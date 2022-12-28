Amazon end of season sale: Avail up to 81% off on choicest of sarees

Summary:
No matter what the season and the era, a saree is always in demand. This classic Indian attire has stood the test of time and is easily one of the most obvious choice of a garment when it comes to any festive occasion. While in the olden times, in large parts of India, it was the only garment women wore, with changing times, saree has given way to western garments and salwar suits as our everyday wear. Having said so, saree still remains a force to reckon with. Come a wedding in the family or a formal function at work and out comes the saree.
Saree is a classy and sophisticated garment and make a woman look graceful and lady-like. If, in the olden times, saree was made from natural fabrics like silk and cotton, today sarees are available in many synthetic fabrics.
We have bunched together sarees from a brand called SIRIL and we are sure you will like them immensely. The good news is that you can pick these sarees from Amazon as the end of season sale is currently live and there is huge discount on them. Take a look.
SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree
This beautiful Leheriya printed and lace saree is available in 10 different colour combinations. It is made of Georgette fabric with a blouse piece made using Bhagalpuri Silk. Some of the colours you can get in this saree are light green, yellow, light pink, grey, jade green, olive green, red to name a few. There's a 81% off on it.
SIRIL Women's Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse
This saree is available in 12 different colours namely coral pink, green, purple, yellow, parrot green, sky blue, orange to name a few. Both the saree and blouse is made of Chiffon material. This saree is a fuss-free garment and can easily be hand washed. It comes with unstitched blouse piece. It is available at 80% discount. Go grab it, you won't regret.
SIRIL Women's Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse
This is a saree that has a very attractive geometric print and is available in 18 different colour combinations and different geometric patterns. Some of the colours you can get this saree in are as follows: orange, blue, mustard yellow, green, teal green, turmeric yellow, pink among others. This saree and its blouse piece are made of Chiffon. It is available at 81% off.
SIRIL Women's Lace & Floral Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse
If you like floral prints, then this is a saree for you. Made of Georgette fabric, this saree comes with pretty floral designs and has a slim lace as well. You can get it in as many as 16 different colour combinations and prints. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece of Satin Silk fabric. It can easily be hand washed. You can get this saree at 79% discount.
SIRIL Women's Chiffon Printed Saree with Blouse Piece
This pretty-looking saree is made of Chiffon and is available in as many as 20 different attractive colours. You can get colours like black, green, maroon, yellow, orange, pink, red and blue. While the saree is made of Chiffon, the blouse piece is available in Bhagalpur Silk fabric. It features a lace border. This saree is easy to maintain and can be hand washed. You can get 81% discount on it.
|Product
|Price
|SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree
|₹5,043
|SIRIL Women's Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse
|₹3,329
|SIRIL Women's Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse
|₹3,329
|SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree
|₹5,043
|SIRIL Women's Chiffon Printed Saree with Blouse Piece
|₹2,048
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.