nokia 105. Comes in the classic Black colour, this phone is a complete show-stealer. The best part is lastest OS and FM radio which keeps you going. Additionally, the 1.77 Inch screen offers a great experience. Specifications Screen size: 1.77 Inch

RAM : .04 GB

Special features - MP3, Radio

Battery - 1 Lithium ion battery required

Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB

Product dimensions - 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 72 grams

OS: Nokia series 30+

Pros Cons Features memoery card slot Inadequate RAM size Decent talk time Simple and stury style

9. Nokia 6310 Designed to offer a wholesome experience, Nokia 6310 mobile phone is the next generation phone equipped with the latest operating system. Additionally, the 8 GB storage keeps you going unstoppable. If you’re craving for a bornfied experience, invest in this one! Specifications Screen size: 2.8 Inch

RAM : 8 GB

Battery - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required

Connectivity technology - Gsm 2G

Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 grams

OS: Nokia Series 30+

Pros Cons Comes with 8 GB RAM Available in only one colour Supported by cellular wireless communication technology Supported by the latest OS

10. Nokia 225 4G Nokia 225 is last mobile phone in the list which comes with excellent storage. Also, its 4g connectivity keeps you going from dawn to dusk. This phone comes with the lastest operating features. Addtionally, this phone is high durable. Specifications Brand - Nokia

Storage : 64 MB

Battery - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4g

Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 grams

OS: Series 30+

Pros Cons Excellent storage Inadequate display Light in weight Latest OS

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Ample storage space. Good RAM backup. Great battery backup. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Stunning colors are available. Good RAM backup. Good camera resolution. Nokia G20 Smartphone Good colors are available. Good for everyday use. Lightweight and sturdy Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone Decent display Adeuqate battery life Powerful processor Nokia 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold Good RAM Excellent battery life Latest operating system NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) Large and clear screen Billions of colors Decent look and design Nokia 105 HD+ display Long and quality display Dual AI camera Nokia 6310 Large screen size Big and bold Font Latest technology Nokia 225 4G Long-lasting battery Adequate RAM size Sleek and stylish design

Best value for money If you’re on a search for budget-friendly phones, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone. This phone is priced at ₹7,990.00 after discount making it an ideal choice for people looking for budget-friendly phones. Beside this, there is a long list of excellent features which keeps you going from dawn to dusk. Best overall Out of all the given options on our list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 20,000, one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, the model is designed to offer you an experience of life. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at ₹14,999.00 after discount. How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones under 20,000? Here are certain points to remember while choosing the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 20,000. Let’s have a look - Full HD display

Excellent storage capacity

Decent camera quality

Long lasting battery life

High resolution

Price of the mobile

Power saving mode Product price list

Product name Actual price Discounted price Nokia G21 Android smartphone ₹ 16,999 ₹ 14,999.00 Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ screen ₹ 7,999 ₹ 6,105 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone ₹ 10,999 ₹ 7,990 Nokia G20 smartphone ₹ 14,999 ₹ 11,990 Nokia 5310 dual SIM keypad phone ₹ 3,999 ₹ 3,349 Noika 110 TA-1434 DS in rosegold ₹ 2099 ₹ 1,915 Noika C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) ₹ 13,499 ₹ 10,249 Nokia 105 ₹ 1,599 ₹ 1,349 Nokia 6310 ₹ 4,499 ₹ 3,399.00 Nokia 225 4G ₹ 4,399 ₹ 3,749

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”