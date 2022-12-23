Amazon end of season sale: Avail up to 60% off on BIBA kurtas, salwar suits

If you have been wanting to indulge yourself with new clothes, then now is a good time to do so. The reason is the Amazon end of season sale. The online platform is having its last sale before the year ends and on sale are a huge number of products across various genres.

If clothes are your weakness, then we suggest you check out salwar suits and kurtas from a leading clothing brand BIBA. Salwar suit sets and kurtas are an ideal garment to wear in India, for a major part of the year. They are comfortable and can be a versatile wear. You can wear them for casual occasions or as a party wear. BIBA is an established brand and have earned its name in ethnic clothing segment, particularly in salwar suits and kurtas.

We have bunched together a collection of such garments and think you should take a look at them. Some of them are more practical-oriented garments, while others are more dressy in character and can be your go-to attire for all kinds of festive occasions like weddings, festivals etc. Take a look.

BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set

This is an elegant ankle-length salwar suit set in colour pink. This straight fit salwar suit set is the best attire you can sport for a friend's wedding, a birthday party or a New Year's party. It is graceful and colourful. The set includes a long ankle-length flared kurta, a chudidar and a matching dupatta. It features a high neck style and comes with long sleeves. This dress is available at 50% discount.