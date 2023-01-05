Sign out
Aloe vera gel can do wonders for your hair and skin health

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 05, 2023 18:53 IST

Aloe vera acts as a great moisturiser for skin and also promotes shiny hair. Introduce aloe vera gel in your beauty regime for best results.

Aloe vera gel has amazing moisture-locking properties.

Aloe vera is known for its hydrating and moisturizing properties. If you're looking to elevate your skin and hair health, then introducing aloe vera gels to your beauty regime will make for a great decision. It can do wonders for your skin- from keeping it hydrated, moisturizing it deeply to dealing with some of the skin issues like inflammation - there are simply too many benefits to count. And when it comes to what this gel can do for your hair, then you must know this can make your locks shiny and lustrous in a very short span of time. Besides, it can also help get rid of scalp-related woes like dandruff. It is super easy to apply this gel on your skin and hair.

There are many options listed on Amazon. We have listed down a few below that are free from nasties. Scroll on to take a look at options.

Kapiva Pure Aloe Vera Skin Gel
This formulation has multiple purposes. It can be used on both face and hair. There are multiple benefits for using this product. From fighting acne, keeping skin moisturized and hydrated to boosting hair growth and promoting shiny hair, you will love the results after using this gel over a period of time. It is suitable for all skin and hair types.

Kapiva Pure Aloe Vera Skin Gel 500g For Face & Hair | Hydrating, Moisturizing, Soothing Skin | Multipurpose Gel
4.2 (3,057)
16% off
380 450
Buy now

Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel
This aloe vera gel is enriched with the goodness of Green aloe vera, Saffron and Kumkumadi. It is suitable for oily, combination and sensitive skin types. It will promote both hair and skin health and you will be tempted to continue with the product after seeing the results. It is also free from silicone, sulfate, phthalate and paraben.

Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel with Saffron and Kumkumadi Thailam 100 g
4.3 (101)
18% off
1,463 1,775
Buy now

WOW Skin Science 99% Pure Aloe Vera Gel
This aloe vera gel can prove to be an excellent face moisturiser. It is loaded with nutrients like vitamins a, c, e, b12, Folic acid and more. Free from parabens, mineral oils, silicones, color and synthetic fragrances, this one can also act as a great conditioner for your hair, resulting in shiny and lustrous locks. It can also help in getting rid of dandruff.

WOW Skin Science 99% Pure Aloe Vera Gel for Face, Skin & Hair - 500ml | Ultimate Gel For Glowing Skin | For Both Men and Women | No Parabens, Mineral Oils, Silicones, Color & Synthetic Fragrances
4.2 (40,605)
33% off
539 799
Buy now

Greenleaf Aloe Vera skin Gel
This aloe vera gel has a natural scent. It can be used on the whole body and is suitable for all skin types. Free from chemicals, this one has a soothing effect on the skin. It helps in combating sunburn, acne and inflammation. It comes in a nice packaging and is designed to keep your skin hydrated and supple. It can also help in repairing the skin.

Greenleaf Aloe Vera skin Gel 500gms
4.4 (2,482)
7% off
355 380
Buy now

Organic Harvest Aloe Vera Gel
Boost your skincare and haircare regime with this aloe vera gel. This can not only help you get a smooth skin and shiny hair, but also deal with many of the skin woes and scalp-related issues. It is made from quality ingredients and also has glycerin in it. It has amazing moisture-locking properties. Besides, it is free from paraben and sulphate.

Organic Harvest Aloe Vera Gel with Organic Glycerin | Multi-purpose Aloe Vera Gel for Face and Hair| For All Skin & Hair Types| 100% Organic - Sulphate & Paraben Free - 200ml
4.5 (534)
20% off
379 475
Buy now

Price of Aloe vera gels at a glance:

 ProductPrice
 Kapiva Pure Aloe Vera Skin Gel  450
 Sadhev Aloe Vera Gel  1,775
 WOW Skin Science 99% Pure Aloe Vera Gel  799
 Greenleaf Aloe Vera skin Gel  400
 Organic Harvest Aloe Vera Gel  475

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

