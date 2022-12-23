Amazon end of season sale: Avail up to 60% off on BIBA kurtas, salwar suits

Summary:
If you have been wanting to indulge yourself with new clothes, then now is a good time to do so. The reason is the Amazon end of season sale. The online platform is having its last sale before the year ends and on sale are a huge number of products across various genres.
If clothes are your weakness, then we suggest you check out salwar suits and kurtas from a leading clothing brand BIBA. Salwar suit sets and kurtas are an ideal garment to wear in India, for a major part of the year. They are comfortable and can be a versatile wear. You can wear them for casual occasions or as a party wear. BIBA is an established brand and have earned its name in ethnic clothing segment, particularly in salwar suits and kurtas.
We have bunched together a collection of such garments and think you should take a look at them. Some of them are more practical-oriented garments, while others are more dressy in character and can be your go-to attire for all kinds of festive occasions like weddings, festivals etc. Take a look.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
This is an elegant ankle-length salwar suit set in colour pink. This straight fit salwar suit set is the best attire you can sport for a friend's wedding, a birthday party or a New Year's party. It is graceful and colourful. The set includes a long ankle-length flared kurta, a chudidar and a matching dupatta. It features a high neck style and comes with long sleeves. This dress is available at 50% discount.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
Here's a more casual salwar suit set option. It features a long straight fit kurta, a pair of loose and flared palazzos and a matching dupatta. While the kurta is in off white with geometric patterns, the palazzo is in black and dupatta is a combination of broad black and white check patterns and solid red colour. It is easy to maintain and can be hand washed. It has a 57% discount on it.
BIBA Women Kurta
This is a flowing-patterned and floral-designed kurta. It has a regular fit and comes in a combination of colours - blue, maroon and white. It is made using synthetic fabric with three quarter sleeves and has an A-line cut. It can be paired with a white cigarette pants. This charming kurta is an ideal summer wear and can be worn in mild winters as well. You can easily machine wash this garment. It comes with a 60% discount.
BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta
This kurta is another charming option for festive occasions. This is a regular fit kurta and is available in peach colour. It is made using synthetic fabric (Art Silk) and comes with three quarter sleeves. This is a front open kurta and features a regular collar. The kurta is actually a combination of two - an inner sleeveless kurta with an over collared overcoat-designed kurta. There is a 53% discount on this kurta.
BIBA Women Kurta
This kurta is part of complete set which includes a pretty dull yellow ghagra, a matching yellow choli (though the pattern is different) and an overcoat-styled kurta with collar and three-quarter sleeves. All of it together gives it a rather rich look. The kurta is grey in colour with yellow and prink floral designs. This straight fit kurta is made of rayon fabric; it should be dry cleaned only. You can get a 57% discount on it.
|Product
|Price
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹5,995.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set
|₹3,599.00
|BIBA Women Kurta
|₹3,299.00
|BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta
|₹2,999.00
|BIBA Women Kurta
|₹8,995.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.